The BEST Sirloin Tip Roast Recipe Ever! (2024)

Cook a perfect sirloin tip roast with this recipe each and every time. Juicy, full of flavour and cooked to perfection, you can’t go wrong!

Roasts are a classic comfort food, ideal for family gatherings and holiday meals. But making sure that the roast you serve is juicy, tender, and cooked to perfection can be somewhat intimidating – unless of course you have a great recipe!

Sirloin tip is a great budget-friendly cut of beef but it can be tough if prepared the wrong way. With this reader hit recipe we transform a economical cut of beef into tasty, juicy and tender restaurant quality fare.

This sirloin tip roast recipe is easy to prepare, requiring little hands-on work, resulting in an amazingly delicious meal that’s guaranteed to make your guests ask for seconds (or even thirds).

With just a few simple ingredients and some simple cooking tips from yours truly, this delectable sirloin tip roast will add great flavour while bringing everyone together at the table.

Cooking Times for Sirloin Tip Roast

This recipe works perfectly for a 2-3 lb roast but if you need to adjust for a larger roast simply increase the cooking time by about 15 minutes per pound (add it to the time with the oven ON.)

Medium Rare should be 130 to 135 degrees Fahrenheit (55 to 57 degrees C).

For best results, pull your sirloin tip roast out of the oven at the following temperatures:

Rare: 115-120 degrees F

115-120 degrees F Medium Rare: 130-135 degrees F

130-135 degrees F Medium: 135-140 degrees F

135-140 degrees F Medium Well: 145-150 degrees F

145-150 degrees F Well Done: 150-155 degrees F

I do not recommend roasting beef past medium (see below the recipe), as it is the most flavourful and juicy when it is cooked between medium rare to medium.

Most recipes will have you pull your beef from the heat about 5 degrees below your intended doneness. Using the technique we do in this recipe, the beef will not continue to cook much more once removed to rest. Thus you will want to remove the beef only once it has hit your intended goal.

How to Cook a Perfect Sirloin Tip Roast

The secret to this sirloin tip roast recipe is to go low and slow while also carefully watching the internal temperature of the roast. You might think that making a crock pot sirloin tip roast is the answer, but it really isn’t.

Using a meat thermometer is key to roasting a perfect cut of beef. Do not try to wing it and go by the time given in the recipe. These are included as an approximation. It will change based on size, shape and weight of the roast along with from oven to oven.

If you use a meat thermometer you can expect to eat the best sirloin tip roast you have ever eaten.

Use a meat thermometer .

. Bring your roast to room temperature before starting.

before starting. Feel free to experiment with the seasonings to best suit your taste.

to best suit your taste. Do not skip searing the roast, it helps develop flavour.

the roast, it helps develop flavour. You can roast the sirloin tip directly in your cast iron pan or dutch oven for less dishes!

or for less dishes! Do not cover your roast while cooking.

your roast while cooking. Minimise how often you open the oven to test.

how often you open the oven to test. Be sure to allow your roast to rest after you have removed it from the oven.

This has been a reader favourite recipe since I first published it in 2016, and for good reason! I hope you enjoy it as much as my family does too. You can also check out my beef tri tip roast that gets cooked to perfection on the smoker.

About the Roast Beef Recipe Ingredients

Here’s what you’ll need to cook the best Beef roast of your life:

Sirloin Tip Roast: I used a Sirloin Tip Roast for this recipe because it is a cheap cut that can be hard to cook right. This recipe should also work for any beef roast. 3lbs in kg is about 1.36kg.

Spices & Seasoning: I use a tons of herbs and seasoning as a crust on my roast, feel free to experiment or just go with plain old salt and pepper. I usually crust my roast and then sear it on and have never had problems with it burning or turning bitter, but you can certainly crust your roast after searing.

Oil: I use olive oil but vegetable oil works just as well. The oil works well for this recipe because it roasts at a low temp and the searing is pretty quick. If you find you have trouble with the crust smoking while searing, use vegetable oil instead.

Veggies: If you would like to cook your vegetables with the roast you can definitely do so. You will have to remove the roast when it is done and then turn up the heat to 425 degrees F for the veggies to finish roasting while the sirloin tip rests.

How to Store and Reheat Leftover Sirloin Tip Roast

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, pot roast that has been cooked can last for up to five days when stored in the refrigerator.

The pot roast should be stored in an airtight container or placed on a plate or dish covered with plastic wrap or aluminum foil to avoid contamination from other foods.

Leftovers can be kept in a freezer for up to 3 months when stored properly in an airtight container.

It is important to label your roast properly with the date it was frozen on, so it can be taken out of the freezer before it expires.

The best way to reheat roast beef is in the oven. Preheat the oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit and wrap the beef loosely in foil. Heat the beef until it has an internal temperature of 120 degrees F. The time it takes to heat through depends on it’s weight.

Best Side Dishes to Serve with Sirloin Tip Roast

This sirloin tip roast can be served with anything you normally enjoy a roast with! Try one of these amazing side dishes to turn your sirloin tip roast into a complete meal: Melting Potatoes

Crock Pot Baked Potatoes

Oven Roasted Vegetables

Brown Sugar Glazed Carrots

Apple Butternut Squash Casserole Click here to see even more tasty side dishes to serve with beef roast.

How to Make Sirloin Tip Roast

Serves 6-8

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon black pepper

2 teaspoon dried oregano

2 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon ground chile powder

1 teaspoon tumeric

1 teaspoon cumin

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

2 teaspoon salt

1 2-3 lb sirloin tip roast, tied (1.1-1.4 kg)

2 tablespoons Olive Oil, divided

Directions:

Place the oven rack in the middle position and preheat the oven to 250°F. Combine all spices and seasonings together in a small bowl. Rub the roast all over with a tablespoon of oil before rubbing in the spice mixture. Heat the remaining oil in a large cast iron skillet or dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the roast and sear until browned on all sides, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer the roast to a wire rack set inside a roasting pan. Leave the pan uncovered. Cook for 1 hour and 20 minutes, or until the meat reaches 115°F on a meat thermometer. Turn the oven off, leaving the roast in the oven for another 40 minutes, or until the roast reaches an internal temperature of 130°F for medium-rare or 140° for medium. Remove the roast from the oven to a carving board, and cover loosely with aluminum foil and allow to rest for at least 15 minutes before carving. Slice the meat to desired thickness and serve.

