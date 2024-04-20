The Best Gluten Free Brownies Recipe (2024)

You know that we are always trying to make our favorite foods and treats in a gluten free form so all of us can enjoy them. A while back my daughter Ella, who loves to cook and bake, decided to try her hand atGluten Free Homemade Brownies. They turned out amazing and we’ve made them several times since! They are so rich and chewy and you can’t even tell they are gluten free. I think we’ve all decided they are the best brownies we’ve ever had. I hope you enjoy this easy gluten free brownies recipe.

Rich And Chewy Gluten-Free Brownies Recipe

Homemade Gluten Free Brownies Ingredients:

3/4 cup of Gluten Free All Purpose Flour – We love the Pamela’s Artisan All Purpose Flour

1/3 Cup of Dark Baking Cocoa Powder

1/4 tsp Baking Powder

3/4 Cup Canola Oil

1 1/2 Cups Raw Sugar

3 Eggs

1 tsp Real Vanilla

You’ll also need parchment paper and a 9″ x 9″ baking dish.

How To Make Gluten-Free Brownies From Scratch:

The first step of this gluten free brownies recipe is basic- preheat your oven to 350 degrees.

Cut two strips of parchment paper and place them in your baking dish in opposite directions. The paper should extend up the sides and out to prevent the brownies from sticking. You can see this in one of the later photos.

In a mixing bowl combine the raw sugar and oil, mixing well. Whisk in 3 eggs and the vanilla.

In a separate bowl mix together the gluten free flour, the dark baking cocoa, and the baking powder.

Slowly stir the dry ingredients into the wet. I add about half, stir very well and then stir in the remaining. It should be a very smooth mixture.

Pour the mix into your parchment paper lined baking dish.

Bake the brownies in the preheated oven for 35-40 minutes. Not all gluten free flour bakes the same so begin checking your brownies after 35 minutes. You may find you need longer to bake them than expected. Bake until a cake tester inserted in the center comes out clean.

Remove the brownies from the oven and allow them to cool completely. Once cooled, lift the parchment paper from the baking dish to remove the brownies. Cut them into equal size pieces and serve.

You may decide never to try another brownie recipe again after having these. I owe this great gluten free brownies recipe to my daughter! She perfected it!

The printable version of this gluten free brownies recipes is below:

Note: If you aren’t gluten free but still want to try this recipe, simply substitute the gluten free all purpose flour with regular all purpose flour.

If you think these are the best gluten free brownies you have ever had, you will also want to try this recipe for gluten-free hot cocoa muddy buddies. They are delicious too!