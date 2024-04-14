The Best Small Kitchen Appliances for Apartments and Dorm Rooms (2024)

"Convenience" and "efficiency" are important words for a home cook. Buying a dehydrator, a toaster oven, and a fryer might be unnecessary when you can just buy an air fryer that does all those jobs in one. This rings especially true for small kitchens, where real estate for multiple appliances is few and far between. To help simplify your kitchen, we researched and tested compact espresso machines, blenders, food processors, pressure cookers, and more.

Best Microwave Hamilton Beach 0.9 Cu. Ft. Microwave Oven View On Amazon$159View On Walmart$94 Our Ratings Size 5/5

Features 4/5

Heating / Effectiveness 4/5

Value 5/5 What We Like Easy setup

Affordable

Variety of cook functions

Space-efficient What We Don't Like Concerns about longevity Hamilton Beach Stainless Steel Microwave Oven Review When it comes to microwaves, more affordable options often work just as well as pricey models. This one is particularly space-efficient, but still comes with plenty of presets and functions including baked potato, popcorn, pizza, beverage, frozen dinner, and reheating. We particularly like that the beverage function allows you to choose between 4-, 8-, 12-, and 16-ounce options. There are also express cook settings, adjustable power level settings, and a child-lock function to keep your settings from being messed with. Despite its compact size, this microwave still fits a full-size dinner plate easily—it's also extremely easy to set up and clean. Over a full month of testing, this microwave performed as well as more expensive models again and again. If you're looking for a microwave that won't eat up lots of counter space, you're unlikely to find a better value out there. And if you use Express Cook all the time, you'll particularly appreciate this model's expanded set of features. Capacity: 0.9 cubic feet | Turntable Diameter: 10.5 inches | Cooking Power: 900 watts | Dimensions: 17.09 x 14.25 x 22.2 inches | Warranty: 1 year

Best Food Processor Cuisinart Food Processor View On Amazon$250View On Wayfair$250View On Walmart$250 Our Ratings Design 4/5

Ease of Use 4/5

Effectiveness 5/5

Value 5/5 What We Like Easy operation

Versatile

Extra-large feed tube What We Don't Like Heavy

Can be difficult to clean Cuisinart Custom 14-Cup Food Processor Review For a busy home cook, a food processor is almost like having your own sous chef in the kitchen. It aids in quick completion of mise-en-place, does the heavy lifting for holiday dinner prep, and makes mezzes in a flash. Whether you're grating cheese, preparing pie dough, slicing vegetables, or making pesto, the Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor is a smart choice. The design could not be more user-friendly. There are just two large, paddle-style buttons: one for "off/pulse" and the other for "on." There's no fussy touchpad and only one bowl to worry about. The base is solid and doesn't slide around during heavy use. It has an extra-wide feed tube, which means you can slice larger vegetables and grate blocks of cheese without having to cut them into small pieces first. It comes with a shredding disc, slicing disc, removable disc stem, and metal blade for chopping, mixing, blending, and pureeing. We appreciated that the food processor could handle smaller tasks, such as pureeing hummus, and larger ones, including making pastry dough. It also blended both wet and dry ingredients consistently. Power: 720 watts | Capacity: 14 cups | Size: 11 x 7.9 x 14.8 inches

Best Espresso Machine Mr. Coffee Café Barista View On Amazon$200View On Walmart$198View On Home Depot$200 Our Ratings Ease of Use 5/5

Ease of Cleaning 5/5

Heat Up Time 3/5

Brew Quality 4/5 What We Like Easy to use

Nice variety of drinks

Compact size What We Don't Like Difficult to clean

Plastic tamper Mr. Coffee Cafe Barista Review Trips to the coffee shop can be an expensive habit. An espresso machine at home can add a lot of savings to the monthly budget and offer the convenience of espresso shots, cappuccinos, and lattes whenever the mood strikes. Mr. Coffee is a trusted brand, especially for electric drip brewers. Its espresso and cappuccino maker maintains this reputation with its semi-automatic operation, simple interface, and customizable brewing options. The Mr. Coffee Café Barista Espresso and Cappuccino Maker is a sleek, modern addition to your kitchen countertop. The intuitive design boasts a one-touch control panel, simple indicator lights, removable water and milk reservoirs, and an automatic sleep mode after 15 minutes. You can also switch from automatic to manual mode if you want more control over drink customization. One of our favorite things about this machine is that it fit full-sized mugs with ease. It's incredibly intuitive and makes it easy to create a variety of drinks with a single button press. Another highlight is the sleek and modern design which looks great on any countertop. Power: 1040 watts | Capacity: 1.6-liter water tank | Size: 12.6 x 8.86 x 11.22 inches

