The BEST Vegan Eggnog Recipe | mindful avocado (2024)

Eggless eggnog has all of the spiced, creamy, rich and delicious goodness you crave every season, but is dairy-free and entirely plant-based. This easy vegan eggnog recipe is sure to make your holidays merry!

Eggnog is one of those iconic drinks that people go crazy about every Winter. And for good reason! The rich, creamy, and heavily spiced beverage makes you feel all warm and cozy inside. Mostly because eggnog is made with nutmeg and cinnamon… ok, and also because it is often spiked with booze. (Totally optional!)

If you are a vegan and have been missing this holiday classic, I’ve got great news: Living without eggs doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy some delicious ‘nog!

My easy vegan eggnog recipe makes a fabulous drink that rivals any traditional version. It includes dairy-free plant milk, soaked cashews, pitted dates for just the right bit of sweetness, and those yummy warming spices you love. Everything is blended up in under a minute and ready to serve cold. Or briefly heat up the eggnog for a toasty chill-fighting treat.

Make this no-cook recipe for all your holiday gatherings or anytime you are craving non-egg-nog. And may all of your holidays be bright and plant-based!

Ingredients Cashews

Soy milk

Water

Dates

Nutmeg

Cinnamon

Vanilla extract You can also include rum or brandy for an alcoholic beverage if you’d like!

Prepare the Ingredients

To make this recipe you first need to properly prep the cashews and dates. This is super easy to do in just a couple of steps:

Soak the cashews. Place the raw cashew pieces in a high-heat container (like glass) and cover with water. Soak for at least 4 hours, up to overnight. This ensures that they will blend properly into a smooth, creamy consistency. Drain them well before you add to the blender. Pit the dates. Take a sharp knife and cut each date lengthwise in half. Use your hands or a small spoon to get out the pit. Sometimes they can have sharp little bits that hide, so take care to remove the entire pit.

How to Make Vegan Eggnog

Add the soaked and drained cashews, pitted dates, chilled plant milk, water, vanilla and spices to a blender.

Cover and blend until completely smooth. If a bit too thick, add a splash more of water or vegan milk and blend again.

Taste and adjust spices.

Then pour evenly into four cups. Stir in one ounce of alcohol into each glass if you want a boozy eggnog drink.

Serving Suggestions

Sprinkle each glass with fresh grated nutmeg and/or a dash of cinnamon.

Make it an even more delicious drink by adding dairy-free whipped cream on top!

Serve glasses of vegan eggnog with your favorite holiday dishes. They’re perfect to pair with dessert goodies like sugar cookies or gingerbread cookies, and peppermint bark. Or enjoy a Christmas morning treat with cinnamon rolls or a yummy tofu scramble.

Recipe Tips and Variations

If you’re short on time you can quick soak the cashews . Place them in a glass container and cover with boiling water. Soak for 15-20 minutes. Then drain before blending.

I use soy milk to make this recipe. However, other plant-based beverages like almond milk and oat milk are also delicious options!

Enjoy slightly cold straight from the blender, or heat the eggnog on the stovetop for a warm drink. Add the blended beverage to a small saucepan and place on medium-low heat. Heat and stir until warm, but do not boil.

Serve plain without alcohol, or add one ounce of booze to each glass. Classic eggnog alcohol options include brandy, dark rum, cognac, or bourbon.

include brandy, dark rum, cognac, or bourbon. As-is the recipe is enough for 4 servings. Feel free to halve or double the ingredients to make as many drinks as needed.

Vegan Eggnog Eggless eggnog has all of the spiced, creamy, rich and delicious goodness you crave every season, but is dairy-free and entirely plant-based. This easy vegan eggnog recipe is sure to make your holidays merry!

2 cups soy milk can substitute with almond, oat, cashew, etc.

1 cup water plus more if needed

8 dates pitted

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract Tools: Blender Instructions Soak cashews: Cashews can be soaked for 4 hours, up to overnight. Or for the quick method, pour boiling water over cashews and soak for 15-20 minutes. Drain and add to blender.

Add remaining ingredients to the blender (ensure you pitted your dates!) and blend until completely smooth. Add more water or soy milk to thin if needed. Taste and adjust seasonings if needed.

Video Notes

Enjoy slightly cold straight from the blender, or heat the eggnog on the stovetop for a warm drink. Add the blended beverage to a small saucepan and place on medium-low heat. Heat and stir until warm, but do not boil.

Serve plain without alcohol, or add one ounce of booze to each glass. Classic eggnog alcohol options include brandy, dark rum, cognac, or bourbon.

include brandy, dark rum, cognac, or bourbon. As-is the recipe is enough for 4 servings. Feel free to halve or double the ingredients to make as many drinks as needed. Nutrition Serving: 1serving (1/2 cup) | Calories: 156kcal | Carbohydrates: 15.9g | Protein: 4.8g | Fat: 9.1g | Saturated Fat: 1.7g | Sodium: 34mg | Potassium: 225mg | Fiber: 1.6g | Sugar: 8.6g | Calcium: 28mg | Iron: 2mg

