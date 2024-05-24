The Best Surfing Beaches & Surf Spots in North Cornwall (2024)

The best surfing beaches & surf spots in North Cornwall

From the famed waves of Fistral beach to the panoramic backdrop of crescent-shaped Harlyn Bay or the challenging tides of Watergate, North Cornwall provides surf spots for all abilities — whether you’re a novice after a fun family day out or want to escape the crowds and catch some serious surf.

Whether this is your first time or you’re a pro, safe surfing starts before you get into the water. Remember to check Magic Seaweed for the latest surf reports and forecasts to help you understand the day’s surfing conditions.

To get started, we’d always recommend booking in with one of many excellent surf schools in the area. They’ll be able to completely kit you out and find a suitable surf lesson for your ability.

Even for complete newbies, surfing can be fun with the right guidance and help early on — and once you’ve learned the ropes, it can be an exhilarating, rewarding experience.

1. Fistral Beach— the home of British surfing

Located in Newquay, Fistral is often described as one of the world's top surfing locations regardless of ability — beginner, intermediate or advanced.

It has hosted some of the biggest surfing competitions, including the Boardmasters Surf Championships, the famous Night Surf, National Championships, to name a few.

With plenty of surf schools like the Fistral Beach Surf School and many places to eat and observe from afar, there's no better place to take on the challenge of surfing.

