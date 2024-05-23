The Best Lasagna Soup Recipe (2024)

It tastes just like lasagna, but it’s a soup! The hearty meat, the chewy pasta, the delicious tomato sauce and allllll the cheese…it’s all there in this outrageous lasagna soup!

A few years back my husband and I were able to travel to New York and do two episodes for Paula Deen’s show, Paula’s Party. It was seriously so much fun. We got to see a bunch of fun people on the show like, Carson Kressley, Cheri Oteri, Jason Priestly and more. It’s probably one of our favorite memories.

On one episode, Paula made Tastes Like Lasagna Soup and oh my goodness it smelled amazing. We were so bummed we didn’t get to taste it! When we got back we hurried and recreated a similar recipe with our own spin on it. It has become one of our favorites.

What is it about lasagna and especially lasagna soup that feels like home? I mean, I know it’s all saucy and delicious, but it’s not like I’m Italian, or even have an ounce of Italian (or I-talian like my dad says. Gah, I hate that. It’s like saying, law-yur) in me, but it totally feels like home to me. It’s pure comfort food!

Ingredients for Lasagna Soup

This soup recipe is a cross between a creamy soup and broth soup due to the addition of a little ricotta. It’s hearty, beefy, and delicious. In other words, perfection.Here is what you will need:

Olive Oil: helps with sauteing the veggies

Minced Vegetables: red onions, garlic and bell peppers

Fresh Herbs: oregano, parsley and basil – this trio is a classic Italian blend

Ground Beef: I like to use 80/20 for maximum flavor.

Beef Broth: becomes the base of the soup

Ricotta: add flavor and creaminess to the soup

Fire Roasted Diced Tomatoes: I’m obsessed with fire roasted tomatoes lately. They add so much flavor and the perfect amount of heat.

Marinara Sauce: Rao’s is our favorite. It is a little pricey so I like to wait until it’s on sale at Costco and then load up.

Parmesan Rind: I toss it in the soup as it simmers to add more flavor and then remove it before serving.

Lasagna Noodles: I seem to always have some broken lasagna noodles in the bottom of the box, so this is pretty much the perfect solution so that you don’t waste them, but I’m also totally willing to break up new lasagna noodles to be able to eat this.

Mozzarella Cheese: perfect for melting and being all gooey delicious

Garlic Bread : This is totally optional but there is nothing better than dipping a crusty piece of garlic bread in this soup!

This list just provides an overview of each ingredients and some helpful information about its use in this recipe. Scroll to the end of the post to the recipe card to see all the measurements and details.

How to Make Lasagna Soup

This recipe comes together so quickly and the steps are super easy. Here are the basic steps:

Sauté the vegetables until tender and then add the herbs and seasonings. Brown the beef and drain any excess grease. Add all remaining ingredients (except the pasta and cheese) and let simmer for at least 30 minutes and up to all day. Add the pasta. Top with cheese and broil.

The full list of instructions can be found in the recipe card at the end of the post.

Tips for Success

You will want to be careful, the noodles will slowly soak up more and more broth, so I never add them until the last 15 minutes before serving and if I’m freezing the soup or making a bigger batch in order to have leftovers I save the noodles until I’m ready to eat it.

You can make this soup in the morning and let it simmer all day until you’re ready to serve. Bonus…your house will smell like a dream!

Don’t have fresh herbs? No worries, I tend to use a lot of Gourmet Garden herbs. They are in tubes in the produce section. You can also used dried herbs but decrease the amount by half.

Keep those parmesan rinds! I love adding the rind to the soup as it simmers for the delicious flavor it adds. I do the same thing for our homemade pizza sauce .

. My absolute favorite, favorite, favorite part is all of that baked cheese on top. Oh my heavens. It really is wonderful, and while you may be tempted to skip out on the bread, don’t!! Really, dipping pieces of crusty garlic bread in the soup is essential to your happiness.

Variations for Lasagna Soup

You can make this soup vegetarian by omitting the ground beef and by substituting vegetable broth for the beef broth.

If you don’t have lasagna noodles, try using a different type of pasta. Bow tie pasta works great. Mafalda pasta is really fun because it looks like mini lasagna noodles. It can be difficult to find though.

Change up the protein. You could do half ground beef and half Italian sausage. Ground turkey or chicken also work great if you want to reduce the fat a little.

Lasagna Soup in the Crock Pot and Instant Pot

This soup does great in both the crock pot and the Instant Pot. Depending on your schedule you can choose which method works best for you.

Crock Pot

Follow the instructions through step 7 on the stove top. Then add everything to the crock pot and cook it on low for 6-8 hours. Add the pasta 15 minutes before serving and add the cheese to the top and broil in oven safe bowls if desired.

