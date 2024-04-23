The Best Gluten-Free Bread Recipes. Really Good Bread Is Here! (2024)

For affiliate links and as an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Without a doubt, one of the toprequests thatI receive is for gluten-free bread recipes. Not just any bread recipes, mind you, but the best gluten-free bread recipes!

So today I’m sharing a newly updated version of this collection of the very best gluten-free bread recipes. Recipes for amazing loaves of bread! Here’s a photo of one of the new recipes. Can you believe how pliable and sturdy that slice of bread looks? You’ll find more info on this bread recipe at the bottom of this post.

There are recipes here that I call “mainstream”—gluten free only—but there are also “more-free” recipes, such as dairy free, yeast free, vegan, paleo, and/or primal. I always love giving you enough options so that you’re sure to find at least one recipe that will work for you, and possibly one that will even become a new favorite!

Many thanks to all my blogger friends who have graciously allowed me to share their photos! When you visit their blogs to get their recipes, be sure to read all their notes and follow their directions.

I also recommend that you do a quick scan of their readers’ comments as well. That’s especially true if you have questions about the recipe or wish to make substitutions. Because not only will you see their readers’ reviews of the recipe firsthand, but often you’ll also find answers on substitutions and preferences that you might find very helpful.

And now, folks “start your ovens” (or in one case, your slow cooker—really!) because you are going to want to make these gluten-free bread recipes! (Note: The French bread recipes—including baguettes—that were previously included in this collection are now here.)

This recipe was updated from 2011. The photo above is from that original post.

Note that this collection previously included some recipes for challah. You can now find those recipes in the Top 20 Gluten-Free Challah Bread Recipes collection.

Top 20 Best Gluten-Free Bread Recipes

~ Artisan Bread from Allergy Free Alaska ~ gluten free, corn free, dairy free, egg free, nut free, gum free, vegetarian, vegan

Megan says: “This Artisan Gluten-Free Bread recipe produces a beautiful bakery-style loaf anyone can make at home! Vegan, nut-free, gum-free & nightshade-free.”

Reader reviews: “I just made this bread yesterday–and it’s delicious! I used to make dough from scratch for years before needing to shift to a gluten free diet ten months ago, and this was my first GF bread from scratch. I will definitely be making it again. It was really easy to assemble, it’s quick to put together, and it smells and tastes like legitimate bread (for my kids that miss “gluten bread” this is a huge plus!). I used the dutch oven method (a favorite from making regular artisan bread in the past) and it was fabulous.” and

“I just made this bread and it came out great. My first real homemade bread! And it’s good I’m so proud of myself. I actually used all sprouted flours and it worked fine. I’m super pleased!” and

“I have made this bread several times and it is fantastic. Each time I learn something and it I have tried it on a cookie sheet, a pizza stone and now in a Dutch oven.”

Gluten-Free Artisan Bread from Allergy Free Alaska

~ Best Ever Gluten-Free White Sandwich Bread from Kim at Let Them Eat Cake~ gluten free, vegetarian

Kim says this bread tastes like the Wonder-ful white bread you remember. As further proof, she adds that her gluten-full son loves this bread. By the way, Kim shows you exactly how to make this bread in her video with the recipe.

Reader reviews: “I have been gluten free for almost 7 years and have tried many GF bread recipes. I have to substitute xantham gum with psyllium husk since I react to it and most time the bread is mushy in the middle or too dense. Yours was AWESOME! While eating it, I kept saying this can’t be gluten free, it tastes just like the bread I use to eat. THANK YOU!!!!” and

“I’m now making this bread for the second time. I’m very pleased with the taste, texture, and especially the nice crust.” and

“This was so good that it actually made me cry! I haven’t been able to make soft “normal” sandwich bread since my celiac diagnosis until now. This is truly life-changing and I’m grateful for this recipe.”

