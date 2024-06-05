The Best Recipes from Wisconsin (2024)

Home Recipes Cooking Style Comfort Food
Katie BandurskiUpdated: Jan. 14, 2022
We found the best recipes from Wisconsin—from home cooks and our staffers, all proud Wisconsinites. Here you’ll find fresh ingredients and flavors from across the Badger State, like cheese, brats and beer.
We live in brat country, and this barbecue-style recipe feeds a crowd. The sauce gives it a welcome change from the same old grilled bratwurst. — Maria Zrucky, Kronenwetter, Wisconsin
State Fair Cream Puffs
The Wisconsin Bakers Association has served this cream puff recipe at our state fair since 1924. —Ruth Jungbluth, Dodgeville, Wisconsin
Easy German Potato Salad
This tangy potato salad stirs memories of my grandma, who made it for us. Now my mom makes it with brats and sauerkraut, truly the best meal! —Devin Mulertt, Cedarburg, Wisconsin
Deep-Fried Cheese Bites
These beer-battered cheese curds are the ultimate in delicious comfort food. Some folks like to serve them with ranch dressing, ketchup or barbecue sauce for dipping. —Katie Rose, Pewaukee, Wisconsin
Beer and Pretzel Caramels
Beer and pretzels are a natural combination—mix them with smooth caramel and you have an awesome candy. The guys will go wild over these crunchy, chunky chews. —Jenni Sharp, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Brandy Old-Fashioned Sweet
The concept of an old-fashioned dates back to the early 1800s and includes whiskey, bitters, cherry juice, sugar and water. This old-fashioned recipe, which is extremely popular in Wisconsin, uses brandy in place of whiskey and lemon-lime soda instead of water for a milder co*cktail. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen
Slow-Cooker Cheddar Bacon Beer Dip
My tangy, smoky dip won the top prize in our office party recipe contest. Other beers can work for this, but be sure to steer clear of dark varieties. —Ashley Lecker, Green Bay, Wisconsin
A British pub classic turns crown jewel when you add horseradish, panko and Worcestershire. You can also try it with a white fish like cod or haddock. —Linda Schend, Kenosha, Wisconsin
Pierogi Beef Skillet
Hearty and thick with beef, veggies and potatoes, this is a complete meal in one. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen
Peanut Butter Custard Blast
"Ooey, gooey, great!" is how friends and family describe this chocolate-peanut butter dessert. I appreciate the make-ahead convenience. —Marilee Evenson, Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin
Caramel-Pecan Monkey Bread
The kids will get a kick out of pulling off gooey pieces of this delectable monkey bread. It's hard to resist a caramel-coated treat. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen
Cheeseburger Soup
A local restaurant serves a similar cheeseburger soup but wouldn't share its recipe with me. I developed my own, modifying a recipe I already had for potato soup. I was really pleased with the way this all-American dish turned out. —Joanie Shawhan, Madison, Wisconsin
Chopped bratwurst and maple bacon are a fabulous way to start a pizza. I jazz up this treat even more with apricot preserves and honey mustard. The snack-sized slices win over even the toughest critics. —Colleen Vrooman, Waukesha, Wisconsin
Roast beef, red onion and blue cheese really amp up this deluxe grilled sandwich. If you like a little heat, mix some horseradish into the spread. —Bonnie Hawkins, Elkhorn, Wisconsin
Party Time Mini Cheeseburgers
Kids and adults alike will love the taste of these moist and mouthwatering mini burgers. Juiced up with pickle relish and topped with cheese slices, these "sliders" will disappear in no time flat! Be sure to make plenty. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen
Bacon Ranch Potato Salad
I make this creamy ranch potato salad with cheese, bacon and ranch salad dressing. My sister asked for the recipe as soon as she tried it. —Lynn Breunig, Wind Lake, Wisconsin
Favorite Grilled Pork Chops
This recipe is my favorite out of all my grilled pork chop recipes. I start preparing this entree the night before I plan to grill it.—Erica Svejda, Janesville, Wisconsin
Apple Pie Bites
These apple pie bites are fun for kids to make. Simply wrap strips of pastry around apple wedges and shake on some cinnamon-sugar. Then just bake and watch them disappear! —Taste of Home Test Kitchen
Classic Irish Soda Bread
This traditional Irish soda bread can be made with an assortment of mix-ins such as dried fruit and nuts, but I like it with a handful of raisins. —Gloria Warczak, Cedarburg, Wisconsin
Blue Cheese Potato Chips
Game day calls for something bold. I top potato chips with tomatoes, bacon and tangy blue cheese. I make two big pans, and they always disappear. —Bonnie Hawkins, Elkhorn, Wisconsin
Grilled Seasoned Bratwurst
Whether you're hosting a picnic at home or at a park, cook these bratwurst on the stovetop first. Then you can quickly brown them on the grill. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen
To make this amazing mac, I make a sauce loaded with three different cheeses to toss with the noodles. When baked, it's gooey goodness with a crunchy topping that...don't get me started! —Beth Jacobson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
German Vegetable Soup
My sister-in-law gave me this recipe—it's a nice thick soup. It does call for quite a few ingredients, but the taste is worth it!—Gundrun Braker, Burnett, Wisconsin
Grandma's Honey Muffins
I can remember my Grandma Wheeler making these delicious muffins—we'd eat them nice and warm, fresh from the oven! She was a "pinch of this and handful of that" kind of cook, so getting the ingredient amounts correct for the recipe was a challenge. Now it's a family treasure! —Darlis A. Wilfer, West Bend, Wisconsin
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Tired of the same old side dish, I whipped up this new family favorite. We can't get enough of these loaded mashed potatoes at our house. Often, I'll prepare this casserole ahead and refrigerate it. Then I bake it just before serving. —Dawn Reuter, Oxford, Wisconsin
Snickerdoodles
The history of these whimsically named treats has been widely disputed, but their popularity is undeniable. Help yourself to one of our soft cinnamon-sugared cookies and see for yourself. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen
Crusty Homemade Bread
Crackling homemade bread makes an average day extraordinary. Enjoy this beautiful crusty bread recipe as is, or stir in a few favorites like cheese, garlic, herbs and dried fruits. —Megumi Garcia, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Bratwurst Supper
After trying a few bratwurst recipes, I've found this meal-in-one is ideal for camping since it grills to perfection in a heavy-duty foil bag. Loaded with chunks of bratwurst, red potatoes, mushrooms and carrots, it's easy to season with onion soup mix and a little soy sauce. —Janice Meyer, Medford, Wisconsin
Rhubarb Custard Bars
Once I tried these rich, gooey bars, I just had to have the recipe so I could make them for my family and friends. The shortbreadlike crust and the rhubarb and custard layers inspire people to find rhubarb that they can use to fix a batch for themselves. —Shari Roach, South Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Celebration Cheese Balls
A handful of simple ingredients that go together in minutes, three fun flavorful options…these creamy cheese balls from our Test Kitchen are a darling, do-ahead delight for busy holiday hostesses! Why not whip up several batches? —Taste of Home Test Kitchen, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Creamy Bratwurst Stew
A rich sauce coats this hearty combination of potatoes, carrots and bratwurst chunks. I adapted a baked stew recipe that appeared in a newspaper. This is so comforting on cold winter evenings. —Susan Holmes, Germantown, Wisconsin
Winning Apple Crisp
I live in apple country, and making a delicious apple crisp is one way to use the fruit. This treat doesn’t take a lot of time to assemble. —Gertrude Bartnick, Portage, Wisconsin
Originally Published: July 12, 2018
Katie Bandurski
