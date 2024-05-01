The BEST Homemade Cinnamon Rolls Recipe! (2024)

In this post, you’ll find our best homemade cinnamon rolls recipe along with our popular and delicious 90 minute cinnamon rolls recipe! You’ll also find tasty toppings for cream cheese frosting, caramel topping, sticky bun topping and lots of tips to make homemade cinnamon rolls easier and even more delicious!

Who doesn’t love cinnamon rolls? They are so sweet and delicious, but they cost a fortune at the local restaurant, bakery or grocery store! You can easily make several batches for the price of ONE restaurant or store bought cinnamon roll!

These cinnamon rolls are perfect to make and take to a potluck or holiday get-together! Everyone loves them and you probably won’t have any left to take home.

If you want to make homemade cinnamon rolls, but you don’t want to have the temptation to eat the entire batch yourself, you can easily freeze individual cinnamon rolls so you can only make the one or two you need for a particular meal. You can find easy ideas and tips for this and lots of other cinnamon roll ideas further down in this post! I hope you enjoy all of the sweet treats!