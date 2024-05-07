The best road trip Gingernut biscuit recipe (2024)

This truly is an old fashioned gingernut biscuit recipe! I was putting together a quick batch for a picnic over the weekend and realised I’d been making this particular recipe for well over 30 years. You know you have a winning recipe when you remember it by heart all those years later and still make them regularly.

It’s an awesome back pocket recipe for when you don’t have much exciting in the pantry, they also don’t melt which is a big bonus for Australian picnics and they don’t drop too many crumbs which is great for cleaning the car after a road trip.

We’ve been heading out on a few road trips again lately and working our way through many of these 25 fabulous day trips from Brisbane again before setting our sights on a few longer distance drives. These gingernut biscuits are a staple either way!

Now I know the original recipe came from a small softcover book, one of those black and white ones with no photos. I think it was Alison Holst but as I say that was over 30 years ago and I don’t have the original book so I make if from my head and I know its evolved a little from the original over the years and been scaled up to make a decent batch but this version works well every time. I often double this recipe, as they last well in an airtight container if they get the chance.

Now if you don’t know who Alison Holst is she’s a Kiwi icon. She’s been on cooking shows and writing books since before I was born and she basically ‘taught’ every Kiwi of my generation how to cook with nutritious, affordable everyday recipes. Which in turn fostered a love of local, fresh food and a bit more experimenting in the kitchen – with these old faithfuls to turn back to from time to time.

Making Gingernut Biscuits

Getting set up

I turn the oven on to bake at 180°Celcius or fan bake at 170°Celcius as I get started, the trays should be ready to load by the time the oven is up to heat. Fan bake will cook and colour more evenly when you have multiple trays in the oven at once.

I also suggest lining your trays with baking paper as it speeds up the dishes afterwards but greasing them or using silicon baking sheets will also work.

Preparing the Cookie Dough

I was born in the UK, grew up in New Zealand and now call Australia home, so I definitely call these biscuits not cookies but for some reason, I’ve noticed that I call the uncooked mix cookie dough, no idea when I picked that up.

Something I really do appreciate with this recipe is that I can make it all in the one pot so if you start with a larger one than you need to melt the butter you’ll save time at the sink later.

Melt the butter together with the golden syrup. Stir in the sugar and then the beaten egg. Finally add the dry ingredients, the flour, baking soda and ginger. Then stir with a wooden spoon until fully combined, it will only take a few turns.

There’s not a lot of ingredients and they are things that are always in my fridge and pantry making these so easy to whip up at any time.

Getting ready to bake

Line up your lined baking slides next to your dough. Wet your hands just slightly and begin rolling the dough into smooth balls about the size of a 20c coin. Having wet hands stops the dough from sticking to you and helps get them sized evenly and smoothly for a more visual appealing end result.

Place the 2 trays into the oven at a time and bake for 12-15 minutes or until golden brown.

Old fashioned gingernut biscuits Yield: 24 Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 13 minutes Total Time: 28 minutes A quick and easy gingernut biscuit recipe that is quite simply, THE BEST. Crunchy on the outside, soft and chewy in the centre with a delicious hit of ginger. Ingredients 100 grams of butter (melted)

1 tablespoon golden syrup

1 cups of raw sugar

2 teaspoons ground ginger

1 egg

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 3/4 cups of plain flour Instructions Melt the butter in a saucepan and stir in the golden syrup. Stir in the sugar and allow to cool a little before the next step Add beaten eggs, the baking soda, ginger and flour and stir with a wooden spoon until well mixed. Line baking sheets with baking paper Dampen hands to stop it sticking and roll the dough into balls, place on the trays Bake at 180c (or 170 fan bake) for 10-13 minutes until golden. Remove from oven and allow to cool before storing in airtight containers. Notes I use raw sugar in this recipe and a lot of my baking. It adds a delicious caramel flavour but isn't necessary for the recipe, you can use plain white sugar if that is what you have available or prefer. I highly recommend doubling the ingredients in the recipe to make a double batch of 48 cookies, they keep well and it can be a great time saver. The recipe has been tested this way many times and works perfectly. Nutrition Information Yield 24Serving Size 1

Amount Per ServingCalories 98Total Fat 4gSaturated Fat 2gTrans Fat 0gUnsaturated Fat 1gCholesterol 17mgSodium 85mgCarbohydrates 15gFiber 0gSugar 8gProtein 1g

Do you love an old fashioned homemade biscuit now and again? What are your favourites?

