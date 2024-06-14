The Best Keto Thanksgiving Recipes (2024)

Table of Contents
How to prepare a Keto Thanksgiving Turkey and gravy Keto Appetizers & co*cktails Keto Stuffing Recipes Keto Thanksgiving Sides Keto Breads & Biscuits Keto Thanksgiving Desserts Secrets to Keto Baking Nutritional Disclaimer Reader Interactions Comments Leave a Reply

Published: · Modified: by Carolyn

This post may contain Amazon or other affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.


Wondering how to make it through the holidays without blowing your healthy keto diet? You don’t think I’d leave you hanging, do you??? Get all the best low carb and keto Thanksgiving recipes here for a happy and indulgent celebration! Everything from appetizers to stuffing to dessert!

How to prepare a Keto Thanksgiving

Are you still wondering what to cook for Thanksgiving this year? Or at least, what to cook that will fit your ketogenic diet and yet still be delicious enough to satisfy?

Never fear, I’ve got you covered. I searched high and low for the best keto and low carb Thanksgiving recipes the internet has to offer. I worked on this list for a long time, trying to find you all the classics made low carb, gluten free, and sugar free.

Believe it or not, you don’t have to suffer through the holiday season, abstaining from your favorite dishes.

There are delicious keto recipes to replace all your old standards. From low carb stuffing to sugar free pumpkin pie, these keto recipes make your holidays perfect.

Turkey and gravy

I figure that you already know how to make turkey keto friendly. Slap some butter on that bird, sprinkle it with herbs, and toss it in the oven. That part is easy!

The gravy part is almost as easy. Really, it is!

Check out my guide on how to make Keto Gravy. I give you step by step instructions, walking you through the whole process.

Keto Appetizers & co*cktails

Do you start your festivities off with appetizers and a beverage? These sugar-free co*cktails and keto snacks will keep your party humming along in a healthy fashion.

  • Keto Rosemary Parmesan Crackers
  • Cheesy Keto Stuffed Mushrooms
  • Cranberry Brie Bites
  • Cheddar Cheese Straws
  • Buffalo Spiced co*cktail Nuts

Keto Stuffing Recipes

The best part of any Thanksgiving meal is the stuffing. And yes, there is such a thing as keto stuffing. All the best recipes are right here!

Keto Thanksgiving Sides

Non-starchy veggies make tasty low carb holiday side dishes. Think Brussels sprouts, spaghetti squash, cauliflower, and green beans for healthy keto side dishes.

  • The Best Keto Gravy Recipe
  • Keto Sugar-Free Cranberry Sauce
  • Super Creamy Mashed Cauliflower
  • Cheesy Zucchini Casserole
  • Parmesan Roasted Delicata Squash

Keto Breads & Biscuits

Low carb cornbread? Yep! Except it really isn’t made with any corn at all. Coconut flour has a surprisingly corn-like flavour when baked into muffins and skillets.

See Also
Our Best Diabetes-Friendly Recipes for the Holidays12 Bariatric Dessert Recipes10 High Protein Bariatric Slow Cooker Recipes21 Weight Watchers Summer Recipes You Can Make in Your Slow Cooker

  • Keto Cornbread
  • Cheddar Drop Biscuits
  • Cheesy Garlic Muffins
  • Cheesy Skillet Bread
  • Keto Garlic Parmesan Knots
  • Fathead Dinner Rolls
  • Cheddar Jalapeño Cauliflower Muffins
  • Cranberry Jalapeño “Cornbread” Muffins

Keto Thanksgiving Desserts

Oh yeah, now we’re talking. Yes, you can enjoy dessert, because we’ve got everything from low carb pecan pie to keto pumpkin pie to sugar-free gingerbread bars!

