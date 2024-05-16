The best over-ear headphones: Expert tested and reviewed (2024)

Believe it or not, buying a pair of headphones is a highly personal choice. The headphones your best friend loves and recommended to you may not be a good fit for you, and vice versa. When you're looking for a new pair of headphones, consider which features you value most, whether it be sound, design, noise-canceling strength, or price, and make your decision from there.

What are the best over-ear headphones right now?

My top pick for the best over-ear headphones goes to the Bose QuietComfort Ultra due to its superior comfort, advanced ANC, and premium design. These headphones boast a list of future-proof software features while staying true to their most important features: strong noise-canceling and all-day comfort.

The best over-ear headphones of 2024

Short battery for the price More Details Bose QuietComfort Ultra tech specs:Weight: 8.96 oz (254 g) | Battery life: 24 hours | Bluetooth: Yes (5.3)| Multipoint: Yes The Bose QC Ultra headphones are great for people who spend a lot of time working at a desk or commuting. Their ANC does a great job at blocking out office chatter and the low hums of a plane, train, or car. The QC Ultra's all-day comfort and versatile use for casual mobile gaming, watching videos, taking calls, and listening to music make them the best over-ear headphones all around for people who like having one pair of headphones they can take anywhere. Reddit users seem to agree with me, as one user called out that the QC Ultra are very well-rounded. The Bose QC Ultra headphones are my favorite everyday headphones and I rarely complete a workday without putting these on my head. Plushy padding on the ear cups, improved sound quality, and insanely effective noise-canceling tech put these headphones above the rest. Bose's latest release put the quiet in QuietComfort, as the QC Ultra headphones take the spot for best noise-canceling on this list. There's no hiss or hum, and only loud conversations in close proximity will cut through the Ultra's ANC. The QC Ultra's noise-canceling properties are a major high point, as it's more effective than any other headphones from Bose and is slightly stronger than the noise-canceling from Apple and Sony. To go even further, the QuietComfort Ultra headphones are the best you'll get from Bose. The sound quality is clear, balanced, and detailed. Of course, the sound quality isn't as good as what you'll find in a pair of audiophile-centered consumer headphones like the Sennheiser Momentum 4. Still, Bose's QuietComfort Ultra's sound is definitely fuller than the XM5 headphones and clearer than AirPods Max. Review:Bose QuietComfort Ultra View now at Bose View now at Best Buy View now at Amazon more buying choices

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Best sound quality for over-ear headphones Pros & Cons Pros Superior sound

What are the best over-ear headphones? There's a saying that goes, "One man's trash is another man's treasure." That's how I feel about headphones. For every pair in this list, you can find reviewers and consumers saying your favorite pair of headphones are trash. But to you, they're the best thing since sliced bread. There's no definitive answer to this question, even though I know I'm here to help you decide which pair of headphones are the best and which one you should spend your money on. However, keep in mind that there's no pair of headphones out there that can score a 10 all-around. Some headphones are better at noise-canceling and don't have the best sound, while others have a longer battery life but may not be the most comfortable to wear for hours on end. So hopefully, this list helped you assess your audio wants and needs so you can make the best decision for what you want. Remember that buying the right pair of headphones is a personal decision, and you should look for a pair that checks all of your boxes because you'll likely spend hundreds of dollars on them. This table gives a brief breakdown of important factors like price, battery life, and if the headphones have ANC. You can frequently find all of these headphones for a discounted price throughout the year, but what you'll see below are the standard list prices. Headphones Price Battery life ANC Bose QuietComfort Ultra $429 24 hours (18 with ANC and Immersive Audio) Yes Sony WH-1000XM5 $400 40 hours (30 with ANC) Yes Sennheiser Momentum 4 $380 60+ hours (at least 60 with ANC) Yes Apple AirPods Max $529 20 hours (20 with ANC) Yes Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 $220 60 hours (50 with ANC) Yes Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2 $199 60+ hours No Beats Studio Pro $349 40 hours (24 with ANC) Yes Soundcore Space One $99 55 hours (40 with ANC) Yes *Lowest price at the time of writing. Please note that prices may vary based on retailer and available promotions, sales, or discounts.

Which are the right over-ear headphones for you? It can be confusing trying to choose between all the headphones out there, so here are ZDNET's suggestions to help you quickly decide which of our pick best suit your needs. Choose these best over-ear headphones... If you want... Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones with top-tier comfort and noise-canceling. Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones with all the software you can think of. Sennheiser Momentum 4 Headphones with professional-level audio quality. Apple AirPods Max Headphones that will seamlessly blend into your Apple device ecosystem. Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Headphones to satisfy your need for heavy bass. Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2 Headphones with clear and crisp sound quality. Beats Studio Pro Headphones to accommodate your differing device operating systems. Soundcore Space One Headphones that give you the most for an affordable price.

Sound: The ability to properly filter and highlight sound is critical in a pair of over-ear headphones, especially where noise cancellation is concerned. The headphones in this list have internal audio drivers that range from 30mm to 45mm in diameter. Drivers are responsible for converting audio signals into sound waves, and usually, the bigger the driver, the louder the headphones will be. However, there are many internal components that dictate sound quality, and sound quality is subjective and varies from person to person.

