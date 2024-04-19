The BEST Mochi Donuts Recipe (VIDEO) (2024)

Published: by Dina
If you love donuts, then you have to try the BEST Mochi Donuts Recipe.These gorgeous desserts are sweet and tender, but with a chewiness that is out of this world.
For more amazing donut recipes, try our yummy brioche donuts and apple fritters.
Recipe Details
Mochi donuts are so deliciously different from the ones found in most donut shops and bakeries. From their taste and texture to their beautiful pon de ring shape, these donuts make a great addition to any dessert table or served with your morning coffee. I love this dessert because it’s versatile, fun, and delicious!
- TASTE: These are the best Mochi Donuts because they have just the right amount of sweetness. The 3 glazes make each donut either earthy, nutty, or fruity.
- TEXTURE: Made with silken tofu and glutinous rice flour, the texture is dense and chewy (some even describe it as “bouncy”).
- TIME: It will take about 50 minutes to make these.
- EASE: This recipe is not hard, but it does require a fair amount of steps. Just follow my step-by-step instructions and photos to make the perfect mochi donuts every time.
What You’ll Need
Ingredient Notes
- Glutinous rice flour– The gluten in this flour is essential to getting the chewiness you want in these mochi donuts. You can find it at most grocery stores, at Walmart, or online.
- Cornstarch- This will help the donuts develop a light crispness on the outside while remaining fluffy on the inside.
- Silken tofu- Silken tofu has a softer consistency than other tofu varieties and can crumble easily, making it perfect for adding to these donuts for fluffiness.
- Egg- This acts as a binder for the dough so it’s elastic.
- Nutella- This chocolate hazelnut spread makes a delicious glaze that adds sweet, nutty flavor to these donuts.
- Matcha powder- This is high-grade green tea that has been ground into a powder. It It has an earthy, mellow flavor with a hint of bitterness that is offset by the sweet white chocolate in the glaze.
Add-ins and Substitutions
- Add chocolate- Add cocoa powder to the mochi dough to give the donuts some sweet chocolate flavor.
- Make a fruity glaze- Glaze these donuts with passionfruit puree, homemade Strawberry Jam, or Raspberry Sauce.
- Add toppings- You can decorate the mochi donuts like I did with a drizzle of melted white chocolate and some crushed Special K cereal.
- Add vanilla- Add some vanilla bean paste to the donuts for more delicious flavor.
How to Make the BEST Mochi Donuts
- Sift together the dry ingredients. In a large bowl, sift the all-purpose flour (minus 1 tablespoon), cornstarch, baking powder, glutinous rice flour, and sugar. Set aside.
- Put the tofu through a sieve. Over another bowl, press the tofu through a fine-mesh sieve, scraping the bottom of it to make sure all the tofu goes through.
- Add the egg and water.Add the water and egg to the tofu, then use a whisk to combine.
- Combine.Add the tofu mix to the flour mixture and combine using a spatula.
- Form the dough balls.Using a kitchen scale, form little balls of dough that each weigh 7 grams. You should get a total of about 64 tiny balls.
- Form the mochi donuts.Now cut out eight 5×5-inch pieces of parchment paper and begin forming donut shapes on top of each paper, using 8 dough balls for each donut.
- Heat the oil. Fill a heavy-bottomed pot with about 2 inches of oil and heat it to 325-350 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Fry the mochi donuts. Place the square piece of parchment paper and donut onto a large slotted spoon and gently slip it into the hot oil. You can fry 2 donuts in the pot at a time, but don’t overcrowd them.
- Flip them. After about a minute or so, use tongs to flip them over and carefully peel off the parchment paper to discard. Once the donuts have browned on one side, flip them over and fry for another minute. Then take them out with the slotted spoon and lay them on a plate lined with paper towels to absorb the extra oil.
Pro Tip:Keeping the oil at the right temperature is crucial. Use an instant-read thermometer to ensure that the oil temperature stays within range.
- Make the strawberry glaze. Melt the white chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl and then add 1 drop of pink food coloring and the fresh strawberries (at room temp). Next, blend them using an immersion or regular blender. Dip the donuts into the glaze and let them set on a cooling rack. Enjoy.
- Make the matcha glaze.Add hot, simmered heavy cream to the white chocolate chips in a bowl, then mix until smooth. Whisk in the matcha powder and mix again. Then dip the donuts into the glaze and let them set.
- Mix the Nutella glaze. Sift the powdered sugar and cocoa powder into a bowl. Then whisk in the warm milk and Nutella. Dip the donuts and then let them set.
