The best iPad Pro cases in 2024 (2024)

By Joseph Foley
Contributions from Beth Nicholls
Beth Nicholls
Protect your tablet with one of the best iPad Pro cases around, including designs for recent 12.9-inch and 11-inch models.
One of the best iPad Pro cases could be a worthwhile investment if you've just scooped a Black Friday iPad bargain. They can protect your expensive new Apple device from daily bumps, spills, and scratches and can also add a touch of personality. some can even double as a stand to prop up your tablet, and the best iPad Pro cases with keyboards allow you to use your pro like a laptop (after all, the Pros have the power for it).
Whether you have an M1 or M2-chipped tablet, the current iPad Pro range comes in two sizes: 11 inches and 12.9 inches. Both are hugely popular thanks to their fast performance, gorgeous LED-backlit displays and compatibility with the Apple Pencil 2. Naturally, they're not cheap, so protecting your device with a high-quality case is a good idea. We've picked out our favourite options for different needs based on our reviewers' own vast experience of working with iPads along with customer reviews and brand reputation.
If you're not sure which iPad you have, see our iPad generation list, and you can always check which model you own in your device settings for peace of mind. We also have guides to the best iPad Pro keyboards, as well as the best Apple Pencil prices if you want to further improve your set-up.
The best iPad Pro casesavailable today
01. Logitech Combo Touch
The best iPad Pro case with trackpad
Materials: not stated
Colours: black
Logitech's Combo Touch Keyboard Case is a little more expensive than Apple's own offering, but you get the added flexibility of a detachable keyboard with a large click-anywhere trackpad, an adjustable kick-back stand, plus a row of iPad OS shortcut keys for quick access. We also really like the premium look of the fabric-like finish, although it can be harder to keep clean.
+ Keyboard iPadOS shortcuts
+ Adjustable kick-stand
+ Has a Trackpad
- High price point vs Apple's keyboard folio
CB rating: 4/5
02. Casemade Leather Case
The best genuine leather iPad Pro case
Materials: leather
Colours: black, tan
Apple doesn't make its own leather case for an iPad, but there are other brands with some decent offerings, including this from Casemade. It looks gorgeous, fits securely and it's made from high-quality cowhide. The design allows easy access to buttons and ports and it doubles up as a stand for typing or watching videos. It also has a sleep/wake function as you open and close the case.
+ Great-quality
+ Genuine leather
+ Snug fit
- Not vegan-friendly
CB rating: 4/5
03. Apple Smart Keyboard Folio
The best iPad Pro keyboard case
Materials: not stated
Colours: black
Apple's Smart Keyboard Folio is the ideal solution if you want to give the powerful iPad Pro the portability of a laptop. Much like the Smart Folio, it attaches magnetically and provides good protection against scratches and bumps. But the big benefit here is the keyboard, which unlocks more possibilities for the iPad Pro. There are cheaper iPad cases with keyboards, but we find Apple's own Smart Keyboard Folio just works.
+ Full-size keys
+ Great fit
+ Made by Apple
- No trackpad
CB rating: 4/5
04. OtterBox Defender
The best iPad Pro case for protection
Materials: polycarbonate, synthetic rubber, polyester
Colours: black, blue
+ Tough build
+ Corner and side protection
+ Port covers
- Bulky
Featuring cushioned rubber and strong side/corner protection, the OtterBox Defender will protect your tablet no problem. This case provides three layers of protection, including a solid inner shell and a tough outer slipcover. It also works as an excellent stand. It does add a little bulk, but we think it's a great option for solid protection.
CB rating: 3/5
05. Apple Smart Folio
The best iPad Pro case overall
Materials: polyurethane
Colours: four
+ Perfect fit
+ Official Apple reassurance
+ Looks smart
- No edge protection
Apple's own iPad Pro cases might seem expensive, but we like the reassurance that they're going to perfectly fit each new device. The Smart Folio case for the 11in and 12.9in iPad Pro 2022 follow the same design as previous models, with powerful magnets holding them in place around the tablet. We find they work well to prop the iPad up on a desk. The one downside is the lack of edge protection.
CB rating: 5/5
06. CASETiFY Ultra Impact case
The best cute iPad Pro case
Materials: recycled plastic, qìtech
Colours: lots of designs
+ Solid build
+ Corner protection
+ Huge range of cute iPad Pro cases
- Expensive
- Not compatible with 2022 models
If you're looking for one of the best iPad Pro cases with more personality, you might want to browse CASETiFY's huge range of designs. Their cases use patented qìtech material for extra corner protection, so they could save your iPad Pro from an accident. But best of all, the cases come in all kinds of designs for you to pick from.