Best Coffee Maker Cuisinart Programmable Coffee Maker View On Amazon$75View On Wayfair$100View On Walmart$99 Our Ratings Ease of Use 5/5

Design 5/5

Performance 5/5

Ease of Cleaning 5/5

Heat Up Time 3.5/5 What We Like Programmable up to 24 hours

Adjustable brew strength

Temperature control keeps coffee hot What We Don't Like Difficult to fill the water reservoir Cuisinart 14-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker Can Do It All Sometimes, waking up to a ready-brewed cup of coffee is exactly what you need to start the day right. The Cuisinart 14-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker affords this option and more. It's programmable up to 24 hours in advance, and you can choose your carafe temperature and coffee strength. The display is easy to use with large, simple buttons, and you can make as little as 1 cup or as many as 14 cups. There's more to this model, though. You can grab your cup mid-cycle with the "brew pause" function, and there's an alarm to let you know when the pot is finished, which was the favorite feature during our tests. It has a modern, stainless steel exterior and compact footprint, making it an attractive, space-saving addition to your counter top. It also has a reusable, gold tone filter, so you can ditch paper filters and reduce your kitchen waste. The self-cleaning feature helps keep calcification at bay, ensuring a fresh cup of coffee every time. The automatic shut-off option lets you safely leave the house without worrying whether you left the coffee maker on. Weight: 9 pounds | Capacity: 14 cups | Size: 7.75 x 9 x 14 inches

Best Blender Vitamix Professional-Grade Blender View On Amazon$408View On Vitamix.comView On Newegg.com$646 Our Ratings Ease of Use 4.9/5

Performance 4.9/5

Ease of Cleaning 4.9/5

Design 5/5 What We Like Strong motor

Simple to use

Good at heavy tasks What We Don't Like Expensive A good blender can be used for a lot more than smoothies, and the Vitamix 5200 excels in that department. This multi-use appliance cuts time when preparing smoky barbecue sauce, emulsifying vinaigrette, or smoothing out chunky soups. In our tests, it was the clear winner for making homemade peanut butter compared to all the other blenders we tried. With a spacious 64-ounce, heavy-duty, BPA-free, Tritan plastic jar, you can blend large quantities, too. The intuitive design of the Vitamix 5200 makes it easy to use. A single dial allows control over 10 speeds, and a mode switch for high/variable options could not be simpler to operate. The rubber lid is spill-proof and features a drop-in hole to add ingredients or utilize the included tamper to break up air pockets or push stubborn ingredients toward the blade mid-session. The powerful stainless steel blade crushes ice in an instant. You don’t have to worry about overworking the motor because it has an automatic shut-off to keep it from burning out, and the hefty sticker price comes with a seven-year warranty to keep you blending for years. Power: 1380 watts | Capacity: 64 ounces | Size: 20.5 x 7.25 x 8.75 inches

Best Pressure Cooker Instant Pot Duo Pressure Cooker View On Amazon$100View On WalmartView On Newegg.com$109 Our Ratings Design 4.5/5

Performance 4/5

Ease of Use 4/5

Ease of Cleaning 5/5

Versatility 4.5/5 What We Like Remembers previous settings

Three temperature levels

Precise temperature control What We Don't Like Difficult to see the pressure valve Instant Pot Duo 60 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker Review If you're pressed for time but don’t want to order takeout, the Instant Pot is your answer. Its large 6-quart capacity can feed a family, and the seven functions take you from pressure cooker to steamer to sauté pan and more. It has three temperature settings and two pressure settings as well as 13 cooking programs to accommodate foods like rice, stew, and yogurt. For even quicker prep, the machine will remember your exact time and pressure settings for the next time it's used. The Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker has a stainless steel insert with a three-layer base for even cooking and a steam rack for veggies or baby back ribs. Schedule meals with the delay start option (this can be set up to 24 hours in advance), 10-hour automatic keep-warm function, and manual keep-warm function that will maintain safe potluck temperatures for up to 100 hours. We appreciated the built-in safety features, like overheat protection and safety lock, which avert potential hazards. Additionally, this Instant Pot has its temperature and pressure sensors dialed in, resulting in precise results when cooking. The exterior is fingerprint-resistant, and accessories are dishwasher safe. Weight: 11.8 pounds | Capacity: 6 quarts | Size: 13.39 x 12.21 x 12.48 inches