  • Sugar Free Keto Pecan Pie
  • Keto Pumpkin Cream Pie
  • Chocolate Pecan Pie Bars
  • Pumpkin Cake Roll with Coffee Cream
  • Keto Pumpkin Pie Cupcakes
  • Keto Pecan Pie Cheesecake
  • Pumpkin Spice Earthquake Cake
  • Crustless Pecan Pie for Two
  • Keto Cranberry Cobbler
  • Instant Pot Pumpkin Cheesecake
  • Keto Pumpkin Gooey Butter Cake
  • Pecan Pie Truffles
  • Cranberry Cheesecake Pie
  • Keto Chocolate Orange Cake
  • No Bake Keto Peanut Butter Pie
free email series

Secrets to Keto Baking

Tips and tricks to delicious and healthy recipes!

Nutritional Disclaimer

Please note that I am not a medical or nutritional professional. I am simply recounting and sharing my own experiences on this blog. Nothing I express here should be taken as medical advice and you should consult with your doctor before starting any diet or exercise program. I provide nutritional information for my recipes simply as a courtesy to my readers. It is calculated using MacGourmet software and I remove erythritol from the final carb count and net carb count, as it does not affect my own blood glucose levels. I do my best to be as accurate as possible but you should independently calculate nutritional information on your own before relying on them.I expressly disclaim any and all liability of any kind with respect to any act or omission wholly or in part in reliance on anything contained in this website.

Reader Interactions

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.

Comments

    Leave a Reply

  1. Debbie Huewe says

    Looks wonderful Carolin! Thank you very much!

    Reply

  2. Joan says

    Carol, you are so amazing and so generous with these recipes. Thank you so much! Keto has changed my life for the better!

    Reply

  3. Barb Ross says

    We were just planning our Thanksgiving menu shopping yesterday & your Thanksgiving recipes came at the perfect time! Everything sounds so good that I’ll need to be sure to limit how many dishes I make. Thank you!

    See Also
    20 Incredibly Tasty Keto Breakfast Recipes

    Reply

  4. Karen Stout says

    Carolyn, is there a cookbook or ebook that I can purchase for these TG recipes? I want them all! Thank you got all that do and share!

    Reply

    • Carolyn says

      Not at this time, no… but I have been considering it!

      Reply

      • Wendy says

        I second the request for a Thanksgiving Holiday Keto Cookbook. And one for Christmas meals too!

        Reply

        • Brenda says

          Here’s a third request for the holiday cookbook.
          By the way, the baking book is fantastic!! Thanks for doing that one.

          Reply

          • Linda Wolff says

            And I am making the fourth request! I also love your baking cookbook, but because my best friend took one look through it and also loves it, I ended up giving her my copy and now need to purchase another one for myself! Ha ha! I think putting together Holiday cookbooks is a great idea. Especially if they are the soft cover type that aren’t quite as expensive that you see in the checkout lines at the grocery stores.

  6. Margaret says

    If I wanted to use pre-packaged coconut flour or keto bread, how much do we use in place of your skillet bread? Number or slices or ounces?

    Reply

    • Carolyn says

      Good question. I’d think you’d want the whole loaf.

      Reply

« Older Comments

The Best Keto Thanksgiving Recipes (2024)
Top Articles
Yotam Ottolenghi’s sweet treats for the Christmas table – recipes
Sticky Cranberry Gingerbread Recipe
Patient Resources: Billing, Insurance, Medical Records
My Marshfield Clinic Help
Le Chatelier's Principle
Le Chatelier's Principle
What Is A Bin Store and How Does It Work? - Bin Store Finder
You Should Find a 'Bin Store' Near You
Latest Posts
Authentic Canadian Poutine Recipe - Seasons and Suppers
20 Traditional German Cake Recipes
Article information

Author: Geoffrey Lueilwitz

Last Updated:

Views: 6756

Rating: 5 / 5 (60 voted)

Reviews: 83% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Geoffrey Lueilwitz

Birthday: 1997-03-23

Address: 74183 Thomas Course, Port Micheal, OK 55446-1529

Phone: +13408645881558

Job: Global Representative

Hobby: Sailing, Vehicle restoration, Rowing, Ghost hunting, Scrapbooking, Rugby, Board sports

Introduction: My name is Geoffrey Lueilwitz, I am a zealous, encouraging, sparkling, enchanting, graceful, faithful, nice person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.