The BEST Snickerdoodle Recipe - Soft and Chewy! - Mom On Timeout (2024)

This easy Snickerdoodle recipe makes the best soft and chewy snickerdoodle cookies you’ve ever had! Coated in cinnamon and sugar, this classic cookie is a must have for the holidays but we enjoy it year round. Absolutely delicious! Love cinnamon? Make sure to try my Brown Sugar Cinnamon Butter,Maple Cinnamon Glazed Peanut Butter Cookies and Cinnamon Bread!

The BEST Snickerdoodle Recipe - Soft and Chewy! - Mom On Timeout (1)

What Is A Snickerdoodle?

Soft and chewy snickerdoodle cookies will leave a lasting impression on anyone who bites into them. They have incredibly distinctive flavor and texture. Slightly crunchy edges on the outside, chewy on the inside, these cookies are just delightful! Of course, any cookie dough rolled in sugar and cinnamon has to be good!

Classic Snickerdoodle Cookies

So, if you are looking for a cookie recipe that is timeless, traditional, and classic, then this sweet and chewy snickerdoodle recipe is exactly what you need.

They are lovely for dinner parties, community events, fundraisers, bake sales, or whenever you are craving something that is easy and delicious. Oh, and don’t forget to make a batch of these homemade cookies when you need something for a neighbor or as an easy gift. Everyone loves receiving baked goods!

The BEST Snickerdoodle Recipe - Soft and Chewy! - Mom On Timeout (2)

Snickerdoodle All The Things!

We’re kind of obsessed with Snickerdoodle everything. Make sure to try these fun twists on the classic:

What You’ll Need for This Easy Snickerdoodle Recipe

Snickerdoodles are made with pantry ingredients that you most likely already have on hand. No grocery store lines and sweet freshly baked cookies – score! Here is what you’ll need:

  • Butter – Allow your butter to come to room temperature before beginning. The butter should yield slightly to a pressed finger but you shouldn’t be able to press through the entire stick of butter easily. You can use half butter and half butter flavored shortening in this recipe if you prefer.
  • Granulated Sugar – To have some deliciously sweet cookies, of course you are going to need some sugar. I use all granulated sugar in my recipe but you can replace 1/2 cup of granulated sugar with brown sugar if you like.
  • Eggs – Whenever you are baking, it’s almost always best if you can use room temperature eggs. They will bind well, and the results of the cookies are much better.
  • Vanilla Extract – Use pure vanilla extract for the tastiest results. For a fun twist, try this Vanilla Bean paste. It’s my secret ingredient for over-the-top delicious baked goods. I don’t use it all the time, but when I do, people definitely notice.
  • All Purpose Flour – To keep everything together and give the cookies structure.
  • Cream of Tartar and Baking Soda – The cream of tartar will cause the baking soda to activate and give you the best snickerdoodle flavor.
  • Salt – I know it’s tempting to leave out the salt, but it really enhances all of the flavors in these cookies.
  • Cinnamon Sugar Topping – The dough is rolled in a cinnamon sugar mixture before baking. This gives the traditional snickerdoodle appearance, texture, and flavor.

The BEST Snickerdoodle Recipe - Soft and Chewy! - Mom On Timeout (3)

How To Make Snickerdoodles

Take a look at these simple steps so you can make a batch of these addictive snickerdoodles.

  1. Whisk together the flour, cream of tartar, baking soda, and salt.
  2. Cream the butter in a large bowl. Add the sugar and cream together with the butter until smooth and combined.
  3. Beat in the eggs and vanilla extract.
  4. Slowly combine the flour mixture to the butter and sugar mixture. Mix just until combined. The cookies can be baked now, or, if you have time, allow the dough to chill for 30 minutes for improved flavor.
  5. Prepare the cinnamon sugar mixture by combining in a small, shallow bowl.
  6. Use a cookie scoop and roll the dough into uniformly sized cookie balls.
    The BEST Snickerdoodle Recipe - Soft and Chewy! - Mom On Timeout (4)
  7. Gently roll the cookie dough balls into the cinnamon and sugar.
  8. Put the cookies on a cookie sheet and bake.
  9. Allow the cookies to cool for two minutes on the baking sheet then place on a wire rack to finish cooling.

Snickerdoodle Tips and Tricks

This easy Snickerdoodles recipe is a breeze to make, but I wanted to point out a few things to make sure you have the best experience each time.

  • Only use ingredients that are fresh and not expired. When baking, expired ingredients will yield, dry, flat, and unappealing baked goods.
  • Don’t skip chilling the dough before baking. The cool dough will allow the snickerdoodles to bake properly.
  • Never over mix the cookie dough, or you will have dense and dry cookies.
  • Be sure to measure all the ingredients correctly. If not, they may not turn out properly, and all your work will be for nothing.
  • You do not need to spray the baking sheet. However, you can use parchment paper or a silicone baking mat if you wanted to.

