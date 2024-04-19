The BEST Mochi Donuts Recipe (VIDEO) (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy here.

If you love donuts, then you have to try the BEST Mochi Donuts Recipe.These gorgeous desserts are sweet and tender, but with a chewiness that is out of this world.

What You’ll Need

Ingredient Notes

Add-ins and Substitutions

How to Make the BEST Mochi Donuts

Recipe Tips

FAQs

Serving Suggestions

Make This Recipe in Advance

Full Recipe Instructions

Recipe Details

Mochi donuts are so deliciously different from the ones found in most donut shops and bakeries. From their taste and texture to their beautiful pon de ring shape, these donuts make a great addition to any dessert table or served with your morning coffee. I love this dessert because it’s versatile, fun, and delicious!

: These are the best Mochi Donuts because they have just the right amount of sweetness. The 3 glazes make each donut either earthy, nutty, or fruity. TEXTURE : Made with silken tofu and glutinous rice flour, the texture is dense and chewy (some even describe it as “bouncy”).

: It will take about 50 minutes to make these. EASE: This recipe is not hard, but it does require a fair amount of steps. Just follow my step-by-step instructions and photos to make the perfect mochi donuts every time.

What You’ll Need

Ingredient Notes

Add-ins and Substitutions

Add chocolate- Add cocoa powder to the mochi dough to give the donuts some sweet chocolate flavor.

Add cocoa powder to the mochi dough to give the donuts some sweet chocolate flavor. Make a fruity glaze- Glaze these donuts with passionfruit puree, homemade Strawberry Jam , or Raspberry Sauce .

Glaze these donuts with passionfruit puree, , or . Add toppings- You can decorate the mochi donuts like I did with a drizzle of melted white chocolate and some crushed Special K cereal.

You can decorate the mochi donuts like I did with a drizzle of melted white chocolate and some crushed Special K cereal. Add vanilla- Add some vanilla bean paste to the donuts for more delicious flavor.

How to Make the BEST Mochi Donuts

Sift together the dry ingredients. In a large bowl, sift the all-purpose flour (minus 1 tablespoon), cornstarch, baking powder, glutinous rice flour, and sugar. Set aside.

In a large bowl, sift the all-purpose flour (minus 1 tablespoon), cornstarch, baking powder, glutinous rice flour, and sugar. Set aside. Put the tofu through a sieve. Over another bowl, press the tofu through a fine-mesh sieve, scraping the bottom of it to make sure all the tofu goes through.

Over another bowl, press the tofu through a fine-mesh sieve, scraping the bottom of it to make sure all the tofu goes through. Add the egg and water. Add the water and egg to the tofu, then use a whisk to combine.

Add the water and egg to the tofu, then use a whisk to combine. Combine.Add the tofu mix to the flour mixture and combine using a spatula.

Form the dough balls. Using a kitchen scale, form little balls of dough that each weigh 7 grams. You should get a total of about 64 tiny balls.

Using a kitchen scale, form little balls of dough that each weigh 7 grams. You should get a total of about 64 tiny balls. Form the mochi donuts.Now cut out eight 5×5-inch pieces of parchment paper and begin forming donut shapes on top of each paper, using 8 dough balls for each donut.

Heat the oil. Fill a heavy-bottomed pot with about 2 inches of oil and heat it to 325-350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Fill a heavy-bottomed pot with about 2 inches of oil and heat it to 325-350 degrees Fahrenheit. Fry the mochi donuts. Place the square piece of parchment paper and donut onto a large slotted spoon and gently slip it into the hot oil. You can fry 2 donuts in the pot at a time, but don’t overcrowd them.

Place the square piece of parchment paper and donut onto a large slotted spoon and gently slip it into the hot oil. You can fry 2 donuts in the pot at a time, but don’t overcrowd them. Flip them. After about a minute or so, use tongs to flip them over and carefully peel off the parchment paper to discard. Once the donuts have browned on one side, flip them over and fry for another minute. Then take them out with the slotted spoon and lay them on a plate lined with paper towels to absorb the extra oil.

Pro Tip:Keeping the oil at the right temperature is crucial. Use an instant-read thermometer to ensure that the oil temperature stays within range.

Make the strawberry glaze. Melt the white chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl and then add 1 drop of pink food coloring and the fresh strawberries (at room temp). Next, blend them using an immersion or regular blender. Dip the donuts into the glaze and let them set on a cooling rack. Enjoy.

Make the matcha glaze.Add hot, simmered heavy cream to the white chocolate chips in a bowl, then mix until smooth. Whisk in the matcha powder and mix again. Then dip the donuts into the glaze and let them set.

Mix the Nutella glaze. Sift the powdered sugar and cocoa powder into a bowl. Then whisk in the warm milk and Nutella. Dip the donuts and then let them set.

Recipe Tips

Sift the flours well- Sifting gets rid of clumps in the flour and ensures that the ingredients are well combined.

Sifting gets rid of clumps in the flour and ensures that the ingredients are well combined. Use a kitchen scale to weigh each ball of dough- Weight is the most accurate measurement, and by doing this, you ensure that each ball is the same size and cooks at the same rate.

Weight is the most accurate measurement, and by doing this, you ensure that each ball is the same size and cooks at the same rate. Make sure to keep the oil temperature between 325-350 degrees Fahrenheit- If the temperature gets too hot, the donuts will burn on the outside and be raw in the center. And if it’s too low, the dough will overcook and become dry.

If the temperature gets too hot, the donuts will burn on the outside and be raw in the center. And if it’s too low, the dough will overcook and become dry. Once the dough begins to stick to your hands too much, wash and dry your hands as needed-This will keep the dough from layering on, sticking to itself once it is sticking to your hands.

FAQs

What ingredients are in mochi donuts? Mochi donuts are made with Glutinous rice flour, All-purpose flour, Cornstarch, Baking powder, Granulated sugar, Silken tofu, Egg, and Water. They are usually glazed as well. These Mochi Donuts have a strawberry glaze, matcha glaze, and Nutella glaze. What is the difference between mochi donuts and pon de ring? Mochi donuts and Pon de ring have some similarities, but the major difference is in their ingredients and texture. Mochi donuts are made with glutinous rice flour (also known as sweet rice flour) and have a dense and chewy texture. Pon de ring is made of tapioca flour, which makes it softer and more airy. Can I use normal rice flour to make them? No, the flour used for mochi must be glutinous (which normal rice flour is not). Mochi needs some kind of glutinous rice flour is order for it to achieve the chewy stickiness that makes these donuts special. Mochiko would also not be a good substitute as it would make the donuts less elastic and more doughy.

Serving Suggestions

These delicious Mochi Donuts are the perfect dessert to be enjoyed with coffee, cake, and other sweet treats. Enjoy them with all your favorites and wow guests with their gorgeous presentation.

Make This Recipe in Advance

Make ahead: The best way to enjoy these Mochi Donuts is on the same day that you make them. But if you want to make them in advance, keep them fresh bystoring them in an airtight container at room temperature.

Storing: Store these donuts at room temperature in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Freeze: Allow the donuts to cool completely before placing them in a freezer-safe ziplock bag and freezing for 1-2 months. Warm in the microwave until soft. The glazes may melt as they warm, so freezing unglazed mochi donuts is best.

Full Recipe Instructions