The Best Tablets for Kids in 2024 (2024)

Kids love tablets, but which one is right for them? Check out our top tablets for education and entertainment—and keep your kid from stealing your iPad.
Iyaz Akhtar
Iyaz Akhtar
Mobile Analyst
My Experience
I’m one of PCMag’s mobile analysts. That means I check out phones, hotspots, and mobile networks. Technology has been my passion and hobby since I was a child. I’ve covered tech professionally for over 15 years at outlets including The Apple Blog, This Week in Tech, and CNET.
Sarah Lord
Sarah Lord
Analyst, Mobile
My Experience
I’m a Mobile Analyst at PCMag, which means I cover wireless phones, plans, tablets, ereaders, and a whole lot more. I’ve always loved technology and have been forming opinions on consumer electronics since childhood. Prior to joining PCMag, I covered TVs and home entertainment at CNET, served as the tech and electronics reviews fellow at Insider, and began my career by writing laptop reviews as an intern at Tom's Hardware. I am also a professional actor with credits in theater, film, and television.
November 13, 2023
Our Top 6 Picks
Best iPad for Kids Jump ToDetails Best Affordable Android Tablet Jump ToDetails Best Small iPad Jump ToDetails Best Amazon Tablet for Kids Jump ToDetails Best for Reading Books Jump ToDetails Best Low-Cost 5G Tablet Jump ToDetails
Apple iPad (10th Generation, 2022)
Lenovo Tab P11 Plus
Apple iPad mini (2021)
Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro (2023)
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids (2022 Release)
TCL Tab 10 5G
Best iPad for Kids
Best Affordable Android Tablet
Best Small iPad
Best Amazon Tablet for Kids
Best for Reading Books
Best Low-Cost 5G Tablet
The Best Kids' Tablet Deals This Week*
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 10.9" 64GB Wi-Fi Tablet — $189.99(List Price $219.99)
- Apple iPad 10.2" 64GB Wi-Fi Retina Tablet (2021 Release) — $249.00(List Price $329)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro 32GB Tablet (2023 Release, Nebula) — $149.99(List Price $189.99)
- Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 128GB Wi-Fi Tablet (3rd Gen) — $172.99(List Price $229.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 128GB Wi-Fi 12.4" Tablet — $529.00(List Price $599.99)
*Deals are selected by our commerce team
Kids wanttablets. But tablets are fragile, expensive gadgets with potentially unlimited access to the internet—both issues that challenge parents. Whereas you might want a tablet that's slim, light, and fast, an appropriate slate for your kid should be cheap and rugged above all else.
Below are some of our favorite tablets for children, which we selected for their balance of price, durability, and age-appropriate features. Whichever tablet you get, buy a case and some kid-friendly headphones. These small investments pay for themselves.
Our Experts Have Tested 16 Products in the Tablets Category in the Past Year
Since 1982, PCMag has tested and rated thousands of products to help you make better buying decisions.
Deeper Dive: Our Top Tested Picks
Apple iPad (10th Generation, 2022)
Best iPad for Kids
4.0 Excellent
Why We Picked It
The base-model iPad features an expansive 10.9-inch screen with a dense resolution of 2,360 by 1,640 pixels, while its A14 Bionic chip ensures that your kids can easily run all of the age-appropriate apps from the App Store. This tablet even gives your child access to iMessage for chatting with family members or friends who also have an Apple device.
Who It's For
Apple's entry-level tablet makes sense for parents who want something that their kids can continue to use as they age. Robust parental controls allow you to keep a close eye on the activities of young kids, but you can always relax these restrictions over time. Just know that you pay somewhat of a premium for the Apple branding.
