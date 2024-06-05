The Best Recipes from Wisconsin (2024)

State Fair Cream Puffs Easy German Potato Salad Deep-Fried Cheese Bites Beer and Pretzel Caramels Brandy Old-Fashioned Sweet Slow-Cooker Cheddar Bacon Beer Dip Pierogi Beef Skillet Peanut Butter Custard Blast Caramel-Pecan Monkey Bread Cheeseburger Soup Party Time Mini Cheeseburgers Bacon Ranch Potato Salad Favorite Grilled Pork Chops Apple Pie Bites Classic Irish Soda Bread Blue Cheese Potato Chips Grilled Seasoned Bratwurst German Vegetable Soup Grandma's Honey Muffins Loaded Mashed Potatoes Snickerdoodles Crusty Homemade Bread Bratwurst Supper Rhubarb Custard Bars Celebration Cheese Balls Creamy Bratwurst Stew Winning Apple Crisp

Katie Bandurski

    We found the best recipes from Wisconsin—from home cooks and our staffers, all proud Wisconsinites. Here you’ll find fresh ingredients and flavors from across the Badger State, like cheese, brats and beer.

    We live in brat country, and this barbecue-style recipe feeds a crowd. The sauce gives it a welcome change from the same old grilled bratwurst. — Maria Zrucky, Kronenwetter, Wisconsin

    State Fair Cream Puffs

    The Wisconsin Bakers Association has served this cream puff recipe at our state fair since 1924. —Ruth Jungbluth, Dodgeville, Wisconsin

    Easy German Potato Salad

    This tangy potato salad stirs memories of my grandma, who made it for us. Now my mom makes it with brats and sauerkraut, truly the best meal! —Devin Mulertt, Cedarburg, Wisconsin

    Deep-Fried Cheese Bites

    These beer-battered cheese curds are the ultimate in delicious comfort food. Some folks like to serve them with ranch dressing, ketchup or barbecue sauce for dipping. —Katie Rose, Pewaukee, Wisconsin

    Beer and Pretzel Caramels

    Beer and pretzels are a natural combination—mix them with smooth caramel and you have an awesome candy. The guys will go wild over these crunchy, chunky chews. —Jenni Sharp, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

    Brandy Old-Fashioned Sweet

    The concept of an old-fashioned dates back to the early 1800s and includes whiskey, bitters, cherry juice, sugar and water. This old-fashioned recipe, which is extremely popular in Wisconsin, uses brandy in place of whiskey and lemon-lime soda instead of water for a milder co*cktail. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen

    Slow-Cooker Cheddar Bacon Beer Dip

    My tangy, smoky dip won the top prize in our office party recipe contest. Other beers can work for this, but be sure to steer clear of dark varieties. —Ashley Lecker, Green Bay, Wisconsin

    A British pub classic turns crown jewel when you add horseradish, panko and Worcestershire. You can also try it with a white fish like cod or haddock. —Linda Schend, Kenosha, Wisconsin

    Pierogi Beef Skillet

    Hearty and thick with beef, veggies and potatoes, this is a complete meal in one. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen

    Peanut Butter Custard Blast

    "Ooey, gooey, great!" is how friends and family describe this chocolate-peanut butter dessert. I appreciate the make-ahead convenience. —Marilee Evenson, Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin

    Caramel-Pecan Monkey Bread

    The kids will get a kick out of pulling off gooey pieces of this delectable monkey bread. It's hard to resist a caramel-coated treat. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen

    Cheeseburger Soup

    A local restaurant serves a similar cheeseburger soup but wouldn't share its recipe with me. I developed my own, modifying a recipe I already had for potato soup. I was really pleased with the way this all-American dish turned out. —Joanie Shawhan, Madison, Wisconsin

    Chopped bratwurst and maple bacon are a fabulous way to start a pizza. I jazz up this treat even more with apricot preserves and honey mustard. The snack-sized slices win over even the toughest critics. —Colleen Vrooman, Waukesha, Wisconsin

    Roast beef, red onion and blue cheese really amp up this deluxe grilled sandwich. If you like a little heat, mix some horseradish into the spread. —Bonnie Hawkins, Elkhorn, Wisconsin

    Party Time Mini Cheeseburgers

    Kids and adults alike will love the taste of these moist and mouthwatering mini burgers. Juiced up with pickle relish and topped with cheese slices, these "sliders" will disappear in no time flat! Be sure to make plenty. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen

