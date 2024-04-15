The Best Fried Cabbage Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

Fried Cabbage is a delicious comfort food recipe prepared with fresh cabbage and smoky bacon! It is a quick and easy side dish perfect for a weeknight meal.

The Best Fried Cabbage Recipe

What comes together in 10 minutes, in just one pan, and with 3 main ingredients? FRIED CABBAGE! Sweet and tender cabbage cooked with bacon results in a delicious dish great to serve alongside lamb, beef, chicken, or pork. Growing up Macedonian, during the winter, we always had cabbage dishes. From Cabbage Soup with Rice to Cabbage Rolls and this Fried Cabbage, you just couldn’t escape it. But that’s AY-OK (now it’s okay, not when I was a kid and just wanted mac and cheese like everyone else) because cabbage is rich in nutrients and promotes detoxification; it’s also packed with antioxidants, fiber, and vitamins.

This Fried Cabbage Recipe is all about mixing it up – it’s got crunch, flavor, and the kind of side dish that leaves you wanting seconds. Thanks to a good dose of bacon, garlic, and onion, every bite is a little celebration of taste that goes great with just about any main dish you’re serving up. And because it’s so quick to prepare and made with readily available ingredients, this recipe is a practical choice for busy weeknights.

Why You Should Make This Fried Cabbage Recipe

Easy : With minimal ingredients and a short cooking time, this dish is perfect for busy families.

: With minimal ingredients and a short cooking time, this dish is perfect for busy families. Nutrient-Rich : Cabbage is packed with essential vitamins and antioxidants, offering a healthy yet tasty side option.

: Cabbage is packed with essential vitamins and antioxidants, offering a healthy yet tasty side option. Versatility : This fried cabbage pairs beautifully with various chicken, beef, or pork dishes.

: This fried cabbage pairs beautifully with various chicken, beef, or pork dishes. Low-Carb Friendly: A great option for those watching their carb intake, delivering flavor without the carbs.

Ingredients for Fried Cabbage

Here’s everything you’ll need to make this tasty fried cabbage – you might already have most of these ingredients in your kitchen!

Thick-Cut Bacon : You’ll need to dice 4 slices of bacon.

: You’ll need to dice 4 slices of bacon. Yellow Onion

Green Cabbage : Remove the core and coarsely chop the cabbage or shred it.

: Remove the core and coarsely chop the cabbage or shred it. Garlic

Salt and Pepper

Crushed Red Pepper Flakes : Adds a spicy kick for those who love a touch of heat.

: Adds a spicy kick for those who love a touch of heat. Green Onions: Provides a colorful garnish and an extra layer of flavor.

How To Make Fried Cabbage with Bacon

This recipe comes together quickly. I advise you to prep your ingredients – dice the bacon, onion, garlic, and chop the cabbage – before you start to cook.

Cook the diced bacon in a large nonstick skillet until crispy. Remove bacon and set aside, retaining the grease in the skillet. Sauté the onion in the bacon grease until tender. Add the chopped cabbage and minced garlic, seasoning with salt and pepper, and stir until the cabbage is tender. Mix the cooked bacon back into the skillet with the cabbage mixture. Garnish with red pepper flakes and green onions before serving.

Tips and Variations For Frying Cabbage

Cabbage Selection : Choose a cabbage with tight, compact leaves, which is a sign of freshness. The outer leaves should be vibrant and crisp, not wilted.

: Choose a cabbage with tight, compact leaves, which is a sign of freshness. The outer leaves should be vibrant and crisp, not wilted. Shredding Technique : When cutting your cabbage, make sure to shred or chop it uniformly. This ensures even cooking.

: When cutting your cabbage, make sure to shred or chop it uniformly. This ensures even cooking. Don’t overcook the cabbage. Remove the skillet from the heat as soon as the cabbage is just tender. Overcooked cabbage will result in limp, mushy, and smelly cabbage.

Remove the skillet from the heat as soon as the cabbage is just tender. Overcooked cabbage will result in limp, mushy, and smelly cabbage. Flavor the cabbage to your taste. Add paprika to it, dried herbs, onion powder, curry powder, or whatever else you might like.

Add to it, dried herbs, onion powder, curry powder, or whatever else you might like. If you want a vegetarian dish, leave out the bacon and use 2 tablespoons of avocado oil or olive oil instead of the bacon grease.

and use 2 tablespoons of avocado oil or olive oil instead of the bacon grease. Veggie Variations: Consider adding other vegetables to the mix, such as bell peppers or sliced Brussels sprouts, for added flavor and texture.

