The Best Ribeye Roast Recipe (2024)

Delicious, perfect ribeye roast is a recipe every home cook should have in their repertoire it is simple to prepare but makes a big impact!

Similar to prime rib, ribeye roast is the boneless juicy, tender show-stopping steak that will be the star of your holiday dinner table!

If you’re looking for a delicious, juicy, and incredibly flavorful roast that is easy to prepare, roast, and serve – look no further than this Ribeye Roast Recipe.

Similar to prime rib (but without having to trim any bones!), this ribeye roast is packed with flavor, takes less than three hours total, and is a stunning dish for a holiday dinner.

If you’re hosting Christmas eve or Christmas dinner, you NEED to have this ribeye roast on your menu, especially served with our perfect soft buttery dinner rolls, Perfect Creamy Mashed Potatoes, Garlic Butter Roasted Potatoes, The Best Easy Keto Mashed Cauliflower, The Best Air Fryer Keto Rolls and more!

You won’t believe how simple this stunning dish is to make – even beginner cooks can get a restaurant quality ribeye roast – only a roasting pan is needed! If you’re looking for a delicious way to make prime rib outside – try our Rotisserie Prime Rib recipe! It is FULL of flavor and so easy to make!

If you’re confused by what makes a prime rib and what makes a ribeye roast, you’re not alone. In a lot of ways, they are the same – but a ribeye roast refers to the large, central muscle that runs along a cow’s ribs – making up the “eye” of the roast.

If you cut your prime rib roast away from the bones, leaving that eye and a protective layer of fat, you have what’s termed a “ribeye” roast. Ribeye roasts are very similar to prime rib in flavor, but different in how they are cut from the bone.

How To Cook Ribeye Roast To make this recipe, you’ll need:

Ribeye roast – about 5 pounds – pat roast dry from any packaging liquid and let roast come to room temperature for best results.

– about 5 pounds – pat roast dry from any packaging liquid and let roast come to room temperature for best results. Butter – for brushing – basting ribeye roast with butter helps herbs and spices stick to meat, helps lock in flavor, and adds fat to develop a crisp, crunchy crust to the outside of meat for a rich and delicious flavor that is hearty and sumptuous.

– for brushing – basting ribeye roast with butter helps herbs and spices stick to meat, helps lock in flavor, and adds fat to develop a crisp, crunchy crust to the outside of meat for a rich and delicious flavor that is hearty and sumptuous. Minced garlic – garlic brings an earthy, rich layer of flavor to meat that can enhance meaty flavor and add more dimension to your dish.

– garlic brings an earthy, rich layer of flavor to meat that can enhance meaty flavor and add more dimension to your dish. Kosher salt – a high quality salt, preferably one with a crunchy texture that won’t melt into the meat is a lovely addition to ribeye roast crust.

– a high quality salt, preferably one with a crunchy texture that won’t melt into the meat is a lovely addition to ribeye roast crust. Italian seasonings – adding layer of flavor from basil, thyme, sage, oregano, rosemary, and coriander give more depth to your meat’s flavor and make it completely irresistible!

To make a tender, delicious ribeye roast, we will follow this process:

Prep. Slather in melted butter and cover in seasonings.

Slather in melted butter and cover in seasonings. Cook at 450 briefly. You will want to bake the roast at 450 degrees for 15 minutes initially to develop a strong crust and lock in the meat’s juice.

You will want to bake the roast at 450 degrees for 15 minutes initially to develop a strong crust and lock in the meat’s juice. Roast at 325 – slow and low. Lower the oven temperature to 325 degrees and cook till it reaches the desired internal temperature (approximately 20 minutes per pound of ribeye). (NO NEED TO COVER IT WHILE ROASTING)

Lower the oven temperature to 325 degrees and cook till it reaches the desired internal temperature (approximately 20 minutes per pound of ribeye). (NO NEED TO COVER IT WHILE ROASTING) Rest. Let rest before carving to serve.

Tips to Perfect Ribeye Roast & FAQs

Cooking ribeye roast is far less intensive than other roasts, we prep it by rubbing with seasonings and coating in butter. Then broil it at a very high temperature for a short amount of time, and roast for about 2 hours.

Just like making tender, juicy prime rib and rotisserie prime rib, making ribeye roast is simple, delicious, and easy enough that even beginner home cooks can confidently make a knockout holiday dinner.

Follow steps precisely. Then the roast sits for a half an hour and we slice and serve… making this recipe crazy easy. Since there are only four steps (prep, broil, roast, rest) they need to be followed exactly.

My Pro Tip Recipe Tip Use a thermometer and remove roast 10 degrees early. Always go by a meat thermometer, instead of time, for your roast. When your roast is 10 degrees away from your desired final temperature, remove it from the oven. It will carryover cook 10 degrees after removing, so to get the perfect doneness, you need to let it rest and pull it out of the oven earlier!

Coat ribeye roast well. Be sure to evenly cover your roast with seasonings and butter. Rub salt, pepper, and herbs as well as garlic into any grooves in the meat so you have flavor all over. Get your oven scorching hot before adding roast to broil, and broil for a full fifteen minutes.

Hands off! Lower heat and don’t touch the roast until it’s done – you can check the internal temperature to get to your desired doneness, but otherwise, sit back and enjoy the amazing smell while your oven does the work! The number one way to mess up this roast is to over-fiddle with it.

