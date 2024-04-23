The Best No-Bake Keto Cheesecake With Toppings - Recipe - Diet Doctor (2024)

This silky, creamy, keto cheesecake has a tang of lemon and is the perfect sugar-free dessert for special occasions. You don't have to be an experienced baker to make this impressive and delicious treat — as a matter of fact, you don't even have to turn on the oven! Serve it as is or top it with your favorite low carb toppings, such as a sugar-free cherry sauce.

This recipe has been added to the shopping list.

Top the cheesecake with toppings of your choice or serve it as it is. See some of our favorite topping choices below.

Remove the springform pan just before serving by running a thin-bladed knife around the edge to loosen the crust from the sides of the pan. Open the clamp and expand the sides of the pan and release the bottom.

Cover with plastic wrap and put in the fridge for at least three hours or overnight.

Pour the filling over the crust and smooth into an even layer using a spatula or spoon.

Add all the filling ingredients into a big bowl. Using a handheld or stand mixer beat the mixture for about 5 minutes or until it's a fluffy consistency. If you have a mixer with a paddle attachment, use this to whip the filling for a smoother, more consistent fluffy texture.

Put the mixture in a 9" (23 cm) springform pan. Using the bottom of a measuring cup or your fingers, press the crust into the bottom and up the sides of the pan. Put it in the fridge.

Add all the ingredients for the crust into a bowl and mix until a sandy consistency.

Instructions are for 16 servings. Please modify as needed.

Recommended special equipment

Springform pan, 9" (23 cm)

A handheld or stand mixer

Baking the keto cheesecake crust

If you want you could also bake the crust. Baking it in the oven at 350°F (175°C) for about 10 minutes, or until golden, gives the crust more flavor and stability. Let it cool completely before you pour in the filling.

Can you freeze a no bake cheesecake?

Absolutely! Freeze the entire cheesecake uncut or carefully wrap and freeze individual slices for great portion control and a future treat. To enjoy the cheesecake after freezing, let it thaw in the refrigerator overnight or at room temperature. Individual slices will thaw more quickly than whole frozen cheesecakes.

Keto and low carb cheesecake topping suggestions

Switch it up by topping your masterpiece with toppings of your choice, such as a sugar-free fruit sauce. See below for more suggestions.



Fresh cherry sauce

+2 g net carbs/portion

8 oz (225 g) pitted and halved cherries

1 tbsp erythritol

4 tbsp water

0.25 tsp almond extract (optional)

Put all the ingredients in a saucepan on medium heat. Let it simmer until the cherries are soft and the liquid has reduced.

Let it cool completely. Spoon over cheesecake before serving.

Other topping suggestions

Check out our fruits and berries guide, and nuts guide for more inspiration.