The Best Tablets for Kids in 2024 (2024)

Since 1982, PCMag has tested and rated thousands of products to help you make better buying decisions.See how we test.

Our Experts Have Tested 16 Products in the Tablets Category in the Past Year

Below are some of our favorite tablets for children, which we selected for their balance of price, durability, and age-appropriate features. Whichever tablet you get, buy a case and some kid-friendly headphones. These small investments pay for themselves.

Kids wanttablets. But tablets are fragile, expensive gadgets with potentially unlimited access to the internet—both issues that challenge parents. Whereas you might want a tablet that's slim, light, and fast, an appropriate slate for your kid should be cheap and rugged above all else.

Deeper Dive: Our Top Tested Picks

Apple iPad (10th Generation, 2022) Best iPad for Kids 4.0 Excellent Why We Picked It The base-model iPad features an expansive 10.9-inch screen with a dense resolution of 2,360 by 1,640 pixels, while its A14 Bionic chip ensures that your kids can easily run all of the age-appropriate apps from the App Store. This tablet even gives your child access to iMessage for chatting with family members or friends who also have an Apple device. Who It's For Apple's entry-level tablet makes sense for parents who want something that their kids can continue to use as they age. Robust parental controls allow you to keep a close eye on the activities of young kids, but you can always relax these restrictions over time. Just know that you pay somewhat of a premium for the Apple branding. PROS Appealing iPad Pro-like design

USB-C port

Relocated webcam

Higher-quality cameras

Improved speakers

Faster performance CONS Higher price than previous model

Loses traditional Touch ID button

No Face ID SPECS Name Value Operating System Apple iPadOS 16 Dimensions 9.79 by 7.07 by 0.28 inches Weight 1.1 lb Screen Size 10.9 inches Screen Resolution 2,360 by 1,640 pixels CPU Apple A14 Bionic Storage Capacity 64 GB Battery Life 5 hours, 59 minutes All Specs GET IT NOW $349.00 Amazon $349.00 Best Buy $429.00 Walmart Learn More Apple iPad (10th Generation, 2022) Review

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Best Affordable Android Tablet 4.0 Excellent Why We Picked It The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus packs an appreciable amount of power for its price and works with most popular parental control services. An 11-inch, 2,000-by-1,200-pixel screen, quality speakers, and decent battery life are all advantages for entertainment needs, while optional keyboard and stylus accessories make it usable for schoolwork. Who It's For This slate is better for older, more responsible kids. PROS Sharp display

Loud, clear speakers

Perky performance CONS Unimpressive cameras

No promise for OS updates after Android 12 SPECS Name Value Operating System Android 11 Dimensions 10.4 by 6.5 by 0.3 inches Weight 17.3 oz Screen Size 11 inches Screen Resolution 2,000 by 1,200 pixels CPU MediaTek G90T Storage Capacity 64 GB Battery Life 7 hours, 58 minutes All Specs GET IT NOW $199.99 Lenovo Learn More Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Review

Apple iPad mini (2021) Best Small iPad 4.0 Excellent Why We Picked It Not everyone needs or wants a big tablet, regardless of their age. That's why the iPad mini's 8.3-inch display, compact frame, and light feel are so appealing. You don't sacrifice many performance benefits either, and can still access all of the apps and parental control features that make iPads such a good choice for parents. Who It's For If your kid wants an Apple tablet, but can't handle the base model's hefty 10.9-inch screen, the iPad mini is the way to go. You pay a premium for its portability (and also likely need to factor in the cost of a good case and an extended warranty), but the iPad mini is a lot more future-proof than other entries on this list. PROS Excellent performance

