The Best Recipes Made By Grandmas From Every State (2024)

Caroline StankoUpdated: Feb. 15, 2024
Check out the classic and comforting recipes that Grandmas are cooking up from coast to coast.
Alabama: Martha Washington Candy
Passed down by my grandmother and mother, this Martha Washington candy recipe is a cherished family tradition. We've even had each grandchild and great-grandchild take a turn stirring the candy mixture! —Cindi Boger, Ardmore, Alabama
Alaska: Triple Mousse Torte
Arizona: Oktoberfest Red Cabbage
Four generations of our family have made this dish of red cabbage and apples, known as rotkohl ("red cabbage"). We love the tart and sweet flavors. —Diana Likes, Chandler, Arizona
Arkansas: Turtle Cookies
Our special education class developed these fudgy turtle cookies. We have a cookie club teachers can pay to join, and members give this cookie two thumbs up. —Debbie Ethridge, Bentonville, Arkansas
Every spring, we had strawberries and rhubarb on our farm outside Seattle. These fruity hand pies remind me of those times and of Grandma Winnie’s baking. —Shawn Carleton, San Diego, California
Colorado: Chocolate Butterscotch Haystacks
My grandmother used to make this haystacks recipe to give to my cousin Vonnie and me when our parents didn't want us to have any more sweets. —Christine Schwester, Divide, Colorado
Connecticut: Marshmallow Puffs
With peanut butter, chocolate and marshmallows, these treats were very popular with our three kids as they were growing up—and now I make them for our two grandchildren. They're perfect for the holidays when time is so precious. —Dody Cagenello, Simsbury, Connecticut
Delaware: Fruit-Filled Spritz Cookies
From the first time I baked these cookies, they've been a big success. Old-fashioned and attractive, they make a perfect holiday pastry. —Ingeborg Keith, Newark, Delaware
Florida: Grandma's Collard Greens
My grandmother made the best southern collard greens recipe in the world. Eating them with a slice of buttermilk cornbread is pure bliss. —Sherri Williams, Crestview, Florida
I needed a fast supper while babysitting my grandchild. I used what my daughter-in-law had in the fridge and turned it into what's now one of our favorite chicken and spinach recipes. —Sandra Ellis, Stockbridge, Georgia
Hawaii: Minestrone with Turkey
I remember my mom making this soup; now I make it for my kids as often as I can. It's a good way to use up leftover vegetables. Sometimes I add a can of rinsed and drained kidney or garbanzo beans. —Angela Goodman, Kaneohe, Hawaii
Idaho: Grandma Russell's Bread
I remember as a child always smelling fresh homemade bread and rolls whenever I walked into Grandma's house. The warm slices were delicious and melted in my mouth! —Janet Polito, Nampa, Idaho
Illinois: Festive Tomato Wedges
Since I have a large vegetable and herb garden, many of the ingredients in this recipe are truly "homegrown". I found this simple recipe in a magazine years ago and it quickly became a favorite at family picnics. I have five married children and seven grandchildren, and they all love to come home for some of "Mom's cooking". —Wilma Purcell, Alma, Illinois
Indiana: Homemade Polish Pierogies
My mother made many dozens of these and measured ingredients using the palm of her hand. We've passed the recipe down over the years as the family has grown. —Veronica Weinkauf, South Bend, Indiana
Iowa: Chocolate-Covered Marshmallow Cookies
Kansas: Easy Texas BBQ Brisket
Mom came to visit and told me my brisket was even better than the version we used to eat back in Texas. Use the leftovers for sandwiches and tacos. —Audra Rorick, Blanca, Colorado
Kentucky: Cinnamon Sweet Potato Muffins
This is my own sweet potato muffin recipe, and I make it often. My five grandchildren think these are delicious treats. —Christine Johnson, Ricetown, Kentucky
Louisiana: Baklava Cheesecake
With sugared cranberries and rosemary sprigs, my unique baklava cheesecake makes a grand display for office parties and other special events. —Aryanna Gamble, New Orleans, Louisiana
Maine: Cape Cod Blueberry Pie
We Northeasterners have been baking this pie since the 18th century. Settlers would’ve used little wild blueberries and topped it with cream. I do, too. —Nancy O'Connell, Biddeford, Maine
