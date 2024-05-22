The BEST Sugar Cookie Recipe For Cut-Out Cookies (2024)

Why Chilling Is So Important Plan Ahead Is Freezing The Cut-Out Cookies Necessary? Before Icing The Cookies Sugar Cookie Recipe Ingredients Instructions Notes FAQs
If you are looking for the best sugar cookie recipe that makes the perfect cut-out cookies, look no further!

It is that time of the year when cookie baking is in full swing.

The BEST Sugar Cookie Recipe For Cut-Out Cookies (1)

There are a ton of things to get done and little time for errors.

There are cookies to be baked, parties to attend, and of course shopping and gift wrapping that must be done.

So when I decided it was a great idea to host a cookie swap party, I knew that it was time to pull out my best sugar cookie recipe.

This truly is the best sugar cookie recipe because it never fails me.

I always end up with perfect cut out cookies when I follow this recipe.

But in order for your cookies to hold up, not spread out, and to have sharp edges, you must not skip the process of chilling the dough.

The BEST Sugar Cookie Recipe For Cut-Out Cookies (2)

Why Chilling Is So Important

I have tried other sugar cookie recipes that claim that no chilling of the dough is required.

And yes, you can definitely make cut-out sugar cookies this way. But if you want the best sugar cookie recipe, the dough needs to be chilled.

What happens if you skip this crucial step?

The BEST Sugar Cookie Recipe For Cut-Out Cookies (3)

First of all, when you go to cut out your cookies, the warm dough will compress around the edges.

And when put in a hot oven, the dough will begin to spread out. This is when your cut out cookies no longer look like they are supposed to.

Plan Ahead

I know there is little time to waste this time of year. Every hour, minute, and second is vital.

That is another reason that this is the best sugar cookie recipe!

The BEST Sugar Cookie Recipe For Cut-Out Cookies (4)

No need to wait around for an hour while the dough is in the refrigerator cooling.

Just put it in the refrigerator and come back to it when you are ready to bake.

The dough will last up to 3 full days and still be good to bake as the day that you prepared it.

Is Freezing The Cut-Out Cookies Necessary?

After you roll out the dough and cut out your cookies, it is recommend that you freeze the individual cookies for 10 minutes prior to baking.

The BEST Sugar Cookie Recipe For Cut-Out Cookies (5)

Although your cookies won’t come out as a disaster if you don’t follow this step, it is vital to achieve the best sugar cookie status.

The freezing process will help the edges of the cut out cookies remain sharp.

It is natural for the edges of the cookies to become compressed after being cut out.

By placing them in the freezer, the edges tend to bounce back and retain the desired shape.

Before Icing The Cookies

One last and final step in making the best sugar cookie, the cooling process.

The BEST Sugar Cookie Recipe For Cut-Out Cookies (6)

It is best to leave the cookies sit on the baking sheet for a few minutes before transferring them to a cooling rack.

This allows the cookies to complete the baking process and firm up into its final shape.

Then use a large enough spatula to support the entire cookie when moving it to a cooling rack.

And of course, let them cool completely before icing them.

If you don’t have time to put your favorite icing on right away, these cookies can be stored in the refrigerator or even the freezer until it is time to decorate!

But if you don’t have time to make these cookies, you can still impress your friends with our classic No Bake Cookies or Toffee Bars recipe.

And don’t forget to serve these cookies with Homemade Eggnog – they make the perfect holiday match!

Check out the printable recipe below and let me know what you think!

Yield: 3 dozen

Sugar Cookie Recipe

The BEST Sugar Cookie Recipe For Cut-Out Cookies (7)

The absolute best sugar cookie recipe that makes your cut out cookies bake up perfectly!

Ingredients

  • 3 cups all-purpose flour, plus additional for rolling out
  • 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
  • 1 tsp. baking powder
  • 1 cup butter, softened
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
  • 1 Tbsp milk

Instructions

  1. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.
  2. In a large mixing bowl add butter and sugar and beat until fluffy.
  3. Add egg, milk, and vanilla and beat until combined.
  4. Slowly add dry ingredients until well incorporated.
  5. Shape dough ball into a large disk shape and wrap in plastic and refrigerate for at least 1 hour and up to 3 days.
  6. When ready to make the cookies, preheat oven to 350 degrees F and line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
  7. Lightly flour your work surface and roll the dough to 1/8” thickness.
  8. Using cookie cutters, cut out the dough and transfer each one to a prepared baking sheet.
  9. Freeze for 10 minutes prior to baking.
  10. Bake for 8-10 minutes or until the edges are lightly golden brown.
  11. Let the cookies cool on the cookie sheet for 3 minutes prior to transferring to cooling rack.
  12. Let cool completely prior to icing.

