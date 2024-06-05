The best Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus screen protectors for 2022 | Digital Trends (2024)

LK Film Screen Protector Jump to details UniqueMe Tempered Glass Screen Protector Jump to details Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector Jump to details Tech21 Impact Glass Jump to details Spigen Neo Flex Solid Screen Protector Jump to details OtterBox Clearly Protected Film Screen Protector Jump to details InvisibleShield GlassFusion VisionGuard+ with D3O Jump to details ESR Liquid Skin Screen Protector Jump to details See Also Galaxy S23 Screen Protector Mobile Accessories - EF-US911CTEGUS | Samsung USBest Samsung Galaxy A53 screen protectors 2024Best Samsung Galaxy S21 screen protectors 2024Best Samsung Galaxy A14 5G screen protectors PanzerGlass Case Friendly Screen Protector Jump to details Olixar Tempered Glass Screen Protector Jump to details Whitestone Dome Tempered Glass Screen Protector Jump to details

Though the Galaxy S21 Plus has been out for a while now, it's still a stunning phone with its 6.7-inch dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display, Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 chip, and classy glass-and-metal body. You'll want to keep that gorgeous screen safe from damage, so you'll need a reliable and effective screen protector to go with your latest purchase. We've rounded up the best Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus screen protectors available right now. This list covers everything from standard protectors to ones that filter blue light or come with additional protectors for the S21 Plus' camera lenses.

Need a case for your new phone? Check out our pick of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus cases.

LK Film Screen Protector

Pros Oleophobic layer repels fingerprints

Self-healing technology recovers from minor scratches

Auto-alignment tray for installation Cons Installation can be tricky

This three-pack of film screen protectors from LK is a must if you're looking to protect your phone on a budget. Boasting self-healing technology, the film recovers from minor scratches and bubbles with an oleophobic layer that keeps fingerprints at bay. You'll hardly notice you're using a screen protector thanks to the 99% transparency, and you get three protectors in the pack, so you can keep a couple as spares or share them with friends or family. This protector also leaves space around the edges of your screen, ensuring it's compatible with most cases. Although it comes with an installation video and auto-alignment tray, some reviews say it's tricky to install.

LK Film Screen Protector

UniqueMe Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros Includes two screen protectors and two camera lens protectors

Ultra-thin tempered glass

Easy installation frame included Cons May not work with fingerprint reader

Flash flare with the camera protector gives photos and videos a blue tinge

If you're looking for protection for your phone's screen and camera in one handy package, this is the screen protector deal for you. In the box, you get two ultra-thin tempered glass protectors as well as two tempered glass camera lens protectors. The screen protector won't affect touchscreen responsiveness and protects against scratches, scrapes, and drops. However, there are some reports it doesn't work with the fingerprint reader. Some reviews also suggest that the camera lens protector causes flash flare, giving photos and videos a blue hue. For the price, this is still excellent value for money, though.

UniqueMe Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros High-quality 9H hardness tempered glass

2.5D rounded edges for comfort

Hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings

Handy three-pack Cons Doesn't work with the fingerprint reader

What's better than a tempered glass screen protector for your phone? A pack of three! With this triple-pack of screen protectors from Supershieldz, you get three 9H hardness tempered glass protectors with 2.5D rounded edges to ensure comfort. Hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings reduce sweat and fingerprints, ensuring your phone screen stays crystal clear. The only downside? It looks like this screen protector isn't compatible with the fingerprint reader.

Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Tech21 Impact Glass

Pros Tough tempered glass

Antimicrobial layer reduces bacteria

Comes with alignment frame for easy installation Cons Quite expensive

Here's a Galaxy S21 Plus screen protector that's almost literally as hard as nails. It's made of tempered glass treated to an anti-scratch finish, so you should be able to abuse it with your keys and dinner utensils without suffering much in the way of marks. Tech21 has also coated it with an anti-microbial layer, something that will reduce bacteria by as much as 99.99%. It comes with an alignment frame, so you can fit it precisely without creating any bubbles.

Tech21 Impact Glass

Spigen Neo Flex Solid Screen Protector

Pros Compatible with all Spigen-brand cases

Self-healing technology reduces scratches and marks

Wet installation for zero bubbles Cons May not be compatible with other case brands

If you've already gone ahead and purchased a case for your S21 Plus that's made by Spigen, you can now buy this screen protector, also from Spigen. The company has tested it to ensure that it's compatible with all Spigen-brand S21 Plus cases, so you can rest assured that it will fit snugly. Aside from that, the protector itself includes self-healing materials that gradually reduce minor scratches and marks over time, keeping your screen looking nice and shiny.

