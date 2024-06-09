The Best Sauteed Garlic Broccolini Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

This easy recipe features tender-crisp broccolini cooked with garlic and butter, then topped with lemon zest and fresh parsley. Sauteed broccolini takes minutes to make, and it’s one of the tastiest ways to enjoy this delicious veggie.

This super-simple broccolini recipe is just perfect for those busy, time-crunch dinners! All you have to do is give the broccolini a rinse, and cut off any tough stems. Then it’s ready for a quick saute in butter, with a blast of flavor from fresh garlic and lemon.

Why I Love This Broccolini Recipe

Quick and Convenient: With a total preparation and cooking time of just 10 minutes, this sautéed broccolini recipe is perfect for those hectic evenings when time is scarce.

With a total preparation and cooking time of just 10 minutes, this sautéed broccolini recipe is perfect for those hectic evenings when time is scarce. Flavorful and Nutritious: Combining the fresh taste of broccolini with the rich flavors of garlic, lemon, and butter, this recipe delivers a deliciously wholesome side dish.

Combining the fresh taste of broccolini with the rich flavors of garlic, lemon, and butter, this recipe delivers a deliciously wholesome side dish. Versatile Side Dish: Its ease of preparation and delightful taste make this broccolini recipe a versatile companion to a wide range of main courses, enhancing any meal.

What Is Broccolini? Broccolini, a hybrid between traditional broccoli and Chinese broccoli, features long, tender stalks with crunchy florets. It offers a taste similar to regular broccoli but with a slightly sweeter flavor. Not only is it delicious, but broccolini is also a nutritional powerhouse, packed with vitamins A and C, folate, iron, and potassium, all while being low in calories, making it an excellent choice for health-conscious individuals. (Source)

Recipe Ingredients

When you see a nice, short ingredient list, you know it’s gonna be a good dish, amirite? I love how easy and fast it is to get this on the table.

Broccolini: For this recipe, you’ll need 1 to 1.5 pounds of fresh broccolini.

For this recipe, you’ll need 1 to 1.5 pounds of fresh broccolini. Butter: I use a tablespoon of real butter for this sauté.

I use a tablespoon of real butter for this sauté. Salt and Pepper: To taste.

To taste. Garlic: Fresh garlic, lightly chopped, adds so much flavor!

Fresh garlic, lightly chopped, adds so much flavor! Water: A half a cup of water is needed for creating a steamy environment to tenderize the broccolini.

A half a cup of water is needed for creating a steamy environment to tenderize the broccolini. Lemon Zest: This makes a lovely optional garnish.

This makes a lovely optional garnish. Lemon Wedges: Optional, for serving.

How to Cook Broccolini

This dish comes together in one skillet for a quick prep. Be sure to have your skillet lid on hand, and take care not to let the butter burn while sautéing. Pro tip: add a touch of high-heat oil, like avocado oil, to the butter to help prevent scorching.

Prep Broccolini: Rinse the broccolini well and pat it dry with paper towels or a clean kitchen towel. Cut off the bottom third of the broccolini stems and discard. Set the broccolini aside. Sauté Broccolini: Melt the pat of butter in a skillet over medium-high heat. Once the butter is heated, add the prepared broccolini to the butter, and saute for 5 or 6 minutes, until the broccolini turns bright green and the stems and tops are lightly browned. Season: Season the dish with salt and pepper, then stir in the chopped garlic and toss lightly to coat. Steam: Add the water to the skillet and cover. This will trap the steam in the skillet. Cook this way for 1 to 2 minutes, or until broccolini is crisp-tender. Serve: Transfer the veggies to a serving dish, garnish with lemon zest and serve with lemon wedges.

Recipe Tips And Variations Choose Fresh : Broccolini should have firm, tightly packed florets and fresh green stems that are firm and unblemished. Steer clear of yellowed, limp, or spotted stalks of broccolini.

: Broccolini should have firm, tightly packed florets and fresh green stems that are firm and unblemished. Steer clear of yellowed, limp, or spotted stalks of broccolini. Substitutions : For a vegan version of this dish, you can simply use avocado oil, olive oil, or vegan butter. You can also use lime zest and wedges rather than lemon, and even use broccoli florets instead of broccolini!

