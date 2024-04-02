The Best Keto Meatballs Recipe - Low Carb Spark (2024)

Posted on February 13, 2019 by Ioana
This post contains affiliate links, and we may receive a small commission if you purchase through our site.
These keto meatballs are moist, tender, juicy, perfect without any breadcrumbs or flour. Learn how to make low carb meatballs that are perfect for meal prep, served as appetizers and great to take to work. I provide instructions for oven baking meatballs, pan-frying or air-fryer.
Try some of the best keto meatballs and turn them into your favorite flavourful dish. Use your preferred method to cook the meatballs and then create great recipes around them. I like to serve them with marinara sauce and zucchini noodles.
TABLE OF CONTENTS hide
- Ingredients for the Keto Meatballs
- How to Make Keto Meatballs?
- To Bake Meatballs
- How to Make Meatballs in the Air Fryer?
- More Ground Beef Recipes For You to Try:
- The Best Keto Meatballs Recipe
Ingredients for the Keto M
eatballs
The ingredients you’ll need for the keto meatballs are effortless to find and delicious. This recipe is versatile and basic. You can enhance the flavors by adding red pepper flakes, smoked paprika, or oregano.
I stick with the more basic Italian version of these meatballs and used: ground beef, parmesan, eggs, garlic, onion, heavy cream (instead of milk), salt, and pepper.
Here are all the ingredients you’ll need:
- 1 poundground meat, 85 % lean such as beef, pork, chicken, turkey, veal or mix
- 1largeegg,beaten
- 1/2cupparmesan cheese, grated
- 1/4cupheavy cream
- 2tbspfresh parsley, chopped
- 1/4 small onionfinely grated onion
- 1clovegarlic, minced
- 1/2tspsalt
- 1/4tspfreshly ground black pepper
How to Make Keto M
eatballs?
It’s so easy to make these meatballs. All you have to do is to combine all the ingredients with your hands and form beautiful meatballs.
How to cook meatballs? Well, that’s up to you! Whether you chose to oven bake, fry them or use the Airfryer, I give detailed instructions for all the methods.
- In a bowl combine the beaten egg, salt, pepper, minced garlic, chopped onion, heavy cream, parmesan cheese, parsley. Whisk to combine.
- Add the ground meat to the egg mixture. Use your hands to incorporate the egg mixture into the meat. Try not to overwork the meat.
- Form about 12 meatballs. I use a scale (not mandatory!) and weigh my meatballs to make sure they are equal. This step helps the meatballs cook evenly.
To Bake Meatballs
- Preheat the oven to 400F. Line a baking sheet with foil or use a silicone baking mat.
- Place the meatballs onto the sheet and bake for 15-20 minutes. The meatballs are ready when the outsides are brown.
- Serve the meatballs warm, topped with mozzarella or with Rao’s Marinara Sauce. Garnish with more freshly chopped parsley and enjoy!
How to Make Meatballs in the Air Fryer?
- Start by lightly greasing the basket of the Air Dryer. Combine all the ingredients and form meatballs using your hands.
- Set the Airfryer at 350F and cook for about 13-14 minutes until lightly browned and cooked through. I manage to fit all the meatballs in this recipe into my 6 QT Air Fryer.
- Serve the meatballs warm, topped with mozzarella, low carb tomato sauce, and zucchini noodles.
Fry the Keto Meatballs Method
- Heat a large skillet over medium heat add a few tablespoons of oil or bacon grease.
- Add meatballs and cook, occasionally turning until golden on all the sides (about 8-10 minutes).
- Remove from the skillet and place on a plate lined with paper towels.
