The BEST Swedish Meatballs in Brown Gravy Recipe | Little Spice Jar (2024)

Table of Contents
My Swedish meatballs recipe is easy to make… How to make the best Swedish meatballs: Seriously Amazing Swedish Meatballs in Brown Gravy Ingredients Instructions Notes Have you made this recipe? FAQs
Jump to Recipe

My favorite recipe forSwedish meatballs nuzzled in a simple yet creamy brown gravy! Just like IKEA but only better. It’s so good you’ll wanna slurp it through a straw!

The BEST Swedish Meatballs in Brown Gravy Recipe | Little Spice Jar (1)

Here it is. More comfort food. I hope you aren’t sick of it yet, because there’s soo much more where this ↑ came from. What, you didn’t get the memo?It’scomfort food FRIDAY my friend.

Gimme a big bowl of egg noodles topped with Swedish meatballs and a healthy drizzle of that brown gravy with a good show on Netflix and a cozy blankie. It’s all I ask for. I’ll be living that #blanketburrito life from now all the way into next year. Anyone with me? Next year. Yes, I said it. Guys it’s like, 3 months away. Where did this year go? And can December just not come around this time, pleaseandthankyou. Someone in the room is about to turn the big 3-0 and I really just don’t want it to be me. Speaking of turning thirty, I’m as old as the Oprah Winfrey show. Uh… well if I didn’t feel old before…Would youmind If I just stayed twenty-nine-and-some-change till the end of time?

I’ll just stay here in my sweat pants and drown my twenty-something self in a vat of the most comforting comfort food known to man.

My Swedish meatballs recipe is easy to make…

and they’re also possibly the best thing to come out of my kitchen, ever. That’s not saying I don’t love most of the food I share with you here on LSJ. It just means that this kinda recipe holds a big placein my heart. Perfectly browned little nuggets that aretender and juicy on the inside. Isn’t it amazing how many different ways there are to serve up meatballs? I’d have to say, my favorite is when they’re snuggled in atangy, creamy and rich gravy that’s so good you’ll wanna bathe in it.

The BEST Swedish Meatballs in Brown Gravy Recipe | Little Spice Jar (2)

How to make the best Swedish meatballs:

In terms of flavor we’re using onions and a few spices. Keepin’ it simple yet flavorful. To make sure the onions don’t add too much additional moisture to the meatballs, we’re sautéing them in a little bit of butter to cook off some of that liquid. The spices used for my swedish meatballs are just a hint ofnutmeg, allspice, salt and pepper. Nutmeg and all spice are theheart and soul of a good swedish meatball recipe.

Now for that texture and moisture. I’m using an age-old trick to keep these meatballs nice and tender. This is something I learned from my mom and she from hers. You can never go wrong with a tip that’s been passed for generations. All you need is a couple slices of bread soaked in a 3tablespoons of milk for a few minutes and friends, i’m telling you, not a dry meatball in sight. The onions that we sautéedalso add moisture but just enough.

Too much moisture in a meatball is a BAD thing.

See Also
Brown Sugar and Bacon Green Beans RecipeBest Dang Creole Seasoning Recipe | Recipes From A PantryEasy Chili Recipe- The Best Homemade Chili (2024)Angel Food Cake Recipe {From Scratch}

The BEST Swedish Meatballs in Brown Gravy Recipe | Little Spice Jar (3)
The BEST Swedish Meatballs in Brown Gravy Recipe | Little Spice Jar (4)

I don’t like to use too much binder in my meatball recipes because it takes away from the actual MEAT-ball. You know? Just enough to get the job done. A coupleslices of bread soaked in milk, an egg, onions, and a fewspices.

Once we mix up the meatballs, we’re going to sear them in a skillet until all the sides brown up nicely. This helps hold all the juices inside the meatball while gently browning up the outside. Don’t worry if they don’t cook all the way through, we’re going to simmer them in the sauce a little later.

Now for the brown gravy. Since the meatballs bring the onions to the party, I like to flavor the gravy with a hint of garlic. Did you think i’d make meatballs without garlic? We’ve been friends for too long, you should know me better than that! I know, it’s not a traditional Swedish meatball recipe, but you know what?

It’s kinda better.

Along with garlic we’re using beef or chicken broth, a hint of mustard, worcestershire sauce, and sour cream. If you’re thinking it’s starting to sound a little likestroganoff, well, you’re right.

It kinda does.

The BEST Swedish Meatballs in Brown Gravy Recipe | Little Spice Jar (5)

These Swedish meatballs are perfect for busy weekdays and even better for lazy Sunday suppers. I’d double the recipe and serve them with egg noodles over the weekend and then again a couple of days later with mashed potatoes.

Because the only thing better than Swedish meatballs ingravy is meatballs and gravy on top of mashed potatoes.

See Also
4 Ingredient Peanut Butter Fudge Recipe - Butter with a Side of Bread

The BEST Swedish Meatballs in Brown Gravy Recipe | Little Spice Jar (6)

shop this post:

[show_shopthepost_widget id=”3114096″]

Yield: 5-7 people (makes 18-22 meatballs)

Seriously Amazing Swedish Meatballs in Brown Gravy

Prep Time15 minutes

Cook Time35 minutes

Total Time50 minutes

My favorite recipe for Swedish meatballs nuzzled in a simple yet creamy brown gravy! Just like IKEA but only better. It's so good you'll wanna slurp it through a straw!

