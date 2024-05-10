The best selfie sticks for your smartphone, GoPro or camera in 2024 (2024)

Planning to go abroad soon? Invest in one of the best selfie sticks before you go and not only will it enable you to take excellent pictures but you won't be tempted to buy a cheap, poor-quality one while you're away. The best selfie sticks will come with Bluetooth control, extend to a decent length and pack away small enough to fit in a rucksack. If you're willing to spend a bit more you could even get one with built-in charging which is great for when you're on the move all day.

A good selfie stick will not only hold your phone but will also control the shutter using Bluetooth. This means you don't have to worry about putting it on a self-timer, you can just set it up and go. Some selfie sticks also come with three feet so you can use them exactly like a tripod.

This is especially handy if you want to have a go at long-exposure photography using one of the best camera phones or budget camera phones. A lot of the more advanced features we list here you won't find on a cheap selfie styick you brought abroad so it's worth investing before you go. Some designs even have built in charging so you can do away with a power bank if you're looking to cut down on weight.

You may want to use one of the best selfie cameras with your selfie stick so make sure it supports it first – all good ones should. However, some are designed purely to fit phones while others also fit the best action cameras or the best 360 cameras. To make this guide easy to digest, we've divided it into sections: selfie sticks phones and cameras, phones only, GoPros, and 360 cameras.

If you're looking for something that will also help stabilize videos, check out our guide on the best smartphone gimbals. These will work with a range of mirrorless and DSLR cameras and will enable you to shoot professional-looking, smooth footage.

Here are the best selfie sticks you can buy right now...

The best selfie sticks in 2024

Selfie sticks suitable for phones & cameras

1. Andoer 54-inch selfie stick With a huge extension, it's perfect for big group shots - the only downside is it's not the lightest Specifications Compatibility: Smartphones, action cameras, small cameras Extended length: 137.1cm Retracted length: 18.5cm Bluetooth: Yes Reasons to buy + Huge extended length + Very broad compatibility Reasons to avoid - More expensive than others - Quite heavy

Most selfie sticks will extend to about a meter but the Andoer selfie sticks reach a massive 54 inches. The longer reach means it is slightly heavier and chunkier than others when compact but it's perfect for taking big group photos on holiday, at weddings, or even at festivals.

Weighing just over half a kilo and folding down to 18.5cm, so long as you have a decent rucksack to keep it in you probably won't notice it too much but it's not ideal if you only plan on carrying around a tote bag.

It gets the tick from us as it's compatible with phones, actions cameras and smaller DSLRs, mirrorless systems, and compact cameras. It converts into a tripod for when you need to use it completely hands-free, otherwise, it can be controlled via Bluetooth.

(Image credit: Smatree)

2. Smatree Smapole Q3 A versatile selfie stick with tripod feet included for hands free use Specifications Compatibility: Smartphones up to 3.2-inches wide Extended length: 93cm Retracted length: 30cm Bluetooth: You can buy a remote separately Weight: 184g Reasons to buy + Converts to tripod + Rechargeable battery Reasons to avoid - Doesn't include a Bluetooth remote

The Smartree SmaPole Q3 is perfect for anyone who wants to switch between shooting on their phone, action camera, compact camera, or even a small mirrorless/DSLR. A 360-degree ball head is included so you can angle your camera to get the best shooting position.

It's suitable for use with the GoPro Hero 10, GoPro Max, or even the Ricoh Theta X. It's made from high-quality aluminum tubing which is highly durable, and has a non-slip rubber grip and wrist strap to ensure it's comfortable to hold. It extends to a massive 93cm but will pack down to just 30cm so it's perfect for traveling, day trips, or even festivals.

What's an invisible selfie stick, and how do you use one?

Best selfie sticks for phones

(Image credit: Adam Juniper/Digital Camera World)

3. DJI OM 5 A compact mobile phone gimbal with extension pole Specifications Compatibility: Smartphones up to 3.2-inches wide Extended length: 93cm Retracted length: 30cm Bluetooth: You can buy a remote separately Weight: 184g Reasons to buy + Magnetic clip on/off + Extension-pole gives extra perspective + Pouch and mini-tripod included + USB-C charging port Reasons to avoid - Joystick and W/T are not analog - Hinge at top of selfie stick can be moved by accident.

