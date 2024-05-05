The best laptop backpacks and bags in 2024 (2024)

Protect your portable with the best laptop bag. For many of us, our laptop is our lifeline. It’s our main tool for work, for creativity, for entertainment, and for staying in touch with loved ones.

So, whether you're stowing your best MacBook Pro or a laptop for photo editing, you want to know your device fits comfortably and stays secure at all times. That's what the best laptop bags excel at - keeping your machine protected from the elements and accidents.

There are a few things to look out for when looking for backpacks and bags for laptops. Because it serves as your laptop’s first line of defense from bangs, drops, and inclement weather, you want to take a look at type, features like USB charging ports and anti-theft tech, and durability from adequate padding to waterproofing.

You’ll also want something that has enough space to carry your machine as well as any peripherals like laptop docking stations and laptop power banks. From compact sleeves and padded backpacks to casual messenger bags and smart satchels, we picked out the best laptop bags for you.

Best laptop bag overall

1. Timbuk2 Authority Backpack A top choice for pros Specifications Key features: Rain boot to protect against puddles, luggage passthrough, internal organization Dimensions: 18.9 x 11.4 x 5.31 in Weight: 2.4 lbs Reasons to buy + Fantastic internal Organization + Padded straps for comfort + plethora of pockets + Laptop sleeve can hold up to 17" laptop Reasons to avoid - Can fall over if not loaded correctly - Only one size

The backpacks from Timbuk2 have always been some of my favorites. Their overall design is fantastic, the internal pockets and organization is great and the build quality is incredible. These guys think of everything when designing a backpack.

The Authority laptop backpack deluxe has a ton of internal storage making this the perfect gear bag if you have quite a bit that you carry at times. It has dedicated pockets for your laptop and tablet and it also has great organization inside for other smaller gear as well.

Lastly, this bag is ridiculously comfortable, even when weighted down with gear, and it has a rain boot on top of rain repellant to help deter water from getting to your precious gear even if you happened to set your bag down in a puddle.

Best laptop bag on a budget

2. AmazonBasics Laptop Bag Simple and affordable Specifications Key Features: Fits 17.3-inch laptops; zippered Speed Pocket; organization panel, shoulder bag design Dimensions: 17.5 x 2.8 x 13.5 in Weight: 1.1 lbs Reasons to buy + 17.3-inch laptop sleeve + Low price + Accessory storage pockets Reasons to avoid - Lacks premium look and feel

If you like the sound of a budget - yet dependable - laptop bag, but you don't want a backpack, then Amazon also does a laptop bag. This can be carried over your shoulder and can fit larger laptops as well. It's not as fancy as some of the other bags on this page, but it does the job well, and for a low price.

Best value laptop backpack

If you're not looking to pay huge amounts of cash for a laptop backpack, then this is a great budget choice. Made and sold by Amazon through its Basics program, this all-black backpack has a laptop sleeve for machines up to 15 inches, and several types of pockets, for but a pittance compared to most.

Best laptop backpack for professionals

4. Nomatic Navigator (15L) A premium backpack for all your pro gear Specifications Key Features: 15 - 21L expansion, Laptop + Tablet storage, internal tech organization, water resistant Dimensions: 19 x 12 x 5.5 in Weight: 2.7 lbs Reasons to buy + Great expansion with a zip + Dedicated laptop and tablet storage + Fantastic internal organization Reasons to avoid - Sometimes the big middle pocket feels too open and unusable

The Nomatic Navigator is hands down the best gear backpack available. The internal organization matched with phenomenal build quality and sleek look make this backpack really hard to beat. It comes in black, can expand from 15L to 21L with a simple unzip and all of the zippers are tamper resistant.

Seriously, if you're looking for a gear backpack, at least consider this one.

Best laptop sleeve

5. Harber London Slim Leather Folio Laptop Case No. 7 A spacious sleeve for portable gadgets Specifications Key Features: Different size options, premium full grain leather, wool felt lining Dimensions: Up to 15.4 x 10.8 inches Weight: Not specified Reasons to buy + Lots of space for accessories + Wool felt lining offers luxurious protection + Great for business users Reasons to avoid - Not a lot of pockets for organization

There are so many laptop sleeves and folios out there that only give you enough space for your laptop and nothing else. This one from Harber London, however, does the opposite. We've been using this for a while now as our go-to laptop soft case, and we've pretty much thrown in all our accessories and chargers in there as well, allowing us to carry all our essentials without being forced to carry another bag.

