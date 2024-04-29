The BEST Thanksgiving Dinner Holiday Favorite Menu Recipes {Classics, Improved and Traditional Delicious Dishes} (2024)

79.2K Shares

Whether it’s your first Thanksgiving Family and Friends Feast you will be hosting and cooking yourself or your 35th year in a row at it, these are the recipes that MUST make an appearance on your holiday table this year! From the most cherished classics, to family favorite recipes that have been passed down from generation to generation – to the new twists and scrumptious additions you’re sure to love. Keep some traditions going and start some new ones with these mouth watering culinary delights sure to make your Thanksgiving Holiday Dinner Party memorable and delicious!

You canclick on the link below each of these drool worthy images to take you to the full recipes from these amazingly talented foodies and bloggers:

Juicy Roast Turkey Recipe with Step by Step Instructions | CLICK HERE for the RECIPE: Natasha’s Kitchen

Beautifully caramelized Baked Ham with Pineapple Brown Sugar Glaze Recipe – a perfect alternative or addition to the Thanksgiving Turkey! | CLICK HERE for the RECIPE: Roti n Rice

If you know how to operate an oven, have a couple mixing bowls, spoons, and a9×13 baking dish, you can make this easy Thanksgiving favorite dessert. The simple ingredients are the perfect flavor combination and your home is going to smell SO yummy while it bakes! I mean, cinnamon and apples all caramelizing away in perfect harmony…c’mon. It’s ESPECIALLY easy if you have one of THESE handy dandy Apple Peeler Corer Slicers to really speed up prep time! CLICK HERE for the FULL RECIPE: The BEST and EASIEST Classic Apple Crisp Dessert Recipe | Dreaming in DIY

Pumpkin-Shaped Cheese Ball Thanksgiving Appetizer Recipe | CLICK HERE for the RECIPE:The Country Cook

The yummiest and easiest way to serve roasted sweet potatoes as your holiday side dish! The maple pecan drizzle is the perfect finishing touch to these melt in your mouth sweet potato disks. Don’t leave these off of your Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years dinner menus!Melting Sweet Potatoes (with Maple Pecan Drizzle Sauce!) Holiday Side Dish Recipe | Dreaming in DIY

Two beloved classic Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner party desserts in one! Pecan Pie and Cheesecake combined to create your new favorite yummy holiday dessert. BEHOLD! Pecan Pie Cheesecake deserves a blue ribbon in the holiday dessert table category. Pecan Pie Cheesecake Thanksgiving and Christmas Dessert Recipe| Dreaming in DIY

Give this EASY appetizer a try this year! They look ‘pinky out’ fancy and taste high end restaurant divine, but literally take minutes to make! These will become a family favorite appetizer for every gathering, truschoome. Crab and Cheddar Wonton Purses Appetizer | CLICK HERE for the RECIPE: Dreaming in DIY

Classic Traditional Thanksgiving Stuffing Recipe | CLICK HERE for the RECIPE:Averie Cooks

Perfect Turkey Gravy Recipe – a Thanksgiving Menu Must! | CLICK HERE for the RECIPE:CenterCutCook

Cranberry Orange Sauce Recipe | CLICK HERE for the RECIPE:Damn Delicious

This no-bake, creamy, easy and YUMMY layered pumpkin dessert recipe is going to be the star of your Thanksgiving dessert table!Easy layers of pecan shortbread, creamy pumpkin spice, whip cream topping and crushed pecans come together to create your new family favorite holiday dessert.Pumpkin Spice Lush – Easy No-Bake Layered Dessert Recipe| Dreaming in DIY

Slow Cooker Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes Recipe | CLICK HERE for the RECIPE:Little Spice Jar

Get out your favorite trusty skillet! Creamy Green Bean Casserole from Scratch Recipe | CLICK HERE for the RECIPE:Sally’s Baking Addiction

She says this buttery, savory, melt-in-your-mouth stuffing is the best stuffing recipe around! Grandma’s Thanksgiving Turkey Stuffing Recipe | CLICK HERE for the RECIPE: Tastes of Lizzy T

Southern-Style Green Beans with Bacon Thanksgiving Side Dish Recipe | CLICK HERE for the RECIPE:Spicy Southern Kitchen

Crock Pot Mashed Potatoes Thanksgiving Side Dish Recipe – free up your stove top by making this classic in yourSlow Cooker! | CLICK HERE for the RECIPE:Creme de la Crumb

Honey Cinnamon Roasted Sweet Potatoes Recipe | CLICK HERE for the RECIPE:Rasa Malaysia

Five-Star Apple Sausage and Cranberry Stuffing Thanksgiving Menu Recipe | CLICK HERE for the RECIPE:Wicked Good Kitchen

Bourbon Maple Glazed Carrots Thanksgiving Side Dish Recipe | CLICK HERE for the RECIPE:Cooking and Beer

Soft, fluffy and unbelievable! The perfect rolls to complement your Thanksgiving feast. Lion House Rolls Recipe | CLICK HERE for the RECIPE:The Girl Who Ate Everything

Strawberry Pretzel Dessert Recipe | CLICK HERE for the RECIPE:Sugar Apron

Cranberry Fluff Salad Recipe | CLICK HERE for the RECIPE:Recipe Diaries

If you love Ambrosia salad, you’re going to go crazy for this dish! Perfect served alongside turkey dinner! Cranberry Millionaire Salad Recipe | CLICK HERE for the RECIPE: Spend With Pennies

Strawberry Pecan Pretzel Salad Recipe | CLICK HERE for the RECIPE:The Gunny Sack

With just 7 ingredients any well stocked pantry and fridge will most likely already have what you need to whip this up! Pumpkin Crunch Recipe | CLICK HERE for the RECIPE:Landeelu

Easy and Perfect No Fail Pie Crust Recipe and Tutorial | CLICK HERE for the RECIPE: The Gracious Wife

Sweet Potato Chess Pie Thanksgiving Dessert Recipe | CLICK HERE for the RECIPE:Wine & Glue

Classic Pumpkin Pie Recipe with 10 Step Pie Crust Tutorial and Recipes | CLICK HERE for the RECIPE:Lovely Little Kitchen

A little cinnamon, vanilla, melted butter, toasty pecans with a homemade flaky crust… No wonder this is her favorite Pecan Pie Recipe! | CLICK HERE for the RECIPE:Sally’s Baking Addiction

Classic sweet apple pie filling in a flaky pie crust topped with a glaze – this is a Thanksgiving dessert menu MUST! Classic Traditional Apple Pie Recipe | CLICK HERE for the RECIPE: The Gracious Wife

No Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake Thanksgiving Dessert Recipe | CLICK HERE for the RECIPE: Cincy Shopper

For a yummy side dish that combines SO many fall flavors, you’ve GOT try these: Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Cinnamon Butternut Squash, Pecans, and Cranberries Thanksgiving Side Dish Recipe| Julia’s Album

