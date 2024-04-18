The best Jamie Oliver Christmas recipes (2024)

Features
by Malou Herkes
published on 15 October 2018
You’ve ordered the turkey and you’ve got your gravy recipe down to a tee, but you want to add something a little different to your festive repertoire? From sexier sides to vegetarian show-stopper alternatives to exciting new ways with leftovers, Jamie’s here to help with theseChristmasrecipes.
If you’re after a littleextra help this year, check out Jamie’sChristmas Cookbook – packedwith all the classics you need for the bigday,you’ll findloads of delicious recipes for edible gifts andparty food, as well as new ways withleftovers and party co*cktails, too. These are a few of ourfavourite Christmas recipes from Jamie’s Christmas Cookbook and his most recent cookbook, Together.
Jamie Oliver’s Epic Mixed Roast of Stuffed Chicken, Rolled Pork Belly and Topside of Beef
by Jamie Oliver
from Together
Can’t decide what kind of roast you’d like to cook this Christmas? Jamie’s got you covered with this medley of succulent roast meats, best served with his crispy hasselback potatoes (below).
Jamie Oliver’s Amazing Hasselback Potatoes with Special Pigs in Blankets and Walnut and Polenta Sprinkle
by Jamie Oliver
from Together
If you’re looking to switch up your traditional roast potatoes this year, look no further than these crisp, golden hasselbacks, sprinkled with a crunchy mix of polenta and walnuts, and cooked alongside pigs in blankets.
Jamie Oliver’s Veggie Crown
by Jamie Oliver
from Together
Made with slow-roasted vegetables, cheddar, and grains, Jamie’s stunning veggie crown rivals the classic turkey as a Christmas day centrepiece.
Jamie Oliver’s Banana Panettone Pudding with Sticky Toffee Sauce
by Jamie Oliver
from Together
If Christmas pudding isn’t your cup of tea, try this festive take on bread and butter pudding, made with panettone, banana, and a golden sticky toffee sauce.
Jamie Oliver’s Hasselbacks with Turkey Dripping, Blue Cheese and Crushed Hazelnut Crumb
by Jamie Oliver
from Jamie Oliver’s Christmas Cookbook
Yet another twist on the classic roast potato, these hasselbacks with a blue cheese and hazelnut crumb will make a perfect addition to your Christmas spread, and an equally good party canapé.
Baked Squash Stuffed with Nutty Cranberry-spiked Rice
by Jamie Oliver
from Jamie Oliver’s Christmas Cookbook
For a veggie alternative to the classic Christmas roast, try this flavour-packedstuffed squash. A real crowd-pleaser and a wonderful celebration of the season’s best ingredients.
Jamie Oliver’s Vegetarian Nut Roast
by Jamie Oliver
from Jamie Oliver’s Christmas Cookbook
Think nut roasts are all dry, lentil-packed stodge? Think again. Jamie has pulled out all the stops in this recipe, packing his vegetarian nut roast with squash, quinoa and chestnuts, apricots and spices, and cooking it in a spicy tomato sauce.
Turkey Sloppy Joes Tasty Slaw with Gherkins and Chilli, Homemade BBQ Sauce
by Jamie Oliver
from Jamie Oliver’s Christmas Cookbook
Get creative with your turkey leftovers and transform them into Jamie’sturkey sloppy joes, packed with succulent pulled meat, crunchy veg and plenty of gravy. It’s a creative twist on the classic Christmas sandwich, and will go down a treat on Boxing Day.
Jamie Oliver’s Vegetarian Pithivier Pie
by Jamie Oliver
All-butter puff pastry encases sweet leeks, celeriac, mushrooms and blue cheese in this impressive-looking pie. Make the filling the day before, then finish baking it in on the day for a show-stopping vegetarian centrepiece.
Jamie Oliver’s Sticky Onion Tart with Sweet Garlic, Fresh Thyme, Bay and Buttery Puff Pastry
by Jamie Oliver
With sticky, caramelised onions, sweet garlic, bay, fresh thyme and buttery puff pastry, this is Jamie’s easy and savoury twist on a tarte tatin. Top with goat’s cheese for some festive indulgence.
Turkey Stew Sweet Leek and Smoky Bacon Biscuit Dumplings
by Jamie Oliver
from Jamie Oliver’s Christmas Cookbook
If burgers aren’t your thing, turn yourleftovers into a hearty turkey stew.Topped with bacon dumplings and served in a sweet leek gravy, this is a real winter warmer.
Squashed Brussels Roasted with Chorizo and Chestnuts
by Jamie Oliver
from Jamie Oliver’s Christmas Cookbook
Give up boring boiled Brussels and roastthem insteadwith chorizo and chestnuts. Thisside dishis guaranteed to have your guests coming back for seconds.
by Jamie Oliver
from Jamie Oliver’s Christmas Cookbook
The humble red cabbage is a classic Christmas side, and Jamie’s version is ramped upwith crispy smoked bacon, rosemary, apple, fennel seeds andbalsamic.
Winter Bombe: Chocolate, Cherries, Vin Santo, Panettone and Pistachios
by Jamie Oliver
from Jamie Oliver’s Christmas Cookbook
For a show-stopping dessert, try Jamie’s winter bombe. It’sa deceptively easy make-ahead alternative to traditional Christmas pudding, packed with a host of festive flavours, fromchocolate sauce and cherries to Vin Santo and Panettone.
Christmas Pudding Dried Fruit, Pecans, Ginger, Rosemary, Bourbon and Golden Syrup
by Jamie Oliver
from Jamie Oliver’s Christmas Cookbook
Loaded with sticky dates, raisins and cranberries, plump apricots, nutty pecan and fiery crystallised ginger, served with a swig of boozy bourbon and sweet golden syrup, Jamie’s Christmas pudding is the perfect way to round off your festive feast.
