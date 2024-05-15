The Best Sugar Free Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe (2024)

The Best Sugar Free Chocolate Chip Cookies, a delicious recipe for homemade cookies made without added sugar. With keto option. See The Recipe

The Best Sugar Free Chocolate Chip Cookies is something that is always on my mind.

This recipe for sugar free chocolate chip cookies is based upon that standard chocolate chip cookie recipes that contain sugar.

The Best Sugar Free Chocolate Chip Cookies



This recipe is for those of us who love our cookies but, not all of the sugar that can come with them.

Luckily, we can have our cookies and eat them too while we avoid sugar.

Did you try my recipe for Sugar Free Soft Chocolate Chunk Cookies?

That sugar free chocolate chip recipe is really for those of us who especially enjoy a soft cookie,

This recipe for sugar free chocolate chip cookies is more of a basic or standard chocolate chip cookie that happens to have no added sugar in it.

I am always looking for helpful kitchen gadgets that will make my life easier when I create in the kitchen. Here are some Kitchen Gadgets that you may also find helpful.

This recipe is especially for anyone asking is there sugar free chocolate chips.

I must say that since posting this recipe years ago, there has been kind of an explosion in sugar free, or even keto, baking. Unlike today, one time there was just one kind of sugar free chocolate chip available.

There are many kinds of sugar free chocolate chips to choose from!

I suggest using a chocolate chip that contains the sugar alternative that you prefer most.

Also, that chocolate chip should be suitable for baking with as well.

People always ask, what makes a cookies soft or crispy.

I have got to say, sometimes you want a soft cookie and sometimes you simply want a crispy cookie. This cookie is somewhere in the middle since it is a basic recipe.

What you should know is that not using sugar can alter this sugar free cookie.

Sugar allows a cookie to hold on to moisture and sugar alternatives just do not have this chemical makeup. As a result, we need to make adjustments when baking sugar free cookies.



Here are some tips for baking chocolate chip cookies.

I just mentioned that sugar and sugar alternatives may taste alike but, their chemical makeup is different. As a result of this, adjustments may need to be made depending on the ingredients that are added to these cookies.

Here are some more helpful tips for you.

Obviously, this recipe call for using ingredients that are sugar alternatives. Please make sure that the sugar alternatives that you use in this recipe measure 1:1 with sugar or brown sugar and that they can be baked with. Make this chocolate chip cookie recipe gluten free by using gluten free flour instead of regular flour. Please check the label on the packaging to assure that the gluten free flour does measure 1:1 with all purpose flour. Also, check the label to see if a binder will be needed. Or, you can make this recipe low carb by using low carb Carbalose flour (not the baking mix!). Lastly, you can make this 'keto friendly' by using a keto friendly flour.. Please read all labels to make sure that your choice of flour measures 1:1 with AP flour and if a binder will be needed.

You may be asking, are sugar free chocolate chip cookies keto friendly.

Like anything else you could bake, yes, if you use keto friendly ingredients.

This include keto chocolate chips, keto sugar alternatives, and keto flour.



Here are some similar recipes that you may also like.

Sugar Free Lemon Bundt Cake

Easy No Bake Sugar Free Chocolate Cookies .

. Sugar Free Brownie Crackers.

3 Ingredient Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cookies.

Low Carb Pizza Rolls .

. Sugar Free and Flour Free Chocolate Chip Cookies .

. 'Magnolia Style' Sugar Free Chocolate Chip Cookies.

Sugar Free Chocolate Espresso Mug Cake.

Keep up to date with my recipes

You can check out my guide on baking with sugar alternatives on Amazon



I have some great tips on which alternatives may work in a recipe such as this one.

Be sure to follow me on facebook and subscribe to my recipes via email to keep up to date as well.

The recipe for The Best Sugar Free Chocolate Chip Cookies

I mentioned above that for this cookie recipe to be successful, please make sure that the sugar alternatives that you use in this recipe measure 1:1 with sugar or brown sugar. Also, real the label on those alternatives to assure that they can be baked with.

Also mentioned, this recipe can be adjusted for keto low carb or gluten free cookies.

To make this recipe low carb try a low carb flour alternative such as Carbalose flour (not the baking mix!). Lastly, you can make this 'keto friendly' by using a keto friendly flour.. Please read all labels to make sure that your choice of flour measures 1:1 with AP flour and if a binder will be needed.

The ingredients needed to make sugar free chocolate chip cookies.

How to make The Best Sugar Free Chocolate Chip Cookies

Start by preheating your oven to 350 and prepping a cookie sheet for nonstick (I use parchment paper for an easy clean up).

In a medium sized mixing bowl, whisk together the flour and baking soda. Set this bowl aside.

Next, in a large mixing bowl, cream together the butter and the sugar alternatives. I use a paddle attachment and scrape the sides of the bowl as needed.

For the next step we are going to add the dry ingredients from the first bowl to the ingredients in the second bowl. To do so, add half of the dry ingredients to the mixing bowl, stir gently and then add the remaining ingredients and stir gently again. Then add the eggs and the vanilla extract. Mix these ingredient until just blended, do not overmix!

Lastly, fold in the chocolate chips. Bake your cookies for 10-12 minutes or until they begin to brown. Larger cookies will most likely take longer than smaller cookies to bake. Also, some folks prefer their cookies baked longer than others.

The Recipe Card for The Best Sugar Free Chocolate Chip Cookies

Thanks so much for visiting!

If you decide to make this recipe, please stop back and let me know how it turned out for you. Also, if you have any tips or tweaks to the recipe to share, please do so in the comment section below. My readers like to stop by periodically for updates on the recipes. Reading the comments below is helpful to these readers and hopefully to you too!!

Looking for a recipe that is not on my site?

Please let me know and I will work on getting that recipe for you.

Happy baking, eating, and enjoying life!

Nutritional Information is only an estimate and can vary especially with ingredients that are used.

The Best Sugar Free Chocolate Chip Cookies, a delicious recipe for homemade cookies made without added sugar. With keto option.

Please see recipe post for further details on this recipe.

You can see items that have been featured on my Sugar Free Sunday Spotlight here.



...