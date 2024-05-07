The Best Instant Pot Broccoli and Cheese Soup | Easy Soup Recipe (2024)

Bless This Mess › Recipes › Easy Dinners › Instant Pot By Melissa 4.94 from 111 votes on Feb 24, 2022, Updated Oct 27, 2022

ThisInstant Pot broccoli and cheese soup recipe has a ONE MINUTE cook time. It’s an easy Instant Pot soup that’s thick, creamy and healthy. Enjoy this gluten free and vegetarian soup for any meal!

I’ve been on the Instant Pot train for a while now, and I won’t be getting off anytime soon. While the slow cooker is the “set it and forget it” miracle dinner maker in the kitchen, consider the IP as your “oops, I forgot it” meal helper when you need a hot meal fast. Soups made in the Instant Pot are one of my favorite things pretty much ever, but it also does well with shredded pork and hard boiled eggs. What I’m saying is, the options are truly limitless when it comes to the fast and low-maintenance power of IPs!

And this broccoli and cheese soup recipe? It’ll knock your socks off. It *may* just be my favorite soup I’ve made in the Instant Pot (and that’s saying a lot because I’m a big IP soup maker!). It comes out impeccably rich, thick, and creamy with the most perfectly cooked veggies and a delicious texture. I’d say the best part is that the cook time is literally only one minute. Yep, you read that right. This one-pot meal will be a huge hit with your family, and I can’t wait for you to try it out!

Can I use frozen broccoli instead?

Yep! You can use whatever you have on hand. Frozen and fresh will both work the same in this recipe, and no need to change the cooking time. Score! And sometimes I use the frozen broccoli and cauliflower mix and it works just great too. I don’t chop up the frozen broccoli, but it seems to cook up just great.

Can I make this soup if I don’t have an Instant Pot?

I know not everyone has an Instant Pot (but y’all MUST add it to your wish list!), so this recipe can easily be made on the stovetop, too. Follow the recipe as directed, but instead of pressure cooking the veggies, just let them simmer in the broth until tender, about 20 minutes. Then, move on with adding the cornstarch, cream, and cheese as directed.

What can I pair with broccoli and cheese soup?

I love I love bread to for dipping into broccoli and cheese soup. I highly recommend serving this soup with fresh baguettes, sourdough bread, my mom’s easy French bread recipe, or this easy no-knead crusty loaf. You can also serve a fresh salad on the side to add more color and veggies to the meal!

What is the best cheese for melting in soup?

This recipe specifically calls for cheddar. I like to use a nice sharp cheddar for this recipe but we love sharp cheeses. Sometimes I’ll toss a variety of cheeses like cheddar, parmesan, and pepper jack cheese! You can use what you like or have on hand and feel free to use a variety of cheeses if that’s what you have.

4.94 from 111 votes The Best Instant Pot Broccoli and Cheese Soup By: Melissa Griffiths ThisInstant Pot broccoli and cheese soup recipe takes only ONE minute to make. It’s an easy Instant Pot soup that’s thick, creamy and healthy. Enjoy this gluten free and vegetarian soup for any meal! Prep: 10 minutes mins Cook: 30 minutes mins Total: 40 minutes mins Servings: 5 Save See Also The Best Italian PANETTONE Recipe - Easy Peasy Creative Ideas Pin RecipeRate RecipePrint Recipe Ingredients ▢ 2 tablespoons butter

▢ 1 cup diced onion

▢ 2 cloves garlic

▢ 4 cups vegetable broth , (or chicken stock if not vegetarian)

, ▢ 4 cups bite-sized broccoli florets

▢ 1 cup matchstick or grated carrots

▢ 1/4 teaspoon salt , , plus more to taste

, ▢ 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

▢ 1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes

▢ 1/4 cup corn starch

▢ 1/4 cup cold water

▢ 2 cups cream or half-and-half

▢ 2 cups grated cheddar cheese Instructions Select browning/saute to preheat the pressure cooker. Add the butter and onion and saute until the onion is tender, about 3 minutes.

Add the garlic and cook until the garlic is fragrant, about 30 seconds.

Stir in the chicken stock, broccoli, carrots, salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes.

Lock the lid in place, make sure the vent is set to seal, and select high pressure and 1 minute cook time.

When the cooking time ends, use the quick pressure release. When the valve drops, remove the lid carefully.

In a small bowl whisk together the corn starch and cold water until smooth.

Set the pressure cook to saute/browning and slowly add the corn starch mixture to the pot. Stir constantly until the soup comes to a boil and thickens.

Turn off the pressure cooker. Slowly stir in the cream or half-and-half.

Add the cheese a handful at a time and stir until it melts.

Adjust salt and pepper to taste and serve hot. Video Notes You can use frozen broccoli in place of the fresh, no need to change the cooking time. Sometimes I used the mixed broccoli and cauliflower that’s frozen and it works great too.

Calories: 435kcal, Carbohydrates: 24g, Protein: 16g, Fat: 31g, Saturated Fat: 18g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g, Monounsaturated Fat: 8g, Trans Fat: 0.2g, Cholesterol: 91mg, Sodium: 1303mg, Potassium: 522mg, Fiber: 3g, Sugar: 10g, Vitamin A: 6067IU, Vitamin C: 68mg, Calcium: 476mg, Iron: 1mg

This recipe comes from a cookbook of a friend, Barbara, The Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook: 200 Fast and Foolproof Recipes for Every Brand of Electric Pressure Cookeris one you want on your shelf.

I know you are going to fall in love with this Instant Pot broccoli and cheese soup just as much as we have, and you’ll love how easy it is to make and how rich it tastes.