PROS
- Appealing iPad Pro-like design
- USB-C port
- Relocated webcam
- Higher-quality cameras
- Improved speakers
- Faster performance
CONS
- Higher price than previous model
- Loses traditional Touch ID button
- No Face ID
SPECS
|Name
|Value
|Operating System
|Apple iPadOS 16
|Dimensions
|9.79 by 7.07 by 0.28 inches
|Weight
|1.1 lb
|Screen Size
|10.9 inches
|Screen Resolution
|2,360 by 1,640 pixels
|CPU
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Storage Capacity
|64 GB
|Battery Life
|5 hours, 59 minutes
Apple iPad (10th Generation, 2022) Review
Lenovo Tab P11 Plus
Best Affordable Android Tablet
4.0 Excellent
Why We Picked It
The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus packs an appreciable amount of power for its price and works with most popular parental control services. An 11-inch, 2,000-by-1,200-pixel screen, quality speakers, and decent battery life are all advantages for entertainment needs, while optional keyboard and stylus accessories make it usable for schoolwork.
Who It's For
This slate is better for older, more responsible kids.
PROS
- Sharp display
- Loud, clear speakers
- Perky performance
CONS
- Unimpressive cameras
- No promise for OS updates after Android 12
SPECS
|Name
|Value
|Operating System
|Android 11
|Dimensions
|10.4 by 6.5 by 0.3 inches
|Weight
|17.3 oz
|Screen Size
|11 inches
|Screen Resolution
|2,000 by 1,200 pixels
|CPU
|MediaTek G90T
|Storage Capacity
|64 GB
|Battery Life
|7 hours, 58 minutes
Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Review
Apple iPad mini (2021)
Best Small iPad
4.0 Excellent
Why We Picked It
Not everyone needs or wants a big tablet, regardless of their age. That's why the iPad mini's 8.3-inch display, compact frame, and light feel are so appealing. You don't sacrifice many performance benefits either, and can still access all of the apps and parental control features that make iPads such a good choice for parents.
Who It's For
If your kid wants an Apple tablet, but can't handle the base model's hefty 10.9-inch screen, the iPad mini is the way to go. You pay a premium for its portability (and also likely need to factor in the cost of a good case and an extended warranty), but the iPad mini is a lot more future-proof than other entries on this list.
PROS
- Excellent performance
- Long battery life
- Works with second-generation Apple Pencil
CONS
- No multi-user option in iPadOS
- Pricier than previous model
SPECS
|Name
|Value
|Operating System
|Apple iPadOS
|Dimensions
|7.69 by 5.31 by 0.25 inches
|Weight
|10.4 oz
|Screen Size
|8.3 inches
|Screen Resolution
|2,226 by 1,448 pixels
|CPU
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Storage Capacity
|64 GB
|Battery Life
|6 hours, 41 minutes
Apple iPad mini (2021) Review
Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro (2023)
Best Amazon Tablet for Kids
4.0 Excellent
Why We Picked It
Like the base model Fire HD 10 (2023), the Kid's Pro version offers a great value. It comes with a better processor that then Fire HD 8, a thick case with a built-in kickstand, an extended warranty, and a year's subscription to Amazon's Kids+ service. It's a great way for kids to watch their favorite shows, play some basic games, browse online, and read Kindle books.
Who It's For
The Kid's Pro Fire HD 10 (2023) is best suited for kids aged 6 to 12 for whom durability and robust parental controls are more important that full-fledged performance.
PROS
- Good build quality
- Decent display
- Strong parental controls
- Kid-focused content
- Alexa Smart Display mode
- Two-year warranty
CONS
- Limited app selection
- Focus on Amazon services
SPECS
|Name
|Value
|Operating System
|Amazon Fire OS
|Dimensions
|10.1 by 7.5 by 0.7 inches
|Weight
|1.45 lbs
|Screen Size
|10.1 inches
|Screen Resolution
|1,920 by 1,200 pixels
|CPU
|MediaTek
|Storage Capacity
|32 GB
|Battery Life
|10 hours 18 minutes
Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro (2023) Review
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids (2022 Release)
Best for Reading Books
3.5 Good
Why We Picked It
The Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet offers a higher-quality screen and slightly better performance than the Fire HD 7 Kids, but still comes with a rugged case, an extended warranty, and a one-year Kids+ subscription. It also costs more, but it's worth the extra money because the larger display and faster processor result in a more enjoyable experience overall.
Who It's For
If an iPad or midrange Android tablet is too pricey for your tastes, the Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet strikes an excellent balance between price, size, and performance.
