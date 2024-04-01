The Best Extra Bold Savory Chex Mix Recipe — Tiaras & Tantrums (2024)

I have made my homemade version of Original Chex Mix for the past couple of years now and it is the most requested food item in my house. As in, my kids beg me to make my Savory Chex Mix Recipe all the dang time. I began making Homemade Chex Mix years ago for the holidays. The very first time I made it I simply followed the original Chex Mix recipe of 1950 on the back of the Chex cereal box. No one ate very much of it and I ended up tossing it out because it just didn’t taste very good.

I had a light bulb moment the next year and thought, why do I have to follow the recipe. Why can’t I make a Fancy Chex Mix recipe? What would be the difference between a Chex Mix Bold vs original? Why can’t I just add all the stuff we love and really ramp it up?? Let’s just say the Chex Mix that year didn’t last a week! Ever since that holiday year, my kids literally beg for Chex Mix all year long. At first, I always said no way, it takes too long. Then a few years ago, I started making it more often.