    Bacon Ranch Potato Salad

    I make this creamy ranch potato salad with cheese, bacon and ranch salad dressing. My sister asked for the recipe as soon as she tried it. —Lynn Breunig, Wind Lake, Wisconsin

    Favorite Grilled Pork Chops

    This recipe is my favorite out of all my grilled pork chop recipes. I start preparing this entree the night before I plan to grill it.—Erica Svejda, Janesville, Wisconsin

    Apple Pie Bites

    These apple pie bites are fun for kids to make. Simply wrap strips of pastry around apple wedges and shake on some cinnamon-sugar. Then just bake and watch them disappear! —Taste of Home Test Kitchen

    Classic Irish Soda Bread

    This traditional Irish soda bread can be made with an assortment of mix-ins such as dried fruit and nuts, but I like it with a handful of raisins. —Gloria Warczak, Cedarburg, Wisconsin

    Blue Cheese Potato Chips

    Game day calls for something bold. I top potato chips with tomatoes, bacon and tangy blue cheese. I make two big pans, and they always disappear. —Bonnie Hawkins, Elkhorn, Wisconsin

    Grilled Seasoned Bratwurst

    Whether you're hosting a picnic at home or at a park, cook these bratwurst on the stovetop first. Then you can quickly brown them on the grill. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen

    To make this amazing mac, I make a sauce loaded with three different cheeses to toss with the noodles. When baked, it's gooey goodness with a crunchy topping that...don't get me started! —Beth Jacobson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

    German Vegetable Soup

    My sister-in-law gave me this recipe—it's a nice thick soup. It does call for quite a few ingredients, but the taste is worth it!—Gundrun Braker, Burnett, Wisconsin

    Grandma's Honey Muffins

    I can remember my Grandma Wheeler making these delicious muffins—we'd eat them nice and warm, fresh from the oven! She was a "pinch of this and handful of that" kind of cook, so getting the ingredient amounts correct for the recipe was a challenge. Now it's a family treasure! —Darlis A. Wilfer, West Bend, Wisconsin

    Loaded Mashed Potatoes

    Tired of the same old side dish, I whipped up this new family favorite. We can't get enough of these loaded mashed potatoes at our house. Often, I'll prepare this casserole ahead and refrigerate it. Then I bake it just before serving. —Dawn Reuter, Oxford, Wisconsin

    Snickerdoodles

    The history of these whimsically named treats has been widely disputed, but their popularity is undeniable. Help yourself to one of our soft cinnamon-sugared cookies and see for yourself. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen

    Crusty Homemade Bread

    Crackling homemade bread makes an average day extraordinary. Enjoy this beautiful crusty bread recipe as is, or stir in a few favorites like cheese, garlic, herbs and dried fruits. —Megumi Garcia, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

    Bratwurst Supper

    After trying a few bratwurst recipes, I've found this meal-in-one is ideal for camping since it grills to perfection in a heavy-duty foil bag. Loaded with chunks of bratwurst, red potatoes, mushrooms and carrots, it's easy to season with onion soup mix and a little soy sauce. —Janice Meyer, Medford, Wisconsin

    Rhubarb Custard Bars

    Once I tried these rich, gooey bars, I just had to have the recipe so I could make them for my family and friends. The shortbreadlike crust and the rhubarb and custard layers inspire people to find rhubarb that they can use to fix a batch for themselves. —Shari Roach, South Milwaukee, Wisconsin

    Celebration Cheese Balls

    A handful of simple ingredients that go together in minutes, three fun flavorful options…these creamy cheese balls from our Test Kitchen are a darling, do-ahead delight for busy holiday hostesses! Why not whip up several batches? —Taste of Home Test Kitchen, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

    Creamy Bratwurst Stew

    A rich sauce coats this hearty combination of potatoes, carrots and bratwurst chunks. I adapted a baked stew recipe that appeared in a newspaper. This is so comforting on cold winter evenings. —Susan Holmes, Germantown, Wisconsin

    Winning Apple Crisp

    I live in apple country, and making a delicious apple crisp is one way to use the fruit. This treat doesn’t take a lot of time to assemble. —Gertrude Bartnick, Portage, Wisconsin

    Katie Bandurski

    As Senior Shopping Editor, Katie connects Taste of Home readers with the best gifts, deals and home products on the market. An avid foodie and a holiday enthusiast, Katie is an expert at cultivating meaningful moments.When she’s out of the office, you’ll find her exploring Wisconsin, trying out new vegetarian recipes and watching Christmas movies.