Maryland: Peanut Butter Maple Cookies
I bake these crispy yet chewy peanut butter cookies often. My grandchildren, both near and far, can't wait to dig into the cookie jar. —Lois Bowman, Swanton, Maryland
Massachusetts: Italian Pineapple Trifle
My grandmother made this rich, tempting trifle every year for our family’s Christmas Eve celebrations. Now I make it to carry on her special tradition. It’s an easy, delicious no-bake dessert everyone will love. —Ann-Marie Milano, Milton, Massachusetts
Michigan: Hungarian Nut Rolls
It isn't officially the holidays until I've made this treasured nut roll recipe from my husband's grandmother. The apple-walnut filling is moist, subtly sweet and flavorful. —Donna Bardocz, Howell, Michigan
Minnesota: Flaky Butterhorn Rolls
The recipe for these dinner rolls, slightly sweet and so very flaky, was my mother’s. They are simple to prepare because kneading skills are not required and the dough is easy to handle. My grandchildren have renamed them "Grandma’s croissants"! —Bernice Smith, Sturgeon Lake, Minnesota
I’m originally from Louisiana, where my grandma spoke Cajun French as she taught me her spicy chicken spaghetti. —Brenda Melancon, McComb, Mississippi
Missouri: Fresh Tomato Relish
My two grown sons actually eat this as a salad, but that's a bit too hot for me! The recipe is from my late husband's mother, and I haven't varied it over the years. I usually make a batch as soon as the first tomatoes of the season are ready. —Lela Baskins, Windsor, Missouri
Montana: Grandma's Molasses Fruitcake
This dense, dark, moist fruitcake was my grandmother's recipe. The flavor just gets better and better as it sits in the fridge, so be sure to make it ahead! —Debbie Harmon, Lavina, Montana
Nebraska: Beef Brisket on Buns
With its slightly smoky flavor, this beef turns out tender and delicious every time! Plus, it slices well so it looks great on a buffet. —Deb Waggoner, Grand Island, Nebraska
Nevada: Blueberry Crunch Breakfast Bake
Blueberries in season make this a very special breakfast, but I find that frozen berries can work just as well. My grandmother used to make this with strawberries and I always loved to eat it at her house.—Marsha Ketaner, Henderson, Nevada
New Hampshire: Cranberry-Almond Apple Pie
My grandmother made this treat every year for Christmas. It’s much better than everyday apple pie. The recipe is a family treasure. —Maxine Theriauit, Nashua, New Hampshire
New Jersey: Bacon Roll-Ups
This family recipe dates back to the 1930s, when my grandmother started making these tasty bites. Now I’m proud to serve them to my loved ones. They’re terrific for brunch, too. —Janet Abate, North Brunswick, New Jersey
New Mexico: Pumpkin Chip Cake with Walnuts
New York: Grandma's Seafood Chowder
My grandmother makes this every year for Christmas morning—the only time we ever had it. Why wait, when you can enjoy this satisfying chowder anytime? It's also delicious topped with biscuits! —Melissa Obernesser, Utica, New York
North Carolina: Slow Cooker Mushroom Stuffing
My grandmother created this recipe after my grandfather left the well-drilling business and invested all their money in a mushroom farm. The farm was a success and saw the family through the Great Depression. —Eric Cooper, Durham, North Carolina
North Dakota: Grandma's Sour Cream Raisin Pie
The aroma of this pie baking in my farm kitchen oven reminds me of my dear grandma, who made this pretty pie for special occasions. —Beverly Medalen, Willow City, North Dakota
Oklahoma: Miniature Peanut Butter Treats
This recipe is one of my family's favorites, and I make the treats a lot, especially at Christmas. I have three children and eight grandchildren, and every one of them loves those "peanut butter thingies," as the grandchildren call them! —Jodie McCoy, Tulsa, Oklahoma
Oregon: Grandma Schwartz's Rouladen
This was one of my Grandma Schwartz's recipes. Grandpa Schwartz was a German butcher and this was one of his (and our) favorite meals. It's an extra-special beef entree when served with mashed potatoes made with butter and sour cream. —Lynda Sharai, Summer Lake, Oregon
Pennsylvania: Easy Homemade Pickles
My husband grows cucumbers, garlic and dill in the garden and eagerly waits for me to make these homemade pickles. The recipe comes from my grandmother.—Angela Lienhard, Blossburg, Pennsylvania
