The Best No-Bake Keto Cheesecake With Toppings - Recipe - Diet Doctor (2024)

This silky, creamy, keto cheesecake has a tang of lemon and is the perfect sugar-free dessert for special occasions. You don't have to be an experienced baker to make this impressive and delicious treat — as a matter of fact, you don't even have to turn on the oven! Serve it as is or top it with your favorite low carb toppings, such as a sugar-free cherry sauce.
October 27 2020 recipe by Jill Wallentin, photo by Naomi Sherman, nutritional review by Franziska Spritzler, RD, CDE in Recipes, Dessert
USMetric
16 servingservings
Ingredients
Crust
- 2 cups (8 oz.) 475 ml (230 g) almond flour
- 4 oz. 110 g butter, melted
- ¼ cup (1¾ oz.) 60 ml (55 g) erythritol
- ¼ tsp ¼ tsp salt
Filling
- 2 lbs (4 cups) 900 g (950 ml) cream cheese
- 1 cup 240 ml heavy whipping cream
- ½ cup (32⁄3 oz.) 120 ml (110 g) erythritol
- 2 tsp 2 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 1 lemon, juice and zestlemons, juice and zest
Instructions
Instructions are for 16 servings. Please modify as needed.
Add all the ingredients for the crust into a bowl and mix until a sandy consistency.
Put the mixture in a 9" (23 cm) springform pan. Using the bottom of a measuring cup or your fingers, press the crust into the bottom and up the sides of the pan. Put it in the fridge.
Add all the filling ingredients into a big bowl. Using a handheld or stand mixer beat the mixture for about 5 minutes or until it's a fluffy consistency. If you have a mixer with a paddle attachment, use this to whip the filling for a smoother, more consistent fluffy texture.
Pour the filling over the crust and smooth into an even layer using a spatula or spoon.
Cover with plastic wrap and put in the fridge for at least three hours or overnight.
Remove the springform pan just before serving by running a thin-bladed knife around the edge to loosen the crust from the sides of the pan. Open the clamp and expand the sides of the pan and release the bottom.
Top the cheesecake with toppings of your choice or serve it as it is. See some of our favorite topping choices below.
Recommended special equipment
- Springform pan, 9" (23 cm)
- A handheld or stand mixer
Baking the keto cheesecake crust
If you want you could also bake the crust. Baking it in the oven at 350°F (175°C) for about 10 minutes, or until golden, gives the crust more flavor and stability. Let it cool completely before you pour in the filling.
Can you freeze a no bake cheesecake?
Absolutely! Freeze the entire cheesecake uncut or carefully wrap and freeze individual slices for great portion control and a future treat. To enjoy the cheesecake after freezing, let it thaw in the refrigerator overnight or at room temperature. Individual slices will thaw more quickly than whole frozen cheesecakes.
Keto and low carb cheesecake topping suggestions
Switch it up by topping your masterpiece with toppings of your choice, such as a sugar-free fruit sauce. See below for more suggestions.
Fresh cherry sauce
+2 g net carbs/portion
8 oz (225 g) pitted and halved cherries
1 tbsp erythritol
4 tbsp water
0.25 tsp almond extract (optional)
Put all the ingredients in a saucepan on medium heat. Let it simmer until the cherries are soft and the liquid has reduced.
Let it cool completely. Spoon over cheesecake before serving.
Other topping suggestions
Check out our fruits and berries guide, and nuts guide for more inspiration.
- Strawberries
- Raspberries
- Blueberries
- Lemon or lime slices
- Whipping cream
- Fresh mint
- Roasted almonds, hazelnuts, walnuts or pecans
💬 Have you tried this recipe?
What did you think? Please share your thoughts in the comment section below!
105 comments
51
Neal Dallmer
April 3 2021
I've calculated the net carbs of the recipe and it appears that the recipe has 4X MORE carbs than you stated. Im confused.
Reply: #52
52
Reply to comment #51 by Neal Dallmer
Kerry Merritt Team Diet Doctor
April 3 2021
I've calculated the net carbs of the recipe and it appears that the recipe has 4X MORE carbs than you stated. Im confused.
Hi, Neal! Our nutritional information is based on the USDA National Nutrient Database. Also keep in mind that the net carbs listed here are per serving, not for the entire recipe.
Reply: #63
53
Valerie
April 22 2021
Could I use mascarpone cheese - or substitute half of cream cheese - Ive run out of cream cheese! :D
Reply: #54
54
Reply to comment #53 by Valerie
Kristin Parker Team Diet Doctor
April 22 2021
Could I use mascarpone cheese - or substitute half of cream cheese - Ive run out of cream cheese! :D
We have not tested this recipe with mascarpone cheese in place of part or all of the cream cheese.