More Ground Beef Recipes For You to Try:
Ground beef is such a versatile ingredient. I have so many favorite recipes using it as a main ingredient. Here are a few of them may love:
- Unstuffed Cabbage Roll Soup
- Best Low Carb Keto Chili
- Zucchini Lasagna
- Easy Low Carb Crack Slaw
The Best Keto Meatballs Recipe
4.97 from 29 votes
Prep time 10 minutes mins
Cook Time 20 minutes mins
Yelds 12 meatballs
Author Ioana Borcea from LowCarbSpark.com
Print Recipe Pin Recipe
Description
These keto meatballs are moist, tender juicy, perfect without any breadcrumbs or flour. Learn how to make low carb meatballs that are perfect for meal prep, served as appetizers and great to take to work. I provide instructions for oven baking meatballs, pan frying or air-frying.Keto during holidays?Get my e-book!
Ingredients
- 1 pound ground meat 85% lean such as beef, pork, chicken, turkey, veal or mix
- 1 largeegg beaten
- 1/2 cup parmesan cheese grated
- 1/4 cup heavy cream
- 2 tbsp fresh parsley chopped
- 1/4 small onion finely grated onion
- 1 clove garlic minced
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp freshly ground black pepper
Serving Suggestions
- Zucchini noodles
- Mozarella
- Rao’s Marinara Sauce
Instructions
In a bowl combine the beaten egg, salt, pepper, heavy cream, parmesan cheese, parsley, onion, garlic. Whisk to combine.
Add the ground meat to the egg mixture. Use your hands to incorporate the egg mixture into the meat. Try not to overwork the meat.
Form about 12 meatballs. I use a scale (not mandatory!) and weigh my meatballs to make sure they are equal. This step helps the meatballs cook evenly.
Bake in the Oven Meatballs Method:
Preheat the oven to 400°F/200°C. Line a baking sheet with foil or use a silicone baking mat.
Place the meatballs onto the sheet and bake for 15-20 minutes. The meatballs are ready when the outsides are brown.
Serve the meatballs warm, topped with mozzarella or with Rao’s Marinara Sauce. Garnish with more freshly chopped parsley and enjoy!
Air Fryer Method
Start by lightly greasing the basket of the air fryer. Combine all the ingredients and form meatballs using your hands.
Set the Airfryer at 350°F/180°C and cook for about 13-14 minutes until lightly browned and cooked through. I manage to fit all the meatballs in this recipe into my 6 QT Air Fryer.
Serve the meatballs warm, topped with mozzarella, low carb tomato sauce, and zucchini noodles.
Fry the meatballs
Heat a large skillet over medium heat add a few tablespoons of oil or bacon grease.
Add meatballs and cook, occasionally turning until golden on all the sides (about 8-10 minutes).
Remove from the skillet and place on a plate lined with paper towels.
Notes
Store the leftover keto meatballs in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.
Make-ahead keto meatballs: You can shape meatballs a day ahead and keep them in the refrigerator.
Freeze uncooked meatballs:Prepare the balls through step 3, then arrange them in a single layer onto a baking sheet and freeze. Transfer them to a container and freeze for up to 1 month. Before cooking, thaw the meatballs in the refrigerator overnight.
Freeze cooked meatballs: Arrange the completely cooled meatballs in a single layer onto a baking sheet and freeze until solid. Thaw the frozen meatballs in the refrigerator overnight or thaw them directly from the freezer!
Nutrition Facts
Amount per serving.
Calories
159kcal
Total Carbs
1g
Net Carbs
1g
Protein
11g
Fat
12g
Fiber
0.1g
Sugar
0.4g
How do we calculate the nutrition info?
These nutrition facts listed are determined using nutrition information from the USDA Food Database. Our nutrition facts are accurate, but if you are using different products, please make your calculations. Net carb count is calculated by subtracting both fiber and sugar alcohols because they don’t raise blood sugar.
Course Appetizer
Cuisine American
Keyword low carb, meatballs
Tried this recipe?Mention @LowCarbSpark or tag #LowCarbSpark!
Subscribe Now!
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to be the first who gets the latest recipes, updates and special offers.
Ioana
Ioana is a food and travel lover. Her greatest passion is developing mouthwatering recipes that are comforting, easy to make, and budget friendly! She firmly believes that cooking should be fun! About me...