Of course, that's just one of the many things the Harber London Slim Leather Folio Laptop Case No. 7 does right. It comes in several different sizes so you can choose the right one for your laptop, has a wool felt lining inside that does a fantastic job of providing protection without making the folio bulky, and that leather finish means that you can take it on business trips and look stylish.

It's a little expensive for a folio, and we wish there are more pockets for organization. But it's still pretty hard to beat if that's what you want as a laptop bag.

Best laptop bag for students

6. Herschel Pop Quiz A first-class backpack Specifications Key features: Fleece-lined laptop sleeve, front pocket with organizers, sunglasses compartment, waterproof zipper Dimensions: 17.5 x 11.75 x 6 inc Weight: 1.11 lbs Reasons to buy + Stylish + Reasonable price + Fleece lining protection + Waterproof zippers Reasons to avoid - Not the most robust

The Herschel Pop Quiz backpack is clearly designed with students in mind. It has a simple style and reasonable price, but comes with no shortage of features to meet your daily needs. It has a padded laptop sleeve with fleece lining to keep your computer safe, and its front pocket includes built-in organizers so you can keep all your school supplies in order. It even has waterproof zippers to help protect all your belongings. And, with a wide variety of styles, you can find a design that fits your personality.

Best laptop bag for travel

7. Eastpack Out Of Office Great for the office and on the go Specifications Key Features: Fits 13-inch laptops; main compartment with front pocket; padded shoulder straps; multiple designs Dimensions: 17.3 x 11.6 x 8.6 in See Also 13 Sharp Laptop Bags to Haul Your Computer in Style Weight: 1.10 lbs Reasons to buy + Comfortable design + 30 year warranty Reasons to avoid - No weatherproofing

With a simple, yet stylish, design, the Out Of Office laptop backpack is ideal for business users that makes carrying around your laptop comfortable, while also protecting your device from the rigours of daily life. One of the best features about this backpack is its 30 year warranty, which means you shouldn't have to worry about getting another laptop backpack for a long, long time.

Best all-rounder

8. Matein Travel Laptop Bag The #1 bestseller on Amazon Specifications Key Features: USB charging port, waterproof durable polyester, 30L capacity, wide range of colors Dimensions: 18 x 12 x 7.8 in Weight: 1.56 lbs Reasons to buy + Bestseller on Amazon + Massive color range + Comfy and durable Reasons to avoid - Buckles can be fragile

If you believe millions of Amazon users can't be wrong, you could do worse than check out their best-selling laptop bag. It's easy to see why, given the huge 30 liter capacity, not to mention the fact that manufacturers Matein offer it in virtually every color available.

On the practical side there's a dedicated compartment that can hold anything from a 13" to a 15.6" laptop.

The adjustable shoulder straps and foam padding, also make this bag comfortable to wear. You even get a USB charging port on the outside with an internal cable, although the bag itself doesn't contain a battery.

The manufacturers claim the bag is made from a "durable polyester" that's also waterproof but some reviewers on Amazon pointed out this waterproofing seemingly doesn't apply to the straps. A couple of reviews also said the plastic buckles broke shortly after buying but these are heavily outweighed by thousands of positive experiences.

Best 50L laptop bag

9. Shrradoo Extra Large Travel Laptop Backpack One of the biggest and best high-capacity laptop bags Specifications Key Features: 50L capacity, USB charging port, multiple pockets Dimensions: 15 x 11 x 19.5 in Weight: 2.78 lbs Reasons to buy + Large Capacity + Twenty pockets + Multipurpose Reasons to avoid - Fragile plastic handle

Another of the best-selling laptop bags on Amazon, the Shrradoo travel laptop back is an absolute beast with a 50L capacity capable of holding up to a 17" laptop. As if this weren't enough there are also 20 independent pockets in addition to the 3 main multi-compartments.

The manufacturers describe the bag as being made of 'durable material' but don't say exactly what this is. They do, however, confirm that the lining is nylon which should make it water resistant, if not fully waterproof.

Like the Matein, the bag comes with an external USB port with built-in charging cable to power your devices. The shoulder straps are wide and made of a breathable mesh, which might make it more bearable if you decide to carry the bag with all the compartments and pockets loaded.

Amazon has thousands of reviews praising the bag for its capacity and portability but a small number said that the plastic handle also broke shortly after purchase.

Best laptop bag for commuters

10. Timbuk2 Spire 2.0 A top-loading backpack for urban professionals Specifications Key Features: 26L capacity, jet black or steel color, ideal for MacBooks Dimensions: 5.91 x 11.81 x 19.69 in Weight: 1.98 lbs Reasons to buy + Compatible with most laptops + Daisy chain and water bottle pocket + Lifetime warranty Reasons to avoid - Higher price

The Timbuk2 Spire may have been made with MacBook owners in mind. The bag can easily hold a 15.6" laptop with a separate front panel and zip pocket for other gadgets like an iPad.