Gluten-Free White Sandwich Bread from Let Them Eat Gluten-Free Cake

~ Best Gluten-Free Sandwich Bread from Gluten-Free Gourmand ~ gluten free, rice free, corn free, dairy free, egg free, xanthan gum free, vegetarian, vegan

Gina says: “Bread is supposed to be made vegan. After all, a traditional french baguette is only water, flour, yeast, and salt. Once you get the gluten-free part down, the vegan part should be easy, right?” Her easy instructions make this gluten-free vegan loaf look very easy. And very good! Great reader reviews complete the picture.

Reader reviews: “This is the first GF vegan bread recipe that worked for me. It is also the first recipe where the loaf actually rose in the oven. Great texture and taste … I definitely will be making this recipe again.” and

“Excellent!! First GF dairy free, egg free bread recipe – that you can actually knead – that I’ve made in 10 years that actually works! And it tastes good!”

The Best Gluten-Free Sandwich Bread (Vegan) from Gluten-Free Gourmand

~ Best Gluten-Free Sandwich Bread from Lynn’s Kitchen Adventures~ gluten free, dairy free

Lynn says: “If you miss thin-sliced sandwich bread this Gluten Free Sandwich Bread is a must try!” She adds: “My family has declared this recipe the best gluten-free sandwich bread that they have ever had. I don’t call recipes the best very often, but we really think this is the best gluten-free store-bought or homemade sandwich bread that we have had. My husband and son do not have to eat gluten free and even they enjoyed this. In fact, my son chooses this over the loaf of regular bread that I had in the cupboard.”

Reader reviews: “This is hands down the BEST GF BREAD ever! This recipe is super easy too! I’ve made lots of GF bread recipes over the years and they all turn out dense and with a weird taste. Not the recipe though! It is so fluffy I told my husband it reminds me of dense angel food cake consistency. Also, it actually toasts in the toaster unlike other breads.” and

“I started making this recipe about 3 months ago & it’s awesome!! My husband, who doesn’t need to eat gluten free, loves it. He will eat a piece with butter as a snack. I have a difficult time finding white rice flour in my area. Brown rice flour is more plentiful. After researching I found I could replace the white with brown so I tried it. I actually like it better!! Thank you for the recipe, it’s wonderful!!”

Best Gluten-Free Sandwich Bread from Lynn’s Kitchen Adventures

~ Best Gluten-Free Teff Sandwich Bread from Gluten-Free Gourmand ~ gluten free, rice free, corn free, vegetarian, with dairy-free option

Reader reviews: “Made this last night and it turned out perfect!!!! Hubby & kid loved it too. That says a lot cuz hubby normally only likes extra soft store bought bread. He said this might be THE recipe. I subbed rice flour for sorghum and coconut for potato. Awesome texture- soft! prob needs only 30 -40 minutes cooking in electric oven. I did it at 350 too.” and

“I made the bread as is and it came out amazing. Thanks for the great recipe.” and

“I just made this bread today and I love it! I didn’t have potato starch so I substituted arrowroot starch/flour and it came out great. Thank you so much for this recipe!” and

“I just made this bread, and It’s FABULOUS! Many thanks for creating this great recipe!”

Best Gluten-Free Teff Sandwich Bread from Gluten-Free Gourmand

~ Buckwheat Bread from Allergy Free Alaska ~ gluten free, grain free, rice free, corn free, dairy free, egg free, nut free, refined sugar free, gum free, and vegan

Megan says: “You will be pleasantly surprised at how easy, yet savory and delicious this buckwheat bread is! This gluten-free vegan bread comes together quickly in your electric mixer and requires no kneading. So even when you’re pressed for time, you can still enjoy freshly baked bread at home.”

