The BEST Homemade Cinnamon Rolls Recipe! (2024)

In this post, you’ll find our best homemade cinnamon rolls recipe along with our popular and delicious 90 minute cinnamon rolls recipe! You’ll also find tasty toppings for cream cheese frosting, caramel topping, sticky bun topping and lots of tips to make homemade cinnamon rolls easier and even more delicious!
Who doesn’t love cinnamon rolls? They are so sweet and delicious, but they cost a fortune at the local restaurant, bakery or grocery store! You can easily make several batches for the price of ONE restaurant or store bought cinnamon roll!
These cinnamon rolls are perfect to make and take to a potluck or holiday get-together! Everyone loves them and you probably won’t have any left to take home.
If you want to make homemade cinnamon rolls, but you don’t want to have the temptation to eat the entire batch yourself, you can easily freeze individual cinnamon rolls so you can only make the one or two you need for a particular meal. You can find easy ideas and tips for this and lots of other cinnamon roll ideas further down in this post! I hope you enjoy all of the sweet treats!
The BEST Homemade Cinnamon Rolls Recipe!
This is the very best homemade cinnamon rolls recipe andthey’re gooey and delicious! I love cinnamon rolls! But why spend a fortune on them at your local store? You can make 3 batches of tasty homemade cinnamon rolls for the price of 1 restaurant cinnamon roll!!! Now that’s a deal!
- Author: Tawra Kellam
- Yield: 2 dozen cinnamon rolls
Ingredients
2 pkgs. or 2 Tbsp yeast
1 Tbsp. granulated sugar
1 tsp. salt
1 cup water, warmed (110º – 115º)
1 cup milk
6 Tbsp. butter or margarine
1/2 cup granulated sugar
3 eggs, well beaten
7 cups all purpose flour
Filling
2 Tbsp. butter or margarine
1/2 cup brown sugar, packed
1 Tbsp. cinnamon
1/2 cup raisins (optional)
Instructions
- Dissolve yeast, 1 tablespoon granulated sugar and salt in warm water.
- Add milk, 6 tablespoons butter and ½ cup granulated sugar. Cool.
- Add eggs.
- Add 2 cups flour and beat until smooth.
- Stir in remaining flour.
- Knead to make a smooth dough.
- Place dough into a greased bowl.
- Cover and allow to rise until doubled in size.
- Divide the dough into four sections.
- Roll each to ½ inch thick.
- Spread each section with butter or margarine.
- Sprinkle with brown sugar, cinnamon, and raisins.
- Roll jelly-roll fashion and cut into ½ inch slices.
- Place cut side down into two greased 9×13 inch pans.
- Allow to rise until doubled in size (about 1 hour).
- Preheat oven to 350° and bake until golden brown (about 20-25 minutes).
- Cool and frost with buttercream frosting.
This easy buttercream frosting is perfect for both of the homemade cinnamon rolls recipes and for lots of other sweet treats like our banana cupcakes recipe!
Buttercream Frosting Recipe
- Author: Tawra Kellam
Ingredients
Units
3 cups powdered sugar (If sugar is lumpy, you may want to sift it.)
1/3 cup butter or margarine, softened
1 tsp. vanilla
1–2 Tbsp. milk
Instructions
- Mix sugar and butter.
- Add vanilla.
- Slowly add milk, beating until smooth. If it is too stiff, add a little more milk to get the right consistency.
Notes
- This frosts about one 9×13 cake, two 8 inch cakes or 1 dozen cupcakes.
- You can store this frosting in the fridge for several weeks.
Here’s a short video demonstrating how to make the best homemade cinnamon rolls recipe!
Both of these homemade cinnamon roll recipes are from volume 1 of our cookbook:
Save Money On Groceries And Make Meals Easier! (Sale Up To 50% Off!)
You can make EASY and delicious meals at home in less time than eating out! You’ll save a ton of money on food and your family will thank you!
Click here to get our Dining On A Dime Cookbooks SALE Up To 50% Off NOW! They’re filled with tasty recipes and tips to make your life easier!
90 Minute Cinnamon Rolls Recipe
This 90 minute cinnamon rolls recipe makes easy and delicious homemade cinnamon rolls your family and friends will love! They are amazingly delicious and you’ll be surprised how easy they are! These cinnamon rolls are perfect for potlucks, family get-togethers and holiday parties!
- Author: Tawra Kellam
- Yield: 12 cinnamon rolls
Ingredients
90 Minute Dough Ingredients
2 1/2 cups all purpose flour
2 Tbsp. sugar
1 pkg. or 1 Tbsp. yeast
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 cup milk
1/4 cup water
2 Tbsp. butter or margarine
Cinnamon Roll Ingredients
1 batch 90 minute dough
2 Tbsp. butter or margarine, softened
1 tsp. cinnamon
1/4 cup sugar
Instructions
- Mix 3/4 cup flour with the sugar, yeast, and salt.
- Heat milk, water and butter until very warm (120-130°).
- Add to dry ingredients and beat 2 minutes on medium speed.
- Add 1/4 cup flour. Beat 2 minutes on high.
- Stir in enough flour to make a stiff dough.
- Knead 2-3 minutes.
- Place into a greased bowl and let rise 15 minutes.
Roll out the dough.
Spread with 2 tablespoons of softened butter or margarine.
