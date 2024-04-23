The Best Keto Pancakes Recipe | Low Carb Recipes by That's Low Carb?! (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Keto Pancakes recipe that is THE BEST to ever have been made in our household! Made with just 6-ingredients this keto pancake mix is so easy to whip together with almond flour. Sunday morning pancakes will become a normal here on out.

I’ve got to admit. Pancakes are my achilles. I can never get enough of them. There is something perfect about a Sunday morning with a plate of pancakes, bacon and keto coffee. Actually, now that fall is fast approaching us I think it’s time to start making our Keto Pumpkin Spice Latte. 😉

We’ve found a way to make these Keto Pancakes at home and they are the easiest thing to whip together with the simplest ingredients. They are as light and fluffy as you can get for delicious keto pancakes.

Our low carb syrup is just as simple so be sure to check that out if you want some homemade keto syrup!

What 6-Ingredients are in our Keto Pancakes?

Almond Flour (affiliate link) – now we have found that the TYPE of almond flour does matter. There are some almond flours out there that are a bit more grainy. So just be sure that you have almond flour and not almond meal.. it will create a difference.

This is something that we CANNOT replicate. I’ve placed this in multiple areas of the post but putting it here too to help. My advice is start with 2 eggs and if your batter is still too thick for you add an additional egg or two until it reaches your desired consistency for batter. The batter should be the same consistency of what ‘normal’ batter should be. Unsweetened Almond Milk – Now if you don’t normally keep almond milk on hand you can also use heavy cream or coconut milk alternative for another dairy-free alternative.

– Now if you don’t normally keep almond milk on hand you can also use heavy cream or coconut milk alternative for another dairy-free alternative. Vanilla Extract

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon (optional but I think it helps with the flavor A LOT)

Baking Powder

Oil for cooking – This is where you can use as much or as little as you fat based on what fat goals you need achieve that day. I personally am very liberal with our oil (coconut oil or butter). Note that the fat content goes up quite a bit based on how much oil you use to cooke these. I did however only added about 2 Tablespoons that to the nutrition facts so be sure to calculate that into it based on your needs and what you end up using.

I bet you’ve got all these ingredients laying around though. Get to pancake making! 😉

These are not your typical pancake

It is worth noting that these pancakes are NOT your typical pancake. The batter is a bit different and it does require a little bit of extra finesse too flip and cook them.

We also leave a sweetener and cinnamon as an option but in my experience the syrup really is necessary to get the full PANCAKE EXPERIENCE.

My advice.. eating these plain isn’t very enjoyable to us. Adding butter and syrup makes these FANTASTIC.

They are so absolutely fluffy. The pancakes also have a slight sweetness from the almond flour which I absolutely love, but as I said above you can add a Tablespoon or two of your favorite sweetener. Just be sure to keep that in mind when calculating your net carbs as it will vary.

Also – if you can devour the pancake stack above you will be my hero. They are so filling lol but essentially you are eating high concentration of almond and eggs so I guess I understand why they are so satisfying and filling!

I personally am not a fan of actually making pancakes though. Mainly because there is nothing more annoying than standing at the stovetop flipping pancakes. ESPECIALLY after a long workout. Main reason that I do love Keto French Toast just slightlyyyyyy more. These keto pancakes store perfectly in the refrigerator.

How to store our pancakes

I’ve found that these keep really well a couple days after making them!

Simply store in an airtight container in the refrigerator and microwave on high for 1 minute to enjoy the next day!

Freezing – Now I haven’t had a chance to freeze these. My gut thinks that they might not hold up as well but its always worth a try! Be sure to let us know by commenting below if you have in fact freeze these with success!

HOW MANY NET CARBS PER SERVING FOR KETO PANCAKES

1 Net Carbs per pancake.This will vary depending on how small or large you make your pancakes so just be sure to keep that in mind.

I find these pancakes to be super filling. After a 5 mile run I still can only eat 3 pancakes and I am SO FULL.

We pair it with a couple slices of bacon most of the time but this time the hunger pains were kicking in after a workout and I didn’t have time to cook it up. So low carb berries it is, a large slab of butter (not in the nutrition) and some low carb sugar free syrup for me!

RECIPE NOTE ON THE EGGS: We’ve tested and where we live our ‘large’ eggs are closer to the United States regular eggs. We use 4 eggs and works wonderfully for us. My advice is start with 2 eggs and if your batter is still too thick for you add an additional egg or two until it reaches your desired consistency for batter. The batter should be the same consistency of what ‘normal’ batter should be.