Reader reviews: “This bread is FANTASTIC! Buckwheat is not my favorite taste, but the soft squishy texture makes this a keeper in my book. Three out of three people who tried it (one not gluten-free) thought it was terrific, and somewhat reminiscent of rye bread. I may try adding caraway seeds next time!” and

“Baked two loaves, and they were fantastic! Love the taste and texture.” and

“This was awesome. Been baking gluten free for 10 years. I have made many bread recipes that I enjoy, but this one is the nearest to gluten bread In texture and crust. I did use buckwheat flour that I bought, live near a buckwheat mill. I did weigh all the ingredients as suggested and think that is key. Thank you for a GREAT recipe. Will definitely make again. FYI I did bake on a pizza stone.”

~ Blender Bread from Against All Grain ~ gluten free, grain free, dairy free, sugar free, paleo, primal

This amazing grain-free bread was the recipe that helped put Against the Grain on the map! Danielle says: “As I mentioned the other day, I still prefer my Sandwich Bread recipe from my first bookAgainst all Grain, but this one requires a lot less dishes and time so we make it more frequently. It works well toasted for a BLT sandwich, for almond butter and jam sandwiches, French toast, or even a panini.”

Reader reviews: “Made this bread today for the first time and I loved it! I toasted it for a BLT and it didn’t fall apart. This will be bread I will be baking frequently!” and “I tried this recipe last night. It is a very easy to make and easy clean up and tastes delish!” and “I tried this recipe last night. It is a very easy to make and easy clean up and tastes delish!” and “Successfully made this with sunflower seeds instead of cashews (kept everything else the same). Delicious! And a bonus sciency learning experience for us all when we learned about chlorophyll in the seeds and baking soda–the bread turns green! It is so cool–try it with your kids!”

Gluten-Free Grain-Free Blender Bread from Against All Grain

~ Classic White Sandwich Bread fromGluten-Free Gourmand~ gluten free, xanthan gum free, vegetarian

Gina used her husband, a gluten eater and bread lover, to try out her trials of this bread. Finally, he proclaimed to her after trying a sample of this latest bread: “you can make me this every weekend for the rest of my life.” Now, that’s an endorsem*nt!

She added: “I know my husband likes a bread I made when he immediately plans what sandwich to make from it. Well, he’s done that for every test loaf I’ve made for this bread. A few days ago, in fact, he ate a breakfast sandwich with this bread, got catered burgers for lunch at work, then came home and requested a steak sandwich on the fresh loaf of bread I made. I mean, I knew he liked sandwiches, but now I have a sandwich bread he will consume multiple times daily.”

Reader reviews: “Made it today – turned out great! This will be my new “go to” bread. Thanks for all your work on this recipe!” and

“Thank you SO much for this lovely recipe! I can finally make GF bread for my daughter.” and

“This is a fantastic recipe. I adapted it into a brioche/sweet dough.” and

“I love this recipe and have made this bread successfully many times and have even made a 14″ loaf by increasing the quantities. No gumminess!”

Gluten-Free Classic White Sandwich Bread from Gluten-Free Gourmand

~ Easy Gluten-Free Bread from Audrey Roberts of Mama Knows Gluten Free~ gluten free, dairy free, vegetarian

Reader reviews: “I have been making this recipe now for a while, almost enough to memorize it. It is the best recipe I have found and leagues better than any store-bought GF bread I have tried. I use the Great Value brand of GF Flour from Walmart and active dry yeast. I use two whole eggs instead of 3 egg whites. I have used maple syrup instead of honey, and it still turned out great.” and

“I have tried a few GF bread recipes and this one is the winner. I used Robin Hood Gluten Free All Purpose flour. I love that it is quick, dairy free and delicious.” and

“After many dense, tasteless, crumbly loaves of bread, we made this one and absolutely loved it! So moist and fresh tasting, easy to slices we ate it without toasting it. I am not celiac and I was impressed at what a lovely loaf of bread this is. Followed the recipe with Cup4Cup flour and 1/2 tsp of Xanthan ……perfect!”