Let it rest. We’ll talk about this again in a minute because it’s so important – but when your roast is done, let that sucker take a minute to pull itself together. Don’t cut your roast too early. Let those juices get happy to keep your roast tender and juicy!

Do You Have To Tie Ribeye Roast? Often when making roasts and prime rib, people tie the roast to help keep them round, or to keep a stuffing in – but I prefer to not tie my ribeye roast since the meat stays in a great shape even when cooked without tying. For me, less work always equals a win! I am a notoriously lazy cook when it comes to tying things off, I don’t even tie off my Roasted Montreal Chicken or my Paper Bag Roasted Turkey. I prefer to move quickly in the kitchen, and tying off a roast isn’t necessary. However, it can improve the look of the roast if you’re going for an impressive presentation.

How To Carve Ribeye Roast. Even though prime rib and ribeye roast are incredibly similar, the ribeye roast really shines when it comes time to carve. Unlike a prime rib, there is no bone in a ribeye roast so you can cook it whole, and then slice easily to serve. I slice my ribeye roast similar to how I would slice a meatloaf. Cut with a large, heavy knife in a fluid motion to create thick slices, against the grain of the meat.

If your ribeye roast is a bit jiggly, it might still be too warm. Roast is easier to cut after about 20-30 minutes. After that, you can hold it tightly together with one hand as you slice.

Let Ribeye Roast Rest for 30 Minutes. No matter your carving choices or technique, there is one hard and fast rule you must stick to for juicy and tender ribeye roast: You must let roast rest for 30 minutes before carving. If carved too quickly, the roast will quickly release all of it’s juices and dry out.

Tent with foil. Tent your roast in foil for at least 30 minutes out of the oven before carving.

What Temperature To Cook Ribeye Roast To? Ribeye roast, like prime rib, is best medium rare – which will take about 2 hours 20 minutes roasting time. For each of these cook times, you will actually be looking for 10 degrees under your target for when you pull the roast out of the oven. The roast will continue to cook as you tent it in foil.

The temperature below shows when to REMOVE meat – it will cook another 10 degrees while tented with foil.

For rare ribeye roast, the in-oven temperature should be 105-110 degrees.

For medium rare to medium ribeye roast, the in-oven temperature should be 110 to 115 degrees Fahrenheit.

For well done ribeye roast, the in-oven temperature should be 130 to 135 degrees Fahrenheit.

You can adjust your cooktime based on those temperatures. Remember the sides will be closer to well done while the middle will be much more red/pink. You can still serve everyone the slice they prefer.

How To Serve Ribeye Roast – Ribeye roast makes for a fabulous centerpiece for Christmas dinners, Sunday suppers, or other dinner parties especially because it is so easy to make. To serve ribeye roast, I slice into thick slices (similar to prime rib) and serve in a large platter. I set out horseradish, au jus, or other sauce to dip ribeye roast in.

Recipe FAQ’s

When is ribeye roast done? For a medium rare ribeye roast (as pictured here), roast is done cooking in the oven at 110-115 degrees.

Remember that the roast will continue to cook after removing from the oven – so cooking over 110-115 in the oven will result in a more done roast. How long do I cook ribeye roast? Since ribeye roast can wildly vary in size, you need to go off your digital meat thermometer, not the clock – but plan around 2 hours. My roast is jiggly and hard to cut – how can I cut it more easily? If your roast is still a bit jiggly, and hard to get a clean, easy slice, you need to let it rest and set a bit longer. Try 10 minutes, uncovered, to let it rest – and then carve again. How much roast do I need per person? Plan on about 1 pound of roast per person. See Also The Best Potstickers Recipe - Easy Homemade Potstickers! Is ribeye roast the same as prime rib? Prime rib is sometimes called a “standing rib” roast, because the bones enable it to stand upright for roasting, even though most people cook them down for better roasting these days. A ribeye roast is cut from the same area as a prime rib roast – but removes the bone before cooking. While a prime rib roast will include a ribeye roast, a ribeye roast focuses on the marbled ribeye steak meat area – when you buy one, you can easily cut ribeye steaks yourself from the roast – or you can cook as we are here for a rich, juicy, and delicious meaty flavor similar to prime rib and just as indulgent – just with no bones to mess around with! Do I need to cover the prime rib while it is roasting? No, in this case you want a nice crust around the prime rib and a soft interior, so you want the moisture from the roast to escape into the oven while cooking. After you remove it from the oven you can lightly “tent” it with foil to keep the meat warm while it cools, and the juices set.

What To Serve With Ribeye Roast

Ribeye roast, like any roast or prime rib, is great with hearty, rich, and delicious home style sides and is spectacular with perfect mashed potatoes!

This ribeye roast is delicious with hearty side dishes like mashed potatoes, grilled vegetables, garlic butter potatoes, and more. It is even better as leftovers, sliced thinly on rye bread for a delicious ribeye sandwich!

Green beans, brussels sprouts, mushrooms,fresh baked artisan bread – they all pair fabulously with this ribeye roast!

To see my favorite sides to serve with a ribeye roast, please check out my list below:

The Best Yeast Rolls Recipe Garlic Chinese Style Green Beans Sweet Potato Casserole Perfect Sauteed Mushrooms

The Best Ribeye Roast Recipe