: For a vegan version of this dish, you can simply use avocado oil, olive oil, or vegan butter. You can also use lime zest and wedges rather than lemon, and even use broccoli florets instead of broccolini! Mix-In Magic: Dress up the dish by adding sliced mushrooms with the broccolini, topping with freshly grated Parmesan, or garnishing with thinly julienned basil.

Serving Suggestions

If you need something to serve with this broccolini side dish, this Creamy Pork Marsala is perfect, as are these rich and savory Slow Cooker Red Wine Braised Short Ribs. This delicious vegetarian Macedonian Shakshuka or Chicken Orzo Recipe pairs well with sautéed broccolini.

How to Store and Reheat Leftovers

To Store: Cool the broccolini to room temperature, and then place it into food storage bags or shallow, airtight containers. Refrigerate for up to two days or freeze for up to 6 months.

Cool the broccolini to room temperature, and then place it into food storage bags or shallow, airtight containers. Refrigerate for up to two days or freeze for up to 6 months. To Reheat: thaw broccolini overnight in the refrigerator (if frozen). Then, heat a spoonful of olive oil in a skillet or saucepan over medium heat. Add the broccolini and toss to coat. Cover and cook for several minutes, stirring occasionally, until heated through.

More Healthy Side Dishes to Try

Crispy Sweet Potato Wedges

Maple Bacon Wrapped Brussels Sprouts

Grilled Asparagus with Lemon Dressing and Feta Cheese

Grilled Vegetables with Halloumi

Roasted Cauliflower Steaks

Sauteed Garlic Broccolini Katerina | Diethood Enjoy a blend of tender broccolini sautéed in butter, infused with fresh garlic, and a hint of lemon in this simple yet flavorful Sauteed Garlic Broccolini dish. 5 from 6 votes See Also How to Make Mexican Rice Recipe for all your Tex-Mex meals! Rate this Recipe! Servings : 4 Print Recipe Pin Recipe Save Prep Time 5 minutes mins Cook Time 10 minutes mins Total Time 15 minutes mins Ingredients ▢ 1 pound broccolini

▢ 1.5 tablespoons butter

▢ ½ teaspoon salt, or to taste

▢ ¼ teaspoon fresh ground black pepper, or to taste

▢ 3 cloves garlic, chopped or minced

▢ ½ cup water, or vegetable broth

▢ chopped fresh parsley, for garnish

▢ lemon zest, for garnish

▢ lemon wedges, for serving Instructions Rinse and pat dry the broccolini.

Cut off the bottom third of the broccolini and discard. Set the broccolini aside.

Melt butter in a skillet set over medium-high heat.

Once butter is heated, add broccolini to the butter and saute for 5 to 6 minutes, or until bright green and stems are lightly browned. Stir occasionally.

Season the broccolini with salt and pepper.

Stir in garlic and toss around to coat.

Add water to the skillet; cover and cook for 2 minutes or until the broccolini is crisp-tender.

Remove from heat and transfer the broccolini to a plate.

Garnish with parsley and lemon zest; serve with lemon wedges. Nutrition Calories: 88 kcal | Carbohydrates: 9 g | Protein: 4 g | Fat: 4 g | Saturated Fat: 3 g | Trans Fat: 1 g | Cholesterol: 11 mg | Sodium: 363 mg | Potassium: 12 mg | Fiber: 1 g | Sugar: 3 g | Vitamin A: 2133 IU | Vitamin C: 105 mg | Calcium: 87 mg | Iron: 1 mg Nutritional info is an estimate and provided as courtesy. Values may vary according to the ingredients and tools used. Please use your preferred nutritional calculator for more detailed info. Course: Side Dish Cuisine: Japanese Keyword: broccolini recipe, how to cook broccolini, sauteed broccoli, sauteed broccolini, vegetable side dishes, veggie side dish, what is broccolini Did you make this recipe?Leave a Rating!