The BEST Swedish Meatballs in Brown Gravy Recipe | Little Spice Jar (7)

Ingredients

  • 1 small onion, finely chopped
  • 5 tablespoons butter
  • 2 slices of bread, torn into small pieces
  • 3 tablespoons milk
  • 1 ¼ pound lean ground beef
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 teaspoon salt + ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • ½ teaspoon EACH ground allspice AND garlic powder
  • 1 tablespoon EACH oil AND Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 tablespoons flour
  • 1 ¾ cup beef or chicken broth,low sodium
  • ½ cup sour cream
  • ½ - 2 teaspoons yellow mustard
  • buttered egg noodles or mashed potatoes, for serving

Instructions

  1. In a large skillet, heat a tablespoon of butter over medium heat. Add the onions and allow them to soften and become translucent about 3-5 minutes. Remove to a medium bowl and allow them to cool.
  2. In a small bowl, pour the milk over the bread and press down with a spoon or your fingers so that the bread soaks up all the milk, let sit 5 minutes.
  3. When the onions have cooled, add the ground beef, bread mixture, an egg, salt, pepper, nutmeg, and allspice to the bowl and mix until just combined. Don't overmix the meat as it will result in tough meatballs. Shape into 18-22 meatballs that are about 1- 1 ¼ inch in diameter.
  4. Heat 1 tablespoon of butter along with oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add the meatballs and cook for 6-9 minutes, turn every couple of minutes to ensure even browning. Remove to a plate. If you don't have a skillet large enough to hold all the meatballs, do it in batches, do not overcrowd the pan, you don't want them to steam as they won't develop that brown outer crust and as a result, the sauce will be very light in color.
  5. Add the remaining 3 tbsp of butter to the skillet on medium-low heat. Sprinkle the flour in and whisk for 1-2 minutes or until it turns golden brown. Slowly pour the beef broth in while you whisk. Lower the heat, whisk in the sour cream until it dissolves completely.
  6. Add the garlic powder, a ½ teaspoon of mustard, and Worcestershire sauce and let come to a gentle simmer before lowering the heat. Allow sauce to thicken for 6-10 minutes or until it reaches desired consistency. Taste and adjust with additional mustard as desired. Add meatballs in when there are 4 minutes remaining. Keep in mind the sauce will thicken as it sits, so if you aren't serving right away, consider leaving it a little thinner. Serve on top of buttered egg noodles or mashed potatoes. Top with fresh parsley if desired!

Notes

    • Edit: 05/19/2019 some readers have mentioned that they thought the mustard flavor was a little strong in this recipe. The original recipe calls for 2 teaspoons, however, if this is your first time making this recipe, I suggest starting witha ½ teaspoon and then adjusting it as desired, up to 2 teaspoons.
    • I've only tested the recipe with sour cream so not sure if greek yogurt can be substituted. But really, it's Swedish meatballs, go with the sour cream, just this once.

Have you made this recipe?

If you enjoyed this recipe, please consider leaving a ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ rating and a comment below. You can also share a picture on Instagram with the hashtag #LITTLESPICEJAR, I'd love to see what you made!

The BEST Swedish Meatballs in Brown Gravy Recipe | Little Spice Jar (8)

if you like this recipe, you might also like:

  • Comforting french onion meatballs
  • Cozy Creamy Chicken Tetrazzini
  • Chicken piccata meatballs
  • Mongolian beef meatballs

This site contains affiliate links, if you make a purchase through them, we receive a small commission.

The BEST Swedish Meatballs in Brown Gravy Recipe | Little Spice Jar (2024)

FAQs

What is the sauce for Swedish meatballs made from? ›

The sauce for Swedish Meatballs is a creamy gravy that is made with butter, beef broth/stock, thickened with flour and made creamy with cream. But the most important flavour for the a really good creamy gravy is the pan drippings after searing the meatballs.

View More
What is the secret to firm meatballs? ›

Massage your meat

Get your hands into your mixing bowl and combine the ingredients for your meatballs using your fingers. The heat from your hands will help release the proteins in the meat which will in turn help the mixture stick together when it cooks. Don't overmix, just a few minutes will do.

Get More Info Here
What is the secret of a tender meatball? ›

Pay attention to the fat percentage on the ground meat you're using — for ground beef, aim for at least 20 percent fat. Consider the other ingredients. Just ground meat and seasonings will yield only mediocre results. Egg and breadcrumbs are common mix-ins to add moisture and tenderness.

Discover More Details
What's the difference between Swedish and Norwegian meatballs? ›

Norwegian recipes are made with all beef, while some Swedish recipes also use pork. Norwegian meatballs tend to be larger and flatter than their Swedish cousins.