Easy Gluten-Free Bread from Mama Knows Gluten Free

~ Easy Buckwheat Sandwich Bread from Power Hungry ~ gluten free, dairy free, egg free, xanthan gum free, yeast free, vegetarian, vegan,

Reader reviews: “This is the best tasting bread I have had in recent years and so easy to make I love it. Thank you.” and

“This is my go-to bread recipe. As a Coeliac, it’s been a game changer. I’ve tried other recipes and this one wins hands down. The only change I make is I add just a little more apple cider vinegar. I toss in toasted sunflower seeds to the mix as well. Thanks so much for sharing such a delicious bread recipe!” and

“Great recipe! My husband loved it. He has histamine intolerance and can’t tolerate whole psyllium husks. So I substituted 1/2 cup chia seeds and 1/2 cup flaxseed meal for the whole psyllium husks. I followed the recipe as written and just replaced the whole psyllium husks.

Thank you so much for the recipe!” and

“Wow. Thank you for sharing this recipe. This is the best vegan, gluten free, yeast free bread I’ve ever baked at home, and I have tried many over the years. Great texture, great taste, satisfyingly filling. Again thank you!”

Easy Gluten-Free Buckwheat Sandwich Bread from Power Hungry

~ Fluffy White Bread from Gluten-Free Gourmand ~ gluten free, rice free, dairy free, egg free, xanthan gum free, vegetarian, and vegan

Reader review: “This is far and away the best gluten-free bread I’ve ever had/made. I have made it twice now.” and

“First time I have ever managed to make a perfect loaf of gf bread and one that actually tastes good too, thank you so much!”

Gluten-Free Fluffy White Bread from Gluten-Free Gourmand

~Gluten-Free Rice-Free Bread from Megan at Allergy-Free Alaska. ~ gluten free, rice free, dairy free, and refined sugar free (Megan has also published the very helpful The Everything Guide to Gluten-Free Bread with Troubleshooting Tips.)

Reader reviews: “Today I made a loaf of your bread. It is amazing..and delicious! This bread bakes beautifully, slices perfectly, and tastes delicious. Thank you for sharing with us. By the way, as I am vegan I used egg replacer instead of eggs and the bread turned out perfect.” and

“Thank you so much for this amazing recipe! LOVE IT! Quick and easy, too.” and

“I couldn’t find Teff flour so I used Amaranth like you suggested. Wow……what an amazing-tasting loaf of bread and great texture too!! My son was very impressed!!” and

“I made this in my bread maker today on the rapid setting for gluten free. I also used Rapid Rise bread machine yeast, adding it on top of the dry ingredients. It turned out fabulous!!!!”

Gluten-Free Rice-Free Bread from Allergy Free Alaska

~ Oat Bread from Fearless Dining ~ gluten free (be sure to use oats and oat flour that are certified gluten free and purity protocol), gum free, with refined sugar-free option (You’ll also want to check out Sandi’s Gluten-Free Bread Troubleshooting Tips.)

Sandy says: “If you are looking for a heartier loaf of bread, this Gluten Free Oat Bread is a great recipe. It is a tender, easy-to-slice loaf. The bread holds together beautifully and is made without xanthan gum!”

Gluten-Free Oat Bread from Fearless Dining

~Oatmeal Millet Breadalso fromAllergy-Free Alaska~ gluten free, dairy free, refined sugar free, and vegetarian.

Reader reviews: “Since having to give up gluten in May, I haven’t been able to find any recipe that actually tastes, looks, and smells like bread!! I’ve just about given up, this weekend was my last attempt! It is just costing too much in time, energy, and flour! I happened upon your blog and I”m so happy that I did! I tried the Oatmeal Millet bread and it’s incredible!! It tastes, smells and looks like bread – THANK YOU!” and

“I want to thank you so much for putting this recipe up. I made it today… Total success! I have tried many many many many bread recipes and this is the first one I’ve been able to make work. I made one substitution I used Namaste’s perfect flour blend instead of each of the different flours that you used in this recipe.” and

“I made this bread yesterday and it’s delicious. Thanks for the awesome recipe! Udi’s won’t be taking any more of my money.”