FAQs

  1. How long do these cookies last? Let cookies cool all the way and store in an airtight container for up to 1 week.
  2. Can I freeze these cookies? Of course! Freezing cookies are a fantastic way to always have something sweet on hand. Keep them in a freezer-safe bag or a container with a tight-fitting lid. They will easily last 2-3 months in the freezer. To eat, set them on the counter at room temperature until they have thawed.
    • If you’d like to freeze the cookies before baking, roll into balls, do not roll in the cinnamon sugar mixture, and freeze for up 2 to 3 months in an airtight, freezer safe container. I like to flash freeze the cookie dough balls on a baking sheet for 1 hour, and then transfer to a freezer bag.
    • When you are ready to bake, let the cookies thaw in the refrigerator or sit at room temperature for about 30 minutes. Preheat the oven, roll into the cinnamon sugar mixture and bake.
  3. What’s the difference between a snickerdoodle and a sugar cookie? The main difference between the two is snickerdoodle cookies have cream of tarter and are rolled in a cinnamon-sugar mixture. Those two differences create distinctly unique flavors.
  4. Do I have to use cream of tartar? Cream of tartar can always be found in a traditional snickerdoodle recipe because it gives the cookies their distinctive chewy texture and tangy taste. If you can’t find cream of tartar (find it here) you can substitute 2 teaspoons of baking powder for the cream of tartar, baking soda, and baking powder listed in the recipe card below.
  5. Can I make them ahead of time? Yep.The cookie dough can be made in advance and chilled for up to 2 days before baking.

The BEST Snickerdoodle Recipe - Soft and Chewy! - Mom On Timeout (5)

Variations To Try

Just like with my other cookie recipes, you can add some variations to these cookies. Here are some ideas you will love:

  • Spices are a fun way to mix up the flavors. Instead of rolling the cookie balls in the cinnamon sugar mixture, try pumpkin pie spice and sugar or apple pie spice and sugar. Really a fun and easy way to give a snickerdoodle a new fun flavor!
  • While traditional snickerdoodles don’t have chocolate, you can certainly add some to spruce them up. Add your favorite chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, peanut butter chips or try these White Chocolate Snickerdoodles!
  • Use up to 1/2 cup of brown sugar in place of the granulated sugar. It gives these cookies a totally different flavor!
  • Love cinnamon? Add 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon to the cookie dough to really amp up the cinnamon flavor.

More Cookie Recipes

How To Make Snickerdoodle Cookies

The BEST Snickerdoodle Recipe - Soft and Chewy! - Mom On Timeout (6)

Print Pin

5 from 19 votes

The Perfect Snickerdoodle Cookies

This easy Snickerdoodle recipe makes the best soft and chewy snickerdoodle cookies you've ever had! Coated in cinnamon and sugar, this classic cookie is a must have for the holidays but we enjoy it year round. Absolutely delicious!

Course Dessert

Cuisine American

Keyword snickerdoodle, snickerdoodle cookies, snickeroodle recipe

Prep Time 15 minutes minutes

Cook Time 8 minutes minutes

Total Time 53 minutes minutes

Servings 36 cookies

Calories 129kcal

Author Trish - Mom On Timeout

Ingredients

  • 1 cup unsalted butter softened OR 1/2 cup butter and 1/2 cup butter-flavored shortening
  • 1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
  • 2 eggs room temperature
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract or vanilla bean paste
  • 2 3/4 cups all purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/8 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt

Cinnamon Sugar Mixture

  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 tablespoon cinnamon

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats and set aside.

  • In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, cream of tartar, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Set aside.

  • Cream the butter in a large bowl. Add the sugar and cream together with the butter until creamy and smooth using either a stand mixer or hand mixer.

  • Add the eggs and vanilla and beat on medium high speed until thoroughly combined, about 2 to 3 minutes, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed.

  • Gradually add the flour mixture to the creamed mixture mixing on low speed, just until combined. Refrigerate dough for 30 minutes (optional).

  • For the Cinnamon Sugar Mixture: Combine sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl. Remove dough and form into small balls.

  • Roll balls in sugar and cinnamon and place on an ungreased cookie sheet.

  • Bake snickerdoodle cookies for 8 to 10 minutes or until edges or lightly golden brown. Remove and let cool on sheet for two minutes before transferring to a cooling rack.

