The Best Sticky Brown Rice Recipe! (2024)

by Marly
Enjoy the perfect sticky brown rice every time! This easy-to-follow and delicious recipe will have your whole family coming back for seconds. Try it out today and experience the beauty of sticky brown rice with sushi, stir-fries, and more!
Sticky rice is a popular dish in many cultures across the world, but it can seem challenging to the home cook. That’s because it requires soaking, water ratios, and precise cooking times.
I stumbled upon an easy way to make it, and I’m happy to share it with you today!
What is Sticky Brown Rice?
Sticky rice is a type of short-grain rice that is commonly used in Asian cuisine and regional dishes. It is instrumental in sushi because it holds its shape in sushi rolls.
It’s not as easy to achieve sticky brown rice because the bran layer is a natural barrier with the starch required to make the rice sticky.
However, it is possible to achieve sweet sticky brown rice for sushi or whatever dish you make. Characterized by its distinct, chewy texture and light sweetness, sticky brown rice is great to serve with savory stews, plant-based chili, chickpea curries, and stir-fries.
It is usually served as a “base” for dishes, but brown sticky rice can also be used as a side dish. It has a nutty flavor and chewy texture that adds depth and texture to any meal.
Its nutritional benefits (see below) make it an excellent choice if you’re looking to include more healthy ingredients on your plate.
Here’s another option if you prefer non-sticky brown rice.
Key Ingredients
You can find the full printable recipe, including ingredient quantities, below. But first, here are some explanations of ingredients and steps to help you make this recipe perfect every time.
- Brown Rice — I prefer using short-grain brown rice, but it can be tricky to find. Most health food stores have it, and Asian markets should also have it. You can substitute long-grain brown rice.
- Rice Vinegar — We’ll use rice vinegar to add some umami flavor. You can substitute white wine vinegar.
- Sugar — I use a bit of granulated sugar, but you can substitute maple syrup or agave nectar.
- Salt — We’ll add just a pinch of salt for flavor.
How to Make Sticky Brown Rice
- Place rice in a bowl of water and stir with your fingers to release starches.
- Use a colander to drain the water.
- Place rinsed rice in a saucepan with water and bring it to a boil.
- Simmer with a lid on for 45 minutes.
- Allow the cooked rice to rest for 15 minutes.
- Mix the sauce and pour it over the cooked rice. Stir to ensure the rice is coated.
- Cover with a wet kitchen towel and let it sit until you’re ready to serve.
Why This Recipe is a Winner
- HEALTHY — Add a nutrition boost with this healthy brown rice version of sticky rice
- EASY — Most of the cooking time is hands-off, making this an easy recipe with only 6 steps!
- FLAVORFUL — Brown rice adds a distinctive flavor to your favorite dishes!
Frequently-Asked Questions
Can you freeze sticky rice?
You can freeze sticky rice by letting it cool completely. Then transfer to an airtight container or freezer bag. It will keep in the freezer for up to 3 months. To defrost, transfer it to the fridge overnight. Then you’re ready to heat and serve.
Is brown basmati rice sticky?
Basmati rice is a long-grain rice that is less sticky than short-grain and white rice. However, with the right cooking tips and ingredients, you can make basmati brown rice sticky.
Reader Reviews
★★★★★Jo
I made sushi with brown rice thanks to this recipe. It worked great!
Serving Suggestions
Serve brown sticky rice as a side dish with a sprinkle of lime juice and a few herbs, like chopped parsley or cilantro. Alternatively, you can serve it with any of the following tasty dishes:
- Tofu Stir Fry
- Vegan Fried Rice (Let your sticky rice get chilled in the fridge overnight first)
- Orange Tofu
- Vegan Bulgogi is great served over rice
- This Vegan Katsu Curry dish pairs perfectly with brown rice.
Storage Tips
Let the rice cool completely before transferring it to an airtight container. Store it in the fridge for up to 5 days or in the freezer for up to 3 months.
The Benefits of Sticky Brown Rice
Sticky brown rice is an enjoyable and tasty addition to your meals. However, it also offers a range of health benefits.
You can make every bite count by using brown rice instead of white rice. Brown rice delivers essential vitamins and minerals to keep you healthy and energized. It’s also packed with fiber and antioxidants that can aid in digestion, reduce cholesterol, and prevent certain chronic diseases. [Source]
This makes sticky brown rice an excellent choice when you want to maintain a healthy lifestyle while enjoying your favorite meals.
More Rice Recipes
If you love this sticky brown rice recipe, here are more favorite rice recipes to try:
Now that you know how to make the perfect sticky brown rice, it’s time to get cooking! Be sure to share your favorite recipes or photos of your creations in the comment section below.
Sticky Brown Rice
This foolproof recipe will show you how to make perfect sticky brown rice every time with just a few simple steps. Cooking has never been easier! Try this quick and easy recipe today! This is the perfect rice to use with your next plant-base sushi.
5 from 3 votes
Course: Side Dish
Cuisine: American
Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 45 minutes minutes
Resting Time: 15 minutes minutes
Total Time: 1 hour hour 5 minutes minutes
Servings: 4 servings
Calories: 68kcal
Author: Marly McMillen
Ingredients
- 1 cup brown rice
- 2 cups water
- 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar substitute maple syrup or agave nectar
- ½ teaspoon salt
Instructions
Place 1 cup of uncooked brown rice in a bowl. Cover with water and let sit for a minute. Use a spoon (or your finger) to stir the rice up a bit to release the starch.
You'll see the water turn a milky color. Use a colander to drain the water.
Add two cups of water to a medium-sized saucepan. Add the rinsed rice. Place over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil.
Reduce heat to simmer and place a lid on the pot. Set your timer for 45 minutes.
After the time is up, remove the lid and stir once to make sure there is no more liquid at the bottom of the pan. If so, let it cook another 5 minutes. If not, remove from heat and allow the cooked rice to rest for 15 minutes.
Mix vinegar, sugar, and salt in a bowl. Stir to dissolve the sugar. When the rice has set for 10 to 15 minutes, pour the vinegar mixture over the rice and stir so all the rice is coated. Cover with a wet kitchen towel and let it sit until you're ready to serve.
Notes
You can add 1 to 2 teaspoons of vegetable oil to the pot with the cooking rice to help prevent stickiness.
Serving: 1cup | Calories: 68kcal | Carbohydrates: 14g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 0.4g | Saturated Fat: 0.1g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 0.1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 0.1g | Sodium: 297mg | Potassium: 39mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 3g | Calcium: 9mg | Iron: 0.3mg
The nutrition information shown is an estimate provided by an online nutrition calculator and should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