Recipe Tips
- Sift the flours well- Sifting gets rid of clumps in the flour and ensures that the ingredients are well combined.
- Use a kitchen scale to weigh each ball of dough-Weight is the most accurate measurement, and by doing this, you ensure that each ball is the same size and cooks at the same rate.
- Make sure to keep the oil temperature between 325-350 degrees Fahrenheit-If the temperature gets too hot, the donuts will burn on the outside and be raw in the center. And if it’s too low, the dough will overcook and become dry.
- Once the dough begins to stick to your hands too much, wash and dry your hands as needed-This will keep the dough from layering on, sticking to itself once it is sticking to your hands.
FAQs
What ingredients are in mochi donuts?
Mochi donuts are made with Glutinous rice flour, All-purpose flour, Cornstarch, Baking powder, Granulated sugar, Silken tofu, Egg, and Water. They are usually glazed as well. These Mochi Donuts have a strawberry glaze, matcha glaze, and Nutella glaze.
What is the difference between mochi donuts and pon de ring?
Mochi donuts and Pon de ring have some similarities, but the major difference is in their ingredients and texture. Mochi donuts are made with glutinous rice flour (also known as sweet rice flour) and have a dense and chewy texture. Pon de ring is made of tapioca flour, which makes it softer and more airy.
Can I use normal rice flour to make them?
No, the flour used for mochi must be glutinous (which normal rice flour is not). Mochi needs some kind of glutinous rice flour is order for it to achieve the chewy stickiness that makes these donuts special. Mochiko would also not be a good substitute as it would make the donuts less elastic and more doughy.
Serving Suggestions
These delicious Mochi Donuts are the perfect dessert to be enjoyed with coffee, cake, and other sweet treats. Enjoy them with all your favorites and wow guests with their gorgeous presentation.
- Coffee: Treat yourself to these donuts with a hot coffee, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Iced Caramel Macchiato, or Caramel Frappuccino (Starbucks Copycat).
- Cakes: Pair this dessert with a slice of Tiramisu Cake (VIDEO), Strawberry Bundt Cake, Chocolate Mousse Cake, or New York Style Cheesecake.
- Other Donuts: Serve these mochi donuts with Chocolate Donuts, Old Fashioned Sour Cream Donuts, Homemade Donut Holes (3 flavors), and Maple Donut Bars for a delicious breakfast spread.
- Smoothies: Enjoy them with a smoothie, like this Mandarin Banana Smoothie, Blueberry Smoothie Bowl, or Acai Bowl.
Make This Recipe in Advance
Make ahead: The best way to enjoy these Mochi Donuts is on the same day that you make them. But if you want to make them in advance, keep them fresh bystoring them in an airtight container at room temperature.
Storing: Store these donuts at room temperature in an airtight container for up to 3 days.
Freeze: Allow the donuts to cool completely before placing them in a freezer-safe ziplock bag and freezing for 1-2 months. Warm in the microwave until soft. The glazes may melt as they warm, so freezing unglazed mochi donuts is best.
Full Recipe Instructions
The BEST Mochi Donuts
The Best Mochi Donuts are chewy, dense & deliciously glazed. You have got to try this yummy recipe & make these gorgeous donuts for yourself!
Course: Dessert
Cuisine: Japanese
Prep Time: 30 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 20 minutes minutes
Total Time: 50 minutes minutes
Servings: 8 Donuts
Calories: 423kcal
Author: Dina
Ingredients
For the Mochi donut
- 1 cup all-purpose flour (minus 1 tablespoon) 130 g
- 1 tablespoon corn starch 10g
- 3/4 cup glutinous rice flour 87g
- 1 tsp baking powder 4g
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar 100g
- 3.5 oz silken tofu
- 1 egg
- 2 tbsp water
Strawberry Glaze
- 4 oz White chocolate
- 1 drop pink food coloring optional
- 2 oz fresh strawberries
Matcha Glaze
- 4 oz White chocolate
- 1/4 cup Heavy Cream simmered
- 1 tsp Matcha powder
Nutella Glaze
- 3/4 cup powdered sugar
- 2 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder
- 3 tbsp milk
- 3 tbsp Nutella
US Customary – Metric
Instructions
In a large bowl, sift together 1 cup minus 1 tablespoon of all-purpose flour, 1 tablespoon cornstarch, 3/4 cup glutinous rice flour, 1 tsp baking powder, and 1/2 cup granulated sugar. Then set it aside.
