The best phone holders for your car (2024)

It’s not a bad idea to keep your phone handy in the car for navigation, or in case of emergencies. However, it’s usually illegal to have your phone in your hand while driving — not to mention very dangerous. Lucky for all of us, there’s an easy way to keep yourself safe while keeping your handset accessible. Here are the best car phone holders to bring on your next road trip.

Buying the right car phone holder for your needs Car phone holders all share a common goal, but they reach the finish line differently. Before you go out and buy the first one you come across, there are a few things you’ll want to consider.

For starters, you’ll want to consider how your phone attaches to the mount itself. Many car phone holders rely on magnets to keep your phone in place, which means you’ll need to stick a magnetic pad to either your smartphone or case. These types of accessories make it very easy to mount and unmount your device, though.

The other popular type of mount pinches onto the sides — and sometimes the bottom — of your phone for a tighter grip. These mounts often offer better stability, and they adjust for different-sized phones. However, clamp mounts can also take up a bit more space on your dashboard.

The last major point to consider for your car phone holder is where you plan to attach it. Some options attach directly to your dashboard, while others slot nicely into your air conditioning vents. If you don’t mind a larger mount, you can even pick up adjustable versions that suction to your windshield. See also: Our guide to all the phone accessories you’ll ever need

Belkin universal vent mount: The best of the best

Belkin’s universal vent mount is our current favorite car phone holder because it offers a little bit of everything. It brings a simple design, and it slots right into your car’s air conditioning vents. The simple design hides a durable construction, with arms made from aluminum rather than the more popular plastic approach. In his review experience, our own Edgar Cervantes had nothing but praise for the strength of that grip.

Belkin claims support for 5.5-inch devices — in reality, it can do much more.

Out of the box, Belkin only promises support for 5.5-inch devices. However, Edgar found that he could push the car phone holder much further with his Pixel 3 XL and Galaxy S10 Plus. Belkin’s clever design also hides a handy cable clip, which means you can keep your phone at full power while on the go.

The Belkin vent mount isn’t cheap, but it’s worth the money without a doubt. It packs build quality and simplicity beyond most competitors, but the biggest question comes down to your vehicle. If you don’t have large enough or deep enough air conditioning vents, you may have trouble keeping the mount in place. Depending on how heavy your phone is, the mount may even pull away from the vent itself.

Pros Solid construction

Cable management system

Adjustable for a variety of devices Cons Requires sturdy air vents

More expensive than most competitors

Check out our full review to learn more about the Belkin universal vent mount.

Other products worth considering Are you looking for other recommendations? While the Belkin universal vent mount is our top recommendation, keep reading below for additional choices worth considering. AUKEY magnetic mount : This magnetic mount is carefully designed to stay out of sight, but you can easily adjust the arm when you need your directions front and center.

: This magnetic mount is carefully designed to stay out of sight, but you can easily adjust the arm when you need your directions front and center. iOttie iTap Magnetic 2 mount : iOttie’s first car phone holder attaches right to your dash with a simple magnet. It might block your vision slightly, but the magnet is surprisingly strong.

: iOttie’s first car phone holder attaches right to your dash with a simple magnet. It might block your vision slightly, but the magnet is surprisingly strong. Loncaster dashboard mount : This is unlike any other mount on the list. It attaches to your dashboard and offers a tray for your phone as well as some change or parking passes.

: This is unlike any other mount on the list. It attaches to your dashboard and offers a tray for your phone as well as some change or parking passes. Topgo cup holder phone mount : Why not use your cupholder if you want to keep your dash and your vents clear? Of course, it’s not as good of an option if you have limited cup space.

: Why not use your cupholder if you want to keep your dash and your vents clear? Of course, it’s not as good of an option if you have limited cup space. Scosche MagicMount Dash : The MagicMount Dash is one of the smallest dashboard options on the list. It relies on a strong magnet and a soft rubber pattern for extra grip.

: The MagicMount Dash is one of the smallest dashboard options on the list. It relies on a strong magnet and a soft rubber pattern for extra grip. iOttie Easy One Touch 4 car phone mount : The other iOttie car phone holder is all about flexibility. You can extend the arm, adjust the angle, and pivot the head to face in any direction.

