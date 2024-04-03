The Best Laptop Stands For Improved Ergonomics (2024)

In an increasingly remote working world, more and more people are realizing the overall benefits of picking up a laptop instead of a desktop computer. And while there’s no denying how much more travel-friendly a folding computer is, there are some potential downsides in the realms of visibility, ergonomics, and more.

If you don’t have the need, desire, or space for a full-on desktop PC, but you also don’t want to fall prey to the negative side-effects of owning a laptop, there are ways to mitigate any potential issues. One of the simplest is by utilizing a laptop stand — either at your primary workspace, on-the-go, or some combination therein. And, wouldn’t you know it, we rounded up the most exceptional in the following guide outlining our picks for the best laptop stands you can buy.

What’s The Point Of A Laptop Stand?

For some, a laptop stand might seem like a no-brainer. For others who need a bit more convincing, we’ve outlined some of the major benefits of utilizing one in the following section. Just keep in mind: these are only some of the potential plusses of getting a laptop stand, and there may be more to consider before making an investment. Still, with WFH lifestyles on the rise, it’s definitely a consideration worth making.

Better Ergonomics: Craning your neck downward to look at a laptop screen might not seem like that big of a deal in the moment, but repetition can, over time, negatively impact your posture and, therefore, your overall spinal health. Lifting your laptop so that it better meets your eye line is just one of the ways to stave off the negative effects of working at a desk day-in and day-out. You might find that, even after just a single day, you feel less strained overall.

Better Visibility: For anyone that works on multiple displays, elevating your laptop can make all the difference when it comes to visibility and overall convenience. Most laptops, when placed on a desk, are a good deal shorter than even the smallest of additional monitors. Putting your folding computer up on a stand can create a more seamless workspace that causes less distraction and helps you keep working efficiently.

Cleanliness: Desktops, tables, shelves, etc. have a habit of collecting filth — usually dust and crumbs. As such, placing your laptop on a dedicated stand can free you from having to clean off your computer’s case quite as often. It’s also less likely for you to set it in unwanted moisture, anything sticky, etc. And it can even help stave off the never-ending downfall of dust from settling on your laptop, especially if you choose a vertical stand that limits the horizontal surface area.

Bluelounge Kickflip

Pros Very minimal and easy to stow

Tilts at an ergonomic angle Cons Doesn’t lift up very high

Merely angles your laptop into an ergonomic position

Check your laptop’s size compatibility first

Most Portable: By far the most portable and compact of these stands, Bluelounge’s Kickflip is perfect for the laptop owner that’s always on the go. That’s because this tiny laptop stand, as its name suggests, works a lot like a kickstand for a bike or motorcycle. All you have to do is apply the adhesive to the underside of your folding computer, flip out the stand part of the device, and — boom! — your laptop is elevated into a more ergonomic position on any flat surface.

Satechi Aluminum Laptop Stand

Pros Very thin

Allows for cable management Cons Limited in height

Could use extra rubber on surface that touches laptop

Most Budget-Friendly: If you want something that’s a bit more substantial than the offering above but you still want to keep the space-saving to a maximum, Satechi’s Aluminum Laptop Stand is a superb alternative. It’s as thin (or perhaps thinner) as a sheet of cardboard, but it unfolds into a durable and strong easel-style stand that will elevate your laptop to a much more ergonomic position than it would sit in on its own. It also boasts no-slip rubber grips for both the tabletop and your computer, and its design functions as a kind of ad-hoc cable management system.

Griffin GC16034 Elevator Stand

Pros Easy to assemble

Really sturdy

Lots of room underneath Cons Rubber on top could be more grippy

Best for Air Circulation: For those with a flair for minimalism (and unique styling), allow us to present the Griffin GC16034 Elevator Stand. Crafted primarily from aluminum and polycarbonate — the same stuff used to create bulletproof glass — this stand will lift your laptop up 5.5 inches, improving its air circulation (which is good for preventing overheating) and leaving plenty of room for an additional keyboard and mouse (which you’ll need since your laptop’s keyboard will also be elevated). Better still, it disassembles into three easy-to-assemble parts for better storage and transportation.

Rain Design 10032 mStand

Pros Arguably the best stationary stand for the price

Helps prevent overheating

Built-in cable management hole in back Cons N/A

Best Low-Level Stand: If your laptop is mostly stationary — meaning you’re not trucking it from coffee shop to coffee shop — you may want to look into a stand that’s function-focused instead of travel-ready. Take, for instance, the Rain Design 10032 mStand. Crafted from a single, sturdy, lightweight piece of aluminum, this minimalist stand functions well and looks great in just about any surroundings. That’s aided by the fact that it’s available in a trio of finishes. To mate with its 5.9-inch lift, it also has non-slip feet, a small catch to prevent your computer from sliding off, and it even works as a heat sink for your laptop to help prevent overheating.