  • Store in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

Video

Nutrition

Calories: 129kcal | Carbohydrates: 17g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 6g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 15mg | Sodium: 77mg | Potassium: 37mg | Sugar: 9g | Vitamin A: 90IU | Calcium: 7mg | Iron: 0.5mg

The BEST Snickerdoodle Recipe - Soft and Chewy! - Mom On Timeout (7)

Comments

  1. CS says

    These were the bests snickerdoodles ever!! They were super popular and now my family wants me to make this all the time!!

    Reply

  2. Evelyn Jennerich says

    After taking the cookies out of the oven, I then let them cool. How do I keep them fresh? Do I put them in an air tight container as soon as they cool off, or when they are still warm?

    Reply

    • Trish - Mom On Timeout says

      Let them cool and then store in an airtight container.

      Reply

  3. Lola says

    These cookies are amazing. My husband can’t stay out of them. Made my whole house smell delicious.

    Reply

    • Trish - Mom On Timeout says

      Mmmm! They really do make the house smell amazing! Thanks Lola!

      Reply

  4. Nancy says

    Can I make this in a 9×13 cake pan?

    Reply

    • Trish - Mom On Timeout says

      These are cookies so they need to be made on a baking sheet.

      Reply

    • Trish - Mom On Timeout says

      Yes ma’am! The exact same amount will yield a more intense flavor but that’s what you want. Enjoy!

      Reply

  6. Addy says

    Try adding a little orange flavour to Snickerdoodles for an extra punch. I usually use dried zest and a little frozen oj concentrate, but orange extract works too

    Reply

  7. G-maw Jo says

    These are completely awesome – and the aroma in my kitchen while they were baking?!? Amazing! So glad I found your recipe!

    Reply

    • Bigbird says

      OMG! I should have doubled it! I give food to my neighbors. The best I have made ever! Will frig all my dough from now own. I was told years ago. I get it.

      Reply

  8. Gammy says

    I make these using a Yellow cake mix–I have used both Betty Crocker and another brand I won’t mention–and here is what I do:
    preheat oven 375
    3 TBS sugar
    2 tsp cinnamon
    I package Yellow cake mix
    2 large eggs
    1/4 cup vegetable oil
    I use parchment paper on pans
    Combine: cake mix,eggs and oil
    Stir till well blended(I use my kitchenaid)
    Shape dough into 1″ balls(or use small cookie scoop)
    Roll into sugar cinnamon mixture
    Place balls on parchment lined cookie sheet
    Flat balls with bottom of a drinking glass
    Bake 8 minutes
    cool one minute on cookie sheet
    Remove to cooling rack to cool completely
    Servinga: 24 cookies

    Reply

    • Trish - Mom On Timeout says

      Sounds great!!

      Reply

  9. Gianna Real says

    I have a question, in the step 2, when you mention the cream, are you talking about the butter and sugar cream from step 1 or dairy cream? Because it is not in the ingredient list. Thanks!!

    Reply

  10. Stefanie says

    SO, so good!!! I doubled the recipe for a bible study tonight and am having trouble keeping my hands off of them. AMAZING recipe – thanks so much for sharing and will absolutely be making this again!! xoxo

    Reply

    • Trish - Mom On Timeout says

      That is awesome to hear Stefanie! So glad you enjoyed the recipe!

      Reply

  11. Kathy D says

    These are absolutely delicious!!! They bake up perfectly. Yummy!!

    Reply

    • Trish - Mom On Timeout says

      Oh thank you Kathy! This is my favorite snickerdoodle recipe 🙂

      Reply

  12. Amy says

    These are by far the best snickerdoodles I have had; my dad the snickerdoodle conniseur even said so! I do have a question; I made my third batch and they came out flat, they still taste fabulous, but not the same consistency. Any clue why this would happen; I did everything the same.

    Thank you!!

    Reply

    • Trish - Mom On Timeout says

      I’m so glad you enjoyed the recipe Amy! I have no idea why the consistency would change – it’s never happened to me 🙁 Humidity maybe?? Got me!

      Reply

      • Amy says

        Well I guess I have to make another batch:) I think it’s that the dough wasn’t cold enough, it was pretty sticky when I tried to roll them.

        Reply

        • Trish - Mom On Timeout says

          Oh darn 😉

          Reply

  13. Melissa says

    I can’t resist a sicker doodle! This recipe looks amazing!

    Reply

    • Trish - Mom On Timeout says

      Aren’t they the best?? Hope you’re having a wonderful weekend Melissa!

      Reply

  14. Erin M says

    Totally addicting snickerdoodles? I’m intrigued 🙂 I love how you have to hide these from your son, I have to do the same thing with my boyfriend, and he’s 23! I’ll have to try these. I’m interested in seeing how the butter and shortening changes the texture. Happy baking!

    Reply

  15. Ashley @ Kitchen Meets Girl says

    My hubby’s and my dad’s favorite cookies are snickerdoodles – these look awesome! Thanks for sharing on What’s In Your Kitchen Wednesday!

