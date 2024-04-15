The best mobile VPN apps in 2024 (2024)

Best mobile VPN - quick menu 1. Top 3 at a glance

2. Best mobile VPN

3. Best streaming mobile VPN

4. Best cheap mobile VPN

5. Best of the rest

6. Mobile VPN FAQs

A VPN isn't just for your desktop PC, work setup, or home office—you'll want to keep your mobile device secure from threats and third-party snoopers, too. Luckily, there are tons of great options for just about every device you can imagine.

Whether you're looking to shore up your security when using risky public Wi-Fi hotspots or need to access geo-restricted sites on the fly, the best VPNs in the business have your back. However, picking out the services that balance privacy and performance is a tricky task.

I've been putting VPNs to the test for years, and have rounded up my top iPhone VPN and Android VPN picks. I've taken their speed, security, and overall ease of use into account—and steered well clear of services that just don't meet my standards. So, let's jump right into my top 5 mobile VPNs.

Today's top 3 best mobile VPN apps:

1. ExpressVPN: the very best VPN for mobile (and more)

ExpressVPN has the speed, security, and ease of use that you'd expect from one of the industry's biggest names. Thanks to sleek apps, using a VPN on your smartphone is a piece of cake—but 24/7 support is available if you run into any roadblocks. Admittedly, ExpressVPN is a pricey provider, but you can sweeten the pot with 3 months of extra protection for free when you subscribe to a 12-month plan, and try before you buy with a 30-day money-back guarantee. View Deal

2. NordVPN: a solid, speedy, and super-secure service

NordVPN is a massively popular provider—and one that lives up to the hype with a full toolkit of privacy features and speedy apps for your mobile. Auto-connect features mean that you can set and forget NordVPN, and rest assured that you'll be covered whenever you leave the house. The sheer speed and quality of NordVPN make it the best VPN for Netflix, too, and you can see how it compares to ExpressVPN for yourself with a 30-day money-back guarantee. View Deal

The best mobile VPN services in 2024

Why you can trust TechRadar We spend hours testing every product or service we review, so you can be sure you’re buying the best. Find out more about how we test.

Ready to take a closer look at my top VPN recommendations for mobile? Keep scrolling, and I'll cover each provider's features, test results, what I liked (and what I didn't), as well as how they compare with their closest competitors.

The best mobile VPN overall

1. ExpressVPN The best mobile VPN overall—simple and reliable apps for Android and iOS Maximum devices supported: 5 | Play Store rating: 4.5 | App Store rating:: 4.7 Slick iOS & Android apps Top-notch 24/7 customer support Superb on other platforms and devices Unblocks Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Prime Video, and Disney Plus An expensive service, but it's the best VPN provider around

ExpressVPN is the best of the best—few services can match it in terms of security, speed, and compatibility, which is why it's also my #1 VPN pick overall. Its iOS and Android apps are some of the best I've ever tested, too.

Both sets of apps are a piece of cake to install. The process only takes a minute, and once you're up and running, navigating the apps is just as straightforward. All of ExpressVPN's key features are exactly where you'd expect them to be, which is great news for VPN newbies, and all it takes is one tap to connect to a server.

► Try ExpressVPN with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

On the subject of servers, ExpressVPN gives you plenty to choose from, dotted across 94 countries. That's more than most of its competitors, and ExpressVPN can even recommend the quickest connection if you're looking to prioritize speed. Picking out a server overseas is made easy, thanks to the ExpressVPN server list, and you can add your most-used servers to a favorite list for easy access next time.

ExpressVPN is one of the best streaming VPNs on the market—thanks, in part, to its lightning-fast speeds of 750 Mbps. I had no trouble accessing the likes of Netflix, BBC iPlayer, and Amazon Prime via my Android, meaning you'll be able to take your favorite shows on the go with you when you're on the commute or on your lunch break.

