The BEST Snickerdoodle Recipe - Soft and Chewy! - Mom On Timeout (2024)

My hubby’s and my dad’s favorite cookies are snickerdoodles – these look awesome! Thanks for sharing on What’s In Your Kitchen Wednesday!

Totally addicting snickerdoodles? I’m intrigued 🙂 I love how you have to hide these from your son, I have to do the same thing with my boyfriend, and he’s 23! I’ll have to try these. I’m interested in seeing how the butter and shortening changes the texture. Happy baking!

Well I guess I have to make another batch:) I think it’s that the dough wasn’t cold enough, it was pretty sticky when I tried to roll them.

I’m so glad you enjoyed the recipe Amy! I have no idea why the consistency would change – it’s never happened to me 🙁 Humidity maybe?? Got me!

These are by far the best snickerdoodles I have had; my dad the snickerdoodle conniseur even said so! I do have a question; I made my third batch and they came out flat, they still taste fabulous, but not the same consistency. Any clue why this would happen; I did everything the same.

SO, so good!!! I doubled the recipe for a bible study tonight and am having trouble keeping my hands off of them. AMAZING recipe – thanks so much for sharing and will absolutely be making this again!! xoxo

I have a question , in the step 2, when you mention the cream, are you talking about the butter and sugar cream from step 1 or dairy cream? Because it is not in the ingredient list. Thanks!!

I make these using a Yellow cake mix–I have used both Betty Crocker and another brand I won’t mention–and here is what I do: preheat oven 375 3 TBS sugar 2 tsp cinnamon I package Yellow cake mix 2 large eggs 1/4 cup vegetable oil I use parchment paper on pans Combine: cake mix,eggs and oil Stir till well blended(I use my kitchenaid) Shape dough into 1″ balls(or use small cookie scoop) Roll into sugar cinnamon mixture Place balls on parchment lined cookie sheet Flat balls with bottom of a drinking glass Bake 8 minutes cool one minute on cookie sheet Remove to cooling rack to cool completely Servinga: 24 cookies

OMG! I should have doubled it! I give food to my neighbors. The best I have made ever! Will frig all my dough from now own. I was told years ago. I get it.

These are completely awesome – and the aroma in my kitchen while they were baking?!? Amazing! So glad I found your recipe!

Try adding a little orange flavour to Snickerdoodles for an extra punch. I usually use dried zest and a little frozen oj concentrate, but orange extract works too

Yes ma’am! The exact same amount will yield a more intense flavor but that’s what you want. Enjoy!

If I use vanilla paste, how much do I use the same measurement as vanilla extract?

These are cookies so they need to be made on a baking sheet.

These cookies are amazing. My husband can’t stay out of them. Made my whole house smell delicious.

After taking the cookies out of the oven, I then let them cool. How do I keep them fresh? Do I put them in an air tight container as soon as they cool off, or when they are still warm?

These were the bests snickerdoodles ever!! They were super popular and now my family wants me to make this all the time!!

Bake snickerdoodle cookies for 8 to 10 minutes or until edges or lightly golden brown. Remove and let cool on sheet for two minutes before transferring to a cooling rack.

Gradually add the flour mixture to the creamed mixture mixing on low speed, just until combined. Refrigerate dough for 30 minutes (optional).

Add the eggs and vanilla and beat on medium high speed until thoroughly combined, about 2 to 3 minutes, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed.

Cream the butter in a large bowl. Add the sugar and cream together with the butter until creamy and smooth using either a stand mixer or hand mixer.

This easy Snickerdoodle recipe makes the best soft and chewy snickerdoodle cookies you've ever had! Coated in cinnamon and sugar, this classic cookie is a must have for the holidays but we enjoy it year round. Absolutely delicious!

Just like with my other cookie recipes, you can add some variations to these cookies. Here are some ideas you will love:

This easy Snickerdoodles recipe is a breeze to make, but I wanted to point out a few things to make sure you have the best experience each time.

Take a look at these simple steps so you can make a batch of these addictive snickerdoodles.

