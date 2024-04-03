The Best Rutabaga Recipes (2024)

If you are looking for a new favorite rutabaga recipe, then you are in the right place! Or favorite rutabaga recipes range the gambit from raw to mashed. And everything in between.

This post may include affiliate links.Please read mydisclosure policy.

Jump to: 🧾About Rutabagas

🥘 Expert Tip

🥗 Best Rutabaga Recipes

Rutabaga Soup Recipes

🌡️Storage

What to Serve with Rutabagas

💬Frequently Asked Questions

⭐Reviews

Rutabagas are becoming more popular in the U.S, they add a light sweetness (and fewer carbs) to our favorite comfort food dishes.

Rutabagas are an ideal ingredient to experiment with if you are looking to explore beyond standard root vegetables like potatoes and carrots.

🧾About Rutabagas

Rutabagas are a cross between wild cabbage and turnips. This is also why they are often confused with turnips. However, rutabagas are larger and sweeter in flavor. Whereas a turnip tastes more like a radish.

Rutabagas are also called Swedish turnips and swedes. They range in size from a couple of inches to larger than six inches.

Rutabagas are purple on top towards the stem and fade to yellowish-cream color at the bottom. The larger the rutabaga, the sweeter the flavor.

When eaten raw, rutabagas are similar to jicama. But most often rutabagas are cooked.

Rutabaga Nutrition

Rutabagas have become popular for their similarity to potatoes while being lower in net carbs. But beyond that rutabagas are very high in Vitamin C and contain a good amount of potassium, magnesium, and calcium.

Cooking with Rutabagas

Look for rutabagas with smooth skin and without bruises or cuts. They should feel heavy for their size. Fruits in the 3 inch to 5-inch range will have the best balance of texture and sweetness.

Rutabagas can be eaten cooked or raw. I recommended always peeling your rutabagas because they are typically coated in wax to extend shelf life.

The best ways to rutabagas are:

Raw in salads or slaws

Roasted, alone or with different root vegetables

Mashed

Baked or gratin style

Pureed in soups

Cubed and cooked in stews or soups

Fries

🥘 Expert Tip

Outside of a Farmer's Market, rutabagas are rarely found in the U.S. with their leaves still intact If you are lucky enough to score one you can saute up the greens which makes a nice accompaniment to mashed rutabagas. We recommend blanching before sauteing the greens.

🥗 Best Rutabaga Recipes

This is the best collection of rutabaga recipes, it includes all our favorite ways to cook and eat rutabaga. These recipes are full of flavor and as always, naturally gluten-free. And many are dairy-free and vegan so be sure to check them out.

Let's get started!

Baked Rutabaga Recipes

The first two recipes have been featured in our annual Thanksgiving menu round-up and our annual Christmas dinner menu. They are definitely my favorites!

Parmesan Baked Rutabaga Low carb version of the classic parmesan potato stacks. These rutabaga stacks are turned sideways for an extra crispy outer edge and a cheesy soft center. GET THE RECIPEPIN THE RECIPE

Rutabaga Fries Healthy oven-baked rutabaga fries with a great crunchy exterior, and a fluffy interior. These rutabaga fries are lightly seasoned with salt, black pepper, and smoked paprika. Keto friendly. GET THE RECIPE

Honey Roasted Swede Chips Baked rutabaga fries made with honey and thyme. Perfect for an afternoon snack or a healthy dinner side dish. GET THE RECIPE

Mashed Rutabaga Recipes

Mashed Rutabaga with Garlic Herb Butter Rutabaga stands in for potatoes in this mashed rutabaga with garlic herb butter side dish. It's a wonderful lower-carb option that brings all the same comfort food vibes. GET THE RECIPE

Carrot and Rutabaga Mash (Carrot and Swede Mash) Carrot and rutabaga mash is a great alternative to mashed potatoes and so quick and easy to make. Slightly sweet in flavor, the vegetables are mashed together with sour cream and butter for a rich side dish that is full of flavor. GET THE RECIPE

Whipped Rutabaga Mash with Quick Tomato Confit Rutabaga mashed with cream and topped with a delightful chunky tomato sauce. seasoned with garlic and extra virgin olive oil. GET THE RECIPE

Root Vegetable Mash with Caramelized Leeks The most perfect buttery mashed root vegetables with caramelized leeks and fresh thyme. This recipe features potatoes and carrots in addition to rutabaga. GET THE RECIPE See Also 12 Best Magnolia Table Recipes (Easy Recipes From Joanna Gaines)

Rutabaga Soup Recipes

Rutabaga makes a lovely base for soup. Once cooked and pureed they have a silky texture creating the perfect backdrop for fresh herbs and other seasonings.

It is also a great addition to hearty stews and even diced-up chicken pot pies!

Creamy White Bean Rutabaga and Roasted Garlic Soup This soup makes a lovely light winter supper, lunch or elegant starter. Best of all, this rich and creamy soup is actually quite healthy GET THE RECIPE

Rutabaga Parsnip Root Vegetable Soup This easy homemade Root Vegetable Soup recipe is healthy and comforting! It's made in one pot with hearty winter veggies, like potatoes, carrots, and celery, and savory broth. GET THE RECIPE

Beef Provencal With Root Vegetables Beef Provencal is the classic French stew for those days when you’re craving a warm and satisfying dish: tender braised beef and succulent root vegetables in a rich wine sauce. GET THE RECIPE

Unique Rutabaga Recipes

Raw Rutabaga Salad with Apples A crunchy raw salad with earthy flavors and a sweet honey vinaigrette. GET THE RECIPE

Rutabaga Hash with Chiles and Crispy Bacon Rutabaga Hash with Chiles and Crispy Bacon is a nutritious breakfast recipe that is packed with flavor. This unique recipe is delicious with sliced avocado and a little sour cream drizzled on top. GET THE RECIPE

🌡️Storage

Most rutabaga recipes will last for 3 to 4 days when properly stored in the refrigerator. Please see the individual recipes for instructions.

Raw rutabagas will keep at room temperature for 1 to 2 weeks and up to 4 weeks in the refrigerator.

If you have a root cellar, you can store your waxed rutabagas for several months.

What to Serve with Rutabagas

Rutabagas can be paired with beef, chicken, or seafood main courses. They are lovely mashed with our slow cooker shredded beef and they make the perfect backdrop for a roasted turkey breast and turkey gravy (made without flour!).

As for complimentary side dishes, I like to pair heavy root vegetables with lighter greens like our garlic green beans, curried green beans, simple sauteed greens, or a raw brussel sprout salad.

💬Frequently Asked Questions