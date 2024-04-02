The Best Keto Meatballs Recipe - Low Carb Spark (2024)

This post contains affiliate links, and we may receive a small commission if you purchase through our site.

These keto meatballs are moist, tender, juicy, perfect without any breadcrumbs or flour. Learn how to make low carb meatballs that are perfect for meal prep, served as appetizers and great to take to work. I provide instructions for oven baking meatballs, pan-frying or air-fryer.

Try some of the best keto meatballs and turn them into your favorite flavourful dish. Use your preferred method to cook the meatballs and then create great recipes around them. I like to serve them with marinara sauce and zucchini noodles.

How to Make Keto Meatballs?

To Bake Meatballs

How to Make Meatballs in the Air Fryer?

The Best Keto Meatballs Recipe

Ingredients for the Keto M eatballs

The ingredients you’ll need for the keto meatballs are effortless to find and delicious. This recipe is versatile and basic. You can enhance the flavors by adding red pepper flakes, smoked paprika, or oregano.

I stick with the more basic Italian version of these meatballs and used: ground beef, parmesan, eggs, garlic, onion, heavy cream (instead of milk), salt, and pepper.

Here are all the ingredients you’ll need:

1 poundground meat, 85 % lean such as beef, pork, chicken, turkey, veal or mix

1largeegg,beaten

1/2cupparmesan cheese, grated

1/4cupheavy cream

2tbspfresh parsley, chopped

1/4 small onionfinely grated onion

1clovegarlic, minced

1/2tspsalt

1/4tspfreshly ground black pepper

How to Make Keto M eatballs ?

It’s so easy to make these meatballs. All you have to do is to combine all the ingredients with your hands and form beautiful meatballs.

How to cook meatballs? Well, that’s up to you! Whether you chose to oven bake, fry them or use the Airfryer, I give detailed instructions for all the methods.

In a bowl combine the beaten egg, salt, pepper, minced garlic, chopped onion, heavy cream, parmesan cheese, parsley. Whisk to combine. Add the ground meat to the egg mixture. Use your hands to incorporate the egg mixture into the meat. Try not to overwork the meat. Form about 12 meatballs. I use a scale (not mandatory!) and weigh my meatballs to make sure they are equal. This step helps the meatballs cook evenly.

To Bake Meatballs

Preheat the oven to 400F. Line a baking sheet with foil or use a silicone baking mat. Place the meatballs onto the sheet and bake for 15-20 minutes. The meatballs are ready when the outsides are brown. Serve the meatballs warm, topped with mozzarella or with Rao’s Marinara Sauce. Garnish with more freshly chopped parsley and enjoy!

How to Make Meatballs in the Air Fryer?

Start by lightly greasing the basket of the Air Dryer. Combine all the ingredients and form meatballs using your hands. Set the Airfryer at 350F and cook for about 13-14 minutes until lightly browned and cooked through. I manage to fit all the meatballs in this recipe into my 6 QT Air Fryer. Serve the meatballs warm, topped with mozzarella, low carb tomato sauce, and zucchini noodles.

Fry the Keto Meatballs Method

Heat a large skillet over medium heat add a few tablespoons of oil or bacon grease. Add meatballs and cook, occasionally turning until golden on all the sides (about 8-10 minutes). Remove from the skillet and place on a plate lined with paper towels.

