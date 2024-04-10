The BEST Homemade Bacon Jam Recipe - Perfect homemade food gift! (2024)

Jump to the Recipe

This bacon jam recipe is one of THE best things I’ve ever eaten. Sweet, salty and savory and a great gift!

I am a BIG fan of edible gifts around the holidays, and this Bacon Jam recipe is one of my favorites! People LOVE to receive it, and I love to make it!

This bacon and onion jam is the perfect combination of sweet, salty, and savory with just a *little* kick of spicy!

You can definitely buy this jam, but honestly, it’s just not the same. They have to put heavy preservatives in it to make it safe to eat, and you can tell!

What is Bacon Jam, you say?

It’s a sweet and salty relish that you can use as a topping or spread on any number of things: toast or crostini’s, baked cheese, turkey sandwiches, baked potatoes, or quiche.

A local company here in Kansas City makes a similar jam, but it’s SO expensive, upwards of $20 per tiny jar.

This jam recipe does require a TON of bacon to be used, so it’s one of those recipes that really pays off to make at home.

And, I am notexaggeratingwhen I say that this particular jam recipe is one of the best things I have ever eaten. Seriously. No lies.

I packaged this jam gift in half pint jars. You can attach super simple chalkboard labels and write on them with awhite paint pen.

Add some decorative twine or a festive holiday ribbon, and you’re good to go! It was super simple to get these little jars ofbacon goodness ready for gift giving.

If you’re looking for more edible gift ideas for the holidays, I recommend this delicious Garlic Infused Olive Oil, my Christmas Cracker Candy or this homemade Hot Cocoa Mix.

Can you can bacon jam?

I absolutely hate to be the bearer of bad news, but no, you cannot safely can bacon jam.

I tried to can the first batch I made and opened it after 3 months. The smell was off, so I threw it out. It turns out that it’s very likely bacteria will grow for this type of meat marmalade. And, there are several recipes out there that say you are able to this jam safely, so be cautious, friends! We don’t want to get ourselves or others sick.

After doing a bit more research, I learned that the best way to store this jam is to freeze it.

To freeze it, just leave a bit of head room in your freezer safe jar. When you’re ready to use it, thaw the jam. Once thawed, you can store it in the refrigerator for 2-3 weeks.

Serving Suggestions:

Bacon Jam is incredibly versatile and can be used in several ways! Use it:

On top of brie or soft cheese

On baked potatoes

As a sandwich spread

On top of your favorite grilled protein

Michelle's Bacon Jam Recipe Yield: 1.5 pints Prep Time: 5 minutes Cook Time: 40 minutes Total Time: 45 minutes Bacon Jam Recipe. Sweet, salty and savory with brown sugar. Spread on crackers, bruschetta, baked brie or top baked potatoes or grilled meat! So versatile, and so yummy. Ingredients 2 pounds bacon, raw, chopped

2 large yellow onions, diced

1 teaspoon salt

¼ cup brown sugar

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 pinch cayenne pepper

½ cup water

2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar Instructions Add chopped bacon to a large pot (I used a Dutch oven). Cook on medium heat for 15-20 minutes until the bacon starts to get crispy, and the fat is foaming. Drain bacon using a colander placed over a bowl. Save the drained fat. Add 2 teaspoons of bacon fat to pot and return to medium heat. Add onion and salt, then sauté for about 10 minutes, stirring frequently. While onions sauté, place the cooled bacon on a cutting board. Chop into small pieces, less than ½ inch. To onion mixture, add brown sugar, apple cider vinegar, dried thyme, black pepper and pinch of cayenne. Add bacon back in to pot and stir. Add water and balsamic vinegar. Cook on low-medium heat for 10-15 minutes until the mixture is "brick-brown" in color and thick. Notes This is best served slightly warm.

This recipe yields 1.5 pints. I recommend packaging in small half pint jars.

If the jam seems dry after all steps are completed, add another ½ cup of water and continue to simmer. It should have the consistency of a relish when all is said and done. It won't be thick like a jelly. Nutrition Information Yield 20Serving Size 1

Amount Per ServingCalories 205Total Fat 18gSaturated Fat 6gTrans Fat 0gUnsaturated Fat 11gCholesterol 30mgSodium 408mgCarbohydrates 4gFiber 0gSugar 3gProtein 6g The nutrition for this recipe is calculated by an app, and may be incorrect. Did you make this recipe? Please leave a comment on the blog or share a photo on Instagram See Also Baked Beet Chips Recipe - A Spicy Perspective

Love this bacon jam recipe? I think you’d also love this Bacon Wrapped Water Chestnuts appetizer recipe, or this Blackberry Crumb Dump Cake!