Combine 1 teaspoon cinnamon and ¼ cup sugar and sprinkle on the dough.
Roll jelly-roll style and cut into 1 inch pieces.
Place the cinnamon rolls into an 8 inch round cake pan.
- Let rise 15 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 375°.
- Bake at 375° for 20-25 minutes.
Homemade Cinnamon Roll Recipe Tips:
Here are some easy ideas to make cinnamon rolls easier. These tips can be used to make your favorite cinnamon rolls recipe taste like the ones people pay big money for at the mall.
- Add 1/2 pkg. of vanilla puddingto the dry ingredients of your homemade cinnamon rolls recipe for each 4 cups of flour you use.
- Place a piece of greased waxed paper on the bottom of your baking pan so the cinnamon rolls don’t stick.
- Don’t leave the cinnamon rolls in the pan after baking. As soon as you pull them out of the oven, flip them upside down on a plate, platter or cookie sheet. That way, all the gooey juicy filling that has run to the bottom of the pan while baking will seep back into the rolls.
- Use one of those square metal pastry cutters to cut your cinnamon rolls. It slices through the dough perfectly with one quick slice. It works faster than a pizza cutter or dental floss.
- The filling is normally a mixture of butter, cinnamon and sugar, but you can add other things like nuts, raisins and other dried fruit, and jelly or jam. Use raspberry, strawberry or any flavor of jelly or jam you like.
- Freeze the homemade cinnamon rolls individually. After the dough is sliced into rolls, separate and lay the rolls on a greased cookie sheet. When frozen, place them in a plastic bag or container. Then you can take out as many as you want to use the night before and place them in the pan you will use to bake them. Then, in the morning, just pop them in the oven and bake at 350 – 375°. Don’t preheat the oven. This helps them rise perfectly.
- Make a batch of the frosting for the homemade cinnamon rolls recipes and freeze in dollops on a cookie sheet. Then place them in a plastic bag. When you’re ready to use the frosting, place one piece on each cinnamon roll when it is warm from the oven.
- Add 3 oz. of softened cream cheese to cannedor homemade frosting for the taste of cinnamon rolls from the mall.
More tasty toppings for homemade cinnamon rolls!
The best homemade cinnamon rolls recipe calls for buttercream frosting and buttercream is also perfect for the 90 minute cinnamon rolls recipe, but if you’re looking for something different, here are some other tasty cinnamon roll frosting recipes!
All of these frosting recipes can also be used to amp up the store-bought kind and give them the taste of homemade cinnamon rolls! This cream cheese frosting is richer and more decadent than the buttercream frosting.
Cinnamon Roll Cream Cheese Frosting
- Author: Jill Cooper
Ingredients
4 oz. cream cheese, softened
1/4 cup butter, softened
1 1/2 cups powdered sugar
1/2 tsp. vanilla
1/8 tsp. salt
Instructions
- Beat all of the ingredients together.
- Frost the cinnamon rolls.
Caramel or Sticky Bun Topping
You can take any homemade cinnamon roll recipe and turn it into sticky buns with this recipe.
- Author: Jill Cooper
Ingredients
1 cup brown sugar
1/3 cup butter
1/3 cup heavy cream
Instructions
- Melt the ingredients together. DON’T BOIL!
- Pour into the bottom of a 9×13 inch baking pan.
- Place cut cinnamon rolls on top of the caramel sauce.
- Then let the cinnamon rolls do their last rising.
- Bake the cinnamon rolls as called for in the cinnamon roll recipe.
Notes
For sticky buns, add toasted crushed pecans.
I love the caramel topping recipe above but I often don’t have heavy cream on hand. Heavy cream can also get expensive. Here is another recipe that also tastes great and you will probably have all of the ingredients on hand.
Caramel Sauce Recipe
- Author: Jill Cooper
Ingredients
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/3 cup butter
1/2 cup vanilla ice cream
Instructions
- Mix all of the ingredients in a saucepan and cook until thick and bubbly.
- Pour the caramel sauce mixture into the bottom of a 9×13 inch baking pan.
- Place the cut cinnamon rolls on top of the caramel sauce.
- Then let the cinnamon rolls do their last rising.
- Bake the cinnamon rolls as called for in the cinnamon roll recipe.
Different Twist on Cinnamon Rolls
Submitted by a reader, Sue:
Regarding your 90 minute cinnamon roll recipe made with the “Ninety Minute Rolls” dough– here’s a tip when you use the dough for cinnamon rolls:
Use peanut butter (smooth or chunky) instead of margarineto spread over the dough. Be generous! It makes a wonderful nutty flavor. If you make an icing from powdered sugar to drizzle over the top, use a drop of vanilla flavoring and a drop of almond flavoring in the icing. You will think these came from the gourmet bakery. Yum yum!
Ok, I’m not so sure about this one but it just sounded too interesting for me not to post it. :-) What can I say I’m pregnant! hehehe
(Note: We aren’t announcing anything. This cinnamon roll tip was originally posted in 2009.)
-Tawra
If you like these homemade cinnamon roll recipes:
These recipes, including our best homemade cinnamon rolls recipe and our easy 90 minute cinnamon rolls recipe are both in volume 1 of our cookbook! All of our cookbooks are packed with quick, easy and delicious recipes that will save you lots of money on your food bill!
