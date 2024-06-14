The best iPhone 15 screen protectors of 2024 (2024)

Look, we all know that cellphones aren't cheap. And of all the options on the market today, iPhones are certainly not on the lower end of the cost scale, either. That's why it's worth it to invest early in the proper equipment to protect and care for your iPhone, and one of the easiest upgrades you can make is with a screen protector. While you can always change the screen if it cracks, a screen protector provides an additional layer of security and protects your phone against any drops or scratches. It's one of those stupidly easy touches that you'll never think about again -- until it saves your iPhone from a nasty crack or screen break.

And if you've upgraded to the new iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro, you should consider getting a screen protector if you don't already have one. While the iPhone 15 Pro is made of Titanium, which offers a much lighter, more robust, and more durable design, your phone can still endure cracks and scratches -- making that screen protector worth it.

The best iPhone 15 screen protectors are made of tempered glass, which offers the smoothest feel, prevents the most damage, and is more robust and durable than plastic. Our top pick to protect your new iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro is the Spigen EZ Fit Screen Protector due to its price for value. But if you're looking to add a privacy screen or blue-light filter, ZDNET has gathered a list of the best screen protectors to safeguard your iPhone 15.

The best iPhone 15 screen protectors of 2024

Spigen EZ Fit Screen Protector Best iPhone 15 screen protector overall Pros & Cons Pros Easy installation with the auto-alignment tray

Quick touch response time

No blemish from the glass Cons Pricey More Details Spigen EZ Fit Screen Protectortechspecs: Compatible Devices: iPhone 15|Material: Tempered Glass | Item Hardness: 9H|Product Dimensions:5.66 x 2.67 x 0.02 inches|Finish Type:Glossy |Unit Count:2 Count The Spigen EZ Fit Screen Protector fully covers your entire iPhone's display, including the sensors and self-facing camera. It includes two refills, cleaning wipes, and even an auto-alignment tray for quick and easy installation. The screen protector is also covered with an Oleophobic (anti-smudge) coating for fingerprint resistance, which means your fingers will effortlessly glide across the screen, allowing you to forget you are even using a screen protector. View now at Amazon

MagGlass Blue Light Screen Guard Best blue light iPhone 15 screen protector Pros & Cons Pros Blue light reduction layer

Installation tray

Encased Limited Lifetime Warranty Cons Only has one screen protector More Details MagGlassBlue Light Screen Guardtech specs: Compatible Devices:iPhone 15 |Material:Tempered Glass |Item Hardness:9H|Product Dimensions:6.1 x 3 x 0.5 inches|Finish Type:Glossy|Unit Count:1 Count What's better than a screen protector that safeguards your phone from scratches and cracks? One that protects your eyes and overall health. Long-term exposure to digital screens can have a significant impact on your health by affecting your sleep and straining your eyes. Also: The best blue light blocking glasses Using a screen protector such as the MagGlass Blue Light Screen Guard can reduce eye strain, and improve your overall sleep quality. This screen protector is best for people who work from their phones or spend most of their day connected. The full edge-to-edge display coverage provides maximum protection and the included applicator tray allows for bubble-free installation. Other iPhone 15 screen protector models can be found here:iPhone 15 Pro, andiPhone 15 Pro Max. View now at Amazon

Ailun 3-Pack Privacy Screen Protector Best iPhone 15 screen protector for privacy Pros & Cons Pros Comes with three screen protectors and camera lens protectors

Screen is only visible to those directly in front of the screen

Darker display is more comfortable to the eyes at night

Face ID compatible Cons Having brightness display on max diminishes battery life

Can't show multiple people your screen at a time More Details Ailun 3-Pack Privacy Screen Protectortech specs:Compatible Devices:iPhone 15 |Material:Tempered Glass |Item Hardness:9H|Product Dimensions:5.62 x 2.63 x 0.5 inches|Finish Type:Glossy |Unit Count:3 Count If you are anything like me and don't enjoy people looking over your phone screen, a privacy screen protector is the way to go. About a year ago, I decided to invest in one for my phone, and from personal experience, I don't think I could ever go back. Not because I have things I want to hide on my phone, but rather because I enjoy the security of knowing that when I type my password or send a text message, the person sitting next to me is unable to read it word for word. The Ailun 3-Pack Privacy Screen Protector protects your sensitive information in addition to any scratches, scrapes, and bumps your new screen may endure. Keep in mind that because the ultra-thin glass screen is only visible to those directly in front of the screen, you are unable to show photos or videos to multiple people at a time. However, if personal privacy when commuting or when you are out in public is your utmost concern, then this screen protector is the one for you. Other iPhone 15 screen protector models can be found here: iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. View now at Amazon