The DJI OM 5 is a smartphone stabilizer – like the OM 4, and a selfie stick, all in one. That seems like a lot of weight to be resting on a few small points of pressure in terms of engineering, yet somehow it does it and does so in a way that feels convincing.

While not taking up that much more space in a bag than a selfie stick (it’s positively svelte compared to earlier OSMOs) the real success is how the OM 5’s hits the balance between quality and convenience; there are fun effects and great shots and you’d be happy to take it traveling. Although there is a newer model (the OM6 below) now that the price of the OM 5 has dropped the money you can save puts this one just that little bit ahead.

Read more: DJI OM 5 review for more details

(Image credit: Adam Juniper / Digital Camera World)

4. DJI OM 6 A pro-end selfie stick capable of recording time lapses and tracking subjects Specifications Compatibility: Smartphones up to 3.2-inches wide Dimensions (folded) L x W x H: 276×111.5×99 mm Dimensions (unfolded): 189×84.5×44 mm Bluetooth: Yes Weight: 340g Reasons to buy + Analog focus/zoom wheel + Improved ActiveTrack subject tracking + Mode selection from the handle + Engaging motion timelapse effects Reasons to avoid - Not the cheapest - Phone clip prevents wireless charging -

We didn't think smartphone stabilizers could get any better than the DJI OM 5 but the DJI Osmo Mobile 6 goes to show they can. We're still not convinced by the fiddly folding mechanism but other than that it's an extremely robust, professional selfie stick/gimbal that has a lot of advanced features such as motion timelapse, subject tracking, and an analog zoom/focus wheel for easy control.

This certainly isn't a budget option but it's by far one of the best selfie sticks you can buy if stabilization is your main game. We tested it using the iPhone 14 Pro Max and despite it being one of the heavier smartphones now available it was able to keep up with some aggressive movements from us and still maintain incredibly smooth footage. It's an excellent selfie stick/gimbal but you will have to pay a hefty chunk more.

Read our DJI OM 6 review for more details

5. Insta360 Flow A specialist smartphone gimbal with AI subject tracking Specifications Compatibility: Smartphones from 130-300g Dimensions (folded): 79.6 x 162.1 x3 6mm Dimensions (extended): 73.6 x 269.4 x 69.9mm Weight: 369g + 32g for Magnetic Phone Clamp Reasons to buy + Deep Track 3.0 subject tracking + Integrated selfie stick + Microphone cold shoe Reasons to avoid - Tilt axis range issues - Flimsy tripod legs

The Insta360 Flow is a compact, folding gimbal that combines powerful stabilization and tracking technology, making it incredibly convenient and quick to set up. The AI subject tracking feature is truly impressive, taking the tracking capabilities to a whole new level. There are a couple of drawbacks to consider though, for example, the vertical support can interfere with the tilt axis range, limiting its flexibility and the integrated tripod legs are not very robust.

Nevertheless, what sets the Insta360 Flow apart is its thoughtful design for smartphone videographers and for the price, it's very good value. It is one of the rare smartphone gimbals that is actually designed to accommodate external microphones which is a big plus. It also has ample space to attach a cable to your phone and a cold shoe mount, you can easily enhance your audio recording capabilities.

6. Atumek 3-in-1 Selfie Stick The cheapest selfie stick on the list doubles up as a handy tripod Specifications Compatibility: Smartphones up to 3.2-inches wide Extended length: 80.cm Retracted length: 20cm Bluetooth: Yes Weight: 170g Reasons to buy + Converts to tripod + Rechargeable battery + Bluetooth Reasons to avoid - Doesn't take DSLRs or GoPros

As you expect from the name, the Atumtek 3-in-1 Selfie Stick is a lot more than just a selfie stick. It can also be used as a stand-alone tripod which is perfect for big group shots and it even comes with a Bluetooth remote so you trigger the shutter from afar. It packs up really small and only weighs 172g and yet it's made from quality aluminum and feel really sturdy.

