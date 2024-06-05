The Best Recipes from Wisconsin (2024)

24/32 Grandma's Honey Muffins I can remember my Grandma Wheeler making these delicious muffins—we'd eat them nice and warm, fresh from the oven! She was a "pinch of this and handful of that" kind of cook, so getting the ingredient amounts correct for the recipe was a challenge. Now it's a family treasure! —Darlis A. Wilfer, West Bend, Wisconsin Go to Recipe

25/32 Taste of Home Loaded Mashed Potatoes Tired of the same old side dish, I whipped up this new family favorite. We can't get enough of these loaded mashed potatoes at our house. Often, I'll prepare this casserole ahead and refrigerate it. Then I bake it just before serving. —Dawn Reuter, Oxford, Wisconsin Go to Recipe