: The other iOttie car phone holder is all about flexibility. You can extend the arm, adjust the angle, and pivot the head to face in any direction. Logitech Plus Trip vent mount : The Plus Trip is another ultra-portable option. It’s nearly as small as the Belkin vent mount, but it swaps aluminum arms for a magnet. The round design may not be for everyone, though.

: The Plus Trip is another ultra-portable option. It’s nearly as small as the Belkin vent mount, but it swaps aluminum arms for a magnet. The round design may not be for everyone, though. iOttie Aivo Connect : This mount costs more, but offers much more than a place to put your device while driving. It adds wireless charging and voice commands to your experience.

AUKEY magnetic mount: A great flexible and magnetic arm

AUKEY has had a turbulent year since its removal from Amazon, but the magnetic car phone holder remains one of our favorites. It’s relatively larger than the Belkin option, but it brings far more flexibility. Once you attach the suction cup to your dashboard or windshield, you can adjust the curved arm for the perfect view. If you’re heading on a road trip to somewhere new, you may want it front and center, but if you’re heading for groceries, you can tuck it out of the way.

Edgar had the chance to test this mount and found that its design is the perfect solution to freeing up dashboard space. However, it’s not the most discrete of car phone holders. You and your passengers are sure to notice the large arm sitting in front of you, but it’s not an unattractive accessory.

Pros Great build quality

Versatile arm design

Solid price Cons Larger than many other mounts

Requires a metal plate on your phone

Check out our full review to learn more about the AUKEY magnetic mount.

iOttie iTap Magnetic 2: A stout magnetic option

The iTap Magnetic 2 is another solid dashboard option, though it’s not as flexible as AUKEY’s mount. It’s easy to mount to your dashboard, and you can rotate the mount to the left or right if your passenger needs to fulfill their DJ duties. Unfortunately, you can’t move the mount up or down, but the magnet allows you to swap between portrait and landscape orientations.

You’ll also find that the iTap Magnetic 2 tends to block your vision a bit. Depending on your car, it may not be an issue, but you’ll want to double-check before you buy. The iTap Magnetic 2 is one of our more expensive picks, but the construction quality does not seem to match up. Edgar found that the materials and overall build felt cheap, and there’s always the drawback of attaching a plate to your phone.

Pros Surprisingly strong magnet

Very stable hold on your phone

Easy to mount Cons The materials feel cheap

Limits windshield visibility

Requires a metal plate

Check out our full review to learn more about the iOttie iTap Magnetic 2.

Loncaster dashboard mount: Fits your phone and more

This silicone dashboard holder from Loncaster is unlike any others on our list. It skips the magnets and the clamp design in favor of a thin slot. All you have to do is slide your phone in, and you shouldn’t have much issue with it staying in place. The open-top design also means that you can fit a hefty phone into Loncaster’s car phone holder without any significant limits.

Forget magnets and clamps, the Loncaster mount uses a handy slot design.

In front of the main slot, you’ll also find a small notch to store your charging cable. It’s a great way to keep the charger close by until the minute you need it. The Loncaster mount also offers a small amount of tray space, which is handy for loose change and other small items.

Loncaster’s extra grip can be a double-edged sword, however, as the silicone tends to pick up dirt and dust quickly. According to Edgar, you can toss the car phone holder around and put it through a lot. Just be ready for a lengthy cleaning process.

Pros Durable build

Silicone construction offers extra grip

Affordable price Cons Silicone picks up dirt easily

Design covers part of the phone screen

Check out our full review to learn more about the Loncaster dashboard mount.

Topgo cup holder phone mount: Best for keeping your dashboard clear

Cup holders are another key feature in just about every car. They can do far more than hold cups and water bottles, too. If you have a cup holder to spare, you might want to consider this pick from Topgo. It’s hands-down the best way to keep your dashboard and vents clear, because it doesn’t need either one of them.

The flexible arm offers almost limitless possibilities.

You shouldn’t have any trouble setting up the Topgo car phone holder. Just drop it in your cup holder and go. The flexible arm works a bit like a bendy straw in that you can twist it and wiggle it into any position you can imagine. Just be careful if you let your kids sit in the front seat — they may find entirely new ways to reposition the arm.

If you’re already limited on cup holders, the Topgo may not be quite right for you. It also brings your eyes away from the road, which is a danger in and of itself. Also, there’s an upgraded version of this cupholder mount, but we see no benefit to it, other than some design changes. Take a look at it, if interested.