    Reply

Why did my snickerdoodle cookies not flatten? ›

The most common culprit behind non-spreading cookies is too much flour.

View More
Why do my snickerdoodle cookies get hard? ›

Snickerdoodles might turn out hard if they are overbaked or if the dough is too dry. Be sure to keep an eye on them as they bake – when the edges are set but the centers are still soft and puffy, they are done. Also, make sure you're not adding too much flour.

Get More Info Here
Why don t my snickerdoodles crack? ›

If yours aren't cracking, your oven may not be hot enough or your ingredients may not be fresh enough! Are snickerdoodles supposed to be undercooked? I always recommend slightly underbaking your cookies and then letting them finish baking through cooling on the pan.

Discover More Details
What happens if you add too much cream of tartar? ›

Keep in mind that more cream of tartar doesn't necessarily mean a better, more stable result. “Too much cream of tartar will impart a metallic, tin-like taste,” Molly warns.

View Details
How much cream of tartar should I add? ›

It thus speeds up the egg white whipping process and contributes to a stable, billowy, glossy meringue, perfect for cookies, topping pies, and folding into cake. The ratio is usually 1/8 teaspoon of cream of tartar for every egg white.

Discover More Details
Why does snickerdoodle dough need to be refrigerated? ›

Refrigerating snickerdoodle dough lets the butter resolidify and prevents the cookies from flattening out in the oven. I recommend giving the dough at least 45-60 minutes of chilling time in the fridge before baking. Use a silicone baking mat.

Learn More
What does cream of tartar do? ›

Cream of tartar is the secret ingredient to making whipped cream fluffy and light. It's also used to make meringue more sturdy, and to add a bit of tangy zip to baked goods, such as snickerdoodle cookies.

Keep Reading
What is the secret to soft cookies? ›

Cornstarch helps product soft and thick cookies. Using more brown sugar than white sugar results in a moister, softer cookie. An extra egg yolk increases chewiness. Rolling the cookie dough balls to be tall and lumpy instead of wide and smooth gives the cookies a bakery-style textured thickness.

Learn More Now
Why are my snickerdoodles not chewy? ›

Slightly under-baking the snickerdoodles also guarantees a softer cookie. Take them out of the oven after about 10-11 minutes. This will keep the interior of the cookie soft and chewy.

Show Me More
How to soften snickerdoodles? ›

Simply lay the bread at the bottom of the container and pile your cookies on top of it, seal the lid, and wait a few hours. The cookies will soak up all the moisture from the bread and by the next morning, they will taste as good as the day they came out of the oven gooey.

Learn More Now

How to tell when snickerdoodle cookies are done? ›

How do you know when the cookies are baked? The snickerdoodle cookies will only take about 10 to 12 minutes to bake, so be sure to keep your eye on them! It's best to rotate the cookies after about 6 minutes so that the cook evenly. The cookies are done when the edges are just set and the centres are soft and cracked.

Learn More
Why did my snickerdoodles come out cakey? ›

Using too much flour will make your cookies too cakey, so try reducing the flour amount by two tablespoons. Avoid using cake flour instead; try a mix of all-purpose flour and bread flour for a more dense and chewy texture.

Read More
Are snickerdoodles supposed to be soft when they come out of the oven? ›

Snickerdoodles are a cookie classic – soft, tender butter cookies with a slight tang and chewy texture that are rolled in cinnamon-sugar and baked.

Discover More
What is the purpose of adding cream of tartar? ›

The most common recipes that call for cream of tartar are those that call for egg whites to be whipped, like angel food cake, genoise cake, meringue, and macarons. Jampel says that is because cream of tartar works as an egg white stabilizer that increases both the volume and shelf life of the meringue.

Get More Info
What is the benefit of cream of tartar in baking? ›

Culinary uses

Bakers often use cream of tartar in baked goods by mixing it with egg whites to help create stiff peaks in meringue. This prevents the formation of sugar crystals. Cream of tartar can be a substitute for anything from buttermilk to baking powder and lemon juice in your favorite recipes.

View More
Does cream of tartar help cookies rise? ›

When combined with baking soda, it becomes a leavening agent (the stuff that makes baked goods puff up in the oven) by producing carbon dioxide gas. If you ever run out of baking powder, you can substitute 1/4 teaspoon baking soda plus 1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar for 1 teaspoon baking powder.

Discover More Details
What is the purpose of cream of tartar in this recipe? ›

Cream of tartar is a white powder sold in the baking aisle that's commonly used to stabilize whipped egg whites in meringues and cakes, prevent sugar crystallization in candies and caramel, and act as the activating ingredient in baking powder.

Read On