Spigen Neo Flex Solid Screen Protector

OtterBox Clearly Protected Film Screen Protector

Pros Super-slim film protector

Impressively strong

Comes with limited lifetime warranty Cons Tempered glass offers better drop protection

Made of polyurethane-based film, this protector from OtterBox is highly transparent and responsive, yet it's also impressively strong. It's designed to offer heightened resistance against scratches, scuffs, and smudges, while its thinness means that it's compatible with the vast majority of cases currently available for the S21. This thinness also makes it one of the best protectors to go for if you want to ensure the highest possible clarity. It also comes with a limited lifetime warranty, so you should be able to replace it easily with OtterBox in the unlikely event it doesn't do its job.

OtterBox Clearly Protected Film Screen Protector

InvisibleShield GlassFusion VisionGuard+ with D3O

Pros PET-based hybrid glass screen protects against scratches and drops

D30 technology for added strength

Eyesafe blue-light filter

Antimicrobial coating Cons Expensive

If you want the best possible protection for the Galaxy S21 Plus' screen, then this is probably the pick of the bunch. It may not be cheap, but the InvisibleShield GlassFusion VisionGuard+ with D3O crams in pretty much every feature you could ever want from a protector. To begin with, you have a PET-based hybrid glass screen that will protect your phone's display against everyday damage, yet it has been enhanced by InvisibleShield's D30 technology, which reportedly makes it around 20% stronger than comparable models. It also incorporates an Eyesafe layer that filters out HEV blue light, which can disturb your sleep and even harm your eyes in extreme cases. Lastly, the cover includes antimicrobial materials, interrupting the growth of odor-causing bacteria.

InvisibleShield GlassFusion VisionGuard+ with D3O

ESR Liquid Skin Screen Protector

Pros Practically invisible polymer film

Compatible with most cases

Self-healing technology repairs light scratches

Handy three-pack Cons Application can be tricky

Here's an ultra-thin screen protector that's as discreet as possible, reducing the chances you'll even notice you have a protector installed. It's made of a flexible polymer film that maximizes transparency and responsiveness while also providing a good level of protection against thrills and spills. Its thinness means you can use it with pretty much any case out there without worrying that the protector will stop the case from fitting snugly on the phone. Perhaps its most impressive feature is that it includes a self-healing material that repairs light scratches and small bubbles over time, although another key selling point is that it fully supports the S21 Plus' fingerprint scanner. Sold in a pack of three.

ESR Liquid Skin Screen Protector

PanzerGlass Case Friendly Screen Protector

Pros Anti-shatter film for drop protection

Antibacterial coating

Oleophobic coating repels fingerprints

Compatible with most cases Cons Not the cheapest option

This is an exceedingly strong and sturdy screen protector that will guard your Galaxy S21 Plus against almost everything you'd expect a protector to guard against. It's made from chemically reinforced glass that has been combined with an underlying anti-shatter film, so even if you drop it from a great height, the phone's actual screen won't break into pieces. The protector also makes use of an antibacterial coating that slows the growth of most bacteria (although it offers no protection against pesky viruses). This coating is also oleophobic, so there will be a minimum of fingerprint stains and smudges on your S21 Plus' screen. One other key feature is that, despite being exceedingly durable, the protector is only 0.4mm thick, so it will remain fairly unnoticeable.

PanzerGlass Case Friendly Screen Protector

Olixar Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros 9H hardness tempered glass

Excellent sensitivity and responsiveness

Easy, bubble-free installation Cons May interfere with fingerprint reader

This tempered glass screen protector has a 9H hardness rating, the highest possible. This means you can scrape it with keys and knives to your heart's content without significantly damaging it. At the same time, it's also pretty thin at 0.26mm, something that enables it to provide an impressive 95% light-penetration ratio. Its transparency also equates to a class-leading level of sensitivity and responsiveness, with the phone's fingerprint scanner operating as normal with the protector applied. Olixar also promises bubble-free installation, while the protector's under-coating allows you to remove it easily should you need to.

Olixar Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Whitestone Dome Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros Patented liquid glass provides edge-to-edge coverage

Repairs existing minor screen cracks and marks

Excellent transparency and responsiveness Cons Very expensive

Here's another option for anyone who wants to go all out on obtaining the best possible Galaxy S21 Plus screen protector money can buy. Yes, it's expensive, but it offers the highest level of protection while also ensuring full transparency and full compatibility with the S21 Plus' ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. It's made using Whitestone's patented liquid glass, which hardens after you install it to provide an airtight edge-to-edge shield for your phone. It also repairs minor cracks and marks after installation, something most protectors simply don't and can't offer. At the same time, the level of screen transparency and responsiveness is among the very best out there.

Whitestone Dome Tempered Glass Screen Protector