55
Ian
May 1 2021
Can we use sour cream or plain greek yogurt instead of whipping cream? How do I get it out of the pan if I don't have the springboard pan?
Reply: #56
56
Reply to comment #55 by Ian
Kerry Merritt Team Diet Doctor
May 1 2021
Can we use sour cream or plain greek yogurt instead of whipping cream? How do I get it out of the pan if I don't have the springboard pan?
We have not tested this recipe with those substitutes. Many people use a glass baking dish instead of a springform pan.
Reply: #57
57
Reply to comment #56 by Kerry Merritt
Ian
May 2 2021
I made it with sour cream, worked very well, it tasted great. I used a regular metal pan and put wax paper straps in the bottom and out the sides. A wax paper circle on top of that. After it was chilled I put it on the gas burner briefly just to warm up the butter in the crust then lifted it out of the pan with the straps. Parchment paper could be used too. It worked well, just don't melt the butter too much.
Reply: #58
58
Reply to comment #57 by Ian
Kerry Merritt Team Diet DoctorSee AlsoFennel al Forno Recipe
May 2 2021
I made it with sour cream, worked very well, it tasted great. I used a regular metal pan and put wax paper straps in the bottom and out the sides. A wax paper circle on top of that. After it was chilled I put it on the gas burner briefly just to warm up the butter in the crust then lifted it out of the pan with the straps. Parchment paper could be used too. It worked well, just don't melt the butter too much.
Great! So glad it worked well for you. Thanks for sharing!
59
Rabellaka
May 5 2021
I cut the recipe in half, and put it in a glass 9”x 5” bread pan. It was so delicious, I had a hard time eating just one piece! My husband put a spoonful of jam on his as a topping.
Reply: #60
60
Reply to comment #59 by Rabellaka
Kristin Parker Team Diet Doctor
May 5 2021
I cut the recipe in half, and put it in a glass 9”x 5” bread pan. It was so delicious, I had a hard time eating just one piece! My husband put a spoonful of jam on his as a topping.
Great tip on scaling the recipe. Thank you for sharing!
61
Christa Wiedey
May 12 2021
Did not set up.... what did I do wrong ?
Reply: #62
62
Reply to comment #61 by Christa Wiedey
Kristin Parker Team Diet Doctor
May 12 2021
Did not set up.... what did I do wrong ?
How long did you leave it in the refrigerator? Leaving it in the fridge allows the cream cheese to resolidify which should set the cheesecake.
63
Reply to comment #52 by Kerry Merritt
Kelly
May 13 2021
You said the nutritional value is per serving not for the whole recipe. What is the serving size? I see the recipe says 16 servings. So if I eat 6 do I divide the Nutritional value by 6?
Thanks,
Reply: #64
64
Reply to comment #63 by Kelly
Charlotte Zwart Team Diet Doctor
May 13 2021
You said the nutritional value is per serving not for the whole recipe. What is the serving size? I see the recipe says 16 servings. So if I eat 6 do I divide the Nutritional value by 6?
Thanks,
The serving size is 1/16 of the recipe (the default is 16 servings). You can adapt the servings. The nutritional value is for 1/16 of this recipe. If you would eat 6 servings, it would be 6 times the nutritional value.
65
Flo
May 16 2021
I made this last week, used sour cream( didn’t have thickened cream) , and added extra lemon juice and zest, also cooked the base as recipe said , and it turned out fabulous. I’m going to make it for a girls morning tea next week, i wonder if they’ll taste it’s keto ??
Replies: #66, #106
66
Reply to comment #65 by Flo
Kerry Merritt Team Diet Doctor
May 16 2021
I made this last week, used sour cream( didn’t have thickened cream) , and added extra lemon juice and zest, also cooked the base as recipe said , and it turned out fabulous. I’m going to make it for a girls morning tea next week, i wonder if they’ll taste it’s keto ??
This is one of my favorites, too! I bet they'll love it!
67
Talal Khairallah
May 19 2021
Hello Im confused about the nutritional info for all the recipe in general
let say the the below value as you mention
4g Net carbs
7g Protein
38g Fat
(kcal: 388)
but there is no clear info present the actual size of severing for the above value ?? am not able to map the serving size with nutritional
what is the ratio
thnx
Reply: #68
68
Reply to comment #67 by Talal Khairallah
Charlotte Zwart Team Diet Doctor
May 19 2021
Hello Im confused about the nutritional info for all the recipe in general
let say the the below value as you mention
4g Net carbs
7g Protein
38g Fat
(kcal: 388)
but there is no clear info present the actual size of severing for the above value ?? am not able to map the serving size with nutritional
what is the ratio
thnx
The nutritional value is for 1 serving. The number of servings is indicated and can be adjusted at the top of the ingredients list. You can divide the recipe by the total number of servings, to have 1 serving as the nutritional value indicates.