Long battery life

Works with second-generation Apple Pencil CONS No multi-user option in iPadOS

Pricier than previous model SPECS Name Value Operating System Apple iPadOS Dimensions 7.69 by 5.31 by 0.25 inches Weight 10.4 oz Screen Size 8.3 inches Screen Resolution 2,226 by 1,448 pixels CPU Apple A15 Bionic Storage Capacity 64 GB Battery Life 6 hours, 41 minutes All Specs GET IT NOW $399.99 Best Buy $399.99 Amazon $499.99 Target Learn More Apple iPad mini (2021) Review

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro (2023) Best Amazon Tablet for Kids 4.0 Excellent Why We Picked It Like the base model Fire HD 10 (2023), the Kid's Pro version offers a great value. It comes with a better processor that then Fire HD 8, a thick case with a built-in kickstand, an extended warranty, and a year's subscription to Amazon's Kids+ service. It's a great way for kids to watch their favorite shows, play some basic games, browse online, and read Kindle books. Who It's For The Kid's Pro Fire HD 10 (2023) is best suited for kids aged 6 to 12 for whom durability and robust parental controls are more important that full-fledged performance. See Also iPad Kids Mode: Guide to Childproofing Your iPad PROS Good build quality

Decent display

Strong parental controls

Kid-focused content

Alexa Smart Display mode

Two-year warranty CONS Limited app selection

Focus on Amazon services SPECS Name Value Operating System Amazon Fire OS Dimensions 10.1 by 7.5 by 0.7 inches Weight 1.45 lbs Screen Size 10.1 inches Screen Resolution 1,920 by 1,200 pixels CPU MediaTek Storage Capacity 32 GB Battery Life 10 hours 18 minutes All Specs GET IT NOW $149.99 Amazon Learn More Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro (2023) Review

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids (2022 Release) Best for Reading Books 3.5 Good Why We Picked It The Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet offers a higher-quality screen and slightly better performance than the Fire HD 7 Kids, but still comes with a rugged case, an extended warranty, and a one-year Kids+ subscription. It also costs more, but it's worth the extra money because the larger display and faster processor result in a more enjoyable experience overall. Who It's For If an iPad or midrange Android tablet is too pricey for your tastes, the Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet strikes an excellent balance between price, size, and performance. PROS Rugged case

Strong parental controls

Good battery life

Vibrant screen CONS Sluggish performance

$10 more than the previous model

Limited app selection SPECS Name Value Operating System Amazon Fire OS Dimensions 8.7 by 7.1 by 1.1 inches Weight 18.3 oz Screen Size 8 inches Screen Resolution 1280 by 800 pixels CPU Hexa-core 2.0 GHz Storage Capacity 32 GB Battery Life 10 hours (est.) All Specs GET IT NOW $109.99 Amazon Learn More Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids (2022 Release) Review

TCL Tab 10 5G Best Low-Cost 5G Tablet 3.5 Good Why We Picked It 5G tablets are pretty rare in the affordable segment, but the TCL Tab 10 5G is a notable exception. It lasted more than 10 hours in our battery drain test, which is impressive for a device with a large 10.1-inch display. A decent set of onboard speakers and a microSD card slot also add value. And, because it runs Android, most parental control apps are available for it. Who It's For If you and your kid are often away from a Wi-Fi network, this TCL slate makes a lot of sense. Typically, you have to spend much more to get a tablet with 5G support. PROS Quality screen for the price

5G support

Good performance and battery life

Decent stereo speakers

MicroSD support CONS Disappointing Android upgrade commitment

Only 32GB of built-in storage

Lackluster cameras SPECS Name Value Operating System Android 12 Dimensions 9.51 by 6.24 by 0.33 inches Weight 17.28 oz Screen Size 10.1 inches Screen Resolution 1,920 by 1,200 pixels CPU MediaTek Kompanio 800T Storage Capacity 32 GB Battery Life 10 hours 11 minutes All Specs GET IT NOW $149.99 Amazon $299.99 T-Mobile Learn More TCL Tab 10 5G Review

Buying Guide: The Best Tablets for Kids in 2024

The Best Tablets for School

The best tablet for school is probably a base model iPad. The iPad's dominant role in the tablet landscape means most schools support them, many teachers have them, and tech support is easy. Other tablets might not be able to run the third-party apps that schools demand or even allow you to fill out basic web forms. The worst offenders here are Amazon's Fire tablets, which are inexpensive and popular, but don't work well for productivity.

