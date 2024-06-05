The BEST homemade bubble recipe (2024)

Table of Contents
FAQ: How to Make Bubbles Basic Homemade Bubbles Recipe Deluxe Mix Crazy Deluxe Mix (in my opinion, this is the best recipe!) Jello Bubbles Tear-Free Bubble Solution Beautiful Colors {with food coloring} Non-Toxic Bubble Solution Organic Bubble Solution How to Make Bubbles for Kids Materials Tools Instructions

The BEST homemade bubble recipe (1)

Jump to Instructions

Learn how to make bubbles with seven amazing recipes! From a favorite homemade bubble solution to a creative mix made with food coloring, we’re sharing everything you need to know about this fun summer pastime!

The BEST homemade bubble recipe (2)

Welcome to the most popular page on my blog! This article was updated in June 2020 in an effort to make sure you had as much helpful information as possible. All of the original content is still here. We’ve just added more details and one new recipe to help you have the best experience with your favorite little ones!

The warm weather has reminded me that I’ve been wanting to sharehow to make bubbles! We’ve been making our own for years now, and I have so many tips and ideas for you!

There are plenty of homemade bubble recipes to try out once you know the basic formula.

Some are really simple with ingredients I’m almost positive you have in your home. Other instructions have ingredients that are a bit more obscure.

Related posts:
Try my super recipe for unbreakable bubbles!
How to make giant bubbles!
Bubble Snakes: How to make a sock bubble blower.

The BEST homemade bubble recipe (3)

The moststraightforward and easyhomemaderecipes consist of just liquiddish soap and water. In fact, you’ll find that every recipe starts with plain water and soap of some sort.

But there are some that have some additions you might not expect.

I put together a quick FAQ to answer some questions you might have.

The BEST homemade bubble recipe (4)

FAQ:

Where can I buy glycerin for bubbles?
While you can make a simple mixture with a few basic ingredients, I’ve found that the best solutions and mixes contain glycerin.

Glycerin can be found in the cake decorating area of most craft stores.

If you’re near a Michael’s, you can find it with the cake and candy-making supplies or with soap-making products. If you want to order it online you can find several options on Amazon:

These are the varieties of glycerin with great reviews:

The BEST homemade bubble recipe (5)Vegetable Kosher Glycerin, 1 QuartThe BEST homemade bubble recipe (6)The BEST homemade bubble recipe (7)NOW Solutions Vegetable Glycerine, 16-OunceThe BEST homemade bubble recipe (8)The BEST homemade bubble recipe (9)Yaley Soapsations Liquid Glycerine, 8-OunceThe BEST homemade bubble recipe (10)The BEST homemade bubble recipe (11)Wilton Glycerin, 2 OuncesThe BEST homemade bubble recipe (12)

What is the sugar for?
From what I understand, it seems that the answer is simply in the stickiness of pure sugar.Sugar in your mixture simply makes the solution “stick” and last longer.

See Also
Homemade Sriracha RecipeTasty Quinoa for Baby Food Recipes - WholesomeBabyFood

What does corn syrup do?
Corn syrup works the same way sugar does. It helps make them last longer.

What’s the best dishwashing detergent to use?
An extensive Google search revealed that almost everyone stood behind Dawn Original dish soap as the best dish soap.

The BEST homemade bubble recipe (13)

What makes the best bubbles?
There are lots of opinions over the best recipes out there. I recommend trying them all, then choosing your favorite one to make over and over again!

Personally, I love that you can make the most basic formula with just soap and water — it’s just so easy. At the same time, I’d only make that in a pinch. But amazing things happen when you add a few more ingredients!

I’d have to say that glycerin makes the biggest difference in DIY bubbles.

If you make a homemade solution without glycerin, then make the same mix with glycerin you’ll absolutely notice how much better the second one is!

Are there any dish soaps that shouldn’t be used?
Yes. Generic soaps that are usually found at dollar stores and the like are generally too watered down to produce a quality product.

Do you have an organic bubble recipe?
Yes, you can easily make homemade organic bubbles by using organic ingredients!

You can find the measurements and directions below with the rest, and here are the ingredients you can use to make up your organic mixture:

These are the products listed above:

The BEST homemade bubble recipe (14)Organic Vegetable Glycerin by Sky OrganicsThe BEST homemade bubble recipe (15)The BEST homemade bubble recipe (16)Dr. Bronner’s Pure Castile Liquid Soap – UnscentedThe BEST homemade bubble recipe (17)The BEST homemade bubble recipe (18)Trader Joe’s Organic SugarThe BEST homemade bubble recipe (19)

Can I use these indoors?
The Basic homemade recipe shouldn’t cause any problems indoors. It’s just diluted soap. Still, make sure you’re ok with them popping on upholstery fabric, special flooring or anything else in your home.

Take care with the mixtures containing sugar and corn syrup, as they may leave a sticky residue on surfaces.