69
Diane R
May 21 2021
Looks great, do I use powdered or granular sweetener erythritol please?
Reply: #70
70
Reply to comment #69 by Diane R
Kerry Merritt Team Diet Doctor
May 21 2021
Looks great, do I use powdered or granular sweetener erythritol please?
Unless otherwise noted, it will be granulated.
71
Lara Noack
May 27 2021
I followed this to the t and my mom said it was not sweet like one did not add sugar. I taste tested after her comment and she was right actually it was kinda bitter. Also, the cream cheese was a little bit rubber like. Did I possibly mix it too much or too long? If this is a problem again, should I use more like double up the amount of sweetener? how long would you mix the filling? the video shows a few seconds with an electric beater. I have one like that that is just one wisk that is electric. its not two egg beaters on a hand mixer its just one. I thought that it was that being I didn't blend it well. I do know it works better to blend things when I have two beaters on my mixer my old one did. well idk if that truly makes that happen. But ya, what could be the problem causing my cheese cake filling to be rubberlike and to be no sweetness at at all? thank you very much!! first time was great!!
Reply: #72
72
Reply to comment #71 by Lara Noack
Kristin Parker Team Diet Doctor
May 27 2021
I followed this to the t and my mom said it was not sweet like one did not add sugar. I taste tested after her comment and she was right actually it was kinda bitter. Also, the cream cheese was a little bit rubber like. Did I possibly mix it too much or too long? If this is a problem again, should I use more like double up the amount of sweetener? how long would you mix the filling? the video shows a few seconds with an electric beater. I have one like that that is just one wisk that is electric. its not two egg beaters on a hand mixer its just one. I thought that it was that being I didn't blend it well. I do know it works better to blend things when I have two beaters on my mixer my old one did. well idk if that truly makes that happen. But ya, what could be the problem causing my cheese cake filling to be rubberlike and to be no sweetness at at all? thank you very much!! first time was great!!
I am sorry that your cheesecake wasn't as delicious as you had hoped. With sweetener in both the crust and the filling, this shouldn't have turned out bitter. You may wish to check the sweetener that you used. Generally erythritol is pretty close to being as sweet as sugar is, by volume, so any sweetener that says it's 1:1 sub for sugar you can use the same amount. I am not sure what would cause a rubbery texture though, that's not an issue we have encountered before.
73
Debbie
July 9 2021
WHOA!!! I swear this Cheesecake taste like the ones that I used to make before I went LOCARB/KETO. It’s really REALLY good. I’m going to see my sister over the weekend and cut her a HUGE slice and see if she can tell the difference. Definitely going to make this again and again!! Thank you for posting this.
Reply: #74
74
Reply to comment #73 by Debbie
Kristin Parker Team Diet Doctor
July 9 2021
WHOA!!! I swear this Cheesecake taste like the ones that I used to make before I went LOCARB/KETO. It’s really REALLY good. I’m going to see my sister over the weekend and cut her a HUGE slice and see if she can tell the difference. Definitely going to make this again and again!! Thank you for posting this.
YAY! I'm so glad you enjoyed this recipe!
75
Pam
July 10 2021
I made the quantities for 8 portions but the cookie base was enough just to do the bottom and i used the same pan they use in this video.i think that in the video they do the 16 portions in a pan for 8 portions in order to make also the sides! I used mascarpone and of course with the lemon it separated so got soggy.overall was delicious!
76
Laura
July 12 2021
Should I use salted or un-salted butter?
Reply: #77
77
Reply to comment #76 by Laura
Kristin Parker Team Diet Doctor
July 12 2021
Should I use salted or un-salted butter?
Standard recipe convention is to always use unsalted butter unless a recipe specifically calls for salted.
78
Alexandra
July 17 2021
I too had the cream cheese and heavy cream separate/curdle with the lemon. How did people avoid that with theirs? I’d love to know what I did wrong.
Reply: #79
79
Reply to comment #78 by Alexandra
Kerry Merritt Team Diet Doctor
July 18 2021
I too had the cream cheese and heavy cream separate/curdle with the lemon. How did people avoid that with theirs? I’d love to know what I did wrong.