There's also a side pocket to hold a water bottle/umbrella. While we're talking rain, the top flap is good security against your electronics becoming damp due to rain.

It comes with a padded back panel and straps for 'extra comfort' though a few Amazon reviewers said that they did experience a little discomfort during use.

The higher price tag can be justified through Timbuk2's "lifetime" warranty which allows them to repair defects in the product. Be warned though, this is at the manufacturer's discretion.

Best slimline laptop bag

11. Lenovo T210 Carrying Case A sleek, comfortable design for a reasonable price Specifications Key Features: 6.6L capacity, Available in Charcoal, Steel Gray, and Celestial Blue Dimensions: 2.1 x 15.7 x 11.8 in Weight: 0.96 lbs Reasons to buy + Slim design + Water Repellent Fabric + Internal pockets Reasons to avoid - Limited padding

Despite the name, Lenovo's T210 will actually fit most laptops up to 15.6". The case is extremely sleek and lightweight, making it perfect for business commuters who don't want to haul around large backpacks. It even comes with a convenient luggage strap.

The internal pockets are also useful for holding accessories like tablets, however some users have expressed disappointment at the limited padding. If you're taking a long trip and/or need to make sure that you're well protected you may want to choose a bag that's better cushioned. Still, you can do worse for less than $20.

Best laptop bags: FAQs

How can I be sure the best laptop bag or backpack will be comfortable? If you're planning on taking a laptop bag on long journeys, use a backpack style one with well-padded straps. If the back of your bag contains extra padding/ventilation, so much the better. Bags with a single shoulder strap aren't suitable for sustained travel.

How often should I replace my laptop bag? Less expensive laptop bags can be a false economy if you need to replace them once every few months. Make sure to check with the manufacturer what guarantees they offer if the bag wears away too quickly. This is also a good time to check consumer rights in the country in which you're buying to see what protections are offered if the bag proves unfit for purpose.

What's the best material for a laptop bag or backpack? If you plan to spend any time outside, try to choose a polyester, waterproof/water resistant material. If this isn't possible, see if you can find a canvas cover to fit over your chosen laptop bag to keep the contents dry.

Where should I buy the best laptop bags? Most stores that sell laptops also sell accessories including laptop bags, backpacks, sleeves, and carrying cases. You can find some excellent deals by visiting manufacturer websites directly or by using popular online retailers like Amazon. The advantage of using third-party sites is you can read user reviews before you buy.

How to choose the best laptop bag for you

When choosing which laptop bag is best for you, there are several considerations. First, you'll need to select between a traditional laptop bag or carrying case, backpack, sleeve. If you're looking for protection around the home, a sleeve or case will suffice. If you're traveling, a bag or backpack for laptops is best - both for padding and protection, as well as straps to help you lug your portable around.

Check the dimensions of the bag and the devices you intend to put in it, so you know your laptop and accessories will fit. Ideally, your laptop should be snug but not constricted within the bag. You don't want it shifting around in its case while on the move, as this may lead to accidental damage. Many of the best laptop bags (and especially laptop backpacks) contain plenty of pockets for carrying around peripherals and accessories, including chargers, tablets, mouse, keyboard and so on.

If you're using your laptop outside the house, check out those laptop bags with added security features and an anti-theft design. These bags typically have hidden zips, preventing others from accessing the bag's contents without your knowledge. USB charging ports are also found on many of the best laptop backpacks and bags. These let you connect a portable power bank to charge devices while on the go.

How we test the best laptop bags

As you can see there are a number of specifications we research when choosing the very best laptop bags. First and foremost, we look at the very best-selling products, given if there's a major defect in a product it would likely have already been discovered.

Beyond our own experience with laptop bags, sleeves, cases, and backpacks, we make sure to check user reviews. Like any discerning buyer, we prefer honest, verified reviews from reviewers with photos. We want to know what their experience has been of using their chosen bag day to day.

When it came to pricing, we tried to post a range for all budgets bearing in mind what we said earlier about the false economy of buying an inexpensive bag only to replace it a few months later. Where warranties are offered, we're sure to mention this too.

Where possible, we also tried to list the material from which the bag is made. This is important as it can effect how well the bag repels water. Certain materials also can pick up dust or dirt more easily.

We also check storage capacity of all bags and backpacks for laptops, though this can be misleading given the number of external/internal pockets. It's far better to check with the bag manufacturer if the dimensions of your particular laptop will fit. Where different color options are available, we mention this too.