Rain Design 10037 mTower Vertical Laptop Stand

Pros Saves space

Sleek design Cons Won’t be for those who actually use the laptop screen itself

Best Vertical Option: For those who don’t use their tiny laptop display as their primary screen, a vertical stand might be a bit more conducive to a clean and orderly workspace, like this one from Rain Design. Compatible with Apple’s latest suite of MacBook computers — and any that are of a similar height and depth — this solid aluminum stand saves on space, increases airflow, and comes in two handsome finishes. Perhaps obviously, it will also help protect your computer from crumbs, spills, and even a measure of ambient dust.

Lamicall Notebook Holder

Pros Changes positions and angles

360-degree rotation

Compatible with larger laptops Cons Angle adjustment might need some oil before it work

Best Telescopic: For those paying attention: ergonomics is not all about finding that one single position that works best. In fact, it’s built into the concept that changing positions can often be healthier overall. That’s where the Lamicall Notebook Holder comes into play. This stand is plenty sturdy and well-built, but it also offers 360-degree rotation and height adjustments from 5.7″ up to 8.1″. This stand is also compatible with larger laptops — up to 17″ — and even the angle your computer sits at is adjustable.

Twelve South BookArc Stand

Pros Bare-bones design takes up minimal space

Can double as a storage space for laptop Cons Only if you use laptop as desktop-only (no screen)

Works best with Macs

Best Space-Saver: It should speak quite a lot to the quality of Twelve South’s offerings that Apple’s official online store sells their products. Of course, even without Apple’s direct approval, the BookArc Stand would be an excellent vertically-oriented option. With a sturdy aluminum construction and an elegant curve, this stand will allow you to turn your laptop into a kind of ad-hoc desktop while saving on desk space and keeping your folding computer elevated, cleaner, safer, etc.

Twelve South Curve Stand

Pros Accommodates range of laptop sizes

Very sturdy Cons Inconsistent cosmetic quality

Best Permanent Solution: If a vertical stand doesn’t suit your needs but you’re still interested in the Apple-approved Twelve South brand, we’ve got good news: they have other options. That includes their simply-named Curve Stand, which is similarly built from solid aluminum. Available in black or white, this stand elevates your laptop up 6″ and boasts silicone anti-slip pads to keep everything secure in-use. It’s also compatible with a wide range of laptop sizes — everything from as small as 11″ to as big as 17″ — and brands.

Twelve South HiRise Adjustable Stand

Pros Adjustable with spring assistance

Doesn’t take up a lot of space Cons Only goes up to 6″

Best for Macs: As the cherry on top of our Twelve South trifecta, the HiRise Adjustable Stand is the brand’s ultra-premium offering. It’s still built from solid, sturdy, lightweight aluminum — but it does boast some noteworthy differences when compared to its brethren. That includes an adjustable height function with spring assistance — making repositioning it a snap. It also features a minimalist V-shaped landing covered in silicone for sturdiness, Teflon underside rails to protect your desk surface, and compatibility with all MacBooks.

Roost Laptop Stand

Pros Super lightweight and compact

Adjustable Cons Only adjusts 3″ total

Best for Travel: For those with a flair for the industrial, you might find some interest in the Roost Laptop Stand — which doesn’t look unlike the crossbeams of a high-rise building or large-scale bridge. However, this device is probably a good deal more manageable, as Roost touts it as the “world’s most portable, lightweight, eye-level laptop stand.” That might sound like a lot of qualifiers, so allow us to break it down for you. This stand collapses down to about the size of a tall television remote (give or take), and expands into a fully-functional laptop stand that boosts your folding computer up to 9.95″ at its highest (and 7.01″ at the lowest setting). That makes it both incredibly packable/portable and useful in the real world. It might not be the most elegant, but it could be the best all-around on this whole list.

Grovemade Laptop Riser

Pros Looks beautiful

Good when used with multiple displays Cons Expensive

Not adjustable

Best Wooden Stand: Grovemade’s Laptop Riser has one overlying problem: it’s not adjustable in any way. However, if that seems like no issue to you, then the rest of it is absolutely electrifying. It’s remarkably beautiful, even without a laptop on it — boasting a construction of wood, metal, and felt — and it will keep your computer at the ideal height for use with multiple displays. It was also made to match the rest of Grovemade’s exceptional desktop gear — so you can match it to whatever you already own — and it even has built-in cable management.

Grovemade Laptop Stand

Pros For those who want their laptops to stay put

Choose between two wood options Cons Takes up a lot of space

Angled so you can’t use it for anything else

Most Attractive: If keeping the footprint relatively small isn’t an issue for you — perhaps because you’re using your laptop’s display as your primary work screen — then you might be interested in Grovemade’s equally-elegant and -beautiful standard Laptop Stand. Available in walnut or maple, this gorgeously curved stand is stable, high enough to get that screen at eye-level, and it was made in the USA. At $150, it’s definitely an investment — but what would you pay for this high level of understated beauty? We’d say the price is appropriate, if not perhaps a bit low.