Public Wi-Fi hotspots are notoriously unsecure, with hackers, cybercriminals, and other dodgy crooks fishing for your personal information. It's not always possible to avoid using these handy hotspots, however, especially if you're killing time in an airport or train station. Luckily, ExpressVPN has rock-solid encryption that keeps your private data safe from prying eyes—and a handy kill switch ensures you won't leak sensitive info even if the VPN connection drops.

If you encounter any issues, or have a burning question about which server to use when on the go, you can reach out to the ExpressVPN customer service team via live chat or email. They're around 24/7 and have always been more than happy to tackle even the most techy queries.

The best mobile VPN for streaming

(Image credit: NordVPN)

2. NordVPN Well-featured and popular VPN for streaming Maximum devices supported: 6 | Play Store rating: 4.5 | App Store rating:: 4.7 5,400+ servers across 60 countries Tons of security extras Very fast speed performance Unblocks BBC iPlayer, Prime Video, and Disney Plus Slightly clunky map interface on apps

While NordVPN does everything you’d expect from a premium VPN service, those who look a little deeper will notice that there are some useful, unusual features lurking under the hood. These include double data encryption and Onion support, NordVPN’s own CyberSec technology, a clear no-log policy and P2P support. Plenty going on, then.

A real plus is the high-speed proprietary NordLynx protocol built aroundWireGuard. NordVPN did sit as one of the fastest providers. While its speeds have dropped a touch, it's still boasting an exceptional 730-760Mbps. Those toting an iPhone or iPad can select NordLynx and be treated to near-unaffected connection speeds while still remaining anonymous online.

This is great news for those looking to stream on their mobile device, which many do, especially on the move, offering reliable, quick connections. NordVPN also currently proves to be one of the strongest Netflix VPNs, able to access Netflix libraries in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It successfully unblocks Disney Plus, Prime Video, and BBC iPlayer, too.

We found both the iOS and Android apps slightly hindered by the choice to use the map-based location selector tool as the default view - though this could be considered fairly subjective. We’d have much preferred to see a list from the get-go, but fortunately, it’s only a swipe away. Otherwise, NordVPN provides stellar mobile service, and is an especially great choice for iOS users.

The best value mobile VPN

(Image credit: Pixabay)

3. Surfshark Bargain VPN for your mobile Maximum devices supported: Unlimited | Play Store rating: 4.3 | App Store rating:: 4.7 Excellent value multi-year plan Unlimited simultaneous connections Unblocks Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and BBC iPlayer Excellent WireGuard performance Below average OpenVPN speeds

Surfshark is a great option if you’re looking for one of thebest value cheap VPNsto install onto your smartphone. The headline of a two-year plan for under $2.50/£2 a month is enough to draw many in, but Surfshark doesn’t scrimp on features either.

The mobile offerings are near enough indistinguishable from the easy-to-use desktop client, and include essential features like split tunneling, plenty of server locations and a selection of protocols to choose from.

Connection speeds have proven to be stable, with Android users being treated to a choice of encryption methods, the option of using small packets to optimize mobile data use, and even a fake GPS tool to help completely spoof your location.

However, for those with more devices than USB ports to charge them from, Surfshark’s unlimited connections will be indispensable – you’ll be able to stay covered on your iPhone or Samsung Galaxy S21, Microsoft Surface Go, Mac Pro, smart TV, Wi-Fi router… With a single subscription to Surfshark, you’ll be able to protect just about anything you own that can connect to the internet.

The best of the rest

See Also The best iPhone VPN in 2024

4. Hide.me Mobile VPN apps give competition a run for their money Maximum devices supported: 10 | Play Store rating: 4.4 | App Store rating:: 4.5 Unblocks US Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney Plus, and Prime Video Great mobile apps Incredibly fast speeds 10GB monthly free plan Kill switch issues No recent security audit

Hide.me has been climbing up in our estimations within the last year with its mobile VPN apps offering some of the best, fully-featured user experiences on the market. Boasting a clean, easy-to-use interface, you can connect almost immediately with a big, fat 'Enable' button, and sift between server locations without issue, with the option to curate your own favorites list, too.