Gluten-Free Oatmeal Millet Bread from Allergy Free Alaska

~Soft Sandwich “White” Breadalso from Jeanne at Art of Gluten-Free Baking ~ gluten free, dairy free, vegetarian

Reader reviews: “Holy Cow this bread is amazing!!! Thank you for doing all the hard work to figure out the amounts of everything. I made it today, and although it doesn’t look as pretty as yours, it tastes phenomenal!” and

“Tonight I made this recipe again after close to a year of being too lazy (and busy) to bake my own bread. I’ve been craving THIS bread and I’m so glad I took the time to make it. I actually had it for dessert! I recommend it to so many people, and have made it at the holidays for non-GF guests who only knew it was GF because I was eating it. I follow the dry ingredient instructions to the letter but use rice milk because I can’t eat dairy.” and

“Thank you so much for this recipe. I have tried so many different recipes for Gluten Free bread that have turned out awful. Your bread looks just like the picture and tastes wonderful.”

Gluten-Free Soft Sandwich Bread from Art of Gluten-Free Baking

~Bread 2.0 from Elana Amsterdam of Elana’s Pantry ~ gluten free, grain free, rice free, dairy free, sugar free, yeast free, xanthan gum free, and paleo/primal

Reader reviews: “Great recipe, I’ve been using it for years.” and

“Love, love this bread. I’ve tried a few recipes and they come out cake like. I make a loaf every two weeks for myself and freeze it in thin slices. I add 2 tbsp salted pumpkin seeds to give it an even nuttier taste.” and

“Wow. Impressive. Not eggy like some others I’ve tried. Great with butter or cream cheese spread. I’ll be making this one from now on.”

Gluten-Free Bread 2.0 from Elana’s Pantry

~Paleo Bread also from Elana (Elana’s Pantry) ~ gluten free, grain free, rice free, dairy free, refined sugar free, yeast free, xanthan gum free, and paleo/primal.

Reader reviews: “I just made this bread. It is delicious. My husband says your bread recipes are the best!” and

“I substituted finely ground cashew flour for the almond flour, and it came out lovely! I have somewhat of a hard time with almonds, and I have had so far great luck substituting cashew for almond in your recipes. This bread is phenomenal!” and

“I love this bread and recently tried making it with chia seed eggs instead of regular eggs and I think I like it even better this way! Great option for vegans!”

Gluten-Free Paleo Bread from Elana’s Pantry

~ Paleo Bread from Paleo Cooking from Elana’s Pantry via gfe ~ gluten free, grain free, rice free, corn free, dairy free, refined sugar free, xanthan gum free, and paleo (It’s actually a slight variation of the recipe shown above.)

~Grain-Free White SandwichBread from Danielle Walker of Against All Grain ~ gluten free, grain free, rice free, corn free, dairy free, refined sugar free, yeast free, xanthan gum free, paleo/primal, and SCD

Reader reviews: “WOW!!! This bread is AMAZING! I was very skeptical, but this bread was delicious! Only change I made was that I did not have the full cup of cashew butter so I used 3/4 cup of cashew butter and 1/4 cup of coconut butter. You may possibly be my new hero!” and

“This is delicious. Thanks for a kid-approved recipe! We love it and use it for everything!” and

“Definitely the best grain-free bread I have made! I used homemade cashew butter and have been eating it toasted with butter. My 4 year old who has never liked grain-free bread is asking for it with honey.”

Gluten-Free Grain-Free White Sandwich Bread from Against All Grain

~Dark Teff Sandwich Bread also from Ali Segersten at Nourishing Meals ~ gluten free, rice free, corn free, nut free, dairy free, egg free, refined sugar free, and vegan

Reader reviews: “I just made 2 perfect and delicious loaves of this recipe and put my homemade crabapple jelly on it. Fabulous treat!” and

“I LOVE this bread! Moist, with excellent flavor. I used blackstrap molasses instead of maple syrup. This is the first gluten-free bread I have had that really tastes good!” and

“I love this bread. It has become what I eat regularly. Well done!”