View Details
Why is my Swedish meatball sauce not thickening? ›

How to Thicken Swedish Meatball Sauce. The all-purpose flour in this recipe should do the trick to thicken your Swedish meatball sauce to the right consistency. But if it doesn't, you can add a cornstarch slurry (1 tablespoon of cornstarch to 2 tablespoons of water) to thicken it up.

Discover More Details
How do you keep Swedish meatballs from falling apart? ›

Eggs: Eggs help bind the meatballs together so they don't fall apart. They also help keep the meatballs soft and tender. Bread crumbs: Bread crumbs are almost always used in meatball recipes because they absorb the fat and, along with the eggs, serve as a binder.

Learn More
What does adding milk to meatballs do? ›

Milk: Milk adds moisture, ensuring the meatballs don't dry out during the cooking process. Onion: An onion lends bold flavor. Meat: You'll need a pound of ground beef and a pound of ground pork. Egg: An egg adds moisture and helps bind the meatballs together.

Keep Reading
What keeps meatballs moist? ›

The soaked breadcrumbs help keep the proteins in the meat from shrinking — usually the cause of tough meatballs — and the milk adds an additional bonus of moisture, which makes for nice, juicy meatballs. The milk also adds a pleasant acidity to meatballs.

Learn More Now
Is it better to fry or bake meatballs? ›

Baking will result in meatballs with a crunchy exterior, though the caramelisation achieved from frying will be superior. Baked meatballs take the least amount of effort, as you'll only need to turn them once or twice throughout the cook and you can make a larger batch at once.

Show Me More
What is the best binder for meatballs? ›

The most common addition to meatballs is breadcrumbs. Breadcrumbs help bind the meat together, however, believe it or not, it is actually better to make meatballs without breadcrumbs. Rather than using breadcrumbs, slices of white bread are far superior.

Learn More Now

What is the most expensive meatball in the world? ›

The 7-ounce Wagyu beef meatball is stuffed with truffle cheese and foie gras. The world's most expensive meatball is being served up in New York City for a whopping $100.

Learn More
How do Swedish people eat Swedish meatballs? ›

In their most traditional form Swedish meatballs ('köttbullar') are made of ground pork and beef, cream, egg and onion, and are served with creamy mashed potatoes, a thick, brown gravy, lingonberry jam and pickled cucumber. The latter adds bitter sweetness as a perfect complement to the savoury meatball.

Read More
What are traditional Swedish meatballs made of? ›

ingredients
  1. 1 tablespoon butter.
  2. 3 tablespoons onions, grated.
  3. 12 cup breadcrumbs.
  4. 1 12 cups milk.
  5. 12 lb ground beef.
  6. 12 lb ground pork.
  7. 12 lb ground veal.
  8. 1 egg.

Discover More
What ethnicity is Swedish meatballs? ›

Last week, Sweden's official Twitter account tweeted out a brief but momentous statement: “Swedish meatballs are actually based on a recipe King Charles XII brought home from Turkey in the early 18th century.

Get More Info
What is Ikea meatball gravy made of? ›

Iconic Swedish cream sauce: Melt 40g of butter in a pan. Whisk in 40g of plain flour and stir for 2 mins. Add 300ml of bouillon (or consommé) and continue to stir. Add 150ml double cream, 2 tsp of soy sauce and 1 tsp of (Dijon) mustard.

View More
Is Swedish meatball sauce the same as stroganoff? ›

Stroganoff is a dish featuring sautéed mushrooms and onions in a creamy sauce, while Swedish meatballs are small, bite-sized balls seasoned with nutmeg and allspice. Stroganoff is typically served with egg noodles, while Swedish meatballs are usually served over mashed potatoes or sometimes egg noodles.

Discover More Details
What is served with Swedish meatballs? ›

Traditional: Serve the meatballs and gravy over mashed potatoes with a side of lingonberry sauce. (Or if you can't find lingonberries, cranberry sauce works well too!) Over noodles: Serve the meatballs and gravy over wide egg noodles.

Read On
Does Swedish meatballs contain sour cream? ›

It's All About the Sauce

Flavored with nutmeg and cardamom, these little beef-and-pork meatballs are best served with a Swedish meatball sauce—a rich roux-based and beef stock gravy, spiked with sour cream and a little lingonberry jelly.

Learn More Now
Top Articles
22 Leftover Prime Rib Recipes - Easy Ideas For Dinner - Foodiosity
Sweet Dinner Rolls Recipe - Grumpy's Honeybunch
Is Miso Soup Healthy? Exploring the Nutritional Benefits of Miso - San-J
Craigslist For Meridian Ms
Latest Posts
Healthy Cowboy Caviar with Homemade Dressing (Vegan Recipe)
Date and Oat Slice Recipe
Article information

Author: Jamar Nader

Last Updated:

Views: 5797

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (55 voted)

Reviews: 94% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Jamar Nader

Birthday: 1995-02-28

Address: Apt. 536 6162 Reichel Greens, Port Zackaryside, CT 22682-9804

Phone: +9958384818317

Job: IT Representative

Hobby: Scrapbooking, Hiking, Hunting, Kite flying, Blacksmithing, Video gaming, Foraging

Introduction: My name is Jamar Nader, I am a fine, shiny, colorful, bright, nice, perfect, curious person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.