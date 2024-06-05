The Best Ground Beef Chili | Easy Stovetop Recipe (2024)

How to Make Ground Beef Chili Step 1 Step 2 Step 3 Can You Make It with Turkey or Chicken? What to Serve with Chili How to Make It In A Slow Cooker Popular Questions About Ground Beef Chili Ground Beef Chili Description Ingredients Instructions

By The Cabin Diary

The Best Ground Beef Chili | Easy Stovetop Recipe (1)

This homemade ground beef chili is a classic, easy recipe loaded with lots of flavor.

What makes this chili recipe different? It’s loaded with plenty of seasoning for a perfect chili flavor. It uses 1/4 cup chili powder along with several other herbs and spices for a result that’s anything but bland!

A bowl of this chili pairs well with chips, crackers, or cornbread. Make it as a quick weeknight dinner or double the recipe and serve it as an easy meal for a big crowd.

Looking for the slow cooker version of this recipe? Check it out here: 3 Step Slow Cooker Chili.

The Best Ground Beef Chili | Easy Stovetop Recipe (2)

How to Make Ground Beef Chili

This chili recipe is the BEST because it only has 4 steps to make it!

Here’s a quick summary of how to make the chili, but scroll to the bottom of this page for the full recipe.

Step 1

In a large skillet, cook 1 large, chopped yellow onion for 2 – 3 minutes. Then add 1 pound of ground beef and cook for 5 – 7 minutes more, until the beef is browned.

As you cook the beef, crumble it into small pieces with a wooden spoon. The beef should be well-browned and the onion should be cooked through.

Step 2

Add all of the ingredients (listed at the bottom of this page) for the chili to a large pot. This includes the cooked onion and beef, along with beans and seasonings. Stir well and bring to a boil on high heat.

Step 3

Simmer the chili on medium low heat for 25 – 30 minutes, uncovered. Stir occasionally. Serve immediately while it’s still warm.

The Best Ground Beef Chili | Easy Stovetop Recipe (3)

Can You Make It with Turkey or Chicken?

Yes, you can make this recipe with ground turkey or chicken, but we think that it tastes best with ground beef. It’s still tasty with turkey or chicken, but the flavors taste the boldest when made with beef.

What to Serve with Chili

There are so many good options for what to serve with chili!

Here are some favorites:

  • Toppings: try topping your chili with sour cream, green onions, cheddar cheese, red onions, or avocados.
  • Sides: tasty sides for chili include cornbread, crackers, chips, or fries (to make chili cheese fries)

If you’re looking for more chili inspiration, check out this fun Chili Bar from Buzzfeed. They show every chili side & topping you could ever imagine!

How to Make It In A Slow Cooker

This recipe is for stovetop chili, but you can also make it in your slow cooker if you prefer! I love this option for days when I want to make it in the morning & come home to ready-to-eat chili.

Here’s how:

  1. Following the same instructions as the stovetop recipe, saute your onion and brown your ground beef.
  2. Add all ingredients to your slow cooker and stir. Cook on low for 5 – 6 hours.

We also have a very similar & popular recipe for slow cooker chili here: Easy Slow Cooker Chili.

Popular Questions About Ground Beef Chili

What is the best ground meat for chili?

This recipe uses ground beef, preferably 90% lean (but any ground beef will do). You’ll brown the meat and drain the fat at the beginning of the recipe, so you don’t have to worry about extra grease in your chili.

Beef is the most popular ground meat for chili because its flavor pairs well with the hearty beans and tomatoes in chili.

Ground Turkey or Chicken Chili: If you like, you can also substitute ground turkey or chicken. These are both leaner options that still create a delicious chili.

Should I drain the beans?

Yes, drain and rinse the beans before adding them to your chili pot. This recipe calls for one can of black beans and one can of red kidney beans.

Can you make it in a crockpot?

Yes, you can also make this recipe in a crockpot. This is a great meal to let simmer in your crockpot all day and come home to a hot meal. Simply add all the ingredients to your crockpot instead of a large pot. Cook on high for 5 – 6 hours or low for 7 – 8 hours.

The flavors of this chili come from lots of tasting and testing! This recipe nails all of the chili flavor while keeping the ingredient list simple. It can be a weeknight staple or a fun party appetizer with chips. Lots of classic flavor but overly complicated.

The Best Ground Beef Chili | Easy Stovetop Recipe (4)

Ground Beef Chili

★★★★★5 from 12 reviews
  • Total Time: 40 minutes
  • Yield: 5
Description

An easy, delicious homemade chili recipe loaded with ground beef, beans, and plenty of seasoning.

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 yellow onion (large, chopped)
  • 1 lb ground beef
  • 8 oz can tomato sauce
  • 1 tbsp tomato paste
  • 10 oz can diced tomatoes
  • 16 oz can red kidney beans
  • 16 oz can black beans
  • 1 1/2 cups beef broth
  • 1 tbsp granulated sugar
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1/4 cup chili powder
  • 2 tbsp cumin
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp ground black pepper
  • 1/4 tsp cayenne ((optional))

Instructions

  1. In a large skillet, add the olive oil and chopped onion. Cook for 2 – 3 minutes.
  2. Add the ground beef to the skillet with the onion and cook for 5 – 7 minutes, until browned. Drain the grease from the skillet.
  3. In a large pot, combine all ingredients, including the cooked onions and ground beef. Stir well to mix.
  4. Bring the pot to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium low and simmer uncovered for 20 – 25 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  • Prep Time: 5 minutes
  • Cook Time: 35 minutes
  • Category: Main Course
  • Cuisine: American