Gluten-Free Dark Teff Sandwich Bread from Nourishing Meals

~Farmhouse Seed Breadalso from Ali at Nourishing Meals~ gluten free, dairy free, egg free, refined sugar free, xanthan gum free, and vegan.

Reader reviews: “I have been making this bread for the last year and it is absolutely amazing!” and

“I have recently gone gluten free and was really frustrated with the lack of good quality gluten-free bread available at the grocery store. Then I made this bread. It smelled heavenly while baking and tastes amazing with a gorgeous chewy crust and it slices well with no crumbling. Try it sliced thin and toasted and you won’t be disappointed. I am so happy I found this recipe. This bread will be a staple at my house.”

Gluten-Free and Vegan Bread (Farmhouse Seed Bread) from Nourishing Meals

~ Keto Bread from Elana’s Pantry ~ gluten free, grain free, dairy free, sugar free, xanthan gum free, paleo, primal, low carb, keto

Reader reviews: “Finally an almond flour bread that actually turns out like its picture!I’ve made a number of other almond flour bread recipes (not Elana’s) and have been disappointed every time. But this bread is tall and airy, slices like a breeze, and toasts up well. And of course, its nuttiness makes it very tasty.” and

“Thanks for the great recipe! Two slices at breakfast and I don’t get crazy hungry for a good part of the day.” and

“WOW!! this is amazing.”

Gluten-Free and Keto Bread from Elana’s Pantry

~Whole-Grain Gluten-Free Bread from Karina at Gluten-Free Goddess. ~ gluten free, corn free, dairy free, refined sugar free, xanthan gum free, vegetarian, FODMAPS, with rice-free option

Karina said she started with a multi-grain bread recipe. She added: “My goal was to eliminate starch, and boost the protein power without resorting to bean flour. Quinoa flakes add a hint of oatmeal-like texture. Almond meal gives this tender bread a lovely, fragrant flavor. The crust on this loaf was pleasingly rustic.”

Whole-Grain, Gluten-Free Bread from Gluten-Free Goddess

~Paleo Bread from me/gfe (Gluten Free Easily) ~ gluten free, grain free, rice free, corn free, dairy free, sugar free, yeast free, xanthan gum free, and paleo/primal. (It was inspired by this Golden Flax Bread.)

Reader reviews: ” I’ve been craving bread ever since I saw the recipe, even though I don’t typically bake bread that often. Just had to let you know that it is just as wonderful as I thought it would be! I used 4 eggs, 1/4 cup coconut milk and 2 tsp baking powder, and had to bake it for 35 minutes (maybe because of using the milk instead of the additional egg?) Anyway, I loved it, and so did my husband (who can eat anything). And it is so easy to put together.” and

“The texture is great, very similar to “normal” bread and it has a wonderful golden brown color. I think next time I will reduce the salt a bit and add a little stevia, as I like my bread a touch sweeter. It’s yummy! Thank you for sharing this recipe with us!”

~Perfect Gluten-Free Bread Made from a Mix and Baked in the Crockpot from Stephanie O’Dea at A Year of Slow Cooking ~ gluten free, vegetarian (Additional details on the bread—e.g., dairy free, egg free—will depend on which bread mix you use.)

Did you know that you can bake bread in your slow cooker?Stephanie used a gluten-free bread mix that is no longer available, but any ready-made gluten-free bread mix should work using her method. One reader simply used her favorite bread recipe and baked it in the crockpot using Stephanie’s directions.

