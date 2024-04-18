The best Jamie Oliver Christmas recipes (2024)

by Malou Herkes

published on 15 October 2018

The best Jamie Oliver Christmas recipes (1)

You’ve ordered the turkey and you’ve got your gravy recipe down to a tee, but you want to add something a little different to your festive repertoire? From sexier sides to vegetarian show-stopper alternatives to exciting new ways with leftovers, Jamie’s here to help with theseChristmasrecipes.

If you’re after a littleextra help this year, check out Jamie’sChristmas Cookbook – packedwith all the classics you need for the bigday,you’ll findloads of delicious recipes for edible gifts andparty food, as well as new ways withleftovers and party co*cktails, too. These are a few of ourfavourite Christmas recipes from Jamie’s Christmas Cookbook and his most recent cookbook, Together.

Jamie Oliver’s Epic Mixed Roast of Stuffed Chicken, Rolled Pork Belly and Topside of Beef

by Jamie Oliver

from Together

Can’t decide what kind of roast you’d like to cook this Christmas? Jamie’s got you covered with this medley of succulent roast meats, best served with his crispy hasselback potatoes (below).

From the book

Together

Jamie Oliver

The best Jamie Oliver Christmas recipes (3)

Together: Memorable Meals, Made Easy

The best Jamie Oliver Christmas recipes (4)

Rediscover the joy of being together with 120 easy recipes for gatherings big and small

The best Jamie Oliver Christmas recipes (5)

Find complete menus for every occasion with mix and match dishes

The best Jamie Oliver Christmas recipes (6)

From summery feasts to winter comfort food, steak nights to picnics

Jamie Oliver’s Amazing Hasselback Potatoes with Special Pigs in Blankets and Walnut and Polenta Sprinkle

by Jamie Oliver

from Together

If you’re looking to switch up your traditional roast potatoes this year, look no further than these crisp, golden hasselbacks, sprinkled with a crunchy mix of polenta and walnuts, and cooked alongside pigs in blankets.

From the book

Together

Jamie Oliver’s Veggie Crown

by Jamie Oliver

from Together

Made with slow-roasted vegetables, cheddar, and grains, Jamie’s stunning veggie crown rivals the classic turkey as a Christmas day centrepiece.

See Also
Gobi Musallam - Whole Roasted Cauliflower with Creamy Makhani Sauce. Vegan Glutenfree Recipe - Vegan RichaYotam Ottolenghi’s recipes for alternative Christmas vegetable sidesThe Ultimate Winter Lentil & Roast Veg Bake | Rebel RecipesHearty Lentil Stew (Vegan Recipe) - Elavegan

From the book

Together

Jamie Oliver’s Banana Panettone Pudding with Sticky Toffee Sauce

by Jamie Oliver

from Together

If Christmas pudding isn’t your cup of tea, try this festive take on bread and butter pudding, made with panettone, banana, and a golden sticky toffee sauce.

From the book

Together

Jamie Oliver’s Hasselbacks with Turkey Dripping, Blue Cheese and Crushed Hazelnut Crumb

by Jamie Oliver

from Jamie Oliver’s Christmas Cookbook

Yet another twist on the classic roast potato, these hasselbacks with a blue cheese and hazelnut crumb will make a perfect addition to your Christmas spread, and an equally good party canapé.

From the book

Jamie Oliver’s Christmas Cookbook

Baked Squash Stuffed with Nutty Cranberry-spiked Rice

by Jamie Oliver

from Jamie Oliver’s Christmas Cookbook

For a veggie alternative to the classic Christmas roast, try this flavour-packedstuffed squash. A real crowd-pleaser and a wonderful celebration of the season’s best ingredients.

From the book

Jamie Oliver’s Christmas Cookbook

Jamie Oliver’s Vegetarian Nut Roast

by Jamie Oliver

from Jamie Oliver’s Christmas Cookbook

Think nut roasts are all dry, lentil-packed stodge? Think again. Jamie has pulled out all the stops in this recipe, packing his vegetarian nut roast with squash, quinoa and chestnuts, apricots and spices, and cooking it in a spicy tomato sauce.

From the book

Jamie Oliver’s Christmas Cookbook

Turkey Sloppy Joes Tasty Slaw with Gherkins and Chilli, Homemade BBQ Sauce

by Jamie Oliver

from Jamie Oliver’s Christmas Cookbook

Get creative with your turkey leftovers and transform them into Jamie’sturkey sloppy joes, packed with succulent pulled meat, crunchy veg and plenty of gravy. It’s a creative twist on the classic Christmas sandwich, and will go down a treat on Boxing Day.

From the book

Jamie Oliver’s Christmas Cookbook

Jamie Oliver’s Vegetarian Pithivier Pie

by Jamie Oliver

from

All-butter puff pastry encases sweet leeks, celeriac, mushrooms and blue cheese in this impressive-looking pie. Make the filling the day before, then finish baking it in on the day for a show-stopping vegetarian centrepiece.

From the book

Buy Book

Jamie Oliver’s Sticky Onion Tart with Sweet Garlic, Fresh Thyme, Bay and Buttery Puff Pastry

by Jamie Oliver

from

With sticky, caramelised onions, sweet garlic, bay, fresh thyme and buttery puff pastry, this is Jamie’s easy and savoury twist on a tarte tatin. Top with goat’s cheese for some festive indulgence.

From the book

Buy Book

Turkey Stew Sweet Leek and Smoky Bacon Biscuit Dumplings

by Jamie Oliver

from Jamie Oliver’s Christmas Cookbook

If burgers aren’t your thing, turn yourleftovers into a hearty turkey stew.Topped with bacon dumplings and served in a sweet leek gravy, this is a real winter warmer.

From the book

Jamie Oliver’s Christmas Cookbook

Squashed Brussels Roasted with Chorizo and Chestnuts

by Jamie Oliver

from Jamie Oliver’s Christmas Cookbook

Give up boring boiled Brussels and roastthem insteadwith chorizo and chestnuts. Thisside dishis guaranteed to have your guests coming back for seconds.

From the book

Jamie Oliver’s Christmas Cookbook

by Jamie Oliver

from Jamie Oliver’s Christmas Cookbook

The humble red cabbage is a classic Christmas side, and Jamie’s version is ramped upwith crispy smoked bacon, rosemary, apple, fennel seeds andbalsamic.

From the book

Jamie Oliver’s Christmas Cookbook

Winter Bombe: Chocolate, Cherries, Vin Santo, Panettone and Pistachios

by Jamie Oliver

from Jamie Oliver’s Christmas Cookbook

For a show-stopping dessert, try Jamie’s winter bombe. It’sa deceptively easy make-ahead alternative to traditional Christmas pudding, packed with a host of festive flavours, fromchocolate sauce and cherries to Vin Santo and Panettone.

From the book

Jamie Oliver’s Christmas Cookbook

Christmas Pudding Dried Fruit, Pecans, Ginger, Rosemary, Bourbon and Golden Syrup

by Jamie Oliver

from Jamie Oliver’s Christmas Cookbook

Loaded with sticky dates, raisins and cranberries, plump apricots, nutty pecan and fiery crystallised ginger, served with a swig of boozy bourbon and sweet golden syrup, Jamie’s Christmas pudding is the perfect way to round off your festive feast.

From the book

Jamie Oliver’s Christmas Cookbook