The ability to properly filter and highlight sound is critical in a pair of over-ear headphones, especially where noise cancellation is concerned. The headphones in this list have internal audio drivers that range from 30mm to 45mm in diameter. Drivers are responsible for converting audio signals into sound waves, and usually, the bigger the driver, the louder the headphones will be. However, there are many internal components that dictate sound quality, and sound quality is subjective and varies from person to person. Comfort: Nothing is worse than a pair of over-ear headphones that are too tight, heavy, or hot. We tried all the headphones in this list and tried to find the best options to accommodate everyone's audio needs. Most headphones are comfortable for hours-long wear. However, others may only be suitable for short-term wear based on what you're doing, like watching a movie or editing audio.

Comfort: Nothing is worse than a pair of over-ear headphones that are too tight, heavy, or hot. We tried all the headphones in this list and tried to find the best options to accommodate everyone's audio needs. Most headphones are comfortable for hours-long wear. However, others may only be suitable for short-term wear based on what you're doing, like watching a movie or editing audio.

Battery: Battery life is important to help ensure your headphones are ready when you need them. In this list, Sony, Apple, and Bose offer headphones with the shortest battery life, while Sennheiser, Soundcore, Audio-Technica, and Skullcandy offer the longest. Sony, Apple, and Bose headphones have a shorter battery life because the ANC is stronger, and the bonus audio features run in the background, which takes more battery.

Cost: Budget is a concern for most shoppers, so we shop for affordable models that won't break the bank. However, we recognize that some people want to spend extra money on headphones in hopes that more expensive headphones will deliver higher-quality sound, comfort, and noise-canceling capabilities.

How I test over-ear headphones Although sound can be measured objectively on charts and graphs, sound quality varies from person to person. When I test headphones, I include my opinion of their sound, but I also use them in real-world scenarios to help you better understand their effectiveness. I wear headphones in coffee shops, grocery stores, libraries, and other public places to test how much of my environment I can hear with noise-canceling enabled. I also wear headphones for hours on end to decide how comfortable they are to wear. Finally, I test a pair of headphones for at least two weeks before writing about them, as your experience with a pair can greatly differ from day one to day 12.

What are the best over-ear headphones for working out? It's my job to be honest with you. So, with that in mind, I would not recommend over-ear headphones for exercising. Over-ear headphones are simply not built for rigorous, strenuous, or super-sweaty workout sessions. Consumer tech companies get their products independently tested to receive an internationally standardized IP rating. Most over-ear headphones don't have an official IP (ingress protection) rating. Your smartphone probably has an IP68 rating, which means it's fully protected from water and dust. This high rating is why you can fully submerge your smartphone in water for a short period, and it (hopefully) won't incur severe damage. On the other hand, your over-ear headphones most likely did not receive a formal IP rating. In fact, none of the headphones featured in this list have an official IP rating.The lack of an IP rating means the company did not formally test the headphones for dust or water ingress, meaning you should assume your over-ears are unprotected from solids (dust) or water splashes, droplets, and sprays. Many over-ear headphones, especially ones with hybrid or active noise-canceling properties, have speakers and microphones on the outside of the ear cups. Water can easily pass through the openings that house the speakers and mics, which can hinder the device's performance. If you choose to exercise in your over-ears or wear them in the rain, your sweat or rainwater may damage the ear cup fabric or the internal audio components. You also risk water seeping into the buttons or accumulating on the ear cups, which can hinder the buttons' functionality or interfere with any tap/swipe controls on the ear cups. Not to mention, you'll increase the heat buildup inside the ear cups if you choose to exercise in your over-ear headphones, which can make them uncomfortable to wear. I suggest investing in a pair of earbuds for exercising, which usually have an IPX4 rating or higher. This rating makes them splash and sweat-resistant and more suitable for rigorous workouts.

What are over-ear headphones? Over-ear headphones sit around the ear, rather than on or in the ear. They are designed to provide a more immersive listening experience by completely enclosing the ear and blocking out external noise. The ear cups on over-ear headphones are also typically large and padded, providing comfort for extended use. Over-ear headphones come in both wired and wireless versions. They are typically larger in size compared to other types of headphones, and they are often preferred by audiophiles, music producers, office workers, students, and gamers -- especially because some of the high-end models have active noise cancellation to further block out noise.

Which over-the-ear headphones are most durable? Sony's WH-1000XM5, Bose's QuietComfort Ultra, Soundcore's Space One, and Apple's AirPods Max all have great build quality and durability. However, Apple and Soundcore don't include a hardshell protective case in your purchase, so if you're traveling, you'll want to keep these headphones close to your person to avoid scratches and scrapes.

Which over-ear headphones are most comfortable? The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are the most comfortable headphones on this list, as their ear cups and headband are padded by a soft, plushy protein leather material. I wore the QuietComfort Ultra headphones for at least six hours a day for a week with no discomfort. That said, Apple's AirPods Max, Sony's WH-1000XM5, and Soundcore's Space One are honorable mentions, as the ear cups sport soft, thick padding that can withstand an entire day's worth of wear.

Are there alternative over-ear headphones worth considering?

Yes! While the headphones listed above are what we consider the best over-ear headphones, there are plenty of other headphones on the market that may be worth a second look.

