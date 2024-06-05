The BEST homemade bubble recipe (2024)

Jump to Instructions

Learn how to make bubbles with seven amazing recipes! From a favorite homemade bubble solution to a creative mix made with food coloring, we’re sharing everything you need to know about this fun summer pastime!

Welcome to the most popular page on my blog! This article was updated in June 2020 in an effort to make sure you had as much helpful information as possible. All of the original content is still here. We’ve just added more details and one new recipe to help you have the best experience with your favorite little ones!

The warm weather has reminded me that I’ve been wanting to sharehow to make bubbles! We’ve been making our own for years now, and I have so many tips and ideas for you!

There are plenty of homemade bubble recipes to try out once you know the basic formula.

Some are really simple with ingredients I’m almost positive you have in your home. Other instructions have ingredients that are a bit more obscure.

The moststraightforward and easyhomemaderecipes consist of just liquiddish soap and water. In fact, you’ll find that every recipe starts with plain water and soap of some sort.

But there are some that have some additions you might not expect.

I put together a quick FAQ to answer some questions you might have.

FAQ:

Where can I buy glycerin for bubbles?

While you can make a simple mixture with a few basic ingredients, I’ve found that the best solutions and mixes contain glycerin.

Glycerin can be found in the cake decorating area of most craft stores.

If you’re near a Michael’s, you can find it with the cake and candy-making supplies or with soap-making products. If you want to order it online you can find several options on Amazon:

These are the varieties of glycerin with great reviews:

Vegetable Kosher Glycerin, 1 Quart NOW Solutions Vegetable Glycerine, 16-Ounce Yaley Soapsations Liquid Glycerine, 8-Ounce Wilton Glycerin, 2 Ounces

What is the sugar for?

From what I understand, it seems that the answer is simply in the stickiness of pure sugar.Sugar in your mixture simply makes the solution “stick” and last longer.

What does corn syrup do?

Corn syrup works the same way sugar does. It helps make them last longer.

What’s the best dishwashing detergent to use?

An extensive Google search revealed that almost everyone stood behind Dawn Original dish soap as the best dish soap.

What makes the best bubbles?

There are lots of opinions over the best recipes out there. I recommend trying them all, then choosing your favorite one to make over and over again!

Personally, I love that you can make the most basic formula with just soap and water — it’s just so easy. At the same time, I’d only make that in a pinch. But amazing things happen when you add a few more ingredients!

I’d have to say that glycerin makes the biggest difference in DIY bubbles.

If you make a homemade solution without glycerin, then make the same mix with glycerin you’ll absolutely notice how much better the second one is!

Are there any dish soaps that shouldn’t be used?

Yes. Generic soaps that are usually found at dollar stores and the like are generally too watered down to produce a quality product.

Do you have an organic bubble recipe?

Yes, you can easily make homemade organic bubbles by using organic ingredients!

You can find the measurements and directions below with the rest, and here are the ingredients you can use to make up your organic mixture:

These are the products listed above:

Organic Vegetable Glycerin by Sky Organics Dr. Bronner’s Pure Castile Liquid Soap – Unscented Trader Joe’s Organic Sugar

Can I use these indoors?

The Basic homemade recipe shouldn’t cause any problems indoors. It’s just diluted soap. Still, make sure you’re ok with them popping on upholstery fabric, special flooring or anything else in your home.

Take care with the mixtures containing sugar and corn syrup, as they may leave a sticky residue on surfaces.

Finally, the Beautiful and Jello formulas both contain small amounts of food coloring and dye, so it’s probably best to save those for outdoor use.

How should I store my solution?

Store all of the homemade mixtures in an airtight, labeled container. A clean glass mason jar or jelly jar works perfectly.

Many of these mixtures actually get better with age. If the mixture has sat for more than a few weeks, give the container a gentle swirl to combine the ingredients that may have separated. Don’t shake the container.

How to Make Bubbles

Basic Homemade Bubbles Recipe

1 Cup water

1 Tablespoon Dawn dishwashing liquid (or any other kind of dish soap)

Combine the water and dishwashing liquid in a cup, bottle or dish. Stir gently and thoroughly to combine. Dip your wand and get started!

Deluxe Mix

1 quart (4 cups)warm water

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup dishwashing liquid

Combine the sugar and the warm water. Stir until the sugar is fully dissolved.

Add the dishwashing liquid and stir again. Store in an airtight container.

Crazy Deluxe Mix (in my opinion, this is the best recipe!)

1 cup warm water

2 tablespoons liquid dish or laundry detergent

1 tablespoon glycerin

1 teaspoon white sugar

Gently stir all ingredients together and store in a airtight container. These ones have staying power! Given the right conditions you might lose sight of them before they pop!

Jello Bubbles

1 part dishwashing liquid

1 part Jello brand (or generic) powder, any flavor/color

8 to 10 parts warm water

Gently combine all three ingredients. Avoid creating suds by mixing too vigorously. Suds will affect the “bubbliness” of your mixture.

Tear-Free Bubble Solution

1/4 cup tear-free baby shampoo

3/4 cup water

3 Tablespoons light corn syrup

Mix all ingredients, then wait for the suds to settle before using.

Beautiful Colors {with food coloring}

1/3 cup dishwashing liquid

1 1/4 cups water

2 teaspoons sugar

1 drop food coloring

Combine all ingredients together in a jar or other resealable container. Use outside to avoid staining any indoor fixtures, carpet or upholstery.

Non-Toxic Bubble Solution

1/4 cup natural, biodegradabledish detergent (Like Seventh Generation Free and Clear)

1 cup water

1 teaspoon glycerin

Mix up all ingredients in a resealable container. Let stand overnight for best results.

Organic Bubble Solution

1 cup warm water

2 tablespoons liquid organic castile soap

1 tablespoon organic glycerin

1 teaspoon organic white sugar

Gently stir all ingredients together and store in an airtight container. Do not shake.

Do you have a favorite formula that I didn’t share? Please share it in the comments!

image credit:Maricel Cruz

Image credit for featured image.