Snickerdoodles are made with pantry ingredients that you most likely already have on hand. No grocery store lines and sweet freshly baked cookies – score! Here is what you’ll need:

We’re kind of obsessed with Snickerdoodle everything. Make sure to try these fun twists on the classic:

They are lovely for dinner parties, community events, fundraisers, bake sales, or whenever you are craving something that is easy and delicious. Oh, and don’t forget to make a batch of these homemade cookies when you need something for a neighbor or as an easy gift. Everyone loves receiving baked goods!

So, if you are looking for a cookie recipe that is timeless, traditional, and classic, then this sweet and chewy snickerdoodle recipe is exactly what you need.

Soft and chewy snickerdoodle cookies will leave a lasting impression on anyone who bites into them. They have incredibly distinctive flavor and texture. Slightly crunchy edges on the outside, chewy on the inside, these cookies are just delightful! Of course, any cookie dough rolled in sugar and cinnamon has to be good!

FAQs

The most common culprit behind non-spreading cookies is too much flour.

Snickerdoodles might turn out hard if they are overbaked or if the dough is too dry. Be sure to keep an eye on them as they bake – when the edges are set but the centers are still soft and puffy, they are done. Also, make sure you're not adding too much flour.

If yours aren't cracking, your oven may not be hot enough or your ingredients may not be fresh enough! Are snickerdoodles supposed to be undercooked? I always recommend slightly underbaking your cookies and then letting them finish baking through cooling on the pan.

Keep in mind that more cream of tartar doesn't necessarily mean a better, more stable result. “Too much cream of tartar will impart a metallic, tin-like taste,” Molly warns.

It thus speeds up the egg white whipping process and contributes to a stable, billowy, glossy meringue, perfect for cookies, topping pies, and folding into cake. The ratio is usually 1/8 teaspoon of cream of tartar for every egg white.

Refrigerating snickerdoodle dough lets the butter resolidify and prevents the cookies from flattening out in the oven. I recommend giving the dough at least 45-60 minutes of chilling time in the fridge before baking. Use a silicone baking mat.

Cream of tartar is the secret ingredient to making whipped cream fluffy and light. It's also used to make meringue more sturdy, and to add a bit of tangy zip to baked goods, such as snickerdoodle cookies.

Cornstarch helps product soft and thick cookies. Using more brown sugar than white sugar results in a moister, softer cookie. An extra egg yolk increases chewiness. Rolling the cookie dough balls to be tall and lumpy instead of wide and smooth gives the cookies a bakery-style textured thickness.

Slightly under-baking the snickerdoodles also guarantees a softer cookie. Take them out of the oven after about 10-11 minutes. This will keep the interior of the cookie soft and chewy.

Simply lay the bread at the bottom of the container and pile your cookies on top of it, seal the lid, and wait a few hours. The cookies will soak up all the moisture from the bread and by the next morning, they will taste as good as the day they came out of the oven gooey.

How do you know when the cookies are baked? The snickerdoodle cookies will only take about 10 to 12 minutes to bake, so be sure to keep your eye on them! It's best to rotate the cookies after about 6 minutes so that the cook evenly. The cookies are done when the edges are just set and the centres are soft and cracked.

Using too much flour will make your cookies too cakey, so try reducing the flour amount by two tablespoons. Avoid using cake flour instead; try a mix of all-purpose flour and bread flour for a more dense and chewy texture.

Snickerdoodles are a cookie classic – soft, tender butter cookies with a slight tang and chewy texture that are rolled in cinnamon-sugar and baked.

The most common recipes that call for cream of tartar are those that call for egg whites to be whipped, like angel food cake, genoise cake, meringue, and macarons. Jampel says that is because cream of tartar works as an egg white stabilizer that increases both the volume and shelf life of the meringue.

Culinary uses



Bakers often use cream of tartar in baked goods by mixing it with egg whites to help create stiff peaks in meringue. This prevents the formation of sugar crystals. Cream of tartar can be a substitute for anything from buttermilk to baking powder and lemon juice in your favorite recipes.

When combined with baking soda, it becomes a leavening agent (the stuff that makes baked goods puff up in the oven) by producing carbon dioxide gas. If you ever run out of baking powder, you can substitute 1/4 teaspoon baking soda plus 1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar for 1 teaspoon baking powder.

Cream of tartar is a white powder sold in the baking aisle that's commonly used to stabilize whipped egg whites in meringues and cakes, prevent sugar crystallization in candies and caramel, and act as the activating ingredient in baking powder.