The best iPhone screen protectors in 2024: Avoid those hefty repair costs (2024)

By Beth Nicholls

Contributions from

Adam Juniper

last updated

The best iPhone screen protectors for the latest generations will keep your device safe and scratch-free for the long run

Buying the best iPhone screen protector is an absolute no-brainer. After all, the best iPhones for photographers (or anyone else) aren't cheap to replace and – even if you have insurance – getting a repair or a replacement for your phone screen is a hassle. You'll almost certainly be without a phone for at least a few days so prevention is always better than cure.

Not all iPhone screen protectors are alike. While they may all look pretty similar, some can be rather thin and flimsy, and won't do much to stop your screen from smashing if an accident occurs.Protectors that are made from strong 9H tempered glass are the ones you'll want to look out for, as your screen is more likely to stay intact with one of these stronger and more durable smash-proof covers.

Quite honestly, this is the only type of protector that's worth spending money on; as the cheaper alternatives are often the very definition of a false economy. Not that we're suggesting throwing your iPhone off of a bridge anytime soon if you do follow our advice –a screen protector is just a line of defence (as is a case with a lip).

With all that in mind, we've brought together the absolute best iPhone screen protectors, for a range of iPhone generations, and accounted for various budgets. You don't necessarily need a screen protector from the top brands on the market but if it will help you sleep a little easier then take comfort in knowing that these brands can be trusted.

Best for iPhone 15 and 15 Pro

1. Spigen EZ

If you want the best protection for the new iPhone 15 series you can't go wrong with a tempered glass screen protector
Best protection from impact

2. OtterBox Amplify Glass Glare

If you're known as a bit of a butterfingers and tend to find your phone leaving your hands more often than you're willing to let on... this screen protector is for you.
Best for screen clarity

3. Belkin ScreenForce UltraGlass 2

If you love watching media on your phone then you need this screen protector from Belkin that brings clarity to your screen, while keeping it protected.
Best budget option

4. ESR Armorite Screen Protector

If you simply want a cheap option to keep your iPhone protected then this is the best budget option to keep that screen scratch-free.
Best for camera protection

5. LK Screen Protector

If you love taking images with your phone, then you best keep those camera lenses protected so all your images are as sharp as they can be, and scratch-free.
Best Screen Protector for iPhone 13

6. Spigen EZ Fit

If you're still rocking the iPhone 13 series or you have only just upgraded this is the best option to keep that screen crystal clear and protected.
The best iPhone screen protector in 2024

Best for iPhone 15 and 15 Pro

The best iPhone screen protectors in 2024: Avoid those hefty repair costs (8)

1. Spigen EZ Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Best for iPhone 15 and 15 Pro

Specifications

Quantity : 2

Available for: iPhone 15 Pro Max / iPhone 14 / iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 Pro

Reasons to buy

+

Includes an alignment tool

+

9H Tempered Glass

+

Water Resistant

Reasons to avoid

-

Not the easiest installation

As well as the latest iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro series phones, which get their own special mention at the top of the guide, the Spigen EZ Fit is so good we thought it worth reminding you it was also available for the 6.1-inch screen of the iPhone 14 and the previous generation iPhone 13 and 13 Pro models, this tempered glass screen protector is rated at 9H hardness, and Spigen is a trusted smartphone case and cover manufacturer with exceptional reviews.

This protector has an oil-free and oleophobic coating to prevent smudges, and there's an auto-alignment kit included with it to make the process easy to apply to your phone. Usefully, you get two screen protectors in the pack, so you'll have a spare if the first one ever gets damaged or air bubbles sneak in around the sides (or through clumsy installation).

Best protection from impact

The best iPhone screen protectors in 2024: Avoid those hefty repair costs (9)

2. OtterBox Amplify Glass Glare

Best protection from impact

Specifications

Quantity: 1

Available for: iPhone 15 range (coming) / iPhone 14 / iPhone13

Reasons to buy

+

Antimicrobial coating

+

Superior drop protection

+

Available in Blue-light blocking option

Reasons to avoid

-

A little expensive for only 1 protector

This screen protector from renowned manufacturer, Otterbox, doesn't just protect your phone against drops, scratches, bacteria, and daily scrapes. But it also boasts advanced anti-glare properties, and is infused with blue light protective technology which makes your phone easier to read in all lighting conditions and should help to take the strain off your eyes a bit if you work with screens.