Reader reviews: “Oh my, I just tried this. I have a 5 qt cooker, so I had to use an 8 1/2 x 4 1/2 pan. I halved the bread mix recipe that I used and shortened the cooking time to 2 1/2 hours. Perfect! No caving, no sinking, no weird globby parts in the middle. A lovely rounded top and great texture. I’m stunned.” and

“I didn’t believe it could be done, so I mixed up a batch of my favorite bread dough from a recipe and threw it in my crockpot. WOW! It was great!”

Perfect Gluten-Free Bread in the Crockpot from A Year of Slow Cooking

~Brown Honey Bread from Mike Eberhart of Gluten-Free Blog~ gluten free, dairy free

Mike says: “This bread has a wonderful “honey wheat bread” flavor and texture, and is great for sandwiches, toast, French-toast, and so forth. We sprinkle the top with whole buckwheat kernels prior to baking, just for a little something extra. If you have an event coming up where you want to serve a great-tasting gluten-free bread, bake this bread recipe a few hours before the event and you will be sure to have a fresh-out-of-the-oven hit with your guests (and, chances are, most people will not even have a clue it is gluten-free).

Gluten-Free Brown Honey Bread from Gluten Free Blog

~ Nutty Sandwich Bread from Maggie of She Let Them Eat Cake(which sadly, is no longer operating) via The Wayback Machine~ gluten free, rice free, corn free, dairy free, egg free, refined sugar free, and vegan.

Reader reviews: “Made this today. This is by far the best gluten free bread I have eaten or made! I used buttermilk instead of milk, but changed nothing else. VERY. DELICIOUS!” and

“Just tried this recipe, and it is already a big hit in our house. Our family does not have allergies but we are trying to eat better, and this bread has made it easier and tastier to reach our goals! Thanks a bunch!” and

“I used just one larger pan, and baked it for about one hour and it turned out fantastic!”

~ Sandwich Bread from Celeste of Life After Wheat. ~ gluten free, vegetarian, with dairy-free option.

Reader reviews: “Made this bread yesterday on a whim and it turned out brilliantly! We have had so many different types of GF Bread since Celiac disease came into our lives– this one was a snap to make and super delish! Taste and texture are just like regular bread! Toasted was a revelation!!!!! Make this bread folks and you’ll never feel deprived of regular bread again!” and

“Thank you so much for this recipe, my 8-year old loved it and mama loves not having to pay $9 for bread.” and “I’ve been trying a LOT of gluten-free bread recipes … and this one … is awesome!!! Even my greatest critic (my son) likes it!! No more store-bought bread for me!” and “This is the absolute best bread and my go-to recipe now! It is so much better and cheaper than store bought. Its texture is amazing and so is the taste. Plus it comes together very quickly!” and

“I just made your sandwich bread in my bread maker. I put the wet first, then the dry, and sprinkled the yeast on top. Make sure your water is not too hot. The texture was great. The bread hot out of the bread maker was great with a little butter. It looks and tastes like white bread. I have a gluten-free setting, but I like to use the dough setting, then the bake setting.”

Gluten-Free Sandwich Bread from Life After Wheat

~ White Sandwich Loaf from From the Larder ~ gluten free, rice free, xanthan gum free, vegetarian

Reader reviews: “Hello, I have just baked this bread for the first time. It is a fantastic recipe. It tastes like bread!!! My other attempts at gf bread have not at all. I found the tip about checking the yeast invaluable (one lot thrown away) and also checked temp of bread with thermometer, until got 99 degrees C. Thank you 🙂” and “I have just made this today and it is absolutely fantastic! My first ever proper loaf with perfect instructions all the way – plus handy tips along the way. Thanks, Georgina!” and “This bread turned out perfect! The best gluten free bread! I also made the dough into buns for hamburgers…they were perfect also! Thank you for this recipe! I substituted almond milk for milk and a mixture of arrowroot powder and white rice flour for the potato starch, also two whole eggs in place of egg whites. So happy with this versatile recipe!”

Gluten-Free White Sandwich Loaf from From the Larder

