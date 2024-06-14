The Best Keto Thanksgiving Recipes (2024)

This post may contain Amazon or other affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Wondering how to make it through the holidays without blowing your healthy keto diet? You don’t think I’d leave you hanging, do you??? Get all the best low carb and keto Thanksgiving recipes here for a happy and indulgent celebration! Everything from appetizers to stuffing to dessert!

How to prepare a Keto Thanksgiving

Are you still wondering what to cook for Thanksgiving this year? Or at least, what to cook that will fit your ketogenic diet and yet still be delicious enough to satisfy? Never fear, I’ve got you covered. I searched high and low for the best keto and low carb Thanksgiving recipes the internet has to offer. I worked on this list for a long time, trying to find you all the classics made low carb, gluten free, and sugar free. Believe it or not, you don’t have to suffer through the holiday season, abstaining from your favorite dishes. There are delicious keto recipes to replace all your old standards. From low carb stuffing to sugar free pumpkin pie, these keto recipes make your holidays perfect.

Turkey and gravy

I figure that you already know how to make turkey keto friendly. Slap some butter on that bird, sprinkle it with herbs, and toss it in the oven. That part is easy! The gravy part is almost as easy. Really, it is! Check out my guide on how to make Keto Gravy. I give you step by step instructions, walking you through the whole process.

Keto Appetizers & co*cktails

Do you start your festivities off with appetizers and a beverage? These sugar-free co*cktails and keto snacks will keep your party humming along in a healthy fashion.

Pumpkin Pie Martinis

Sugar Free French 75

Cranberry Champagne Sparklers

Cranberry Ginger Mulled Wine

Keto Rosemary Parmesan Crackers

Cheesy Keto Stuffed Mushrooms

Cranberry Brie Bites

Cheddar Cheese Straws

Buffalo Spiced co*cktail Nuts

Keto Stuffing Recipes

The best part of any Thanksgiving meal is the stuffing. And yes, there is such a thing as keto stuffing. All the best recipes are right here!

Keto Thanksgiving Sides

Non-starchy veggies make tasty low carb holiday side dishes. Think Brussels sprouts, spaghetti squash, cauliflower, and green beans for healthy keto side dishes.

The Best Keto Gravy Recipe

Keto Sugar-Free Cranberry Sauce

Super Creamy Mashed Cauliflower

Cheesy Zucchini Casserole

Parmesan Roasted Delicata Squash

Keto Green Bean Casserole

Cauliflower Mushroom Risotto

Twice-Baked Spaghetti Squash

Caramelized Brussels Sprouts with Browned Butter

Keto Brussels Sprouts Casserole

Keto Breads & Biscuits

Low carb cornbread? Yep! Except it really isn’t made with any corn at all. Coconut flour has a surprisingly corn-like flavour when baked into muffins and skillets.

Keto Cornbread

Cheddar Drop Biscuits

Cheesy Garlic Muffins

Cheesy Skillet Bread

Keto Garlic Parmesan Knots

Fathead Dinner Rolls

Cheddar Jalapeño Cauliflower Muffins

Cranberry Jalapeño “Cornbread” Muffins

Keto Thanksgiving Desserts

Oh yeah, now we’re talking. Yes, you can enjoy dessert, because we’ve got everything from low carb pecan pie to keto pumpkin pie to sugar-free gingerbread bars!

Sugar Free Keto Pecan Pie

Keto Pumpkin Cream Pie

Chocolate Pecan Pie Bars

Pumpkin Cake Roll with Coffee Cream

Keto Pumpkin Pie Cupcakes

Keto Pecan Pie Cheesecake

Pumpkin Spice Earthquake Cake

Crustless Pecan Pie for Two

Keto Cranberry Cobbler

Instant Pot Pumpkin Cheesecake