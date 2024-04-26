The best iPad Pro cases in 2024 (2024)

One of the best iPad Pro cases could be a worthwhile investment if you've just scooped a Black Friday iPad bargain. They can protect your expensive new Apple device from daily bumps, spills, and scratches and can also add a touch of personality. some can even double as a stand to prop up your tablet, and the best iPad Pro cases with keyboards allow you to use your pro like a laptop (after all, the Pros have the power for it).

Whether you have an M1 or M2-chipped tablet, the current iPad Pro range comes in two sizes: 11 inches and 12.9 inches. Both are hugely popular thanks to their fast performance, gorgeous LED-backlit displays and compatibility with the Apple Pencil 2. Naturally, they're not cheap, so protecting your device with a high-quality case is a good idea. We've picked out our favourite options for different needs based on our reviewers' own vast experience of working with iPads along with customer reviews and brand reputation.

If you're not sure which iPad you have, see our iPad generation list, and you can always check which model you own in your device settings for peace of mind. We also have guides to the best iPad Pro keyboards, as well as the best Apple Pencil prices if you want to further improve your set-up.

The best iPad Pro casesavailable today

FAQs

How should I choose the best iPad Pro case? Whether you're looking for the best iPad Pro 12.9 cases or the best iPad Pro 11 cases, the first thing to decide is what features you need and how much protection you want. iPad Pro cases with a keyboard can be useful for using your iPad like a laptop – something that's more feasible than ever with the new 2022 M2-powered iPad Pros. For this, we recommend Apple's own Smart Keyboard Folio – or Logitech's Combo Touch if you want a trackpad. These cases and folio-style iPad Pro cases also have the advantage of acting as a stand, allowing you to prop your iPad up for watching media, browsing social media, taking notes, or drawing. Tomtoc's nifty vertical iPad Pro case can even hold the Pro in a vertical position. You might even want to consider an iPad Pro sleeve instead of a full hard cover case, as these can offer well-cushioned protection like putting your iPad inside an envelope or bag. Another thing to consider is the price. The best iPad Pro cases and sleeves overall can be reasonably priced, but Apple's own Smart Folio retails at a high price of around $79 / $89. With that said, if you simply want to protect your device from scratches and you aren't too fussed about looks, there are very affordable iPad Pro cases from JETech and ESR. Just be sure to check the specifications of each case or sleeve to ensure it fits your iPad Pro.

Will an older iPad Pro case fit the iPad Pro 2022? It depends. The 2022 iPad Pro 12.9 6th generation and iPad Pro 11 4th generation come in the same sizes as the Pro 2021. However, despite the screen sizes being the same, there are some differences. The 2022 iPad Pros are very slightly thicker than their predecessors, which means they may need a dedicated case when it comes to products that have a very snug fit. With sleeves, there should be no problem, and some iPad Pro 2021 cases are also being advertised as suitable for the new iPads. To be sure, only buy a case that specifically says that it is suitable for your iPad.

How we tested the best iPad Pro cases

We're pretty much experts when it comes to finding the most protective iPad Pro cases on the market. We've been using, testing and reviewing iPads themselves since Creative Bloq began over a decade ago. That means we've been through a lot of cases in our time, and we've come to know the features to look for, and which brands can be relied on to deliver.

We've chosen the iPad Pro cases in this guide based on several criteria to identify options for different needs. In all cases, we considered fit and build quality as essentials. We also considered looks and extra features that can enhance productivity, such as flexible kickstands, a handy slot to secure your Apple Pencil or iPad stylus.

When choosing the best iPad Pro case with a keyboard, we were careful to test the keyboard's comfort and reliability. We also included budget options for those that don't want to spend a lot and need a simple case that can be relied on to protect from bumps and scratches. You might also want to consider one of the best iPad screen protectors.