It can capture up to 15,000 images on one charge which is more than enough for an entire trip but if it does run out you can quickly recharge it with one of the best power banks. The one downside to this selfie stick is it's only compatible with phones but if that's all you're ever going to want to use with it, there are virtually no downsides.

7. Yoto Phone Stand and Bluetooth Selfie Stick If you're after a selfie stick with really long reach the Yoto extends to a whopping 176cm Specifications Compatibility: Smartphones, camera, GoPro Extended length: 176.5cm Retracted length: 47cm Bluetooth: Yes Reasons to buy + Includes Bluetooth remote + Extremely versatile Reasons to avoid - Quite big when packed down

If you're after a selfie stick that doubles up as a tripod, includes a remote and has an enormous reach, the Yoto Phone Stand and Selfie Stick has it all. Admittedly it doesn't pack up quite as small as other options on the list but the fact it extends to 176cm kind of makes up for it.

The wireless remote control means you can effortlessly trigger the shutter to record videos, take a selfie or start a live stream. It also comes with a 360-degree ball head for easy shooting and a range of mounts depending on whether you want to shoot with a phone, a GoPro or a camera.

Best selfie sticks for GoPros

8. GoPro Black 3-Way Arm Designed for GoPro's it will help you take photos from every angle Specifications Compatibility: GoPro Extended length: 50.8cm Retracted length: 19cm Bluetooth: No Reasons to buy + Fully waterproof + Foldable arm Reasons to avoid - Very expensive - GoPro only

While you may not have been expecting GoPro themselves to get into the selfie stick game, in truth the 3-Way Arm is more than that. It also functions as a simple handheld grip and as a static tripod, and when it’s in selfie stick mode, the fact that its arm folds rather than collapses straight down means that it’s possible to arrange the stick at such an angle where you can capture your selfie without getting any of the shaft in the shot, even with the wide-angle lens characteristic to GoPro Hero cameras.

If you don’t mind spending a little more, this waterproof arm is one of the best GoPro tools to augment your GoPro shooting. There is now the GoPro 3-Way 2.0 which includes a ball joint so you can swivel your camera through 360° but as the original currently has 50% off on Amazon which is certainly appealing.

Best selfie sticks for 360 cameras

9. Insta360 Invisible Selfie Stick Not technically invisible but the Insta360 automatically removed it from shot Specifications Compatibility: Insta360 ONE X / ONE / EVO 360 Extended length: 120cm Retracted length: 28cm Bluetooth: No Reasons to buy + Automatically hidden by camera + Long extended length Reasons to avoid - Only works with Insta360 - No Bluetooth

Using a selfie stick might seem like a good idea in theory for shooting with a 360-degree camera but in practice, you can risk getting it in shot. For this reason, the Insta360 'invisible' selfie stick is a great choice if you plan on primarily using a selfie stick with a 360-degree camera rather than a phone.

The algorithms on compatible cameras are set to automatically detect it and remove it from shot which means it won't interfere with your panoramic photos or videos. If you're using it with one of the Insta360 cameras which are some of the best 360 cameras available, buying this to go with it makes perfect sense.

10. Manfrotto VR Selfie Stick A little more expensive but worth every penny Specifications Compatibility: Cameras up to 1kg Extended length: 135cm Retracted length: 44.5cm Bluetooth: No Reasons to buy + 4 aluminum sections + Detachable ball head + Compatible with accessories Reasons to avoid - Expensive

Manfrotto is known for making bags and tripods but now they make selfie sticks too. This VR selfie stick is compatible with most 360-degree cameras weighing up to 1kg. It's extremely lightweight yet well built, it features a tripod mount, four aluminum sections and an optional ballhead. It's slightly more price than some of the other options but you are paying for quality and if you use a 360 camera a lot, you'll reap the benefits.