Instant Pot

Follow the instructions in the recipe card through step 5 using the sauté mode on the Instant Pot. Once everything is cooked, continue the instructions through step 10. Place the lid on the Instant Pot and cook on high pressure for 5 minutes. Do a quick release and then add the cheese to the top. Place the lid back on so the cheese will melt. If you want the broiled cheese, you’ll have to put the soup into oven safe bowls in broil them with the cheese on top.

How to Serve Lasagna Soup

I hope I’ve convinced you of making the garlic bread as a side dish, or at least some sort of delicious crusty bread. Baguettes would work great too, or our no knead artisan bread.

I also love to serve a bright, fresh salad alongside it. A Caesar salad is great!

Storing, Freezing and Reheating Lasagna Soup

Properly stored, lasagna soup will keep for 3-4 days in the refrigerator. It should be stored in an airtight container.

If you want to double the recipe and freeze some of it, do not add the pasta or cheese. Let the soup cool completely and freeze it in a ziploc bag or a freezer safe container. It will keep for up to 6 months.

To reheat refrigerated soup, just zap it in the microwave until warmed through. You can also reheat it on the stovetop. To reheat frozen soup, let the soup thaw at room temperature for about 30 minutes. Then place it in a pan and heat until boiling. Then add the noodles and let simmer until the noodles are cooked. Top with cheese if desired.

Why You Will Love This Recipe

This whole recipe can be made in one bowl, which makes prepping, cooking and cleanup such a cinch.

Speaking of cleanup, making a traditional lasagna takes all sorts of pots and pans and mountains of dishes. It really is just a mess afterward (but totally worth it because lasagna is so dang good). With this soup, you get all the same flavors without the mess.

You can start this recipe anytime during the day and just let it simmer according to your schedule. If the evening are busy like mine always are, start it in the morning and then it’s ready whenever you can squeeze dinner in.

Lasagna soup is so hearty and so comforting! It makes a great dinner for guests or to take to a neighbor. It really is loved by all, even my picky eaters!

Print 4.41 from 5 votes Servings: 6 Prep Time: 15 minutes mins Cook Time: 1 hour hr Total Time: 1 hour hr 15 minutes mins Description It tastes just like lasagna, but it's a soup! The hearty meat, the chewy pasta, the delicious tomato sauce and allllll the cheese…it's all there in this outrageous lasagna soup! Ingredients 1 Tablespoon Olive Oil

4 Cloves Garlic , small, minced

, 1 Red Onion , minced *see note

, 1 Bell Pepper , minced

, 1/2 teaspoon Fresh Oregano , chopped

, 1 Tablespoon Fresh Parsley , chopped

, 1 1/2 teaspoon Fresh Basil , chopped

, 1/2 teaspoon Salt

1/4 teaspoon Pepper

1 lb Ground Beef

32 oz Beef Broth

1/2 Cup Ricotta

32 oz Marinara Sauce , *Rao's is our favorite

, 14 oz Fire Roasted Diced Tomatoes

1" Parmesan Rind

2 Cups Lasagna Noodles , broken

, 1 Cup Mozzarella Cheese , shredded

, Garlic Bread , for dipping Instructions In a heavy bottomed pot, over medium heat, add the olive oil until it just starts to shimmer. 1 Tablespoon Olive Oil

Add the garlic and onion, stirring as you add it and cook for 3-5 minutes, until translucent. 4 Cloves Garlic, 1 Red Onion See Also Fluffy Cheddar Biscuits Recipe

Add the bell pepper, oregano, parsley and basil and season with a little salt and pepper. 1 Bell Pepper, 1/2 teaspoon Fresh Oregano, 1 Tablespoon Fresh Parsley, 1 1/2 teaspoon Fresh Basil, 1/2 teaspoon Salt, 1/4 teaspoon Pepper

Stir to combine and let cook for one minute.

Add the ground beef and cook until browned and no longer raw. Drain off any grease. 1 lb Ground Beef

I've decided it's easiest to add the ricotta in at this point as it will melt into the meat, but you'll notice I add it in the next step in the video. Either will work. 1/2 Cup Ricotta

Add the beef broth, marinara, diced tomatoes and parmesan rind. 32 oz Beef Broth, 14 oz Fire Roasted Diced Tomatoes, 32 oz Marinara Sauce, 1" Parmesan Rind

Let simmer all day for maximum flavor or at least 30 minutes.

The last 15 minutes add the broken lasagna noodles and cook until tender. 2 Cups Lasagna Noodles

Remove parmesan rind.

Place the soup in oven safe bowls or soup mugs and top with a little cheese. You can add another dollop of ricotta here as well if you'd like. 1 Cup Mozzarella Cheese

Heat the broiler to high heat and place the soup in the oven.

Once the cheese is golden and melted remove from the oven and serve with our favorite garlic bread. Garlic Bread Notes You can use 1/2 ground beef and 1/2 Italian Sausage for more flavor

You can use any onion you’d like, but I tend to use red like our bolognese sauce

If you don’t have access to fresh herbs, you can substitute half the amount of dry herbs.

