The Best Potato Soup Recipe - Cooking Classy (2024)

Potato Soup loaded with chunks of tender, hearty potatoes and made with a rich and creamy soup base. This soup is a reader favorite and for good reason – it’s easy to make and absolutely delicious! Top it with cheddar and bacon and no one will be able to resist.

The BEST Potato Soup!

This is my idea of the perfect homemade potato soup! It’s creamy, it’s amazingly filling and it’s packed with goodness.

Growing up we had a lot of potato soup. It might have something to do with the fact that my grandparents were potato farmers so that just got passed down. My mom made it probably twice a month and now it’s the same for me, especially during cold winter months.

You’ll love that it’s something everyone in the family can agree on, and even get’s excited about when announced it’s what will soon await for dinner.

It’s also a very convenient recipe. Most of the ingredients are food staples you can keep on hand that don’t spoil quickly. The potatoes, carrots, celery and onions store well for weeks (and if you opt for bacon that keeps great in the freezer).

This easy potato soup recipe is one I would deem worthy of your recipe book! It’s an ultra comforting and cozy dish you’ll turn to time and time again.

Plus it makes great leftovers for lunch the next day if you happen to have any left.



Watch the Potato Soup Video!

Creamy Potato Soup Recipe Ingredients

Russet potatoes

Yellow onion

Carrots

Celery

Low-sodium chicken broth

Salt and pepper

Butter

Flour

Milk

Sour cream

Optional toppings (cooked bacon, cheddar cheese, green onions)

How to Make Potato Soup

Add veggies and broth to pot: Combine diced potatoes, carrots, celery and onions with chicken broth in a large pot and season with salt and pepper to taste. Bring to boil: Cover pot and bring to a boil over medium-high heat (it will take about 10 minutes to reach a boil). Let simmer until tender: Once it reaches a boil reduce heat to medium and continue to cook about 15 – 20 minutes longer until potatoes are very soft when pierced with a fork. Prepare white sauce in separate pan: Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan melt butter over medium heat, add flour and cook for 1 minute while whisking constantly. While whisking, slowly add milk and cook, stirring constantly until mixture begins thicken. Combine mixtures: Once potatoes are soft add thickened milk mixture to potato soup mixture and stir (potatoes should start breaking down into soup, if not cook a few minutes longer). Stir in sour cream: Add sour cream and mix well. Finish with toppings if desired: Ladle soup into serving bowls, top each serving with bacon or ham, cheddar cheese and green onions.

Helpful Tips

Stick with russet potatoes. They aren’t firm and waxy like the red and yellow and they’ll start to break down and make the soup creamy.

They aren’t firm and waxy like the red and yellow and they’ll start to break down and make the soup creamy. Measure out the ingredients. If you have too many or too little potatoes it will change the consistency.

If you have too many or too little potatoes it will change the consistency. Don’t add other herbs or spices. I know that can be tempting but the simple flavors are perfect here.

I know that can be tempting but the simple flavors are perfect here. Monitor texture of potatoes as they cook. You want potatoes that are tender but not completely mushy or you’ll have mashed potato soup.

You want potatoes that are tender but not completely mushy or you’ll have mashed potato soup. For extra complimentary flavors add toppings . Cheddar and bacon are the flavor pairing to potatoes.

. Cheddar and bacon are the flavor pairing to potatoes. Try substituting heavy cream or half and half for the sour cream. It is also such a delicious option.

Variations

Try adding a few large handfuls of sharp cheddar cheese right into the soup (at the end off heat) for a cheddar potato soup.

Up the veggies. Include others such as peas or corn.

Make it meaty. Add cooked sausage (ground or slices of kielbasa) to the soup. Or go with the ham or bacon option, which you can mix right into the soup as well.

Serve with homemade dinner rolls for dipping, making it the ultimately hearty meal!