Pros Doesn’t block your view

Quick release button

Easy installation Cons Requires you to take your eyes off the road

Takes away a cup holder

Cheap build

Check out our full review to learn more about the Topgo cup holder mount.

Scosche MagicMount Dash: A tiny magnetic powerhouse

Scosche’s MagicMount Dash is a bit like the iOttie iTap in that it sits right on your dashboard and relies on a magnet. However, the MagicMount Dash is far smaller, and you’re not as likely to notice it when your phone isn’t attached. Scosche added a small rubber grip to the backplate, which is gentler on your expensive devices than plastic or metal.

There aren’t too many moving parts on the MagicMount Dash, but that doesn’t mean you lose flexibility. You can adjust the ball-shaped head for tons of different angles, and your phone always stays tight to the dashboard. Scosche picked a tough magnet, too, and Edgar had no troubles keeping his phone in place on rocky roads.

If there’s one flaw in the MagicMount Dash, it’s the plastic construction. It doesn’t feel the best, and the rubber grip tends to pick up dirt quickly. You may also dash your hopes of wireless charging due to the metal plate on the back.

Pros Small, discrete design

Strong magnet Cons Rubber grip gets dirty easily

Can interfere with wireless charging

Cheaper construction

Check out our full review to learn more about the Scosche Magic Mount Dash.

iOttie Easy One Touch 4 car phone mount: Ultimate flexibility

We teased it above, but the iOttie Easy One Touch 4 might be the most adjustable car phone holder around. It’s not subtle or discrete by any means, but it’s worth the tradeoff. There are plenty of points to adjust your phone, including a rotating base. Once you set your base, you can choose the angle of the arm, the length of the arm, and the position of the mount itself.

Automatic mounting and an adjustable arm make the Easy One Touch 4 stand out from the crowd.

During his review, Edgar’s favorite aspect of the Easy One Touch 4 was the automatic mounting. The large silver iOttie button hides a mechanism that tightens when pressed, instantly trapping your phone in place. Once you’re ready to unlock, just press the longer arms below it to release. The Easy One Touch 4 won’t blend in with very much, but the price isn’t bad for what it offers.

A newer iOttie Easy One Touch 5 version is available, but there are no real improvements, other than some aesthetic differences. Check it out here.

Pros Highly adjustable

Sturdy construction

Automatic mounting Cons Not discrete

Windshield mounts aren’t always legal

Phone shakes on rough roads

Check out our full review to learn more about the iOttie One Touch 4.

Logitech Plus Trip vent mount: A low-key vent option

This next pick takes us from a prominent car phone holder to one of the most discrete. The Logitech Plus Trip is a tiny gray disk that attaches to your air conditioning vent and uses a single magnet for stability. It’s so tiny that your phone almost appears to float once you mount it.

Logitech didn’t stop at surface-level convenience, either. The vent prongs house a small cable management slot, but you’d never know at first glance. However, you’ll have to make sure that your charging cable is all the way in the slot, otherwise, it may weaken the grip on your vent.

The magnetic attachment for your phone is par for the course, though it’s still not Edgar’s favorite feature. After all, it essentially negates wireless charging on any phone that supports it. It is a super affordable option that offers excellent quality, though.

Pros Small and discrete

Excellent build quality

Unbeatable price Cons Vent mounting isn’t always steady

Metal plates mess with wireless charging

Check out our full review to learn more about the Logitech Plus Trip.

iOttie Aivo Connect: A smarter mount

If you want something that does more than hold your phone in place, the iOttie Aivo Connect can’t be ignored. This is one of the best phone holders, simply because of its comprehensive feature set. It’s easily the most expensive option on this list, too, but it takes your experience to a whole other level.

The unit mounts to the dashboard or windshield, and features that same light ring you see in Amazon Echo speakers. That’s because this mount features Alexa compatibility, allowing for voice commands and intelligent features. The mount also comes with Qi wireless charging. Furthermore, you can forget about manually docking your phone; an IR proximity sensor automates the cradle cams when it detects a phone getting near it.

Pros Wireless charging

Alexa integration

Auto mounts your phone with proximity sensor

Fun ring light

Aesthetically pleasing Cons Expensive

Now that you have the right phone mount for your car, it's time to find some apps that will change your driving experience. Check out our recommendations for better road trips and commutes!