PROS
- Rugged case
- Strong parental controls
- Good battery life
- Vibrant screen
CONS
- Sluggish performance
- $10 more than the previous model
- Limited app selection
SPECS
|Name
|Value
|Operating System
|Amazon Fire OS
|Dimensions
|8.7 by 7.1 by 1.1 inches
|Weight
|18.3 oz
|Screen Size
|8 inches
|Screen Resolution
|1280 by 800 pixels
|CPU
|Hexa-core 2.0 GHz
|Storage Capacity
|32 GB
|Battery Life
|10 hours (est.)
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids (2022 Release) Review
TCL Tab 10 5G
Best Low-Cost 5G Tablet
3.5 Good
Why We Picked It
5G tablets are pretty rare in the affordable segment, but the TCL Tab 10 5G is a notable exception. It lasted more than 10 hours in our battery drain test, which is impressive for a device with a large 10.1-inch display. A decent set of onboard speakers and a microSD card slot also add value. And, because it runs Android, most parental control apps are available for it.
Who It's For
If you and your kid are often away from a Wi-Fi network, this TCL slate makes a lot of sense. Typically, you have to spend much more to get a tablet with 5G support.
PROS
- Quality screen for the price
- 5G support
- Good performance and battery life
- Decent stereo speakers
- MicroSD support
CONS
- Disappointing Android upgrade commitment
- Only 32GB of built-in storage
- Lackluster cameras
SPECS
|Name
|Value
|Operating System
|Android 12
|Dimensions
|9.51 by 6.24 by 0.33 inches
|Weight
|17.28 oz
|Screen Size
|10.1 inches
|Screen Resolution
|1,920 by 1,200 pixels
|CPU
|MediaTek Kompanio 800T
|Storage Capacity
|32 GB
|Battery Life
|10 hours 11 minutes
TCL Tab 10 5G Review
Buying Guide: The Best Tablets for Kids in 2024
The Best Tablets for School
The best tablet for school is probably a base model iPad. The iPad's dominant role in the tablet landscape means most schools support them, many teachers have them, and tech support is easy. Other tablets might not be able to run the third-party apps that schools demand or even allow you to fill out basic web forms. The worst offenders here are Amazon's Fire tablets, which are inexpensive and popular, but don't work well for productivity.
If an iPad won't do for your school, pick something with Chrome OS. For those, head over to our list of the best Chromebooks for kids for recommendations.
What Specs Do You Need in a Tablet for Kids?
Don't assume a tablet for a kid should be a piece of junk. Sufficient hardware specs can help you find a tablet that works well enough to avoid frustrating meltdowns. Let's start with screen size and resolution. An 8-inch, 1,280-by-800-pixel display is good for reading comics and watching videos, so use that as your baseline.
Pay close attention to storage specs, too. We recommend 64GB of built-in storage (or more) rather than 32GB. This amount of storage enables you to install more apps and take more pictures and videos. A microSD card slot can't hurt, either, especially if you want to download movies to watch on long trips. Some games, like Genshin Impact, take up more than 32GB on their own.
Look for 4GB of RAM or more. This amount of RAM helps apps launch and run more smoothly, particularly if there's anything else running in the background. Amazon’s Fire tablets get a pass here because they still provide a stutter-free experience despite their 3GB of RAM.
Battery life is another factor to remember—you don't want the tablet to die in the middle of a long car ride. Carrying abackup batterycan help.
The Best iPad for Kids
iPads have thebest tablet apps, grow with your kid, and can double as a pseudo-laptop for schoolwork. Apple's operating system, iPadOS, has tools to let you monitor your kids' tablet use and keep an eye on what applications they're running and for how long. Apple also has parental controls that can block apps, filter content, and prevent purchases—which you should use to keep your kids from spending money without your permission. iPadOS does not, however, support multiple user profiles to separate what adults and kids see when they use the tablet.
The iPad has by far the best ecosystem of accessories for productive and creative kids of any individual tablet model:cases, keyboards, and theApple Pencilstylus. It's versatile and extendable.
Apple iPad (Credit: Eric Zeman)
And, as you probably already know, iPads let kids use iMessage and FaceTime to talk with friends or relatives who have Apple devices without you having to get them a phone.