How To Serve Cabbage

Cabbageis a versatile vegetable, and it goes well with chicken, pork, beef, or whatever you like to make a hearty meal. Consider making these smothered pork chops or this pork tenderloin, and then there’s my corned beef or a juicy roast chicken.

Storing Leftovers

Fridge: Store leftovers in an airtight container and keep refrigerated for 3 days.

Store leftovers in an airtight container and keep refrigerated for 3 days. Freezer: This dish tastes best when fresh, but you can freeze it for 2 months and then reheat it in a skillet.

More Cabbage Recipes

Balsamic Roasted Cabbage Steaks

Red Cabbage and Carrot Slaw Recipes

Classic Southern Coleslaw

Roasted Vegetable Salad

Cabbage Cucumber Salad

Corned Beef and Cabbage

ENJOY!

Fried Cabbage Katerina | Diethood Fried Cabbage is a delicious comfort food recipe prepared with fresh cabbage and smoky bacon. It is a quick and easy side dish perfect for busy days. 4.94 from 15 votes Rate this Recipe! Servings : 6 serves See Also Soft Dinner Rolls Recipe - Sally's Baking Addiction Print Recipe Pin Recipe Save Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 15 minutes mins Total Time 25 minutes mins Ingredients ▢ 4 slices thick-cut bacon, diced into 1/2-inch pieces

▢ 1 yellow onion, finely diced

▢ 1 small head green cabbage, cored and coarsely chopped

▢ 3 cloves garlic, minced

▢ salt and fresh ground pepper, to taste

▢ ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, or to taste

▢ sliced green onions, for garnish, optional Instructions Cook the diced bacon in a large nonstick skillet set over medium heat for about 5 minutes or to a desired crispness. Using a slotted spoon, remove the bacon from the pan and set aside, leaving the bacon grease in the skillet.

Add the diced onion to the skillet and cook over medium-high heat for 2 minutes. Stir in cabbage and garlic. Season with salt and pepper and continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until cabbage is just tender, about 6 to 8 minutes.

Remove from heat and stir the bacon back into the skillet.

Garnish with red pepper flakes and green onions, and serve. Equipment Measuring Spoons

Chef Knife

Large Skillet

Wooden Spoons Notes Cabbage : Choose a cabbage with tight, compact leaves that appear vibrant and crisp, not wilted.

: Choose a cabbage with tight, compact leaves that appear vibrant and crisp, not wilted. Shredding/Chopping : When cutting your cabbage, make sure to shred or chop it uniformly. This ensures even cooking.

: When cutting your cabbage, make sure to shred or chop it uniformly. This ensures even cooking. Taste As You Go : Especially when seasoning, taste as you cook. This will help you determine if you need to add more salt, pepper, or other seasonings.

: Especially when seasoning, taste as you cook. This will help you determine if you need to add more salt, pepper, or other seasonings. Veggies : Add other vegetables, such as bell peppers or sliced Brussels sprouts.

: Add other vegetables, such as bell peppers or sliced Brussels sprouts. Spice : If you like a bit of heat, consider adding a dash of chili powder or a sprinkle of cayenne.

: If you like a bit of heat, consider adding a dash of chili powder or a sprinkle of cayenne. Cooking Time : Be cautious not to overcook the cabbage. You want it to be tender but still retain some crispness for texture.

: Be cautious not to overcook the cabbage. You want it to be tender but still retain some crispness for texture. Stir: While the cabbage is frying, make sure to stir it occasionally. This will help it cook evenly and prevent it from sticking to the pan. Nutrition Calories: 148 kcal | Carbohydrates: 11 g | Protein: 5 g | Fat: 10 g | Saturated Fat: 3 g | Cholesterol: 16 mg | Sodium: 188 mg | Potassium: 338 mg | Fiber: 4 g | Sugar: 6 g | Vitamin A: 182 IU | Vitamin C: 57 mg | Calcium: 67 mg | Iron: 1 mg Nutritional info is an estimate and provided as courtesy. Values may vary according to the ingredients and tools used. Please use your preferred nutritional calculator for more detailed info. Course: Side Dish Cuisine: American/Southern, Balkans, Macedonian, Polish Keyword: cabbage recipe, easy side dish, fried cabbage, keto friendly recipes, low carb side dish Did you make this recipe?Leave a Rating!