Best Indoor Grill Cuisinart 5-in-1 Griddler View On Amazon$100View On Walmart$110View On Williams-Sonoma$100 Our Ratings Ease of Use 5/5

Design 4.5/5

Performance 5/5

Ease of Cleaning 5/5

Value 4.5/5 What We Like Nonstick, removable, dishwasher-safe cooking plates

Opens flat for griddling and grilling

Compact size What We Don't Like Bottom plate heats more than top Cuisinart Griddler Review Craving a steak but it's raining? Yearning for a panini but the sandwich shop is closed? The Cuisinart Griddler is the machine for those moments and more. It's incredibly versatile with options for a contact grill, panini press, full grill, full griddle, and half grill/half griddle. The grill plates are reversible, too, so you can have a flat or ridged surface depending on your needs. The hinge adjusts to accommodate thicker or thinner items and opens fully, so you can avoid steaming foods or pour on heaping helpings of pancake batter.It's the perfect small grill for people with limited space. The simple controls make it effortless to operate. The selector dial allows you to choose between griddle and grill, and then the temperature is adjusted with the appropriate dial to the left or right. Indicator lights let you know when the griddler has reached the set cook temperature. Cleanup is easy with the nonstick, dishwasher-safe removable grill plates. We loved how easy the griddler was to operate; just note that the hidden drip tray was easy to forget while cleaning. Power: 110 volts | Material: Aluminum plates with nonstick coating | Size: 13.5 x 11.5 x 7.12 inches

Best Juicer Breville Juice Fountain Compact View On Amazon$100View On Best Buy$100View On QVC$100 Our Ratings Loudness 3/5

Performance 5/5

Design 5/5

Ease of Use 5/5

Ease of Cleaning 5/5 What We Like Wide feed chute requires less prep

Fast and powerful

Affordable What We Don't Like Not great with leafy greens

Creates a wet pulp Breville's Juice Fountain Compact Is a Powerful Entry-level Juicer Most people think of juicers as bulky and expensive, but this one from Breville's highly reputable Juice Fountain line is surprisingly affordable and space-efficient. It's a centrifugal juicer with a 14,000 RPM motor, which makes it very fast and very powerful. Since it has a wide feed chute, you can put whole fruits and veggies in without having to spend lots of time chopping them first. In tests, we noticed that this juicer doesn't do as well extracting juice from leafy greens, although bundling the greens together helps a bit. The resulting pulp is not as dry as some other juicers, meaning there could be more juice extracted, but overall its efficiency is good. Although juicers are notorious for being hard to clean, this one's parts are dishwasher-safe; the only trickier part to clean is the fine-mesh strainer, and a cleaning brush is included to make that much easier. Overall, we felt that this juicer is an incredible value that can help you incorporate lots of fresh produce into your daily life without monopolizing your counter space.

Style: Centrifugal | Dimensions: 7.4 x 10.4 x 12.7 inches | Weight: 9.68 pounds Centrifugal vs. Masticating Juicer: Which One Should I Buy?

Best Bread Machine Oster ExpressBake 2-Pound Bread Maker View On Amazon$105View On Walmart$116View On Bed Bath & Beyond Our Ratings Versatility 3.5/5

Ease of Use 4/5

Performance 5/5

Ease of Cleaning 5/5

Value 4/5 What We Like Even distribution of mix-ins

Reliable recipes

Affordable What We Don't Like Display isn't backlit

No gluten-free setting The 6 Best Bread Machines of 2024 Fresh, homemade bread is a completely different experience from store-bought bread, but it can be a pain to go through the process of mixing, proofing, kneading, proofing again, and baking. The best bread machines take almost all the work out of the process, but most are both bulky and expensive. This one is surprisingly affordable and takes up much less counter space but still has eight bread settings, three crust settings, and can make loaves up to 2 pounds. If you likehomemade jam with your bread, this machine can make that, as well. A large LCD screen shows where you are in the process, and like most bread makers, this model has a delay timer that allows you to add ingredients and bake later; it also has a keep-warm setting. If you’re in a hurry, the Expressbake feature can produce a finished loaf in under an hour. In tests, we loved the machine's solid overall performance when we followed the included recipe but noted that the results were less predictable when we used our own. Cleaning is relatively easy, with the paddle being the trickiest part. Overall, this is highly reliable machine that gives you delicious homemade bread with a fraction of the time, labor and counter space. Dimensions: 12 x 11 x 11 inches | Weight: 8 pounds | Loaf Size: 2 pounds | Timer: 13-hour delay | Fastest Bake: 1 hour | Electrical Rating: 1,450 watts