In a separate bowl, press 3.5 oz of silken tofu through a fine-mesh sieve. Make sure to scrape the bottom of the mesh to ensure all the tofu is used up.
Now add in 1 large egg and 2 tbsp of water. Using a whisk, mix just to combine.
Now add the egg and tofu mixture to the flour mixture and combine using a spatula.
Once the dough begins to take shape, you can begin working it together using your clean hands.
Now form the dough into little balls about 7 grams each. You should get a total of about 64 tiny balls. You will want to use a kitchen scale for this step.
Now cut 8 (5×5 inch) square pieces of parchment paper and begin forming donut shapes on top of each paper using 8 dough balls for each donut.
Fill a heavy-bottomed pot with about 2 inches of corn or vegetable oil and heat it to 325-350 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s best to use an instant-read thermometer to get the perfect oil temperature for donuts. Make sure the oil isn’t too hot or it will burn the donuts and leave them raw in the center. Having too low of heat will overcook them and make them dry.
Place the square piece of parchment paper and donut onto a large slotted spoon and gently slip it into the hot oil. Fry about 2 donuts into the pot at a time. You don’t want to overcrowd the pot.
After about a minute or so, use tongs to flip the mochi donut over. And with those same tongs, carefully peel off the parchment paper and discard. Once the donuts have browned on one side, flip them over and fry for another minute.
Using a slotted spoon, carefully transfer the donuts to a plate lined with paper towels to absorb the extra oil.
Make the strawberry glaze
Meanwhile, make the strawberry glaze by melting 4 oz of white baking chips in a microwave-safe bowl. Then add 1 drop of pink food coloring and 2 oz of fresh strawberries and blend them in using an emersion blender. You can make this in a regular blender too. Make sure your strawberries are not too cold or you can seize up your chocolate. If they are straight out of the fridge just heat them up in the microwave for about 10 seconds. ￼￼Now dip the donuts into the glaze and transfer to a cooling rack to set.
I decorated my mochi donuts with some drizzles of melted white chocolate and a little bit of crushed special k cereal. Enjoy immediately. ￼
Make the matcha glaze
To make the match glaze: add 1/4 cup of hot simmered heavy cream to 4 ounces of white chocolate chips. Mix until smooth, then whisk in 1 tsp of matcha powder. Mix again and dip a few donuts in the match glaze.
Make the Nutella glaze
For the Chocolate Nutella glaze, sift 3/4 cup powdered sugar and 2 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder into a bowl. Then whisk in 3 tbsp warm milk, and 3 tbsp Nutella. Dip the donuts and let them set.
Notes
Super helpful TIPS
- Sift the flours well- Sifting gets rid of clumps in the flour and ensures that the ingredients are well combined.
- Use a kitchen scale to weigh each ball of dough- Weight is the most accurate measurement, and by doing this, you ensure that each ball is the same size and cooks at the same rate.
- Make sure to keep the oil temperature between 325-350 degrees Fahrenheit- If the temperature gets too hot, the donuts will burn on the outside and be raw in the center. And if it’s too low, the dough will overcook and become dry.
- Once the dough begins to stick to your hands too much, wash and dry your hands as needed- This will keep the dough from layering on, sticking to itself once it is sticking to your hands.
Nutrition
Calories: 423kcal | Carbohydrates: 72g | Protein: 7g | Fat: 13g | Saturated Fat: 8g | Cholesterol: 27mg | Sodium: 41mg | Potassium: 268mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 45g | Vitamin A: 64IU | Vitamin C: 4mg | Calcium: 110mg | Iron: 2mg
Did you make this recipe? Snap a photo of it and tag me on Instagram @simplyhomecooked or use the hashtag #simplyhomecooked so I can see it and feature it!
Dina
Hi, I’m Dina, so glad you stopped by! I believe life is too short for bad coffee and boring meals. With my easy to follow step-by-step recipes, you’ll be surprised at how quickly a wholesome and delicious meal can come together. I hope you find something you enjoy!
-
Kayla says
Great recipe! However, mine did not make the “perfect” balls. It didn’t have the nice curves & roundness. Are my dough balls too close/squished together? I want the right shape! Thank you.
Reply
-
Dina says
Hi Kayla, I am glad you enjoyed these donuts! If the overall finished donut was not round, there is a chance that the the dough balls were squished too close to each other.
Reply
-
-
Kay says
Help! I made the dough by weighing out the ingredients but it came out very sticky. How do I fix it?