Hi, Alexandra! I've made this several times and never had an issue. When are you adding the lemon juice? You may want to try adding it last while mixing.
80
Rebecca
August 16 2021
Great recipe! Flexible and delicious. Kids and hubby devoured it, even though I'm the one doing the low carb thing. Topping I used was raspberry compote with erythritol. Thank you so much and I am very excited to try more on this new journey to a healthier life for me and my patients.
81
Rebecca
September 2 2021
Is the 2lbs cream cheese the correct quantity? Seems huge.
Many thanks in advance.
Reply: #84
82
Linnea
September 3 2021
I made this today and omg it is delicious, turned out perfectly, I used a hand held mixer and mixed it for quite a while until it got nice and fully, very thick mixture. Tastes absolutely amazing. Thank you so much for this recipe.
Reply: #83
83
Reply to comment #82 by Linnea
Estela Lopez
September 3 2021
I made this today and omg it is delicious, turned out perfectly, I used a hand held mixer and mixed it for quite a while until it got nice and fully, very thick mixture. Tastes absolutely amazing. Thank you so much for this recipe.
Thank you for letting us know how much you enjoy preparing this dish
84
Reply to comment #81 by Rebecca
Kristin Parker Team Diet Doctor
September 3 2021
Is the 2lbs cream cheese the correct quantity? Seems huge.
Many thanks in advance.
Yes, this is correct. As you can see in the picture and video, it makes a very thick, decadent dessert!
85
Laura
November 26 2021
We made this for Thanksgiving desert. We used the springform pan but had to make another half recipe of the crust to have enough to go up the sides of the pan. We used powdered Swerve to make it more smooth. We used the full amount plus another about half serving to make it taste sweet to us and not just like cream cheese. We whipped it a good amount until it was silky and then poured it into our pan and it was full to the top of the curst. We put it in the freezer for a few hours and it came out perfect from the pan. We then stored it in the refrigerator in an airtight container. Very smooth and delicious.
Reply: #86
86
Reply to comment #85 by Laura
Jill Wallentin Team Diet Doctor
November 27 2021
Hi Laura,
Glad you liked it even if you made a few tweaks. I really like this one too!
Best,
Jill
87
Ralphie
January 11 2022
Anyway to use some sweetener like Splenda instead? Erythtitol makes my belly feel like it will explode a couple of hours after eating.
Reply: #88
88
Reply to comment #87 by Ralphie
Kerry Merritt Team Diet Doctor
January 11 2022
Anyway to use some sweetener like Splenda instead? Erythtitol makes my belly feel like it will explode a couple of hours after eating.
We recommend avoiding artificial sweeteners (such as Splenda), however you may want to try one of our other top 3 sweeteners, Stevia or Monk Fruit! https://www.dietdoctor.com/low-carb/sweeteners
89
Adriana
January 12 2022
A "bery" delicious dessert, didn't really feel it's keto, but the usual type...I didn't use sweetner in the fruit jelly topping and that was even better because it contrasts the sweet from crust and filling.
Well done!
Reply: #90
90
Reply to comment #89 by Adriana
Kristin Parker Team Diet Doctor
January 12 2022
A "bery" delicious dessert, didn't really feel it's keto, but the usual type...I didn't use sweetner in the fruit jelly topping and that was even better because it contrasts the sweet from crust and filling.
Well done!
Thank you for your feedback, I'm glad you enjoyed this recipe.
91
JENNY
February 25 2022
Hello Diet Doctor
Wonderful Cheesecake, Followed recipe exactly and came out perfect, tasted wonderful, texture perfect, served with raspberries and blueberries.
Did not feel guilty, using erthritol substitute for sugar, being pre diabetic, AND after testing, my sugars were still normal non diabetic or pre diabetic range, so erthritol works for my body, allowing he odd treat of lemon cheesecake now and again.
Is a must to try. Simple, no bake and let the fridge do the rest.
Yummie....
Jenny Mallorca.
Reply: #92
92
Reply to comment #91 by JENNY
Kerry Merritt Team Diet Doctor
February 25 2022
Hello Diet Doctor
Wonderful Cheesecake, Followed recipe exactly and came out perfect, tasted wonderful, texture perfect, served with raspberries and blueberries.
Did not feel guilty, using erthritol substitute for sugar, being pre diabetic, AND after testing, my sugars were still normal non diabetic or pre diabetic range, so erthritol works for my body, allowing he odd treat of lemon cheesecake now and again.
Is a must to try. Simple, no bake and let the fridge do the rest.
Yummie....
Jenny Mallorca.