Finally, the Beautiful and Jello formulas both contain small amounts of food coloring and dye, so it’s probably best to save those for outdoor use.

How should I store my solution?
Store all of the homemade mixtures in an airtight, labeled container. A clean glass mason jar or jelly jar works perfectly.

Many of these mixtures actually get better with age. If the mixture has sat for more than a few weeks, give the container a gentle swirl to combine the ingredients that may have separated. Don’t shake the container.

How to Make Bubbles

The BEST homemade bubble recipe (20)

Basic Homemade Bubbles Recipe

1 Cup water
1 Tablespoon Dawn dishwashing liquid (or any other kind of dish soap)

Combine the water and dishwashing liquid in a cup, bottle or dish. Stir gently and thoroughly to combine. Dip your wand and get started!

Deluxe Mix

1 quart (4 cups)warm water
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup dishwashing liquid

Combine the sugar and the warm water. Stir until the sugar is fully dissolved.

Add the dishwashing liquid and stir again. Store in an airtight container.

Crazy Deluxe Mix (in my opinion, this is the best recipe!)

1 cup warm water
2 tablespoons liquid dish or laundry detergent
1 tablespoon glycerin
1 teaspoon white sugar

Gently stir all ingredients together and store in a airtight container. These ones have staying power! Given the right conditions you might lose sight of them before they pop!

Jello Bubbles

1 part dishwashing liquid
1 part Jello brand (or generic) powder, any flavor/color
8 to 10 parts warm water

Gently combine all three ingredients. Avoid creating suds by mixing too vigorously. Suds will affect the “bubbliness” of your mixture.

Tear-Free Bubble Solution

1/4 cup tear-free baby shampoo
3/4 cup water
3 Tablespoons light corn syrup

Mix all ingredients, then wait for the suds to settle before using.

Beautiful Colors {with food coloring}

1/3 cup dishwashing liquid
1 1/4 cups water
2 teaspoons sugar
1 drop food coloring

Combine all ingredients together in a jar or other resealable container. Use outside to avoid staining any indoor fixtures, carpet or upholstery.

Non-Toxic Bubble Solution

1/4 cup natural, biodegradabledish detergent (Like Seventh Generation Free and Clear)
1 cup water
1 teaspoon glycerin

Mix up all ingredients in a resealable container. Let stand overnight for best results.

Organic Bubble Solution

1 cup warm water
2 tablespoons liquid organic castile soap
1 tablespoon organic glycerin
1 teaspoon organic white sugar

Gently stir all ingredients together and store in an airtight container. Do not shake.

The BEST homemade bubble recipe (21)
The BEST homemade bubble recipe (22)
The BEST homemade bubble recipe (23)

Do you have a favorite formula that I didn’t share? Please share it in the comments!

image credit:Maricel Cruz

Image credit for featured image.

Yield: 1 cup

How to Make Bubbles for Kids

The BEST homemade bubble recipe (24)

How to make bubbles for kids - the best DIY homemade bubbles recipe

Prep Time1 minute

Active Time3 minutes

Additional Time1 minute

Total Time5 minutes

DifficultyEasy

Estimated Cost1

Materials

  • 1 cup warm water
  • 2 tablespoons liquid dish detergent or laundry detergent
  • 1 tablespoon glycerin
  • 1 teaspoon white sugar

Tools

  • Mason jar or airtight container
  • Teaspoon measuring spoon
  • Tablespoon measuring spoon
  • Liquid measuring cup

Instructions

  1. The BEST homemade bubble recipe (25)Gently stir all ingredients together.
  2. The BEST homemade bubble recipe (26) Store in an airtight container. Mason jars work well, and you can mix everything together in your jar, too!
The BEST homemade bubble recipe (2024)
Top Articles
The Best Vegetarian Lentil Meatballs Recipe — Registered Dietitian Columbia SC - Rachael Hartley Nutrition
4 DIY Flavored Salt Recipes
Seahorse Pro Electric Nectar Collector Kit | LOOKAH
Seahorse Pro Plus Electric Nectar Collector Near Me | LOOKAH Best Dab Pen
Latest Posts
Procaffeinating: 20 Bulletproof Coffee Recipes To Kickstart Your Morning
Easy vegan recipes from Marco Borges | Well+Good
Article information

Author: Pres. Carey Rath

Last Updated:

Views: 6647

Rating: 4 / 5 (61 voted)

Reviews: 84% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Pres. Carey Rath

Birthday: 1997-03-06

Address: 14955 Ledner Trail, East Rodrickfort, NE 85127-8369

Phone: +18682428114917

Job: National Technology Representative

Hobby: Sand art, Drama, Web surfing, Cycling, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Leather crafting, Creative writing

Introduction: My name is Pres. Carey Rath, I am a faithful, funny, vast, joyous, lively, brave, glamorous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.