CB rating: 4/5
07. JETech Case
The best cheap iPad Pro case
Materials: PU, PC, Microfibre
Colours: various
+ Very cheap
+ Lots of colour options
+ Fits well
- Little protection and cheap feel
JETech's simple iPad Pro cases look incredibly similar to Apple's official iPad Pro case but cost only a fraction of the price. They offer decent damage protection and great value for money. There's a huge range of colours, and it can work as a stand and has auto sleep/wake function. The links above are for the iPad Pro 11 case, but there's also an iPad Pro 12.9 case.
CB rating: 3/5
08. ESR Classic Hybrid Back Case
The best transparent iPad Pro case
Materials: silicone, plastic
Colours: clear
+ Yellowing-resistant
+ Drop protection
+ Pencil 2 support
- No screen protection
If you don't want your case to obscure your tablet's good looks, the ESR Classic Hybrid Back Case provides a protective shell that still leaves the iPad visible. It has a hard back flexible frame that provides corner and side protection, and the plastic is designed to resist the usual yellowing that comes with use. The links above are for the 12.9in version, but there's also an iPad Pro 11 case.
CB rating: 3/5
09. MoKo tablet sleeve
The best-value iPad Pro sleeve
Materials: Polyster
Colours: Various
+ Protects from scratches
+ Inexpensive
+ Wide range of colours
- No hard-cover protection
A sleeve doesn't provide the same hard cover protection as a case but it's a great, lighter alternative. This MoKo sleeve comes in a range of colours, with some stylish patterns also available. It's relatively inexpensive, and we like the plush interior whilst the exterior is splash resistant. The links above are will fit the 11-inch iPad Pro, but there are 12.9 options available too.
CB rating: 4/5
FAQs
How should I choose the best iPad Pro case?
Whether you're looking for the best iPad Pro 12.9 cases or the best iPad Pro 11 cases, the first thing to decide is what features you need and how much protection you want. iPad Pro cases with a keyboard can be useful for using your iPad like a laptop – something that's more feasible than ever with the new 2022 M2-powered iPad Pros. For this, we recommend Apple's own Smart Keyboard Folio – or Logitech's Combo Touch if you want a trackpad.
These cases and folio-style iPad Pro cases also have the advantage of acting as a stand, allowing you to prop your iPad up for watching media, browsing social media, taking notes, or drawing. Tomtoc's nifty vertical iPad Pro case can even hold the Pro in a vertical position. You might even want to consider an iPad Pro sleeve instead of a full hard cover case, as these can offer well-cushioned protection like putting your iPad inside an envelope or bag.
Another thing to consider is the price. The best iPad Pro cases and sleeves overall can be reasonably priced, but Apple's own Smart Folio retails at a high price of around $79 / $89. With that said, if you simply want to protect your device from scratches and you aren't too fussed about looks, there are very affordable iPad Pro cases from JETech and ESR. Just be sure to check the specifications of each case or sleeve to ensure it fits your iPad Pro.
Will an older iPad Pro case fit the iPad Pro 2022?
It depends. The 2022 iPad Pro 12.9 6th generation and iPad Pro 11 4th generation come in the same sizes as the Pro 2021. However, despite the screen sizes being the same, there are some differences. The 2022 iPad Pros are very slightly thicker than their predecessors, which means they may need a dedicated case when it comes to products that have a very snug fit.
With sleeves, there should be no problem, and some iPad Pro 2021 cases are also being advertised as suitable for the new iPads. To be sure, only buy a case that specifically says that it is suitable for your iPad.
How we tested the best iPad Pro cases
We're pretty much experts when it comes to finding the most protective iPad Pro cases on the market. We've been using, testing and reviewing iPads themselves since Creative Bloq began over a decade ago. That means we've been through a lot of cases in our time, and we've come to know the features to look for, and which brands can be relied on to deliver.
We've chosen the iPad Pro cases in this guide based on several criteria to identify options for different needs. In all cases, we considered fit and build quality as essentials. We also considered looks and extra features that can enhance productivity, such as flexible kickstands, a handy slot to secure your Apple Pencil or iPad stylus.
When choosing the best iPad Pro case with a keyboard, we were careful to test the keyboard's comfort and reliability. We also included budget options for those that don't want to spend a lot and need a simple case that can be relied on to protect from bumps and scratches. You might also want to consider one of the best iPad screen protectors.
Joseph Foley
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news and features, updates buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment for creatives, from monitors to accessories and office supplies. A writer and translator, he also works as a project manager at London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives, where he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing photography, video content, graphic design and collaterals for the hospitality sector. He enjoys photography, particularly nature photography, wellness and he dances Argentine tango.
With contributions from
- Beth NichollsEcommerce Writer
