The BEST Sloppy Joe Recipe (2024)

Saucy, beefy and so satisfying. We’re convinced this is the BEST recipe for a homemade Sloppy Joe. Ground beef in a hearty tomato sauce served on toasted hamburger buns is a great idea for lunch or dinner.

There's no match for a warm homemade sandwich. This Sloppy Joe Recipe is definitely at the top of our list.

This delicious sloppy joe recipe is such a simple recipe and so inexpensive to make, a budget-friendly family dinner. The tender and juicy ground beef are sauteed with green peppers and onion then cooked in a hearty tomato sauce.

Having some go-to ground beef recipes will make dinner time a breeze. If you have some ground beef in the freezer and need an easy meal idea, this is a must-try.

Sloppy Joe Ingredients

Ground Beef – use lean ground beef (85-90% lean). If using a higher fat content, you will need to skim off the extra fat once the beef is cooked.

– use lean ground beef (85-90% lean). If using a higher fat content, you will need to skim off the extra fat once the beef is cooked. Bell pepper – we used green, but you can substitute a different color in a pinch.

– we used green, but you can substitute a different color in a pinch. Onion & Garlic – these aromatics add great flavor and disappear into the sauce so picky eaters won’t complain.

– these aromatics add great flavor and disappear into the sauce so picky eaters won’t complain. Homemade Sauce – just a few simple pantry ingredients will make a sauce that’s better than any store-bought sauce. The combination of tomato sauce, brown sugar, yellow mustard, and Worcestershire hits all the right flavor notes; sweet, savory, and tangy.

How to Make Sloppy Joes

Chop veggies – Finely chop the onion and green bell pepper. Make sauce – In a bowl, combine worcestershire sauce, yellow mustard, water, brown sugar, and tomato sauce. Saute beef – In a deep skillet, heat oil over med/high heat. Add the ground beef and break up as it is being cooked. Season with salt and pepper and add in the finely chopped onion and green pepper. Cook until vegetables are tender. Add sauce – Add in the garlic and cook until fragrant. Pour in the sauce and cook over medium high heat until the sauce comes to a soft boil. Simmer – Reduce the heat to low and cook for 10 minutes, add more salt and pepper if needed. Serve – spoon the saucy beef mixture on toasted buns and serve as sandwiches.

Pro Tip: If you prefer a spicy Sloppy Joes, add some hot sauce or sriracha to the sauce.

To Serve

There are so many different ways to enjoy a sloppy joe. You’ll make to try them all:

Classic – Serve this with toasted hamburger buns for the classic sloppy joe recipe.

– Serve this with toasted hamburger buns for the classic sloppy joe recipe. Grilled Cheese – Add the meat mixture when making a Grilled Cheese for a hearty sandwich.

– Add the meat mixture when making a for a hearty sandwich. Pizza – Add on homemade pizza dough and top with cheese for a delicious sloppy joe pizza recipe.

– Add on homemade and top with cheese for a delicious sloppy joe pizza recipe. Loaded fries – There is nothing better than loaded fries, top your fries with some cheese and sloppy joe filling.

– There is nothing better than loaded fries, top your with some cheese and sloppy joe filling. Chili dogs – Add the meat sauce to your hot dogs.

– Add the meat sauce to your hot dogs. Baked potato – Take loaded baked potato to the next level by topping with this meat sauce.

Common Questions

What type of ground beef do I use? For this recipe, you want to use 85% or 90% lean ground beef. Can I make this recipe in a slow cooker? These EASY sloppy joes are GREAT to make in the crockpot. Once the meat is browned on a skillet, just add it along with all the other ingredients into the crockpot and cook on LOW for 4-6 hours or on high for 2-3 hours. What is the difference between a sloppy joe and Manwich? This sloppy joe recipe is homemade and made from scratch. Manwich is a pre-made store-bought sauce used to make sloppy joes. How can I spice up my sloppy joe? If you like spicy foods, add some jalapenos along with the green peppers.

Make-Ahead

Refrigerating – Let the meat sauce cool to room temperature then cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days in an airtight container.

– Let the meat sauce cool to room temperature then cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days in an airtight container. Freezing – Once the mixture is cooled, add to freeze-friendly containers or freezer bags and freeze for up to 2-3 months. When ready to use, thaw in the refrigerator overnight.

– Once the mixture is cooled, add to freeze-friendly containers or freezer bags and freeze for up to 2-3 months. When ready to use, thaw in the refrigerator overnight. Reheating – A general rule of thumb is that it’s best to reheat a recipe the same way it was cooked. Warm the meat sauce on the stovetop in a skillet or saucepan until hot. You can microwave, but use a microwave shield to catch messy splatter.

