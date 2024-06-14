The BEST Snickerdoodle Recipe - Soft and Chewy! - Mom On Timeout (2024)

You are here: Home / Recipes / Dessert / Cookies / The BEST Snickerdoodle Recipe – Soft and Chewy!
This easy Snickerdoodle recipe makes the best soft and chewy snickerdoodle cookies you’ve ever had! Coated in cinnamon and sugar, this classic cookie is a must have for the holidays but we enjoy it year round. Absolutely delicious! Love cinnamon? Make sure to try my Brown Sugar Cinnamon Butter,Maple Cinnamon Glazed Peanut Butter Cookies and Cinnamon Bread!
What Is A Snickerdoodle?
Soft and chewy snickerdoodle cookies will leave a lasting impression on anyone who bites into them. They have incredibly distinctive flavor and texture. Slightly crunchy edges on the outside, chewy on the inside, these cookies are just delightful! Of course, any cookie dough rolled in sugar and cinnamon has to be good!
Classic Snickerdoodle Cookies
So, if you are looking for a cookie recipe that is timeless, traditional, and classic, then this sweet and chewy snickerdoodle recipe is exactly what you need.
They are lovely for dinner parties, community events, fundraisers, bake sales, or whenever you are craving something that is easy and delicious. Oh, and don’t forget to make a batch of these homemade cookies when you need something for a neighbor or as an easy gift. Everyone loves receiving baked goods!
Snickerdoodle All The Things!
We’re kind of obsessed with Snickerdoodle everything. Make sure to try these fun twists on the classic:
- Pumpkin Snickerdoodles
- White Chocolate Snickerdoodles
- Mexican Chocolate Snickerdoodles
- White Chocolate Snickerdoodle Latte
What You’ll Need for This Easy Snickerdoodle Recipe
Snickerdoodles are made with pantry ingredients that you most likely already have on hand. No grocery store lines and sweet freshly baked cookies – score! Here is what you’ll need:
- Butter – Allow your butter to come to room temperature before beginning. The butter should yield slightly to a pressed finger but you shouldn’t be able to press through the entire stick of butter easily. You can use half butter and half butter flavored shortening in this recipe if you prefer.
- Granulated Sugar – To have some deliciously sweet cookies, of course you are going to need some sugar. I use all granulated sugar in my recipe but you can replace 1/2 cup of granulated sugar with brown sugar if you like.
- Eggs – Whenever you are baking, it’s almost always best if you can use room temperature eggs. They will bind well, and the results of the cookies are much better.
- Vanilla Extract – Use pure vanilla extract for the tastiest results. For a fun twist, try this Vanilla Bean paste. It’s my secret ingredient for over-the-top delicious baked goods. I don’t use it all the time, but when I do, people definitely notice.
- All Purpose Flour – To keep everything together and give the cookies structure.
- Cream of Tartar and Baking Soda – The cream of tartar will cause the baking soda to activate and give you the best snickerdoodle flavor.
- Salt – I know it’s tempting to leave out the salt, but it really enhances all of the flavors in these cookies.
- Cinnamon Sugar Topping – The dough is rolled in a cinnamon sugar mixture before baking. This gives the traditional snickerdoodle appearance, texture, and flavor.
How To Make Snickerdoodles
Take a look at these simple steps so you can make a batch of these addictive snickerdoodles.
- Whisk together the flour, cream of tartar, baking soda, and salt.
- Cream the butter in a large bowl. Add the sugar and cream together with the butter until smooth and combined.
- Beat in the eggs and vanilla extract.
- Slowly combine the flour mixture to the butter and sugar mixture. Mix just until combined. The cookies can be baked now, or, if you have time, allow the dough to chill for 30 minutes for improved flavor.
- Prepare the cinnamon sugar mixture by combining in a small, shallow bowl.
- Use a cookie scoop and roll the dough into uniformly sized cookie balls.
- Gently roll the cookie dough balls into the cinnamon and sugar.
- Put the cookies on a cookie sheet and bake.
- Allow the cookies to cool for two minutes on the baking sheet then place on a wire rack to finish cooling.
Snickerdoodle Tips and Tricks
This easy Snickerdoodles recipe is a breeze to make, but I wanted to point out a few things to make sure you have the best experience each time.
- Only use ingredients that are fresh and not expired. When baking, expired ingredients will yield, dry, flat, and unappealing baked goods.
- Don’t skip chilling the dough before baking. The cool dough will allow the snickerdoodles to bake properly.
- Never over mix the cookie dough, or you will have dense and dry cookies.
- Be sure to measure all the ingredients correctly. If not, they may not turn out properly, and all your work will be for nothing.