If an iPad won't do for your school, pick something with Chrome OS. For those, head over to our list of the best Chromebooks for kids for recommendations.

What Specs Do You Need in a Tablet for Kids?

Don't assume a tablet for a kid should be a piece of junk. Sufficient hardware specs can help you find a tablet that works well enough to avoid frustrating meltdowns. Let's start with screen size and resolution. An 8-inch, 1,280-by-800-pixel display is good for reading comics and watching videos, so use that as your baseline.

Pay close attention to storage specs, too. We recommend 64GB of built-in storage (or more) rather than 32GB. This amount of storage enables you to install more apps and take more pictures and videos. A microSD card slot can't hurt, either, especially if you want to download movies to watch on long trips. Some games, like Genshin Impact, take up more than 32GB on their own.

Look for 4GB of RAM or more. This amount of RAM helps apps launch and run more smoothly, particularly if there's anything else running in the background. Amazon’s Fire tablets get a pass here because they still provide a stutter-free experience despite their 3GB of RAM.

Battery life is another factor to remember—you don't want the tablet to die in the middle of a long car ride. Carrying abackup batterycan help.

The Best iPad for Kids

iPads have thebest tablet apps, grow with your kid, and can double as a pseudo-laptop for schoolwork. Apple's operating system, iPadOS, has tools to let you monitor your kids' tablet use and keep an eye on what applications they're running and for how long. Apple also has parental controls that can block apps, filter content, and prevent purchases—which you should use to keep your kids from spending money without your permission. iPadOS does not, however, support multiple user profiles to separate what adults and kids see when they use the tablet.

The iPad has by far the best ecosystem of accessories for productive and creative kids of any individual tablet model:cases, keyboards, and theApple Pencilstylus. It's versatile and extendable.

Apple iPad (Credit: Eric Zeman)

And, as you probably already know, iPads let kids use iMessage and FaceTime to talk with friends or relatives who have Apple devices without you having to get them a phone.

The Best Fire Tablet for Kids

Amazon's inexpensive Fire tablets have been one of the best family option for years. The Kids Edition has a rubber case, a no-questions-asked two-year guarantee, and Amazon's parental controls service.

Amazon's tablets have a simplified interface, strong parental controls, and Kids+, which is basically a giant bucket of age-appropriate content. A Parent Dashboard lets you track what your children are doing and restrict their screen time. You can put multiple user profiles on the tablets, as well.

Recommended by Our Editors The Best Parental Control Apps for Your Phone All About Balance: How to Enable Parental Controls on PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox The Best iPad Tips and Tricks: How to Conquer iPadOS

The Best Android Tablet for Kids

If you primarily use Google services andAndroid apps, an Android tablet can get you what you need for a little less money than an iPad, and it's not locked to Amazon services the way a Fire tablet is.

Regarding parental controls, Android has restricted user profiles that can prevent accidental purchases and filter Google Play apps. But if you intend to let your kids use one of these tablets out of your sight, you should consider installing some parental control software, as the openness of Android could get them into trouble.

Why You Should Avoid Toy Tablets

Companies such as Fuhu, Kurio, and Leapfrog made their names with highly restricted tablets that come with kid-friendly software and, by default, don't offer access to the open internet. By and large, though, these tablets haven't been updated for years and are running old, insecure versions of Android that we don't recommend. They also won't grow with your kids as they age, leaving you to purchase a more advanced tablet from this list eventually, anyway.

While you're shopping for your kid, check out our lab-tested picks for the best kids' phones and the best kids' laptops. For a broader selection of tablets for older kids and adults, look at the best tabletswe've tested overall.