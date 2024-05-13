The Best Huawei P30 Pro Screen Protectors | Digital Trends (2024)

Despite the launch of the P40 Pro, the Huawei P30 Pro is still a great option if you’re looking for a powerful Android smartphone. The pearl of the device is the incredible camera, but that’s the best of an altogether impressive bunch. Of particular interest is the huge 6.47-inch OLED display. This screen is beautiful and crisp — but it’s also quite fragile, and few things are more frustrating than dropping your phone and cracking the screen.

Investing in one of the best screen protectors for this device is a must. With so much competition on the market, it can be hard to find the perfect protector for your prized phone. We’ll help you pair your phone with the right screen protector. Here are some of the best Huawei P30 Pro screen protectors.

Uponew Tempered Glass Screen Protector

The Best Huawei P30 Pro Screen Protectors | Digital Trends (1)

Made of tempered glass with a hardness rating between 8H and 9H (the hardest possible), this protector from Uponew will do a very good job of guarding your P30 Pro against damage. It claims not only to be shatter-proof but also “explosion-proof” (not that we even remotely recommend you putting this to the test). The protector has also been treated with an oleophobic coating, so you’ll have a hard time leaving greasy fingerprints on it. Comes in a pack of two and also ships with wipes for cleaning prior to installation, as well as a dust absorber.

Orzero Huawei P30 Pro Screen Protector

The Best Huawei P30 Pro Screen Protectors | Digital Trends (2)

Made of highly transparent PET film with a hardness rating of 5H, this will keep your P30 Pro’s display looking great while also protecting against everyday knocks and scrapes. It’s only 0.15mm thick, so you’ll struggle to remember or notice that it’s actually on your phone, with Orzero boasting a transparency of 99%. The protector has also been coated with an oleophobic and hydrophobic agent, so it will repel water and grease from your fingers.

Ibywind Clear TPU Film Screen Protector

The Best Huawei P30 Pro Screen Protectors | Digital Trends (3)

Made of TPU film, this Huawei P30 Pro screen protector offers 99% HD clarity and a sensitivity that’s as close to the phone’s actual touchscreen as possible. Its main claim to fame is that it includes self-healing properties, which are capable of repairing minor scuffs and scratches over time. It also comes with precise cutouts for the phone’s cameras, speakers, and sensors, and it promises bubble-free application.

Armorsuit MilitaryShield Matte Film

The Best Huawei P30 Pro Screen Protectors | Digital Trends (4)

Direct threats are only the start where screen protection is concerned, and what good is a scratch-free display if strong sunlight means you can’t see it? Armorsuit’s screen protector has a matte finish, which means it’s less likely to reflect glare from the sun or other strong lights, making it a good choice if you often find yourself squinting to read your P30 Pro’s screen. It’s made from a flexible film, which won’t be as protective as glass, but will still offer good protection against scratches, dirt, and smears. Armosuit also claims the film used is the same material used to coat military aircraft and space shuttles, and it’s been treated to resist yellowing as it ages.

SuperShieldz Glass Protector — Twin Pack

The Best Huawei P30 Pro Screen Protectors | Digital Trends (5)

It’s hard to find a better transparent protective material than glass, and that’s because glass is unsurpassed in its ability to be completely clear while also being tough and durable. If you’re looking for a low-priced screen protector without additional features, look no further than SuperShieldz’s glass protector. It’s curved to match your P30 Pro’s screen, and it’s made from tough tempered glass that’ll resist scratches, bumps, and smeared fingerprints. The real draw here though isn’t the high quality of the screen protector — it’s the sheer value. It comes at a bargain price and includes a twin pack, so you’ve got a replacement in case of shatters and chips.

Olixar Film Screen Protector — Twin Pack

The Best Huawei P30 Pro Screen Protectors | Digital Trends (6)

Tempered glass protectors are slim, but it can be hard to forget they’re there in all but the slimmest examples. Flexible film protectors are even thinner and present a good choice if you want something that looks and feels invisible. This protector from Olixar is made from a scratch-resistant film that’s easy to apply and should provide basic protection against scratches, fingerprints, and dirt. Unfortunately, it doesn’t have the same strong protection as a glass protector, so it’s less useful against drops and other direct threats, but it still provides good day-to-day protection. It also comes in a double pack for extra value.

RhinoShield Impact Flex Screen Protector

The Best Huawei P30 Pro Screen Protectors | Digital Trends (7)

Film protectors can prevent damage in extreme environments, but only if you don’t mind spending a little more. One of these options is RhinoShield’s Impact Flex screen protectors, which you can get for the front, back, or front and back of your device.

RhinoShield claims the Impact Flex screen protectors are capable of extraordinary things. This screen protector might be barely thicker than a sheet of paper, but don’t let that deter you because it can handle four times as much impact as the Gorilla Glass 3.

RhinoShield uses ShockSpread, a powerful material that allows for optimal phone protection. This heavy-duty substance will safeguard your phone, even if it takes a tumble from 3.5 meters high. It also protects against scratches, oil prints from your fingers, cuts, and other minor damages.

The Impact Flex screen protector is incredibly dependable, and you’ll be happy to know it’s super easy and quick to install. The protector comes with detailed, easy-to-understand directions for installing it correctly and effectively to ensure you get a smooth fit without those irritating air bubbles popping up. A couple of additional benefits include its quick and painless cleaning process and almost impervious structure.

However, there is one disadvantage we do want to mention. This case comes at a high price, and compared to the other screen protectors included on our list, it’s much more costly. That being said, it also provides the best protection. Ultimately, the decision is up to you.

The Best Huawei P30 Pro Screen Protectors