This protector will include an alignment and installation tool, dust removal sticker, squeegee, and microfibre cloth thrown in to help you install it perfectly the first time, and it's important that you do, as these are protectors are sold individually.

Available for most recent iPhone generations, these protectors from Otterbox offer anti-scratch technology (5 times the usual standard) and drop protection for shatter resistance, fingerprint resistance, and superb touch responsiveness. If money is no object and you like your phone screen crystal clear, then this is the protector for you.

Note that, as we update this page, an iPhone 15 version with Blue Light protection is still on the way, expected before the end of 2023.

Best for screen clarity

The best iPhone screen protectors in 2024: Avoid those hefty repair costs (10)

3. Belkin ScreenForce UltraGlass 2

Best for screen clarity

Specifications

Number in pack: 2

Available for: iPhone 15

Reasons to buy

+

Screen looks ultra-clear

+

Dust sticker and alignment tray in pack

+

Anti-fingerprint coating

Reasons to avoid

-

Not the cheapest

Building from the reputation Belkin already has for the ScreenForce UltraGlass (which you can get for the iPhone 14 series) this scratch-resistant 9H hardness glass is an ideal, if not cheap, option. (9H by the way is the pencil hardness scale that you may remember from sets of art pencils –no need to test it by drawing on your phone screen though!

With a thickness of 0.29 mm electric last two isn't going to hugely spoil your iPhone experience; it's only won't have as much impact as a case, which, to be fair, you'll probably also choose. Here Belkin claim they have something called 2.5D edge technology for better case compatibility than some screen protectors – including all Apple cases.

Finally the LAS (new aluminosilicate) material doesn't change how the screen feels, which is a positive.

Best budget option

The best iPhone screen protectors in 2024: Avoid those hefty repair costs (11)

4. ESR Armorite Screen Protector

Best budget option

Specifications

Number in pack: 2

Available for: Literally all iPhone models (yes, really!) Even the SE

Reasons to buy

+

Ultra-tough110-lb impact resistance

+

Speaker shield

+

Alignment tool included

If you have an iPhone, you'll want this high-quality screen protector to keep it from harm. Its ultra-tough Armorite tempered glass is claimed to withstand over 110lb of force, while the speaker shield guards against dust and helps keep your audio nice and crisp.

The protector boasts a fingerprint-resistant coating and powerful scratch defense keep your screen crystal clear. It's compatible with Face ID, and there's a special coating to prevent fingerprint smudges, and it comes with an alignment frame to help you install it.

Best for camera protection

The best iPhone screen protectors in 2024: Avoid those hefty repair costs (12)

5. LK Screen Protector

Best for camera protection

Specifications

Number in pack: 2

Compatible with: iPhone 11 / 12 / SE series

Reasons to buy

+

Two in pack

+

Includes camera lens protectors

+

Compatible with most cases

Reasons to avoid

-

Only for the older generations

This protector is compatible with the 6.5-inch screen of the iPhone 11 Pro Max, and features tempered glass with 9H hardness. But that's not all! You also get a camera lens protector for around the back. In fact, there are two of each, so you get four protectors in total.

This screen protector is compatible with most cases, as extra space is left around the borders for your case to wrap around the edges of your mobile.

Best Screen Protector for iPhone 13

The best iPhone screen protectors in 2024: Avoid those hefty repair costs (13)

6. Spigen EZ Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Best Screen Protector for iPhone 13

Specifications

Quantity : 2

Available for: iPhone 14 / iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 Pro

Reasons to buy

+

Includes an alignment tool

+

9H Tempered Glass

+

Water Resistant

Reasons to avoid

-

Not the easiest installation

FAQs

Can I install a screen protector myself?

Yes. All you need to do is clean your phone screen, hold the protector by the sides, remove the adhesive film, align it, then gently apply it and push any remaining air bubbles to the edges. Some protectors include useful alignment tools to ensure perfect positioning every time so it's always best to check the application instructions.

Can I put a screen protector on more than once?

Screen protectors are usually designed to be applied once and remain, however it's sometimes possible to lift it and re-align it, especially if it is soon after you have applied it. This might be thoguht of as part of the process of removing bubbles.

