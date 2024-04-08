The Best Vegetarian Lentil Meatballs Recipe — Registered Dietitian Columbia SC - Rachael Hartley Nutrition (2024)

If you know me then you know that I love to travel. I just love exploring new cities, visiting all the museums and learning about the history. But my FAVORITE thing to do while traveling is to try as many of the local foods as I can! Eating at chain restaurants when traveling is just boring and you don’t get the full experience if you don’t eat what the locals do.

One of my favorite places to travel to is New York City! I grew up in New York City until I was 8, and now it’s one of my favorite places to go back to. It’s a one of a kind city with tons of places to go shopping, beautiful parks, amazing museums and history, plus the food is to die for! You can get a slice of pizza that's the size of your head and the best cheesecake in the world just to name a few.Also, there’s a cheese bar. A CHEESE BAR!

This recipe for vegetarian lentil meatballs was adapted from a recipe from the Meatball Shop in NYC. It’s a really fun restaurant that specializes in - you guessed it! - meatballs! You pick your meatballs, sauce, and then pair it with a bowl of pasta or vegetable side. It’s such a fun concept! While I think their classic, chicken and salmon meatballs are absolutely incredible, I actually think their vegetarian meatballs are my favorite!