The Best Fire Tablet for Kids
Amazon's inexpensive Fire tablets have been one of the best family option for years. The Kids Edition has a rubber case, a no-questions-asked two-year guarantee, and Amazon's parental controls service.
Amazon's tablets have a simplified interface, strong parental controls, and Kids+, which is basically a giant bucket of age-appropriate content. A Parent Dashboard lets you track what your children are doing and restrict their screen time. You can put multiple user profiles on the tablets, as well.
The Best Parental Control Apps for Your Phone
All About Balance: How to Enable Parental Controls on PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox
The Best iPad Tips and Tricks: How to Conquer iPadOS
The Best Android Tablet for Kids
If you primarily use Google services andAndroid apps, an Android tablet can get you what you need for a little less money than an iPad, and it's not locked to Amazon services the way a Fire tablet is.
Regarding parental controls, Android has restricted user profiles that can prevent accidental purchases and filter Google Play apps. But if you intend to let your kids use one of these tablets out of your sight, you should consider installing some parental control software, as the openness of Android could get them into trouble.
Why You Should Avoid Toy Tablets
Companies such as Fuhu, Kurio, and Leapfrog made their names with highly restricted tablets that come with kid-friendly software and, by default, don't offer access to the open internet. By and large, though, these tablets haven't been updated for years and are running old, insecure versions of Android that we don't recommend. They also won't grow with your kids as they age, leaving you to purchase a more advanced tablet from this list eventually, anyway.
While you're shopping for your kid, check out our lab-tested picks for the best kids' phones and the best kids' laptops. For a broader selection of tablets for older kids and adults, look at the best tabletswe've tested overall.
Compare Specs
Our Picks
|Apple iPad (10th Generation, 2022)See It$349.00 at Amazon
|Lenovo Tab P11 PlusSee It$199.99 at Lenovo
|Apple iPad mini (2021)See It$399.99 at Best Buy
|Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro (2023)See It$149.99 at Amazon
|Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids (2022 Release)See It$109.99 at Amazon
|TCL Tab 10 5GSee It$149.99 at Amazon
Editors'Rating
Editors' Choice
4.0Editor Review
Editors' Choice
4.0Editor Review
4.0Editor Review
4.0Editor Review
3.5Editor Review
3.5Editor Review
Operating System
|Apple iPadOS 16
|Android 11
|Apple iPadOS
|Amazon Fire OS
|Amazon Fire OS
|Android 12
Dimensions
|9.79 by 7.07 by 0.28 inches
|10.4 by 6.5 by 0.3 inches
|7.69 by 5.31 by 0.25 inches
|10.1 by 7.5 by 0.7 inches
|8.7 by 7.1 by 1.1 inches
|9.51 by 6.24 by 0.33 inches
Weight
|1.1 lb
|17.3 oz
|10.4 oz
|1.45 lbs
|18.3 oz
|17.28 oz
Screen Size
|10.9 inches
|11 inches
|8.3 inches
|10.1 inches
|8 inches
|10.1 inches
Screen Resolution
|2,360 by 1,640 pixels
|2,000 by 1,200 pixels
|2,226 by 1,448 pixels
|1,920 by 1,200 pixels
|1280 by 800 pixels
|1,920 by 1,200 pixels
CPU
|Apple A14 Bionic
|MediaTek G90T
|Apple A15 Bionic
|MediaTek
|Hexa-core 2.0 GHz
|MediaTek Kompanio 800T
Storage Capacity
|64 GB
|64 GB
|64 GB
|32 GB
|32 GB
|32 GB
Battery Life
|5 hours, 59 minutes
|7 hours, 58 minutes
|6 hours, 41 minutes
|10 hours 18 minutes
|10 hours (est.)
|10 hours 11 minutes
Where to Buy
|$349.00 at Amazon $349.00 at Best Buy
|$199.99 at Lenovo
|$399.99 at Best Buy $399.99 at Amazon
|$149.99 at Amazon
|$109.99 at Amazon
|$149.99 at Amazon $299.99 at T-Mobile