Reply
-
Dina says
Hi Kay, you may want to add a little more flour to the dough if it is too sticky.
Reply
-
-
Vanilla says
Has anyone tried making these as slightly smaller version donuts by chance and could tell if they turned out okay?
Reply
-
Brittany says
Hi Dina!
Thanks for the recipe I think it’ll take me a few tries to perfect but they were still darn tasty…I’m kind of a novice so I had a question…where did I go wrong they came out more dense than expected…the mochi donuts I’ve had while chewy awesomeness they are still light and fluffy…mine not so much…did I not add enough water? Thank you!
Reply
-
Dina says
Hi Brittany, I am glad to hear you enjoyed the taste! It sounds like you can add a little more water to the batter to lighten them up a little 🙂
Reply
-
-
Gerald jeff says
How the dough will last if not used within a day? How to stored the dough?
Reply
-
Dina says
Hi Gerelad, I am not too sure since I have not used the dough the next day. I think its best to use it the day off. I am afraid that the texture might be a little off the next day. I hope that helps.
Reply
-
-
Susan says
I’m so happy we can make it at home!!! My question is can deep fry it without making into the donut shape? If I can just fry the individual balls so that way I can fry more at one time at not waste parchment paper. If I can, does the frying temperature and time change?
Thank you,
Susan
Reply
-
Dina says
Hi Susan, I am so happy that you came across my recipe! If you want to keep the shape after they are fried, they will need to be fried in that exact shape. If you fry the balls individually, they won’t stick together after they are cooked. I recommend rolling the dough out onto a floured surface and just cutting out regular donuts if you want to speed up the process 🙂 Enjoy!
Reply
-
-
Laura says
Can I use wax paper instead of parchment paper?
Reply
-
Dina says
Hi Laura 🙂 No, wax paper won’t work for this recipe. Wax paper is not meant for high heat. So dipping it in oil isn’t recommended. I hope that helps clarify. 🙂
Reply
-
-
hanny says
hey !! i would like to ask, do i use firm silken tofu or soft silken tofu?
Reply
-
Dina says
Hi Hanny 🙂 You would want to use soft silken tofu for this recipe. Since you have to push it through a mesh sieve. I hope that helps clarify. Let me know how it goes! 🙂
Reply
-
-
Simone says
Hello,
Having lived in Japan for 2 years, I got in love with mister donuts pondering, I wonder if you have ever tried them and compare with your recipe? Correct me if I’m wrong, because you didn’t wrote much about it, if I want to try to reply them, should I use your recipe without changing anything else than flour with tapioca? Same quantities of anything? Thanks
Reply
-
Dina says
Hi Simone 🙂 Happy that you found my recipe! I have never tried mister donuts pondering so I can’t say how they compare. I can’t say much about the quantities and replacements since I don’t know how they make their donuts. I have not tried making these donuts with different replacements so I can’t say how they would turn out. If you give it a try please let me know! Thanks 🙂
Reply
-
-
Betty Lee says
Can you freeze to bake them later?
Reply
-
Dina says
Hi Betty 🙂 I have never tried freezing mochi donuts so I am not sure how it will turn it. If you give it a try let me know how it goes! 🙂
Reply
-
-
Liana says
Hi there, can I make these baked? What temperature would you recommend ?
Thanks,
Liana
Reply
-
Dina says
Hi Liana, I have never tried baking these so I am not too sure what time and temperature you would need without testing it out first.
Reply
-
-
Nicole says
Hi!
Do you know if anyone has tried to sub out the all purpose flour with 1-1 gluten free flour?
Would love to try this recipe!
Nicole
Reply
-
Dina says
Hi Nicole, I have not tested this out yet so I can’t say too much yet. Great question though! I will keep an eye out to see if anyone else has tried this yet.
Reply
-
-
Jason says
Can I make the donuts with mochiko or do I need glutinous rice flour
Reply
-
simplyhomecooked says
Hi Jason, I have never tried it with mochiko so I can’t say how the mochi donuts will turn out without testing it out myself.
Reply
-
Cris says
Mochiko is also considered glutinous rice flour.
Reply
-
-
E says
Hi! What will be the best substitute for silken tofu? Don’t have any on hand right now!
Thanks!
Reply
-
simplyhomecooked says
Hi! I have tried substituting the silken tofu with other types of tofu and the textures were just not the same. You can try omitting them tofu and adding a little more water. I personally have never tried this so I cannot say the exact ratios until I test it out myself. I hope this helps! 🙂
Reply
-
