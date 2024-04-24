The BEST Keto Waffle recipe I've ever tried! (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

I have THE BESTLow Carb and Keto Fluffy Waffles Recipe for you!!! OH MY GOSH! This turned out amazing! I have been trying and trying to get big fluffy waffles and it finally happened!

Keto Waffles

I have the Low Carb Pancake (Keto friendly recipe) memorized. I never even have to reference the recipe anymore. From all of my years cooking and baking I was able to take that recipe and tweak it just a bit to make fluffy waffles!

I was running around the kitchen yelling at my kids “It’s so fluffy! It’s so fluffy!” My kids swear I’m nuts!

You can also add fruits such as strawberries or blueberries to this recipe too! Dawnel shared her blueberry waffles with us in the Low Carb Inspriations Group on Facebook! Look!

Low Carb Waffles

What’s even funnier… my youngest starting running around the house saying it too after she tried them! These Keto Waffles are her new favorite! Mine too! I love low carb waffles for breakfast, a fun way to kickstart the day.

This recipe makes about 4 good sized waffles. You can double up the batter recipe if you want to make more. I filled up on half a waffle. They are very filling.

You can grab the printable version of this recipe at the very bottom of this post.

Low Carb and Keto Fluffy Waffles Recipe Ingredients

4 oz Cream Cheese

4 eggs

1 tablespoon melted butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon powdered stevia

4 tablespoons coconut flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

Optional: We added Lily’s Chocolate Chips to our waffles! So yummy and keto friendly!

Note: If you want to invest in a blender, this blender is one of the best and easiest to use for a quick breakfast. There are two different size cups too. I always use the large cup because it holds most of the ingredients for all the recipes I use. For as small and compact it is, it has amazing power to blend ingredients! I have a really nice Blendtec blender that takes up tons of space on the counter. I find that I rarely use it because of this Blender. I’m not sure if it’s recommended or not but I tend to put the blending cups in the top rack of the dishwasher too. I’ve never had any issues. Love this thing!

Low Carb and Keto Fluffy Waffles Recipe Instructions:

Add all the ingredients to a blender and blend it on high for about 1 minute until all the ingredients come out nice and smooth. If you don’t have a blender, you can mix it in a small bowl on medium speed for a minute or two. You will want to make sure you cream together all of the cream cheese so you don’t have any lumps.

Optional: Add cinnamon for extra flavor.

Preheat the waffles iron.

Spray the waffle iron with non-stick cooking spray.

Pour about 1/8 to a 1/4 cup batter for each waffle. Note: the batter only spreads a bit more than the amount you put on the waffle iron. It’s not like the regular carb filled waffle recipe where you put a small amount on the iron and it’s dripping over the edges after a few minutes.

These are very filling so don’t be surprised if you only end up eating 2 out of the 4 waffle squares. I tend to make some smaller for myself.

Optional: Top with butter and sugar-free syrup.

Serve warm and enjoy!

Low Carb and Keto Fluffy Waffles Recipe Nutrition

Serves 4 (1 waffle)

Calories 233, Total C 8.6g, Fiber 2.6g, Net C 6g, Sugars 2.9g, Fat 18.2g, Protein 9.6g

