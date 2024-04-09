The Best Vegan Mashed Potatoes Recipe - Build Your Bite (2024)

Jump to Recipe

These vegan mashed potatoes are a holiday must have. So creamy and flavorful, these dairy free potatoes are always a family favorite!



One of my absolute favorite things to eat at Thanksgiving is vegan mashed potatoes.

No vegetarian Thanksgiving table is complete without mashed potatoes in my opinion.

A big serving of these vegan mashed potatoes with almond milk, topped with a generous pour of the best vegetarian gravy ever…

Now that is what Thanksgiving is all about!

ingredients to make vegan mashed potatoes

diced onion

minced garlic cloves

russet potatoes

vegan butter

unsweetened plain almond milk

salt and pepper

Mashed potatoes are one of the most important things to get right if you’re making Thanksgiving dinner.

Luckily, this recipe is so simple that anyone can make it!

How to make vegan mashed potatoes

Step 1: rinse and scrub 3 pounds of russet potatoes.

Step 2: add the potatoes to a large pot, cover with hot water, and boil until soft.

You can tell the potatoes are done when a fork can easily break them into pieces.

Cooking the Garlic and Onion

Fresh garlic and onion are what take these mashed potatoes to the next level of flavor!

Step 3: In a small skillet, saute the garlic and onion until softened. Once the garlic and onion are done, add them to a blender with the plain almond milk. Blend the mixture until it becomes a paste like texture.

While you can technically skip this step, we do this to make the mashed potatoes completely smooth. If you don’t mind little bits of onion, you can skip this step.

What can I substitute for milk in mashed potatoes?

Almond milk is an easy replacement for milk when making vegan mashed potatoes. Be sure that you buy almond milk marked plain and unsweetened: we don’t want sweetener or vanilla flavoring here!

Step 4: Place the cooked potatoes in a bowl and use a fork or potato masher to mash them up. Add in the softened vegan butter, garlic/onion mixture, and salt and pepper to taste.

These potatoes are creamy, delicious, and have a great depth of flavor from the fresh garlic and onion puree. That is one of the secrets to how good these are!

I have made these many times, and no one could even guess that they weren’t regular mashed potatoes.

Noone would ever guess that these are vegan!

What is a good substitute for butter in mashed potatoes?

For vegan butter, I prefer to use Earth Balance brand. Although I myself am not vegan, I still prefer vegan butter and buy it regularly.

Earth Balance even makes “butter” sticks that look just like the butter you would normally buy. That’s what I used to put a pat of vegan butter on the mashed potatoes in the pictures.

These potatoes are super creamy and buttery and full of flavor. If you don’t like skins in your mashed potatoes, you can always peel the potatoes first.

Are you planning your Thanksgiving menu?

Be sure to give these vegan mashed potatoes a try and let me know how you like them!

Yield: 8 servings Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 30 minutes Total Time: 40 minutes The best vegan mashed potatoes recipe you'll ever eat! Ingredients ⅓ cup diced onion

5 large garlic cloves, minced

3 lbs russet potatoes

1 ½ cups vegan butter, softened

4 tablespoons unsweetened unflavored almond milk

salt and pepper, to taste Instructions Rinse and scrub the russet potatoes and place in a large pot Cover potatoes with hot water and bring to a boil, salt generously (I used 2 teaspoons) Boil potatoes until a fork can go all the way through While potatoes are boiling, sautee diced onion and garlic in a skillet with a teaspoon of olive oil Cook garlic and onions until softened (about 5 minutes on medium heat or until onion is translucent) Puree garlic and onion mixture with the almond milk in a blender or food processor until it reaches a paste texture Once potatoes are soft, mash them in a large bowl or pan and add garlic/onion puree, vegan butter, and salt and pepper to taste ( I used an additional 1 teaspoon each of salt and pepper) Nutrition Information: Yield: 10Serving Size: 1

Did you make this recipe? Be sure to leave a star rating below!