Able to now unblock a bunch of the top streaming services, Hide.me has knocked it out of the park in our last round of testing. Already delivering blisteringly fast speeds, Hide.me comes in #2 just behind TorGuard with peaks of 900Mbps, making it one of the fastest VPN.

While there was some lagging when it came to connecting through either of the mobile apps, and some killer switch kinks that need ironing out, Hide.me has one of the strongest mobile VPN app offerings. With support for IKEv2, OpenVPN UDP and TCP, and WireGuard, it also has auto-connect functionality, the aforementioned kill switch, and the choice of a custom DNS server.

Not to mention, if you're new to VPN, you can try out its free VPN plan to see if it's the one for you with a monthly allowance of 10GB.

(Image credit: Proton VPN)

5. Proton VPN A feature packed mobile VPN for the tech savvy Maximum devices supported: 10 | Play Store rating: 3.9 | App Store rating:: 3.8 Free plan with unlimited data Great speeds on WireGuard and OpenVPN Mobile apps are open source and audited Unblocks Netflix, iPlayer, Prime Video, Disney Plus Above average pricing Lower app store ratings

Setting itself apart from its competition, Proton VPN gears itself towards the tech-savvy with mobile VPNs that come fully loaded with plenty of features and configurable settings to create a client that meets your needs. Better still, its free VPN is a great stepping stone for complete newbies, too.

Broadening its network, Proton VPN's 1,700+ servers now reaches across 63 countries and offers open sourced, audited apps that boast a map interface, as well as a location list and the option to compile a Favorites Profile. You'll also be able to benefit from its Quick Connect button and - on Android - the option to view the app in portrait and landscape.

Features like its effective kill switch and no-logging reports headline its feature-packed app, with the added bolster of its great streaming unblocking prowess, though the downside is you'll need to fork out for its Plus plan to gain access to the feature and watch Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Prime Video, and Disney Plus.

It's fair to say Proton VPN has lower ratings on its respective application stores than the other providers on our best mobile VPN list. However, we largely put this down to it being a far more technically inclined app, or it may be swayed by people using the free version. For many, then, this may be off-putting, but for those more confident with the world of VPN, Proton VPN offers plenty of configurable options.

Mobile VPN app FAQs

What makes a great mobile VPN app? When looking at mobile VPN apps, there are a few things to keep in mind. Firstly, and most importantly for the majority of users, is it easy to use? If you’re stuck three taps deep in a settings menu just to change your server, you’re not going to have a good time using the app in the long term. Simplicity rules here, and all the VPNs on this list are clean and clear. Secondly, make sure there’s enough functionality compared to the desktop client. Many providers offer incredibly in-depth settings on their VPN apps for Windows, but open its iOS or Android app, and you might struggle to find the options you’ve grown used to. Many users won’t care about customization, like switching encryption protocols for better streaming or torrenting, but if you do—or think you might ever have the urge to investigate—make sure the app will give you the control where you need it. Finally, value! There are plenty of top-quality VPNs out there now, so there’s no point paying through the nose for an average service. Thevery bestwill never bethe cheapest (and free VPN providers aren't an ideal solution), but weigh up your budget and your needs to find a happy medium.

What can I do with a mobile VPN app? Most importantly, you protect your device and data, especially when you're onpublic Wi-Fi networks. Whether you’re in a supermarket, on a train, at the hospital, or working away in a café, using public Wi-Fi exposes you to unencrypted connections, leaving your logins and personal information up for grabs. A mobile VPN can also help you save money shopping online. Many sites charge different prices depending on your IP address, so by moving your location around you’ll be able to find the best deals on whatever you’re looking for. Finally, everyone’s favorite trick, a VPN lets you access foreign Netflix libraries. All the VPNs on this list give you access to Netflix all over the world. So, wherever you are—bus, train, on the toilet—you’ll be able to watch whatever you want on your mobile device. All you need to do is pick your choice from this list and bask in the glory of true internet freedom.