What is the best iPhone 15 screen protector? We chose the Spigen EZ Fit Screen Protector due to its price for value. For $35 you get two top-quality screen protectors that safeguard your new iPhone from edge-to-edge with an anti-smudge coating and quick-touch responsiveness. The auto-alignment tray is an added bonus allowing for quick and easy installation. Best Screen Protector Cost Compatibility Unit Count Material Spigen EZ Fit Screen Protector $35 iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max 2 Count 9H Tempered Glass AmFilm OneTouch Screen Protector $8 iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max 2 Count 9H Tempered Glass MagGlass Blue Light Screen Guard $19 iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max 1 Count 9H Tempered Glass ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass XTR3 $60 iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max 1 Count 9H Tempered Glass Ailun 3-Pack Privacy Screen Protector $8 iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max 3 Count 9H Tempered Glas *Lowest, non-discounted price at the time of writing. Please note that prices may vary based on retailer and available promotions, sales, or discounts.

Which iPhone 15 screen protector is right for you? While many of these screen protectors are great options, it ultimately comes down to what type of screen protector you want, how many you want, and how much you are willing to spend on one. Choose this screen protector… If you want... Spigen EZ FitScreen Protector The best overall option by a trusted tech hardware brand. It's easy to install, has two screen protectors, and has an anti-smudge coating. AmFilm OneTouch Screen Protector A budget-friendly screen protector. For just $10, you get two screen protectors, two glass camera lens protectors, and two auto-alignment tools. MagGlass Blue Light Screen Guard A screen protector that reduces eye strain improves sleep and protects your eyes from harmful blue light. ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass XTR3 The most robust screen protection for your new iPhone and care about the environment. The Glass XTR3 also has blue light filtering anti-reflective technology and an EZ application system. Ailun 3-Pack Privacy Screen Protector A screen protector that prevents people from looking over your phone and safeguards your sensitive information while also protecting your screen from cracks or scratches.

How did we choose these iPhone 15 screen protectors? We chose these screen protectors after extensive research into the product category, and considered the following factors: Material: When selecting the best screen protectors, we chose ones that were made of 9H Tempered Glass since this material does better against different drops or scratches than plastic.



When selecting the best screen protectors, we chose ones that were made of 9H Tempered Glass since this material does better against different drops or scratches than plastic. Count: Since applying screen protectors can often be difficult, we considered ones that offered a diverse range of count options, in case you wanted a screen protector for more than one iPhone, or simply wanted a backup option if installation became difficult.

Since applying screen protectors can often be difficult, we considered ones that offered a diverse range of count options, in case you wanted a screen protector for more than one iPhone, or simply wanted a backup option if installation became difficult. Price: When it comes to screen protectors, there is a wide range of price options available. The ones on this list range from $10 to $60 to suit a variety of different budgets.

When it comes to screen protectors, there is a wide range of price options available. The ones on this list range from $10 to $60 to suit a variety of different budgets. Features:Screen protectors can do more than just protect your screen from scratches, bumps, or cracks. That is why we included different options with features, such as anti-smudge technology, blue light filtering, or even privacy screen protection.

If I use a screen protector do I really need a case? Unless you like living on the edge, we recommend getting a screen protector for your new iPhone 15. While the iPhone 15 Pro is made of Titanium, which is a lighter and more durable material, your phone can still crack if left bare and without a case. Smartphones are hefty investments these days, and if you want your phone to look brand new, the best option is to add both a screen protector and a case.

Which type of screen protector is best? The best type of screen protector is one made with tempered glass since it has a 9H hardness rating and is much sturdier and more robust than plastic or ceramic. Tempered glass screens also better prevent excessive fingerprints and oil smudges.

Are there alternative iPhone 15 screen protectors worth considering? There are plenty of other screen protectors available, especially with the release of the new iPhone 15 lineup. Here are a few options you can check out:

