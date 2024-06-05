The best Samsung Galaxy S22 screen protectors for 2022 | Digital Trends (2024)

LK Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Camera Lens Protector Jump to details ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Film Screen Protector Jump to details Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector Jump to details Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector Jump to details IQ Shield Film Screen Protector Jump to details AmFilm Hybrid Screen Protector Jump to details Olixar Anti-Blue Light Film Screen Protector Jump to details Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector Jump to details See Also Galaxy S23 Screen Protector Mobile Accessories - EF-US911CTEGUS | Samsung USBest Samsung Galaxy A53 screen protectors 2024Best Samsung Galaxy S21 screen protectors 2024Best Samsung Galaxy A14 5G screen protectors PanzerGlass Case-Friendly Screen Protector Jump to details ESR Liquid Skin Screen Protector Jump to details Mr. Shield Tempered Glass Screen Protector Jump to details

So you have the stunning Samsung Galaxy S22 and have also gotten your hands on one of the best phone cases for your device. What now? It's all too easy to forget about protecting your phone's screen, and with its gorgeous 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, you're going to want to keep the S22's screen safe from harm, whether you're at home, at work, or doing something more active.

The S22 series has some great screen protector options out there to choose from — but hunting down the best protector can feel like a bit of a chore. Luckily, we've done all the hard work for you and rounded up some of the best Samsung Galaxy S22 screen protectors available right now, with something for all budgets on this list.

Picked up the behemoth of the S22 series? Why not check out our roundup of the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra screen protectors?

LK Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Camera Lens Protector

Pros 9H hardness tempered glass

Compatible with most cases

Includes two camera lens protectors

Easy installation Cons Doesn't provide edge-to-edge coverage

Want to protect your screen and your camera lens for under $10? This pack of protectors from LK includes two tempered glass screen protectors and two camera lens protectors. Easy to apply, the protectors are made from 9H hardness tempered glass for military-grade protection against drops, scratches, and scuffs. These protectors are also compatible with most cases, although that does mean they don't provide edge-to-edge coverage for your screen. For under $10, though, they're an excellent buy.

LK Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Camera Lens Protector

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Film Screen Protector

Pros Tough film with self-healing technology

Two protectors in the pack

Film won't turn yellow over time

Includes installation kit Cons Not as tough as tempered glass protectors

This film screen protector from ArmorSuit provides excellent protection for your new phone. Made from tough, scratch-proof, yellow-resistant film — the same film used to repair military aircrafts — it boasts self-healing technology to recover from minor scratches. Added corrosion- and moisture-protection keeps your screen safe, and it's so thin you won't even know it's there. Included in the box are two film screen protectors and an installation kit including a squeegee, installation spray, microfiber cloth, and full instructions for bubble-free installation. This screen protector won't provide as much drop protection as tempered glass options, but for the price, it's an excellent value.

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Film Screen Protector

Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector

Pros Reputable brand

Works with fingerprint scanner

Pack of two Cons See Also Best Samsung Galaxy A32 5G screen protectors 2022 Quite pricey

This one's expensive but offers a great return on your investment with strong, durable tempered glass protection. Whitestone's patented liquid glass is well-known so you can be sure your S22 is getting optimal protection. Plus, it easily recognizes your existing fingerprint data so you don't have to worry about resetting your scanner. How convenient! This is a pack of two, so you'll have a replacement ready in case your first screen protector gets damaged.

Whitestone Dome Glass Screen Protector

Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros 9H hardness tempered glass

Compatible with Spigen cases

Comes with auto-alignment tray for easy installation Cons May not be compatible with fingerprint reader

Spigen's a name you can trust for the best protective cases around, and this tempered glass screen protector adds an extra layer of protection for your Galaxy S22's screen. Made from 9H hardness tempered glass, it boasts an oleophobic coating and crystal clarity. It's compatible with Spigen cases and won't interfere with your touchscreen's responsiveness. Some reviewers have commented that it doesn't work with the fingerprint scanner — though others have said the problem is solved by deleting and re-scanning your fingerprints. You get two screen protectors in the pack, plus an innovative auto-alignment tray for quick, easy application.

Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector

IQ Shield Film Screen Protector

Pros Flexible, tough film

Non-yellowing

Easy to remove without residue Cons Not as protective against drops as tempered glass

IQ Shield's twin-pack of film screen protectors is the perfect purchase for the budget-conscious. For under $10, you get two tough yet flexible film protectors that won't turn yellow over time like some screen protectors do. The anti-bubble adhesive and unique application method ensure perfect results when installing, with a lint-less cloth and squeegee included. This screen protector is compatible with most cases and is easy to remove, leaving behind no residue. You get a lifetime replacement warranty too, making this excellent value for the money.

IQ Shield Film Screen Protector

AmFilm Hybrid Screen Protector

Pros Includes two screen protectors and two camera lens protectors

Application kit included

Excellent value at under $10

Compatible with fingerprint scanner Cons A little tricky to install

For under $10, you can pick up this multipack of protection for your S22 from amFilm. In the box, you get two 7H hardness film screen protectors and two 9H hardness tempered glass camera lens protectors. The film screen protectors measure just 0.25mm thick, with 99.9% high transparency — and they're case-friendly, too. Each protector has an oleophobic coating to repel fingerprints and is compatible with the S22's fingerprint scanner, though you'll need to re-scan your fingerprint(s) after application. Included is an application tray, rubber mounting pad, dust removal stickers, alcohol cleaning wipes, and microfiber cloth.

AmFilm Hybrid Screen Protector

Olixar Anti-Blue Light Film Screen Protector

Pros Anti-blue-light technology

Pack includes two screen protectors

Compatible with fingerprint reader Cons Not as protective as tempered glass

Blue light from your phone screen can cause headaches and eye strain and may even interfere with your sleep. Protect yourself with this screen protector from Olixar, which features anti-blue-light technology. You get two film protectors in the pack, plus a screen-cleaning cloth and application card for easy installation. This screen protector is also compatible with the in-screen fingerprint reader.

Olixar Anti-Blue Light Film Screen Protector

Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros Triple-pack offers excellent value

9H hardness tempered glass

Hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings Cons May be incompatible with the fingerprint reader

For under $10, you can pick up this three-pack of tempered glass screen protectors. Each screen protector is made from 9H hardness tempered glass, and 2.5D rounded edges ensure this screen protector is comfortable when you’re using your phone. With 99.99% HD clarity, everything on your phone’s screen is so crystal clear that you’ll forget there’s even a screen protector there. A hydrophobic and oleophobic coating keeps sweat and fingerprints at bay, and this screen protector won’t leave a sticky residue when the time comes for removal. With three protectors in the pack, you’ll have a couple of spares, or you could always share the extras with friends and family.

Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector

PanzerGlass Case-Friendly Screen Protector

Pros Compatible with most cases

Antibacterial oleophobic coating

Super-thin Cons Quite expensive

Some screen protectors aren’t compatible with the latest phone cases, but you won’t find that problem with this glass protector from PanzerGlass. Made from 9H tempered glass, it offers enhanced shock protection against bumps and drops, features an antibacterial oleophobic coating to keep fingerprints at bay, and is super easy to install. It’s also just 0.4mm thick, so it won’t add bulk to your Galaxy S22.

PanzerGlass Case-Friendly Screen Protector

ESR Liquid Skin Screen Protector

Pros Pack includes two screen protectors

Self-healing technology repairs minor scratches

Just 0.15mm thick Cons Installation can be tricky

What’s ultra-thin, practically invisible, and designed to fit your Galaxy S22 perfectly? This triple-pack of Liquid Skin screen protectors from ESR! The self-healing Liquid Skin repairs small scratches over time, and with HD clarity, everything on your screen looks crystal clear. So clear, in fact, that you’ll forget you’ve even got a screen protector on your phone. Offering edge-to-edge protection, this screen protector measures just 0.15mm thick, making it compatible with most cases, and you get three screen protectors, three cleaning kits, and an easy installation tool for $20.

ESR Liquid Skin Screen Protector

Mr. Shield Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros Multilayered protector

2.5D rounded edge glass for comfort

Only 0.3mm thick

Super affordable Cons May not be compatible with the fingerprint sensor

Made from 9H hardness tempered glass, this triple-pack of screen protectors ensures your screen stays safe, whatever happens. The multilayer protector features scratch-resistant, anti-shatter, and oleophobic layers to repel fingerprints and protect against drops, scratches, and scrapes. With 2.5D rounded edge glass, the screen protector feels comfortable to use, and at just 0.3mm thick, you won’t even notice it’s there. In the pack, you get three protectors plus a handy cleaning and installation kit, all for under $10.

Mr. Shield Tempered Glass Screen Protector

