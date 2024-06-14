The Best Keto Thanksgiving Recipes (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Carolyn
Wondering how to make it through the holidays without blowing your healthy keto diet? You don’t think I’d leave you hanging, do you??? Get all the best low carb and keto Thanksgiving recipes here for a happy and indulgent celebration! Everything from appetizers to stuffing to dessert!
How to prepare a Keto Thanksgiving
Are you still wondering what to cook for Thanksgiving this year? Or at least, what to cook that will fit your ketogenic diet and yet still be delicious enough to satisfy?
Never fear, I’ve got you covered. I searched high and low for the best keto and low carb Thanksgiving recipes the internet has to offer. I worked on this list for a long time, trying to find you all the classics made low carb, gluten free, and sugar free.
Believe it or not, you don’t have to suffer through the holiday season, abstaining from your favorite dishes.
There are delicious keto recipes to replace all your old standards. From low carb stuffing to sugar free pumpkin pie, these keto recipes make your holidays perfect.
Turkey and gravy
I figure that you already know how to make turkey keto friendly. Slap some butter on that bird, sprinkle it with herbs, and toss it in the oven. That part is easy!
The gravy part is almost as easy. Really, it is!
Check out my guide on how to make Keto Gravy. I give you step by step instructions, walking you through the whole process.
Keto Appetizers & co*cktails
Do you start your festivities off with appetizers and a beverage? These sugar-free co*cktails and keto snacks will keep your party humming along in a healthy fashion.
- Pumpkin Pie Martinis
- Sugar Free French 75
- Cranberry Champagne Sparklers
- Cranberry Ginger Mulled Wine
- Keto Rosemary Parmesan Crackers
- Cheesy Keto Stuffed Mushrooms
- Cranberry Brie Bites
- Cheddar Cheese Straws
- Buffalo Spiced co*cktail Nuts
Keto Stuffing Recipes
The best part of any Thanksgiving meal is the stuffing. And yes, there is such a thing as keto stuffing. All the best recipes are right here!
- Keto Bread and Sausage Stuffing
- Soul Bread Stuffing
- Southern Cornbread Stuffing
- Grain-Free Paleo Biscuit Stuffing
- Cauliflower Sausage Stuffing
- Pork Rind Stuffing
- Cheddar Beer Bread & Sausage Stuffing
- Paleo Cauliflower Stuffing
Keto Thanksgiving Sides
Non-starchy veggies make tasty low carb holiday side dishes. Think Brussels sprouts, spaghetti squash, cauliflower, and green beans for healthy keto side dishes.
- The Best Keto Gravy Recipe
- Keto Sugar-Free Cranberry Sauce
- Super Creamy Mashed Cauliflower
- Cheesy Zucchini Casserole
- Parmesan Roasted Delicata Squash
- Keto Green Bean Casserole
- Cauliflower Mushroom Risotto
- Twice-Baked Spaghetti Squash
- Caramelized Brussels Sprouts with Browned Butter
- Keto Brussels Sprouts Casserole
- Keto duch*ess “Potatoes”
- Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Balsamic and Thyme
- Caramelized Brussels Sprouts with Browned Butter
- Butternut Squash & Cauliflower Casserole
- Holiday Cheesy Cauliflower
Keto Breads & Biscuits
Low carb cornbread? Yep! Except it really isn’t made with any corn at all. Coconut flour has a surprisingly corn-like flavour when baked into muffins and skillets.
- Keto Cornbread
- Cheddar Drop Biscuits
- Cheesy Garlic Muffins
- Cheesy Skillet Bread
- Keto Garlic Parmesan Knots
- Fathead Dinner Rolls
- Cheddar Jalapeño Cauliflower Muffins
- Cranberry Jalapeño “Cornbread” Muffins
Keto Thanksgiving Desserts
Oh yeah, now we’re talking. Yes, you can enjoy dessert, because we’ve got everything from low carb pecan pie to keto pumpkin pie to sugar-free gingerbread bars!
- Sugar Free Keto Pecan Pie
- Keto Pumpkin Cream Pie
- Chocolate Pecan Pie Bars
- Pumpkin Cake Roll with Coffee Cream
- Keto Pumpkin Pie Cupcakes
- Keto Pecan Pie Cheesecake
- Pumpkin Spice Earthquake Cake
- Crustless Pecan Pie for Two
- Keto Cranberry Cobbler
- Instant Pot Pumpkin Cheesecake
- Keto Pumpkin Gooey Butter Cake
- Pecan Pie Truffles
- Cranberry Cheesecake Pie
- Keto Chocolate Orange Cake
- No Bake Keto Peanut Butter Pie
Comments
Debbie Huewe says
Looks wonderful Carolin! Thank you very much!
Joan says
Carol, you are so amazing and so generous with these recipes. Thank you so much! Keto has changed my life for the better!
Barb Ross says
We were just planning our Thanksgiving menu shopping yesterday & your Thanksgiving recipes came at the perfect time! Everything sounds so good that I’ll need to be sure to limit how many dishes I make. Thank you!
Karen Stout says
Carolyn, is there a cookbook or ebook that I can purchase for these TG recipes? I want them all! Thank you got all that do and share!
Carolyn says
Not at this time, no… but I have been considering it!
Wendy says
I second the request for a Thanksgiving Holiday Keto Cookbook. And one for Christmas meals too!
Brenda says
Here’s a third request for the holiday cookbook.
By the way, the baking book is fantastic!! Thanks for doing that one.
Linda Wolff says
And I am making the fourth request! I also love your baking cookbook, but because my best friend took one look through it and also loves it, I ended up giving her my copy and now need to purchase another one for myself! Ha ha! I think putting together Holiday cookbooks is a great idea. Especially if they are the soft cover type that aren’t quite as expensive that you see in the checkout lines at the grocery stores.
Tiffany Jones says
Thank you for compiling these awesome recipes and helping us stay on our Keto lifestyles 🙂
The Pumpkin Coffee link is broken, here is the correct one: https://healthylivinghowto.com/pumpkin-spice-hot-buttered-coffee/
Margaret says
If I wanted to use pre-packaged coconut flour or keto bread, how much do we use in place of your skillet bread? Number or slices or ounces?
Reply
Carolyn says
Good question. I’d think you’d want the whole loaf.