- You do not need to spray the baking sheet. However, you can use parchment paper or a silicone baking mat if you wanted to.
FAQs
- How long do these cookies last? Let cookies cool all the way and store in an airtight container for up to 1 week.
- Can I freeze these cookies? Of course! Freezing cookies are a fantastic way to always have something sweet on hand. Keep them in a freezer-safe bag or a container with a tight-fitting lid. They will easily last 2-3 months in the freezer. To eat, set them on the counter at room temperature until they have thawed.
- If you’d like to freeze the cookies before baking, roll into balls, do not roll in the cinnamon sugar mixture, and freeze for up 2 to 3 months in an airtight, freezer safe container. I like to flash freeze the cookie dough balls on a baking sheet for 1 hour, and then transfer to a freezer bag.
- When you are ready to bake, let the cookies thaw in the refrigerator or sit at room temperature for about 30 minutes. Preheat the oven, roll into the cinnamon sugar mixture and bake.
- What’s the difference between a snickerdoodle and a sugar cookie? The main difference between the two is snickerdoodle cookies have cream of tarter and are rolled in a cinnamon-sugar mixture. Those two differences create distinctly unique flavors.
- Do I have to use cream of tartar? Cream of tartar can always be found in a traditional snickerdoodle recipe because it gives the cookies their distinctive chewy texture and tangy taste. If you can’t find cream of tartar (find it here) you can substitute 2 teaspoons of baking powder for the cream of tartar, baking soda, and baking powder listed in the recipe card below.
- Can I make them ahead of time? Yep.The cookie dough can be made in advance and chilled for up to 2 days before baking.
Variations To Try
Just like with my other cookie recipes, you can add some variations to these cookies. Here are some ideas you will love:
- Spices are a fun way to mix up the flavors. Instead of rolling the cookie balls in the cinnamon sugar mixture, try pumpkin pie spice and sugar or apple pie spice and sugar. Really a fun and easy way to give a snickerdoodle a new fun flavor!
- While traditional snickerdoodles don’t have chocolate, you can certainly add some to spruce them up. Add your favorite chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, peanut butter chips or try these White Chocolate Snickerdoodles!
- Use up to 1/2 cup of brown sugar in place of the granulated sugar. It gives these cookies a totally different flavor!
- Love cinnamon? Add 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon to the cookie dough to really amp up the cinnamon flavor.
How To Make Snickerdoodle Cookies
The Perfect Snickerdoodle Cookies
This easy Snickerdoodle recipe makes the best soft and chewy snickerdoodle cookies you've ever had! Coated in cinnamon and sugar, this classic cookie is a must have for the holidays but we enjoy it year round. Absolutely delicious!
Course Dessert
Cuisine American
Keyword snickerdoodle, snickerdoodle cookies, snickeroodle recipe
Prep Time 15 minutes minutes
Cook Time 8 minutes minutes
Total Time 53 minutes minutes
Servings 36 cookies
Calories 129kcal
Author Trish - Mom On Timeout
Ingredients
- 1 cup unsalted butter softened OR 1/2 cup butter and 1/2 cup butter-flavored shortening
- 1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
- 2 eggs room temperature
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract or vanilla bean paste
- 2 3/4 cups all purpose flour
- 1 1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/8 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
Cinnamon Sugar Mixture
- 1/4 cup granulated sugar
- 1 tablespoon cinnamon
Instructions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats and set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, cream of tartar, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Set aside.
Cream the butter in a large bowl. Add the sugar and cream together with the butter until creamy and smooth using either a stand mixer or hand mixer.
Add the eggs and vanilla and beat on medium high speed until thoroughly combined, about 2 to 3 minutes, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed.
Gradually add the flour mixture to the creamed mixture mixing on low speed, just until combined. Refrigerate dough for 30 minutes (optional).
For the Cinnamon Sugar Mixture: Combine sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl. Remove dough and form into small balls.
Roll balls in sugar and cinnamon and place on an ungreased cookie sheet.
Bake snickerdoodle cookies for 8 to 10 minutes or until edges or lightly golden brown. Remove and let cool on sheet for two minutes before transferring to a cooling rack.
Store in an airtight container for up to 1 week.
Notes
Tools Needed
Hand MixerorStand Mixer | Sheet Pans: I use ahalf sheet pan |Silicone Baking Mat |Cookie Scoop
Nutrition
Calories: 129kcal | Carbohydrates: 17g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 6g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 15mg | Sodium: 77mg | Potassium: 37mg | Sugar: 9g | Vitamin A: 90IU | Calcium: 7mg | Iron: 0.5mg