Awesome, Jenny! Thanks for the feedback!
93
Melody Noir
April 2 2022
My doctor suggested I do Keto and I pulled my husband into it. I asked him today, after giving him a slice of this cheesecake, "so, how are you doing on keto?". He took a bite and replied, "GREAT!" This is my go to recipe from now on! I just have to watch the carbs on it, so it will be a special occasional treat ♥ YUMMY!
Reply: #94
94
Reply to comment #93 by Melody Noir
Kerry Merritt Team Diet Doctor
April 4 2022
My doctor suggested I do Keto and I pulled my husband into it. I asked him today, after giving him a slice of this cheesecake, "so, how are you doing on keto?". He took a bite and replied, "GREAT!" This is my go to recipe from now on! I just have to watch the carbs on it, so it will be a special occasional treat ♥ YUMMY!
This is one of my favorites, too! So glad it worked well for you!
95
Rukshana
May 21 2022
Hi, I have made this many times it's the best! Thank you.
Quick question, if I want a chocolate base that I also want to bake, then can I just add come cocoa to it? If so, how much would you recommend?
Thank you!
Reply: #96
96
Reply to comment #95 by Rukshana
Kerry Merritt Team Diet Doctor
May 23 2022
Hi, I have made this many times it's the best! Thank you.
Quick question, if I want a chocolate base that I also want to bake, then can I just add come cocoa to it? If so, how much would you recommend?
Thank you!
You can find a recipe for a bakeable chocolate crust here! https://www.dietdoctor.com/recipes/peanut-butter-cup-cheesecake
97
Carmen
September 28 2022
Hi,
I have been making this over the last few months and it’s delicious!! However I thought the recipe had eggs and a tablespoon of water included when making the crust. Has this recipe changed and If so where can I find the original?
Thank you :)
Reply: #98
98
Reply to comment #97 by Carmen
Kerry Merritt Team Diet Doctor
September 29 2022
Hi,
I have been making this over the last few months and it’s delicious!! However I thought the recipe had eggs and a tablespoon of water included when making the crust. Has this recipe changed and If so where can I find the original?
Thank you :)
Hi, Carmen! This recipe has not changed.
99
Ann-Maree Bortoli
December 29 2022
Thank you for this recipe. It's delicious! I like cheesecake that isn't too sweet and this one fits the bill - creamy, slightly lemony, luscious!
Reply: #100
100
Reply to comment #99 by Ann-Maree Bortoli
Kerry Merritt Team Diet Doctor
December 29 2022
Thank you for this recipe. It's delicious! I like cheesecake that isn't too sweet and this one fits the bill - creamy, slightly lemony, luscious!
Great! So glad you love it!
101
Summer D
February 3 2023
Thank you I just made this today for my birthday instead of having cheesecake factory or some other unnecessary bad dessert so yummy ty
Reply: #102
102
Reply to comment #101 by Summer D
Kerry Merritt Team Diet Doctor
February 6 2023
Thank you I just made this today for my birthday instead of having cheesecake factory or some other unnecessary bad dessert so yummy ty
Awesome, Summer! So glad you enjoyed it! Happy birthday!
103
Jenny
February 24 2023
For all the PB/Chocolate fans out there---I didn't add the lemon. I made mine with 3 tablespoons of powdered peanut butter (PB2) and added unsweetened baking chocolate chunks. Literally the BEST keto dessert I have ever tried!
104
CazT
April 12 2023
Looks lovely but I'd prefer to make the cheesecake without the base going up the sides. Usually this works in other unbaked cheesecake recipes so I wonder if it would also work with this one?
105
Deb Donnell
April 23 2023
@CazT, I made this today for a family event. My springform pan is 27cm so I only had the base spread on the bottom (not the sides). Worked out fine. If you pan is 20cm it will just make it a thicker base, which I can't see being an issue.
I also added a tsp of cinnamon and baked the base, but will probably try the next one unbaked.
Everyone was impressed with my dessert - knowing we have just gone keto with an emphasis on low carb to reverse Type 2 Diabetes for my husband, and for weight loss for me. They couldn't believe we were allowed this! "What about all the sugar?!" Even the non dessert eaters had a piece and loved it. I did a raspberry sauce using frozen berries and that was a little runny so maybe next time I'll not add as much water to it. My husband said "wow, looks and tastes decadent!"
(I like some of the suggestions in this comment thread of the adapting the recipe to a chocolate version.)
106
Reply to comment #65 by Flo
Mi
May 14 2023
I can not see where it says cook the base. I didn't like the base . How long would you cook it for ? Thanks