Notes

The amount of cookies that you will get from this recipe will depend on the size of your cookie cutters. It will typically yield approximately 3 dozen medium size cut out cookies.

Recipe provided by Make Your Meals

Nutrition Information:

Yield:

3

Serving Size:

1 grams
Amount Per Serving:Unsaturated Fat: 0g

FAQs

What is the secret to cut out cookies? ›

Pull off the top sheet of parchment, then slide the sheet of dough onto a baking sheet, then pop it in the freezer. (You can stack as many sheets of dough onto one baking sheet as you'd like.) Sandwich your dough between two sheets of parchment, roll, then freeze; it makes cut-out cookies a breeze!

What type of cookie dough is best for cookie cutters? ›

(In general, you're looking for a smooth dough that can be rolled thin, cuts cleanly and contains little or no baking powder.) If the dough gets too warm, refrigerate or freeze it until it becomes firm again. Your leaf shapes should do just fine.

What is the best thickness for cutout cookies? ›

To ensure the wonderfully soft sugar cookies of your dreams, you want to roll the dough about ¼-inch thick. This may seem too thick when you are rolling and cutting, but it's absolutely vital.

Why are my cut out sugar cookies hard? ›

Once the edges develop a golden hue, you've gone too far. While overcooked sugar cookies are certainly still palatable, they'll be hard and crunchy, instead of soft and chewy. → Follow this tip: Pull the cookie sheet from the oven as soon as they've set and gained some color, but not too much.

How to keep cut out sugar cookies from spreading? ›

To prevent this make sure the baking sheets are always at least on room temperature. Ideally you want to cut your cookies and then chill them with the baking sheet. that way the tray is still cool when it goes in the oven and the cookies have no time to spread before they are baked through.

How to make cut out cookies keep their shape? ›

To make sugar cookies keep their shape, follow these tips: Chill the dough: After mixing the cookie dough, chill it in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes before rolling it out. Chilling the dough will help it firm up and make it easier to cut into shapes without losing their definition.

Do you chill cookie dough before cookie cutters? ›

Once it has been rolled to the thickness you're going for, chill the dough for the requisite time. Once the dough has chilled, peel off the top layer of parchment and cut the cookies out of the rolled sheet. But instead of removing the cut-out cookies, simply remove the scraps from around the cut-outs.

Do you refrigerate cookie dough before using cookie cutters? ›

Just remember to chill your dough for at least 30 minutes and flour your cookie cutter between each cookie. And of course, make them your own and have fun!

Do you have to chill cookie dough before cutting? ›

Chilled dough holds its shape better during baking and prevents cookies from spreading excessively. It also helps the dough become firmer and easier to work with when using cookie cutters. Depending on the recipe, you may need to chill the dough for anywhere from 30 minutes to several hours.

How long should I chill sugar cookie dough? ›

3. Now chill the dough. The dough is still too soft to stamp out, so place it in the fridge for at least 30 minutes, or the freezer for 15.

Why are my cutout cookies puffy? ›

Q: Why are my cookies so puffy and cakey? Whipping too much air into the dough. That fluffy texture you want in a cake results from beating a lot of air into the room temperature butter and sugar, and it does the same for cookies. So don't overdo it when you're creaming together the butter and sugar.

What happens if you don't chill cookie dough? ›

Popping your dough in the fridge allows the fats to cool. As a result, the cookies will expand more slowly, holding onto their texture. If you skip the chilling step, you're more likely to wind up with flat, sad disks instead of lovely, chewy cookies. Cookies made from chilled dough are also much more flavorful.

Why do my cut out sugar cookies spread? ›

Your sugar cookies might be spreading because your house is really hot. You may start with a butter that is the right temperature, but if your house is really hot...it's going to start melting before it gets to the oven. In this case...you really will need to chill your dough before baking.

Why won't my cut-out cookies hold their shape? ›

Oven Temperature

If you still notice that your cookies are spreading, another thing you can do to help cookies keep their shape, is increase the heat 10-25 degrees higher than the suggested temperature on the recipe. Every oven is different, so you may need to try this for yours.

Why are my cut-out cookies spreading? ›

Cookies spread because the fat in the cookie dough melts in the oven. If there isn't enough flour to hold that melted fat, the cookies will over-spread. Spoon and level that flour or, better yet, weigh your flour. If your cookies are still spreading, add an extra 2 Tablespoons of flour to the cookie dough.