Rhode Island: German-Style Spinach
Grandma's spinach dish is flavored with her Austrian heritage. It's tasty and always looks so pretty on the plate. We children never had to be told to eat our spinach at Grandma's house! —Joan Hutter, Warwick, Rhode Island
South Carolina: Apple Butter Biscuit Breakfast Bake
My grandmother created this recipe to use up the leftovers from Christmas Eve dinner. By combining leftover ham and biscuits with milk, eggs and her homemade apple butter, she served us all a warm, delicious breakfast and still was able to spend with her grandchildren. —Marty Leverette, Columbia, South Carolina
South Dakota: Great-Grandma's Oatmeal Cookies
This yummy cookie—a favorite of my husband's—goes back to my great-grandmother. At Christmastime, we use colored sugar for a festive touch. —Mary Ann Konechne, Kimball, South Dakota
Tennessee: Raisin Pecan Pie
I remember my Grandmother Voltie and Great-Aunt Ophelia making this southern-style pie for Thanksgiving. It was always one of the many cakes and pies lined up for dessert. —Angie Price, Bradford, Tennessee
Texas: Grandma's Corn Bread Dressing
Growing up, we didn’t have turkey. We had chicken, chopped and baked in my grandmother’s dressing. Now we leave out the chicken and keep the cornbread dressing. —Suzanne Mohme, Bastrop, Texas
Utah: Classic French Onion Soup
Enjoy my signature French onion soup the way my granddaughter Becky does: I make onion soup for her in a crock bowl, complete with garlic croutons and gobs of melted Swiss cheese on top. —Lou Sansevero, Ferron, Utah
Vermont: Zucchini Cupcakes
I asked my grandmother for this recipe after trying these irresistible spice cupcakes at her home. I love their creamy caramel frosting. They're such a scrumptious dessert, you actually forget you're eating your vegetables, too! —Virginia Lapierre, Greensboro Bend, Vermont
Virginia: Banana Beignet Bites
When I was a little girl, my grandmother took me aside one day and taught me how to make her famous banana beignets. Although we made them during the holidays, they're pretty fantastic any time of the year. —Amy Downing, South Riding, Virginia
Washington: Green Tomato Pie
When frost nips our garden, I quickly gather all the green tomatoes still on the vine and make this old family favorite. It's been handed down from my grandmother, and now my granddaughters are asking for the recipe.—Violet Thompson, Port Ludlow, Washington
West Virginia: Frozen Yogurt Fruit Pops
My grandson, Patrick, who's now in high school, was "Grammy's helper" for years. We made these frozen pops for company and everyone, including the adults, loved them. They're delicious and good for you! —June Dickenson, Philippi, West Virginia
Wisconsin: Delicious Apple Salad
This yummy fruit salad was a favorite of my great-grandmother’s. My family always enjoys it, and I’m happy knowing it’s good for them, too. —Sue Gronholz, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin
Wyoming: Mrs. Thompson's Carrot Cake
I received this recipe from the mother of a patient I cared for back in 1972 in St. Paul, Minnesota. It was, and is, the best carrot cake I have ever tasted. It’s requested for many family gatherings and celebrations. —Becky Wachob, Kelly, Wyoming
Originally Published: March 18, 2019
Caroline Stanko
Caroline has been with Taste of Home for the past seven years, working in both print and digital. After starting as an intern for the magazine and special interest publication teams, Caroline was hired as the third-ever digital editor for Taste of Home. Since then, she has researched, written and edited content on just about every topic the site covers, including cooking techniques, buzzy food news, gift guides and many, many recipe collections. Caroline also acts as the editorial lead for video, working with the Test Kitchen, videographers and social media team to produce videos from start to finish.When she’s not tip-tapping on a keyboard, Caroline is probably mixing up a killer co*cktail, reading a dog-eared library book or cooking up a multi-course feast (sometimes all at once). Though she technically lives in Milwaukee, there is a 50/50 chance Caroline is in Chicago or southwest Michigan visiting her close-knit family.